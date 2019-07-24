(Fort Dodge) -- Mount Ayr softball plays in a state semifinal for the first time in school history on Wednesday afternoon. And as you might expect, they will meet a highly successful opponent.
While Raiderettes co-coach Bret Ruggles has taken to the “make a mess” mantra at the state tournament, he noted during a brief conversation with KMA Sports on Tuesday that their opponent - No. 1 North Linn (40-4) - is just that.
“Oh man, they’re a mess,” he said.
That’s his own unique way of saying the Lynx are pretty good. And he was namely talking about their star pitcher Abby Flanagan, who struck out 10 in seven three-hit innings during a 6-0 win over Wapello on Monday.
Flanagan - a junior - now sports a 0.58 ERA and has 280 strikeouts against just 12 walks over 157 1/3 innings this season. And she’s been backed by her twin sister Grace, who has 31 extra-base hits (14 doubles, 12 home runs, 5 triples) among her team-high 60 while hitting .484/.562/.968.
Five others have at least 51 hits, another has 42 and two more yet have at least 33. As a team, they’ve combined on 125 extra-base knocks while slashing .382/.449/.557. The statistics lend itself to a dominant season, and it has been, with 23 victories by 10 or more and 23 via shutout.
But the good news is that the fourth-seeded and ninth-ranked Raiderettes (26-2), in their first state appearance in 25 years, only need to find a way to beat North Linn once. They’ve already made a habit of doing more than was expected of them.
In the first state rankings of the season, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union did not have Mount Ayr ranked. In fact, Pride of Iowa Conference foe Martensdale-St. Marys was ranked. And since they didn’t play their first game until June 4th (due to rainouts), they didn’t find themselves in the state rankings until June 13th.
They weren’t favored to win their region, either. After wins over Logan-Magnolia (4-0) and Underwood (4-1), they rolled to a 9-0 regional final win over No. 4 ranked West Monona. Even with the higher seed during Monday’s eight-inning win over Beckman Catholic, there were probably some doubts in the Pride of Iowa Conference champion.
All that is simply to say that I wouldn’t count out this team with just one senior - a really good one in Caroline McAlexander - and that seemingly plays with a loose energy that might fit them well in this scenario. If nothing else, the stands will be packed of Raiderettes fans again.
“We have a great support group from home,” Sam Stewart said. “We have so many people that come, even from different surrounding towns.”
“I honestly feel like we’re playing for the community right now,” McAlexander added. “This jersey doesn’t mean us. It means everybody, and I’m so proud of that.”
Hear the call on KMA-FM 99.1 Wednesday afternoon at 3:00 as Mount Ayr takes on top-ranked North Linn. In addition, Treynor’s 3A consolation game with Mount Vernon can also be heard on 99.1 at 11:00 this morning.
