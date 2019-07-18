(KMAland) -- It’s watch list season! Yesterday, the Doak Walker Award Watch List had 71 names on it. The Davey O’Brien Award Watch List had 30. There’s the Lott Impact Trophy Award Watch List and the Bednarik Award Watch List and the Maxwell Award Watch List. You get it, it’s watch list season!
With that being the case, I thought KMA Sports would go on and get involved in it. Here’s a list of 20 KMAland conference quarterbacks to watch this season:
Grant Borkowski, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
A true run-pass threat that threw for 1,516 yards and rushed for another 825 while combining for 29 total touchdowns. That experience as a junior will be invaluable this year, and I expect a monster season from the Wildcat QB.
Kyle Cerven, Senior, Shenandoah
Cerven had some big play ability last year, throwing for 790 yards and rushing for 263. With several big play threats returning, I wouldn’t put it past him to improve greatly on both of those numbers in his senior season.
Cole Collison, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
The 6-foot-1 standout helped the Knights to another playoff season as a junior. He threw for 1,262 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 188 and five more scores. With his top rusher and receiver gone, look for even more from Collison this season.
Keygan Day, Senior, Stanton
Day split some time last year with Colby Royal, and with the loss of do-it-all star Drake Johnson it’ll be interesting to see how that works out this fall. Day threw for 1,327 yards and 21 touchdowns (against just five picks). He also rushed for 300 yards and eight scores. Throw in the fact that Colton Thornburg, who QB’ed for Essex last year, is now on the roster, and there are a bunch of options for Coach Jeff Grebin and company.
Jake Fisher, Senior, Treynor
Fisher has a real shot at a 1,000-1,000 season this year. He was nearly an 800-800 guy last season as a junior when he threw for 880 yards and rushed for 776 while combining for 23 total touchdowns. With the loss of 1,000-yard rusher Kyle Christensen, more running opportunities could open up for him.
Bryson Freeberg, Senior, Tri-Center
Tri-Center’s new spread attack worked quite well, and Freeberg had a lot to do with that. He threw for 1,812 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for another 368 and scored one time on the ground.
Nate Hensley, Senior, CAM
Following Thomas Hensley in anything is not easy. Being his brother might make it even more difficult. However, Nate did a great job last year in his first year starting, throwing for 1,328 yards and 12 touchdowns. With the loss of several top rushers and receivers, Hensley will have a big, big role this season.
Brant Hogue, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic
Even in a transition year, Bishop Heelan snuck into the playoffs behind Hogue, who threw for 1,207 yards and nine touchdowns.
Eli Loudon, Senior, Creston/Orient-Macksburg
They won just three games last year, but the Panthers were this close to two others and a winning season. Loudon is determined to get there this year after throwing for 1,321 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for another 356 and 7.
Colby Neill, Senior, West Harrison
The Hawkeyes didn’t scratch this year, but you have to think their senior quarterback is determined to make sure it happens this season. Neill threw for 1,168 yards and 12 touchdowns (and only eight picks). He brings back two of his top four targets, so he could see a jump in the numbers this fall.
Cole Pedersen, Senior, Central Decatur
An Iowa State linebacker recruit, Pedersen is arguably the top returning run-pass threat in the area. The senior nearly had a 1,000-1,000 season as a junior, throwing for 1,007, rushing for 925 and scoring 21 total touchdowns. Oh, and he also had 213 yards receiving. He can do it all.
Wyatt Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
This could be the year of the Woodbine Tiger. Pryor had 1,883 yards passing and 23 touchdowns last season. He rushed for another 462 yards and 10 touchdowns. I’d expect even more improvements in those numbers with all but five seniors returning to the Woodbine team.
Nick Ravlin, Senior, Underwood
Ravlin was a star almost the moment he stepped on to the varsity football field for the Eagles, and he has one last shot to make his mark (or another mark). Last year, as a junior, Ravlin threw for 2,193 yards and 20 touchdowns. And he can run a bit, ranking second on the team with 370 yards rushing.
Patrick Savage, Senior, Lamoni
Savage is among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in KMAland’s 8-man. We’ll get to the other top contender in just a moment, but Savage was outstanding in rushing for 1,364 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. But don’t group him into simply a running quarterback, because he also threw for 895 yards and 15 touchdowns against just one pick.
Michael Schafer, Senior, East Mills
The only returning 8-man quarterback from a KMAland conference that threw for over 2,000 yards last year. Schafer tossed for exactly 2,003 and had a gaudy 28 touchdowns with a 155.4 QB Rating. He loses two of his top three targets from last year, but I’d expect to see a similar season – if not better – this year.
Skyler Schultes, Senior, Audubon
The best run-pass threat among KMAland 8-man quarterbacks, Schultes had 1,136 yards on the ground and 954 through the air while combining for 40 touchdowns. He brings back quite a bit of other talent around him, too, which can only mean good things for him and the Wheelers.
George Shanks, Senior, Mormon Trail
Shanks had a terrific all-around year of sports, including throwing for 1,345 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushing for 318 and six more scores in his junior season on the gridiron. With Keaton Gwinn and Parker Hitt gone, he’ll take even more on his shoulders this fall.
Payton Weehler, Junior, Mount Ayr
Weehler took the controls of the Mount Ayr offense in his sophomore season, and he led them back to the playoffs after some down years. The incoming junior threw for 1,075 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he led the team in rushing with 664 yards and five more touchdowns. While 14 seniors leave the fold, Weehler is a good start when it comes to getting back to the postseason.
Charlie Wiebers, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
It figures to be a big year for Wiebers in all sports, but it starts in the fall when the senior teams with star running back Terrance Weah with hopes of leading the Monarchs to the playoffs for the first time since 2009. He threw for 1,048, rushed for 461 and scored a combined 20 touchdowns in a standout junior season that saw D-S go 5-4.
Daniel Wright, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The signal-caller for what should be one of the most dynamic offenses in Class 3A (again). Wright threw for 2,423 yards last season – the most among returning QBs from a KMAland conference. With the loss of star running back Britton Delperdang, Wright could have a shot at 3,000 yards.
Nine others to watch:
-Zach Carr, Senior, Glenwood
-Cooper Nally, Senior, Bedford
-Tyler Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK
-Kyler Rasmussen, Junior, IKM-Manning
-Colby Royal, Junior, Stanton
-Michael Shull, Junior, Clarinda
-Tyler Vandewater, Senior, Nodaway Valley
-Gabe Walski, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
-Lance Wright, Senior, St. Albert
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.