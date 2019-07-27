(KMAland) -- It’s time to get back into Watch List season mode. As always, KMAland has plenty of talented running backs.
Here are 25 of the top runners from KMAland conferences to keep an eye on:
Aiden Antisdel, Senior, St. Albert
The speedy Antisdel averaged 10.4 yards per tote last season and led the Falcons’ balanced rushing attack with 383 yards. A lot of other guys return around him so he could see a similar season in his senior year.
Brendan Atkinson, Junior, Griswold
Atkinson was a big piece in the Griswold rushing game last season, finishing his sophomore year with 862 yards and eight touchdowns.
Joe Branson, Senior, Melcher-Dallas
Branson led Melcher-Dallas, which won three of their final five games, with 697 yards and seven touchdowns rushing as a junior.
Trevor Carlson, Senior, Tri-Center
Carlson was one of the area’s toughest to tackle, and he showed that all year with 772 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. I have him on 1,000-yard watch.
Jeffrey Eagle, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Eagle scored 20 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry last season on his way to 1,139 yards. He’s ready for even more in 2019.
Colton Gordon, Senior, Lenox
Gordon went for a monster 1,548 yards and scored 26 touchdowns last season, averaging 6.5 yards per carry for the Tigers.
Jermaine Green, Senior, Thomas Jefferson
Cameron Baker leaves behind 1,303 yards rushing, but the high-powered rushing scheme is not going anywhere. Green, who went for 640 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per carry last season, figures to get plenty of carries this season. Look for a big breakout.
Nick Haynes, Senior, Missouri Valley
We’ve seen this story before. A Missouri Valley beast with the last name Haynes has a big junior year, and then he explodes for an even bigger senior year. Last season, Haynes rushed for 1,666 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.
Tytus Hunt, Senior, Twin Cedars
Hunt led the Twin Cedars rushing attack last season as a junior, going for 1,018 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns on 147 carries.
Chasen Kiefer, Senior, Wayne
The state’s leading rusher from a season ago, and he did it in just nine games. Kiefer rushed for 2,191 yards and 27 touchdowns in a monster junior year.
Keelan Klommhaus, Senior, Mount Ayr
Get this - Klommhaus rushed for a monster 12.2 yards per carry last season, scoring seven touchdowns on just 35 rushes. His 427 yards figure to go up this season.
Rylan Luther, Senior, Creston
The Creston offense is likely to revolve around what Eli Loudon can do running and passing. However, I certainly think we’ll see a fine season from Luther, who rushed for a team-high 440 yards during his junior season.
Seth Malcom, Junior, Fremont-Mills
Maybe you’ve heard of him. The Division I recruit blew up last season and leads all KMAland junior running backs with the top returning rushing yards - 1,202 of them - to go with 25 touchdowns. The dude averaged 11.3 yards per tote.
Carter Maynes, Senior, Red Oak
One member of last year’s three-headed rushing monster for the Tigers, Maynes had 704 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as a junior.
Justin McCunn, Senior, Red Oak
McCunn is the second returning member of last year’s three-headed rushing monster for Red Oak. The senior went for 729 yards and scored five touchdowns on 129 carries during the season. He’ll be a workhorse for them this year.
Brady Miller, Senior, Lewis Central
It’ll be interesting to see what the LC offense looks like this season following the loss of the prolific run-pass threat Max Duggan. One option could be to feed Miller, who averaged 9.8 yards per carry and had 452 yards last season.
Tyler Moen, Senior, Atlantic
Moen is a beast. Last year’s offense was mostly Chase Mullenix running and throwing to him. Sometimes he handed it to him, and Moen finished the year with 416 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Could this year’s offense see more Moen on the ground or how exactly will this look? We’ll find out soon enough.
Derek Mueller, Senior, Griswold
Mueller is a quarterback, so maybe he should have been on the quarterbacks to watch. However, I’m going to throw him in here because he is treated as more of a running back in the Tigers offense. He went for a team-high 870 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, and you can expect more where that came from this year.
Alex Schechinger, Senior, Harlan
Harlan leaned a lot more on their passing game last season than their rushing attack. However, many members of that high-powered passing attack are gone. Schechinger is not. This could mean big things for the Cyclone senior, who had 619 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last year. Note: He also had 285 yards receiving.
Kaiden Smith, Senior, Audubon
Audubon is going to have a bunch of options on offense this season, and one of them will be Smith, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns while going for 572 yards on the ground a year ago.
Hunter Soma, Senior, Boyer Valley
Soma led Boyer Valley last season with a rather modest 477 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. With his 6.0 yard per carry mark, it’s possible the Bulldogs will feed him a little more this season. I’d take the over on that 477 number in his senior year.
Colton Thornburg, Senior, Stanton/Essex
Thornburg is a guy that could be used in a lot of different ways this season by the Vikings coaching staff. There’s a chance he’s more of a receiver, but there’s also a (better?) chance he works as more of a running back. Either way, I’d expect he will carry the ball at some point, and he had 1,022 yards and 14 touchdowns a year ago.
Zane Vance, Junior, Griswold
Let me see here…yep, this is the third Griswold back on the list. Vance rushed for 446 yards on 77 carries and scored three touchdowns during his junior year. With the graduation of Evan Kelly, look for Vance to get more chances this year.
Terrance Weah, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Weah, as he was last season, will once again be a major running and receiving threat for the Monarchs. On the ground, he had 825 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 7.6 yards per carry. The man they call TW2K may not get to 2K, but I’d say 1,300 to 1,500 total rushing and receiving yards is a feasible goal.
Jackson Wray, Junior, East Mills
My guess is East Mills will be slinging the ball around like it’s 2011 all over again. Wray will be involved in that, but I also think he’s likely to get his fair share of rushing chances. Last season, he had 410 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Fifteen more to keep an eye on…
Tony Ayase, Junior, Nodaway Valley
Brenden Bartley, Junior, Harlan
Kyle Berg, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
Nathan Brant, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
Conner Birt, Senior, Shenandoah
Brigham Daniel, Junior, Glidden-Ralston
Jacob French, Senior, Bedford
Will Halverson, Senior, Treynor
Reece Held, Senior, Murray
Wyatt Kaub, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Eli Morris, Junior Bedford
Xander Reed, Junior, Lamoni
Dominic Robertson Jr., Senior, Glenwood
Gabe Stripe, Sophomore, Mormon Trail
Cullen Wood, Junior, Lenox
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.