(KMAland) -- It’s time for another KMA Watch List. The volleyball season is right around the corner. Pretty soon - or maybe they’ve already happened - camps will be starting, and then practices will begin. And then these hitters will all be making a major impact for their respective teams.
Here’s a list of 30 KMAland hitters to watch in 2019:
Elaina Bohnet, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
The front of the three-headed monster that makes the Abraham Lincoln offense go, Bohnet put down 4.31 kills per set and hit .316 during her junior season. The Lynx are rightfully thinking big this year, and Bohnet will stir the drink.
Elizabeth Elkins, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
TJ’s top hitter last year and top hitter this year, Elkins averaged 2.16 kills per set for the Yellow Jackets. It’ll be exciting to see how much she’s improved going into her junior year.
Delaney Esterling, Senior, Lewis Central
A girl with the abilities and stature of Esterling is not the first hitter you think of with this year’s LC team - and that’s scary, because she’s really good. Esterling hit .307 and averaged 2.23 kills per set in a breakout junior year.
Kelsey Fields, Junior, Creston
I have a feeling Fields is primed to have one of the best multi-sport years in all of KMAland, and it will start with volleyball where she averaged 3.48 kills per set in her sophomore year.
Jessica Fokken, Senior, Boyer Valley
The top-returning hitter in the Rolling Valley Conference. Fokken had a breakout campaign that saw her average 3.45 kills per set and hit .322 for the season. What’s her encore look like?
Kenzie Foley, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
The top returning hitter in the Missouri River Conference, Foley averaged 4.53 kills per set and hit .337 for the Warriors last season.
Kelsey Hobbie, Senior, Sidney
‘Feed the beast’ will go the refrain in the Sidney gym this year. Hobbie has been getting incrementally better and better throughout her career (from an already terrific starting point) and averaged 3.06 kills per set with a sterling .392 efficiency last season. Look for her to average over four kills per stanza this season.
Chloe Johnson, Senior, Red Oak
Power, power, power. Johnson is one of the most powerful hitters in the area. She averaged 3.46 kills per set and hit .328 in an always-difficult Hawkeye Ten.
Lexi Johnson, Sophomore, Red Oak
Watch as Lexi Johnson (Chloe’s sister) gets even more chances this year. Watch as she makes those chances pay off. Watch as her 2.14-kill per set average and .250 efficiency from her freshman season climbs even higher. Her potential is immense.
Alex Knop, Senior, East Mills
In terms of sheer production, Knop led all small schools in KMAland with 4.46 kills per set while leading East Mills to their second straight state tournament. In her senior season, after a strong .340 efficiency last year, she hopes to make it three in a row.
Morgan Lihs, Senior, Clarinda
Lihs stepped out of her sister’s shadow and into a leading role for the Cardinals last year, and she absolutely delivered. Lihs averaged 3.11 kills per set, and she will be looking for even more this year. She’ll definitely have the chances.
Abby Martin, Sophomore, Lamoni
The top sophomore and Bluegrass player on the list, Martin was fantastic in her debut season last year. She averaged 2.88 kills per set and hit a .226 efficiency. That’s pretty salty stuff from a freshman, and I would expect she will see a significant rise in both numbers this year.
Kara Peter, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
The Drake commit is one of the most intimidating forces in the area. Let’s face it - she’s the most intimidating force in the area. Her ability to block and hit out of the middle (3.28 kills per set, .462 efficiency) means the defending 3A state champions are definitely stable at that part of the floor.
Tara Peterson, Junior, Stanton
The multi-talented Peterson will be getting plenty of shots to slam the ball down again this season. She averaged 2.32 kills per set for the Viqueens last year and figures to see even more improvements this season.
Allie Petry, Junior, St. Albert
The top-hitting junior on this list. Petry was the leader of another near-St. Albert state qualifier, averaging 3.72 kills per set in the rough-and-tumble Hawkeye Ten Conference. She will be even more determined this season to get the Saintes back to Cedar Rapids.
Zoe Rus, Junior, Underwood
The Underwood junior class is so talented and gifted, and Rus is one of those that stands out. She hit in 2.64 kills per set a year ago. Watch for even more from Rus and the Eagles, which figure to be one of - if not the - favorites in the WIC.
Elle Scarborough, Junior, Glenwood
Scarborough was one of the leading hitters for Glenwood last year, but I think she’s in store for a big jump from her 2.55 kills per set a season ago. If for nothing else because there figure to be even more opportunities to showcase her skills. And they are aplenty.
Jentry Schafer, Senior, Southwest Valley
Her growth from freshman to sophomore and sophomore to junior years was very pronounced. Now, what looks to be the top hitter in the Pride of Iowa Conference, Schafer will try to improve on 3.42 kills per set and a .220 efficiency. I wouldn’t bet against her.
Kinsey Scheffler, Senior, AHSTW
Scheffler is the headliner of an improving AHSTW bunch that will look to make another big jump this year. She averaged a team-best 2.69 kills per set and hit .268 last season. Like the aforementioned Fields, Scheffler is primed for a terrific multi-sport year.
Mia Shipley, Junior, Treynor
Shipley isn’t the biggest outside hitter in the area, but she is definitely worth a watch. Her talents are immense, and she reminds me a lot of some former high-risers with all-around abilities like Laura Steinauer of Clarinda or Underwood’s Emma Bonnet. Shipley averaged 2.53 kills per set and hit .301 on a team filled with seniors. This is now her team.
Elle Sneller, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Another standout from Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the list, so they should figure to be quite good again this season. Sneller hit .300 and averaged 2.64 kills per set as a junior.
Samantha Stewart, Senior, Mount Ayr
Stewart and Mount Ayr aren’t thinking about volleyball right now. They’re getting ready for the state softball tournament. But when the season ends, she’ll be ready to lead what should be another solid Mount Ayr team. She averaged 2.58 kills per set last season as a junior.
TJ Stoaks, Junior, Lenox
She can pitch, she can hoop and she can hit. Stoaks has won the POI’s freshman and sophomore awards the last two seasons. After 2.59 kills per set, she will look to improve there and take the junior award.
Kalainee Teaney, Junior, Heartland Christian
While Heartland Christian is moving out of the Corner Conference, they’re still right smack dab in the middle of KMAland. Teaney averaged 2.78 kills per set last season as a sophomore.
Macy Vanfossan, Junior, Underwood
With graduation in Treynor and Tri-Center, Vanfossan is the premiere hitter in the Western Iowa Conference. And she’s only a junior. During her sophomore year, she eclipsed three kills per set (3.12 to be exact) while hitting .228. I’d look for both of those numbers to rise.
Julia Wagoner, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Do yourself a favor and get out and watch this girl play. Wagoner is highly athletic and has a unique set of talents that make her a very appealing watch. She averaged 2.66 kills per set and hit .269 as a junior.
Sophie Walker, Senior, Red Oak
The third Tiger on the list, Walker was one of the top all-around players in the area last season. She averaged 3.78 kills per set and hit a terrific .383 efficiency. Can she get even better her senior season?
Alissa Weinkoetz, Senior, East Union
Don’t overlook the hitting abilities of the Eagles senior, who is one of several returning players for a solid East Union team. She averaged 3.09 kills per set and hit a very salty .271 for the year.
Lineya Wells, Junior, Sioux City East
The top hitter for the Black Raiders was the go-to last season in her sophomore year. She hit in 2.65 kills per set, but her efficiency of .142 will likely be going way up this season as she grows into her junior year.
Megan Witte, Senior, Lewis Central
Arguably - or maybe it’s not even arguable - the best returning hitter in KMAland. After all, she won last year's KMAland Offensive Player of the Year award. Witte had a monster junior season, averaging a KMAland-high 5.07 kills per set while hitting an incredible .357 efficiency. The Northern Iowa recruit is ready for more. And that should scare the rest of the area.
Here’s 20 more hitters to watch in 2019:
-Jadyn Achenbach, Senior, Riverside
-Lydia Alley, Senior, Fremont-Mills
-Jordyn Blaha, Senior, St. Albert
-Corinne Bond, Junior, Nodaway Valley
-Alyssa Derby, Junior, Atlantic
-Maddax DeVault, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
-Chloe Gilgen, Senior, West Harrison
-Emma Hanson, Senior, Creston
-Danielle Hoyle, Junior, Paton-Churdan
-Macie Leinen, Junior, Harlan
-Joslyn Lewis, Senior, Glenwood
-Coryl Matheny, Sophomore, Glenwood
-Kayley Myers, Senior, Southwest Valley
-Hannah Neemann, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
-Anna Niehaus, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
-Courtney Ohl, Junior, Logan-Magnolia
-Grace Overgaard, Junior, Melcher-Dallas
-Kayla Schleifman, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
-Allison Spieker, Senior, CAM
-Hannah Whitver, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
**Note: Due to an unfortunate injury, Sidney’s Makenna Jarosz is not on this list. If she were healthy, she most definitely would have been.**
**Another note: As always, there figure to be some freshmen that I just don’t know about yet. Maybe you do, so maybe you should tell me about them. :)**
