(KMAland) -- We should be settling in for day two of March Madness today. Instead, we’re on day nine of this life without sports. Over the coming weeks, I thought it would be a fun exercise to look back on previous NCAA Tournaments.
The games, the highlights, the memories that permeated these NCAA Tournaments might be fun to remember and, in some respects, relive. Up first, the 30-year anniversary of the 1990 tournament. Some of you probably don’t remember a dang thing about this tournament. Others may remember it like it was yesterday. Either way, let’s take a look.
HIGHLIGHTS
I didn’t pick the 1990 NCAA Tournament for any other reason than it was exactly 30 years ago. But when I Googled the tournament, I found an article that called it “the best NCAA tournament ever, from start to finish. Or at least the case can be made.”
The article goes on with “…the 1990 tournament gave us seven genuine buzzer beaters, five overtime games, seven one-point finishes, and 23 games decided by a single possession.” Holy cow, what did I just fall into? There were also 10 major upsets in the tournament, an overtime game between a 16 and a 1 and plenty more. Like…
-There was a clock mistake in the Sweet Sixteen that cost a team a trip to the Final Four.
-A player shot free throws with the wrong hand to honor a teammate that had just passed away.
-One team scored 115 points and lost by 34.
-The average winning score in the Elite Eight was 97.3.
-And UNLV. It gave us UNLV.
I don’t remember a dang thing about the 1990 Tournament, so I’m learning along with all of you. Let’s have some fun…
EAST REGION
The East Regional was contested in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Before we get to those games, here’s the opening round scores…
No. 1 Connecticut 76 No. 16 Boston 52
No. 9 California 65 No. 8 Indiana 63
No. 5 Clemson 49 No. 12 BYU 47
No. 4 La Salle 79 No. 13 Southern Miss 63
No. 6 St. John’s 81 No. 11 Temple 65
No. 3 Duke 81 No. 14 Richmond 46
No. 7 UCLA 68 No. 10 UAB 56
No. 2 Kansas 79 No. 15 Robert Morris 71
This was a pretty standard start to the tournament. The only lower seed that won was No. 9 California, taking down Bobby Knight and the Hoosiers. That was one of two one-score games in the first round, too, with Clemson coming back from a 17-point deficit to hold off BYU in a low-scoring thriller. On to the next round…
No. 1 Connecticut 74 No. 9 California 54
No. 5 Clemson 79 No. 4 La Salle 75
No. 3 Duke 76 No. 6 St. John’s 72
No. 7 UCLA 71 No. 2 Kansas
Down goes our first two seed, and is anybody surprised that it’s Kansas? Would anybody else be surprised to know that a guy by the name of Darrick Martin was one of the stars for UCLA in this game? He spelled his name wrong, though. I found an article from the Los Angeles Times on this one:
“Watching television Sunday morning, UCLA’s Darrick Martin and Gerald Madkins heard a sportscaster say the Bruins had little chance to beat Kansas.
In fact, said Martin, the man on the screen said the Bruins would be blown out of the Omni by the fifth-ranked Jayhawks.”
About that…Tracy Murray made two free throws to give UCLA the lead with nine seconds left, Kansas couldn’t find an answer and the Bruins were the biggest spoiler in the early rounds of the East Region.
Elsewhere, Duke trailed by nine in the second half to St. John’s, but they were able to rally thanks in part to a six-point play on a technical foul. Duke benefitting from a call? Some things never change.
Finally, another ACC team joined Duke in the Sweet Sixteen of the East Region by ending La Salle’s 22-game win streak. Clemson’s Dale Davis had 26 points and 17 rebounds in the victory. More importantly, it set up one of the most classic games – or classic finishes – in the next round with UConn.
No. 1 Connecticut 71 No. 5 Clemson 70
No. 3 Duke 90 No. 7 UCLA 81
If you’re an NCAA Tournament historian, you know full well about Tate George. If you don’t know him, you will after you watch this.
I’m guessing you’ve seen that shot before. That poor guy hating life was Clemson coach Cliff Ellis. As for the other game, Darrick Martin and the boys couldn’t pull the Kansas-Duke double. Instead, Phil Henderson (28 points) and Christian Laettner (24 + 14 rebounds) combined for 52 points in the win.
No. 3 Duke 79 No. 1 Connecticut 78
Connecticut ran out of magic in this one. Not only that, they got Tate George’d by Christian Laettner.
Man, how good was Billy Packer (?) there. “Now, this is interesting. UConn is not playing the passer….” And then, boom. The passer gets the ball right back and scores the game-winner. Great commentating. And Duke is on to the Final Four.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Oklahoma 77 No. 16 Towson 68
No. 8 North Carolina 83 No. 9 Missouri State 70
No. 12 Dayton 88 No. 5 Illinois 86
No. 4 Arkansas 68 No. 13 Princeton 64
No. 6 Xavier 87 No. 11 Kansas State 79
No. 3 Georgetown 70 No. 14 Texas Southern 52
No. 10 Texas 100 No. 7 Georgia 88
No. 2 Purdue 75 No. 15 UL Monroe 63
This is more like it. More madness. You’ve got two double-digit seeds moving on with No. 12 Dayton and No. 10 Texas both pulling off “upsets.” The Flyers were on a hot streak after opening the season just 10-9, and they ran into an experienced Illinois team.
“They’ve been to the Final Four, whereas we’ll be coming in with the first-few-minutes jitters,” senior Negele Knight told the Dayton Daily News.
The jitters weren’t there for Knight, who was one of Dayton’s greatest players ever and finished the game with 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the upset win. As for Texas, current SMU women’s basketball coach Travis Mays was the star with 44 points on just 17 shots from the field.
No. 8 North Carolina 79 No. 1 Oklahoma 77
No. 4 Arkansas 86 No. 12 Dayton 84
No. 6 Xavier 74 No. 3 Georgetown 71
No. 10 Texas 73 No. 2 Purdue 72
WOW! What a second round of games in this region. Folks in Austin (the top two games) and Indianapolis (the bottom two) got their money’s worth, including the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in the region making an early exit.
First, there’s the Dean Smith March magic. The Heels were led by Rick Fox, who scored 23 points and made this game-winning shot:
More heroics in the Arkansas/Dayton game with the hero being Todd Day. Day had 25 points and nine rebounds, but it was the last two that sent the Hogs on to the Sweet Sixteen. I couldn’t find the shot on its own, so check out how awesome this game was. After Knight made a 3 to tie the game, Day followed with the game-winning hoop with around three ticks left.
Xavier jumped out to a 16-point lead on the third-seeded Hoyas before Georgetown came all the way back to tie it with about two minutes left. However, Xavier made some big free throws down the stretch, and Georgetown couldn’t answer. Of note, the Hoyas had Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo in their starting lineup. That’s something.
The final game of the second round was another nail-biter with Texas beating Purdue. Here’s a fun quote I found from Purdue coach Gene Keady: “People cheat and you don’t get calls,” he said. “They charge and you don’t get calls.” Keady, pulling no punches.
Anyway, Mays was the hero again, making two free throws with seven seconds left. Then Guillermo Myers blocked a Purdue shot as time ran out, and the Longhorns were on to the Sweet Sixteen.
Pretty amazing that Texas was able to beat Purdue in the Hoosier Dome, huh? Anyway…
No. 4 Arkansas 96 No. 8 North Carolina 73
No. 10 Texas 102 No. 6 Xavier 89
The Longhorns were able to play this one in their backyard of Dallas, Texas. That probably also served as a home game for the Hogs. The two games didn’t live up to the previous four, though. Lenzie Howell had 25 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas while Lance Blanks (28 points) and Joey Wright (26) combined for 54 in a 12-point comeback win for the Horns.
No. 4 Arkansas 88 No. 10 Texas 85
Nobody expected it would be Arkansas/Texas for a trip to the Final Four, but I’m sure the atmosphere was electric in Dallas between these two SWC rivals. The Razorbacks won previous matchups 109-100 and 103-96 against Tom Penders’ team. And then Nolan Richardson’s 40 Minutes of Hell did it for a third time. Here are some highlights.
SOUTHEAST REGION
No. 1 Michigan State 75 No. 16 Murray State 71
No. 9 UC Santa Barbara 70 No. 8 Houston 66
No. 5 LSU 70 No. 12 Villanova 63
No. 4 Georgia Tech 99 No. 13 East Tennessee State 83
No. 6 Minnesota 64 No. 11 UTEP 61
No. 14 Northern Iowa 74 No. 3 Missouri 71
No. 7 Virginia 75 No. 10 Notre Dame 67
No. 2 Syracuse 70 No. 15 Coppin State 48
Michigan State nearly became Virginia before Virginia became Virginia. The Spartans needed overtime to escape Popeye Jones and Murray State. Greg Coble hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for Murray State to force overtime before Sparty won in OT. Still, Jones was the national story, scoring 37 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in an incredible performance.
LSU’s win was led by a guy named Shaquille O’Neal, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in their victory over Villanova. His future Orlando Magic teammate Dennis Scott dropped in 36 points for Georgia Tech in their win over ETSU.
Another Big Ten team – Minnesota – needed overtime to avoid an upset of No. 11 seed UTEP. John Crotty had 28 points for Virginia in knocking out Notre Dame, and how about the big win for No. 14 seed Northern Iowa? You know all about Ali Farokhmanesh, but do you know about Maurice Newby?
No. 1 Michigan State 62 No. 9 UCSB 58
No. 4 Georgia Tech 94 No. 5 LSU 91
No. 6 Minnesota 81 No. 14 Northern Iowa 78
No. 2 Syracuse 63 No. 7 Virginia 61
I’m starting to get the idea that this was the best second round ever. Four more games decided by a total of 12 points. Steve Smith helped Sparty advance with 21 points, six boards and four assists, and Georgia Tech came back from down 19 to beat Shaq and LSU (Scott dropped 30 and grabbed 11).
Minnesota avoided getting Ali’ed – or Newby’ed – in a tight 3-point win behind 36 points and 12 rebounds from Willie Burton. And Syracuse got a ridiculous performance from Derrick Coleman, who didn’t sit in putting up 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. It was his steal in the final moments that secured the victory and ended the coaching career of Terry Holland, who resigned to take over the AD duties at Davidson.
No. 4 Georgia Tech 81 No. 1 Michigan State 80
No. 6 Minnesota 82 No. 2 Syracuse 75
Michigan State led by four with 13 seconds left in regulation, but Georgia Tech scored the final four points of regulation to force overtime. Or did they? Interestingly enough, Kenny Anderson was given credit for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game in regulation. Officials later conferred and magically called it a two-pointer. The problem? It should have been worth zero.
Anderson’s game-tying bucket at the horn actually came after the clock went to zero. If officials had the chance to review things like they do now, it never would have counted, Michigan State would have won and Georgia Tech never would have made it to the….well, I guess I shouldn’t spoil it. Here’s the final 13 seconds of regulation.
One thing Michigan State fans probably forget to mention when they talk about this game is that their best shooter Steve Smith could have just made two free throws and put the game on ice. I digress…
No. 4 Georgia Tech 93 No. 6 Minnesota 91
Another game, another tight one, another win for Georgia Tech. This year’s team had a really cool nickname among its squad – Lethal Weapon 3. That’s Dennis Scott, Kenny Anderson and Brian Oliver. That trio scored 89 of the 93 points for Georgia Tech on this day. Scott had 40, Anderson scored 30 and Oliver went for 19. On to the Final Four.
WEST REGION
No. 1 UNLV 102 No. 16 Little Rock 72
No. 8 Ohio State 84 No. 9 Providence 83
No. 12 Ball State 54 No. 5 Oregon State 53
No. 4 Louisville 78 No. 13 Idaho 59
No. 11 Loyola Marymount 111 No. 6 New Mexico State 92
No. 3 Michigan 76 No. 14 Illinois State 70
No. 7 Alabama 71 No. 10 Colorado State 54
No. 2 Arizona 79 No. 15 South Florida 67
With first round games being played in Salt Lake City and Long Beach, the diehards were up late watching some highly entertaining basketball. UNLV had seven players score in double figures in their rout of Little Rock. Ohio State reserve Alex Davis scored 24 points and forced overtime with a 3-pointer just before the regulation buzzer to lead the Buckeyes.
The Ball State upset win ended Gary Payton’s career at Oregon State, and it came with the heroics of someone named Paris McCurdy, who scored and was fouled at the buzzer. The bucket tied the game, and the free throw won it. I can’t find any video on that one, either.
Louisville rolled over Idaho, and Bo Kimble put in 45 points with 18 rebounds to lead Loyola Marymount over New Mexico State. Of course, the most iconic moment of that game was Kimble taking a free throw left-handed to honor his late teammate Hank Gathers, who famously struggled at free throws so much that he decided to shoot them left-handed.
Michigan fought off Illinois State behind 18 points and 21 rebounds from Loy Vaught, Alabama got 27 points from Robert Horry in a dominant win over Colorado State and Arizona came back from a five-point halftime deficit to beat South Florida behind 28 points and seven rebounds from a guy that eventually went by Bison Dele.
No. 1 UNLV 76 No. 8 Ohio State 65
No. 12 Ball State 62 No. 4 Louisville 60
No. 11 Loyola Marymount 149 No. 3 Michigan 115
No. 7 Alabama 77 No. 2 Arizona 55
Yep, the 2, 3 and 4 seeds all perished in this round. UNLV probably didn’t score as much as they would have liked, but Larry Johnson went for 23 points and 16 rebounds in beating the Buckeyes. LMU had 84 second-half points in their rout of Michigan, which scored 115 points and still lost by 34. Jeff Fryer had 41 and Kimble added 37. And Bama crushed Arizona behind 20 points and 13 rebounds from David Benoit.
As for the only close game of the second round in this region, Ball State kept Cinderella alive. There weren’t any late-game heroics. It was just good, strong defense from the Cardinals in holding Louisville down in the final moments to preserve the two-point win. This whole game is on YouTube if you want to watch it.
No. 1 UNLV 69 No. 12 Ball State 67
No. 11 Loyola Marymount 62 No. 7 Alabama 60
Two games with teams in contrasting styles, and the defensive and longer-possession teams played at the pace they wanted to play. And then lost the games. If anyone was going to stop the UNLV train it was going to be….Ball State? They nearly did, getting a chance to tie or win late in the game. They never got a shot off. Here’s a cool exchange of dunks:
Ball State coach Dick Hunsaker was quoted after the game: “Those guys are a bunch of thugs.” And suddenly Ball State is a lot less lovable, huh?
Bama played long possessions and even stalled in their game with LMU. Luckily, there was a shot clock at this time. It still kept the score low, and LMU was down eight with eight minutes to go. Terrell Lowery made the game-winning layup with 26.1 to go, and Alabama couldn’t answer. Even Big Shot Bob (Horry) missed a shot at the horn that would have tied it.
No. 1 UNLV 131 No. 11 Loyola Marymount 101
There was no stalling here. This had to be a treat. Just two teams playing free, with pace and with space. Of course, LMU was just not going to be able to beat UNLV. Stacey Augmon had 33 points and 11 rebounds, Anderson Hunt finished with 30 points, 13 assists and six steals and Larry Johnson had 20 points and 18 rebounds. To Bo Kimble’s credit, he did go for 42 points and 11 boards.
FINAL FOUR
No. 1 UNLV 90 No. 4 Georgia Tech 81
No. 3 Duke 97 No. 4 Arkansas 83
No. 1 UNLV 103 No. 3 Duke 73
Look, the tournament was so amazing, so scintillating and so entertaining to this point that you couldn’t expect much more than we already got when the Final Four began. UNLV was destined for a national championship, and that’s what happened.
They got a bigger push from Lethal Weapon 3 in the Final Four, and actually trailed by seven at half, before stamping down on defense and allowing just 28 points in the final 20 minutes. Some people might think the Runnin’ Rebs were nothing more than an offensive juggernaut, but they don’t realize Jerry Tarkanian has been called one of the greatest defensive coaches in basketball history. Defense won it in the Final Four, and then both won it in the championship.
Augmon and Hunt had 22 and 20, respectively, and were outscored by Scott (29) and Oliver (24). But Greg Anthony, Larry Johnson and David Butler also scored in double figures, and UNLV just had too much.
Duke, meanwhile, dealt with the 40 Minutes of Hell. Bobby Hurley did turn it over six times and only scored three points (on no made field goals). But Phil Henderson had 28 points and eight rebounds to narrowly outduel Todd Day’s 27.
The championship was never an issue for the Rebs, with Anderson Hunt dropping in 29 and LJ going for 22 and 11. Hurley and Henderson combined to turn it over 11 times, and the Devils never stood a chance. Don’t worry, Coach K would get his revenge. Here’s your UNLV 1990 championship game shrine:
