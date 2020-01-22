(KMAland) -- The National Baseball Hall of Fame added two new members yesterday. Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were the latest to be voted into the Hall by the Baseball Writers Association of American. And that’s great. They both deserved it.
First, Derek Jeter is…well, he’s Derek Jeter. Everybody knows him. The greatest baseball writer in the history of the world Joe Posnanski calls him the “most seen” baseball player ever. He grew up in the game as we started to add more sports channels and more sports broadcasts, and he continued along as the sports bonanza went from newspapers to magazines to televisions to websites to social media.
Jeter was the face of Major League Baseball while he played, and it’s no doubt due in large part to the fact that he played for the Yankees – the most successful MLB franchise ever. He helped the Yankees win five more championships, and he had a flair for the dramatic while doing it. Mr. November, the flip, the jump throw. He had 3,000+ hits, and he broke all kinds of Yankees records due to his longevity. It was a brilliant career.
However, when it comes to the two players that were elected to the Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Jeter is the second best player among them. Larry Walker was an absolute marvel. He won more Gold Gloves than Jeter, and he actually deserved all of them. He was worth a positive 93.9 Defensive Runs Saved in his career while Jeter (and his five Gold Gloves) were worth a NEGATIVE 243.3 DRS.
Meanwhile, Walker had a better career batting average (.313 to .310), a better career on-base percentage (.400 to .377) and a better career slugging percentage (.565 to .440). You may be howling at your computer screen right now that Walker played 9+ years in Colorado where balls fly all over the place. However, the great thing about baseball statistics is that we are able to break it down, adjust for those environments and look at cool stats like OPS+.
Walker’s OPS+ was 141 for his career, meaning he was 41 percent better than league average. And that was also 26 percent better than Jeter’s 115 OPS+. He also had a .412 weight on-base average, which weights doubles higher than singles, triples higher than doubles, homers higher than triples and so on. Jeter’s was .360. Thanks to Jeter’s terrific longevity, the Wins Above Replacement (or WAR) battle is quite close: 72.7 rWAR/68.7fWAR for Walker and 72.4 rWAR and 73.0 fWAR for Jeter.
These are objective numbers, by the way. There’s no Yankees hater tapping away at these stats to make them more positive for Walker. These are things that happened. Still, both gentleman deserved their election. For some reason, it took Walker 10 years to Jeter’s one, but there’s no more need to argue for Walker. He’s in, and it’s awesome.
Now, for those that are not in. I would have voted for 10 on this latest ballot (again). The fact that only two got in is a complete and utter joke. Let’s examine:
Barry Bonds & Roger Clemens – These guys are linked forever. They are the faces of the so-called Steroid Era, and that’s what is keeping them out. However, Bonds and Clemens were hardly alone in using and/or abusing performance-enhancing drugs. We don’t know the percentage of people that were using during their careers, and it’s not even worth it to hazard a guess.
Here’s what we do know: This was a culture thing. From the commissioner’s office to the clubhouse to the player’s union and to the media, this was a culture that was created and intensified. Steroids meant more home runs which meant more fans which meant more coverage. For the media to now stand for some moral high ground – after fawning all over these players while looking the other way while PED use was running rampant – is ludicrous. And yeah, Bonds and Clemens were/are Hall of Famers with or without PEDs, anyway.
Additionally, Bonds and Clemens happened. They were two of the most amazing players in baseball history. The numbers say so. Your eyes say so. It happened. How can you possibly leave two of the greatest players in MLB history out of the Hall of Fame? They were such a large piece of baseball history. A Hall of Fame without them is incomplete.
And lastly, there are already players in the Hall of Fame that used steroids and other drugs that are now illegal. Mickey Mantle reportedly shot himself up with a horse steroid. Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and other greats in the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s abused amphetamines or “greenies” to stay sharp, stay alert and enhance their play. Just like steroids, amphetamines are now banned in baseball clubhouses. Put the best players in, regardless of your moral high ground. Speaking of…
Curt Schilling – Schilling is a lot like Bonds and Clemens simply in the fact that there is some moral authority being levied here. There’s no doubt Schilling is an awful human being. He has posted memes of lynching media members, he has a strange collection of Nazi artifacts that he likes to tout and share and he has made many racist and other prejudicial comments since he retired from baseball. He’s a complete jerk. But he’s a complete jerk that should be in the Hall of Fame.
Scott Rolen – The sabermetric community has pushed for guys like Bert Blyleven, Tim Raines, Edgar Martinez and Larry Walker in the past. While the merits of all four of those guys definitely SCREAM Hall of Fame, they needed others to do some more screaming to actually get them into the HOF for some reason. I think Rolen will be their next project.
Rolen was a great power-patient hitter and one of the best defensive players at the hot corner in the history of the game. His slugging percentage of .490 is fifth all-time at third. His 122 OPS+ is ninth on a list that has six Hall of Famers at the top. He won eight Gold Gloves and is third all-time at third in fielding runs behind Brooks Robinson and Adrian Beltre. He’s 10th all-time in WAR for three-baggers behind eight Hall of Famers and Adrian Beltre (a future HOFer in his own right). And he’s climbing, going from 17.2 percent last year to 35.3 percent this year.
Andruw Jones – If I had to rank the players on this ballot that I would vote into this year’s Hall of Fame, Jones would be right after Bonds, Clemens, Walker and Jeter. I feel really, really strongly about his candidacy. While his career was cut short, he was easily the greatest defensive player in the game during his era. And he might be the greatest defensive center fielder EVER.
Jones won 10 Gold Gloves and is the all-time leader in fielding runs (+236) at his position. And heck, he hit 434 home runs during his career. At his peak, Jones’ impact on the game – offensively and defensively – is more than Hall of Fame worthy. The fact that he has some really big numbers on both ends of the game should also help.
Billy Wagner – I wasn’t so sure when Wagner first started appearing on the ballot, but there’s no doubt that he fits right in (or even above) the relievers that have been inducted. For instance, Wagner is the all-time record holder in strikeout rate and opponent batting average. In a study from Hall of Fame guru Jay Jaffe, he found Wagner compared quite well with the aforementioned relievers, ranking ahead of HOFers Lee Smith, Bruce Sutter and Rollie Fingers and right behind Mariano Rivera, Dennis Eckersley, Hoyt Wilhelm, Rich Gossage and Trevor Hoffman. I think Wagner is a Hall of Famer.
Todd Helton – Todd Helton is getting the Larry Walker treatment right now. He played in Coors Field for half of his games, and that must mean that he’s not a Hall of Fame player. Interestingly enough, his body breakdown that caused his career to be cut short might be because he played so many games at altitude. That’s not easy on the body. During his peak, Helton – also a strong defensive player – posted 59.2 WAR. That’s behind Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, Chipper Jones, Rolen and Jeter. Good company there. I would vote for him.
Gary Sheffield – There are guys that you just love to watch hit, and a Gary Sheffield at bat was MUST WATCH. Sheffield does have some PED stuff surrounding him, which might hinder him considering his overall numbers are much more borderline than Bonds and Clemens. With that aside, for those that like credentials, Sheff certainly has them. He has nine All-Star appearances, three top-three MVP finishes, a World Series ring, a batting title and ranks 21st all-time in walks (without a lot of strikeouts), 26th in homers, 30th in RBIs and is tied for 48th in OPS+. Bill James’ Hall of Fame Monitor rates him as a “virtual clinch.” Overall, he was simply an insane hitter. A Hall of Fame hitter.
That’s 10. Jeter, Walker, Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, Rolen, Jones, Wagner, Helton and Sheffield. And that’s exactly the 10 Jay Jaffe put on his virtual ballot. I didn’t realize that until now, but it does make some sense since Jaffe has a major influence on my Hall of Fame thinking. His book – a very long, wonderful, all-encompassing book on the Hall of Fame – is one that I sped through in a matter of days. Nonetheless, I wouldn’t stop at 10. Give me…
Jeff Kent – A Renaissance man kind of hitter that played second base. Per Jaffe, Kent has the second-highest slugging percentage among second baseman all-time. He was 14th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and ninth in OPS+. Post-expansion, though, he was fourth behind Joe Morgan, Robinson Cano and Hall of Fame snub Bobby Grich. His poor defensive numbers are the only thing keeping him out of my top 10 and is likely the reason many don’t vote for him.
Bobby Abreu – I’m glad Abreu is going to stick on the ballot. He received 5.5 percent of the vote this year, so he will return to the ballot next year. Again, that’s great because Abreu definitely deserves a second look. While you probably followed his career and thought he didn’t seem to be a Hall of Famer, he has an interesting case.
Look how close he is to some nice round numbers (again, this is from Jaffe): 30 hits away from 2,500, 12 homers shy of 300, nine points away from a .300 batting average, five points away from a .400 on-base percentage and 25 points shy of a .500 slugging percentage. He did steal 400 bases, and he was an absolute savant in the outfield, especially his arm.
And if you just look at how he performed relative to his era, it’s probably better than you thought. He was top 10 in OBP seven times and was on base 3,949 times during his career. That’s 49th all-time right ahead of Tim Raines, Tony Gwynn, Jesse Burkett and Harold Baines – all in the Hall of Fame. I’m not saying this is a sure-thing, but I do like his case enough to look really, really deep at this one.
A couple more comments…
-Sammy Sosa and Manny Ramirez: Slammin’ Sammy was a face of the PED era, and he was part of the reason Barry Bonds succumbed to the pressures of using. His power numbers are definitely Hall of Fame-worthy, but I don’t see him as a guy that was a Hall of Famer with or without PEDs. I also think he was pretty one-dimensional.
Manny Ramirez is one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game, but I’m not voting for him on this ballot. Maybe the next one, but right now I tend to lean to the folks that don’t vote for players that were popped for PED tests. Remember, Manny was twice. Bonds was not.
-Omar Vizquel: His defense was a bit overrated (but still very good), and he was definitely not a Hall of Fame hitter. Longevity was good, though. Vizquel, by the way, is the latest Jack Morris. He is one the old hats love, and the sabermetricians do not. We’ll see who wins out.
-Andy Pettitte: He played for a great team, and he was a very good pitcher. That led to 256 career wins, which is as very big number for Hall of Fame gazers. His career ERA of 3.85, though, would be the second-highest in the Hall of Fame. The one he would be ahead of: The controversial Jack Morris. So, he does have that on his side. He will be an interesting one to track as the years go along. He received 11.3 percent this year in his second year on the ballot.
What’s next…
The 2021 ballot won’t be adding any obvious choices. Two names that could see some love in the coming years are Tim Hudson and Mark Buehrle, but I wouldn’t suspect they will get a big push. So…next year could be the year we see pushes from Bonds, Clemens, Schilling, Rolen, Jones and the like. Or we could see zero pushes next year. That would be just like the BBWAA.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.