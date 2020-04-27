(KMAland) -- Day 42 of blogging with no sports. This is the 40th blog during that period and the 36th consecutive day with a blog.
I’ve been doing a weird thing. People that know me probably wouldn’t be surprised to know about this, but it’s something that is happening. Call it a sign of the times.
Every afternoon, I scan my favorite TV guide website for classic and/or old games. I have a wide range of options with the premium DirecTV package, and there are lot of national sports and regional sports networks showing classic games right now.
I started out just looking to watch some games with my favorite teams in them. As it moved along, though, I started to log the games I was watching and sorted them by year. I log everything, really. Now, I’m pretty much trying to watch at least one old/classic game for every year as far back as I can go.
So far, I’ve watched at least one game from 2020, 2019, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2003, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1998, 1996, 1995, 1992, 1991, 1985, 1984, 1983, 1982, 1980, 1979 and 1972. I’ve seen the Lakers championship-clinching wins in 1972, 1980, 1982, 1985, 2009 and 2010. I’ve also seen Nebraska’s losses to Texas in 2010, 2009, 2006, 2003, 1998 and 1996 (thanks, Longhorn Network).
I watched the classic Mariners walk-off win over the Yankees in 1996, the United States Gold Medal-winning rout of Croatia in 1992, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar breaking the all-time scoring record in a Lakers win over the Jazz in 1984, Syracuse’s thrilling championship win over Kansas in the 2003 NCAA championship and even a 20-17 Michigan victory over Wisconsin in 2001.
At some point, I figure I’m going to start seeking out some of the best games on YouTube from particular years that I don’t have anything. So, there’s a little bit of a journey into the mind of a sports fanatic during a time when there aren’t any sports. This is something that also gave me a little bit of a blog idea.
What if, rather than just focus on specific NCAA Tournaments I take a look at an entire sports year? The best games, the champions, the top players, etc. At the very least, it’s something that’s interesting to me, and as I’ve written before, that’s half the battle.
So, it was back to the old random date generator. I decided to start with 1946 as a parameter since that’s when the NBA started. The MLB, NFL, NHL and collegiate sports have a significant history prior to that year, but I don’t want to leave anybody out. The random date generator did a little spin and popped out 1997. It actually popped out June 16th, 1997. Usually the actual month and day doesn’t matter to me, but I can do something with that date. Watch…
JUNE 16TH, 1997: There were 10 MLB games, it was three days after the Chicago Bulls closed out the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals and nine days after the Red Wings finished a sweep of the Flyers in the Stanley Cup and just one day after Ernie Els won the U.S. Open at the Blue Course of Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. This was just the beginning of the doldrums of summer, when sports fans relaxed their juices a bit and waited for the beginning of the college football season. Speaking of…
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Penn State was the preseason No. 1 ranked team while Florida, Florida State, Washington and Tennessee rounded out the top five. Florida was coming off a national championship win over Florida State, which was precipitated by Texas upsetting Nebraska in the first Big 12 championship game. The Huskers ranked No. 6 heading into the year, but Colorado was not far behind as potential Big 12 favorite at No. 8.
Some guy named Peyton Manning was the preseason Heisman favorite. What was about to happen, though, nobody saw coming…
Well, a lot of people probably could have seen Florida beating Tennessee in Week 5 coming. The Gators owned the Vols at the time, and that still pretty well continues to this day. At the time, though, this was a big chance for Manning to exorcise the demons of losses the previous three seasons. Didn’t happen. Gators win 33-20, and they jumped to No. 1 in the AP Poll.
Florida’s stay in the top spot lasted a few more weeks, but it came to a crushing end following a Week 8 loss to LSU. The win for the Tigers snapped Florida’s 25-game SEC win streak and 19-game SEC road win streak. Even back then, nobody believed in teams that took upset wins.
“We were sick and tired of hearing that we had no chance to win this game,” LSU running back Kevin Faulk said.
Florida’s loss was Penn State’s gain, as they jumped into the top spot. However, undefeated Nebraska, Florida State, North Carolina and Michigan were right on their heels. And Judgment Week was coming! First, though, the Huskers jumped over Penn State one week later, as the Nittany Lions struggled through a 16-15 win over Minnesota. That’s a Minnesota team that went 3-9.
Judgment Week came in Week 12. Undefeated Florida State played at undefeated North Carolina and undefeated Michigan played at undefeated Penn State. That’s two top-five matchups in the same week, and they both turned out to be terrible. Michigan rolled by a 34-8 score, and Florida State routed UNC 20-3. The real show-stealer? Nebraska/Missouri.
Nebraska’s defense couldn’t slow Corby Jones down, and they were down 7 in the closing minutes to a Missouri upstart that had won three straight games over Texas, at No. 12 Oklahoma State and at Colorado. They had their fourth straight win in the bag. That is until Scott Frost led the Huskers down the field and scored on the final play of regulation to force overtime. Some of you might remember it.
Nebraska would win in overtime, but Michigan moved up three spots to No. 1 and Florida State moved from No. 3 to No. 2. Nebraska was suddenly the third-ranked team in the country. They needed a little help to get back in the national championship picture, and they got it when Florida beat Florida State (32-29) in what many have called the best game in the history of that series.
The Huskers edged Colorado on Black Friday and then crushed a top-15 Texas A&M team in the Big 12 championship the following week while Michigan escaped a push from No. 4 Ohio State. This, of course, was a pre-BCS era, and the Big Ten was all about the Rose Bowl. So, Michigan and Nebraska were not going to get a chance to decide it all on the field.
Michigan played an OK Washington State team that came out of a down Pac-10 Conference in the Rose Bowl, and Nebraska got a chance to battle Peyton Manning and Tennessee in the Fiesta Bowl. Meanwhile, Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne announced his retirement. Some saw that as a ploy to curry favor from the coaches that voted in the Coaches Poll. I think that’s a little far-fetched. Osborne had two natties in the bag already. He’s not going to give up his career just to get another, which is what happened, by the way.
Michigan had another tight win over Washington State and Ryan Leaf, Nebraska completely blitzed a Tennessee team that hadn’t lost since Florida took them down in The Swamp and the AP and coaches couldn’t decide on the same national champion. It was a split.
A few things:
-Nebraska would have been a 7-point favorite in Las Vegas if the two teams had played.
-Nebraska ended up No. 1 in the Sagarin ratings that year. Michigan was fourth.
-Anybody that is honest with themselves know Nebraska would have won that game going away. It was just a really good matchup for the Huskers, and they didn't lose games back then. Of course, it's all conjecture.
While Manning was the preseason Heisman favorite, ESPN ran a campaign for Charles Woodson of Michigan. The Wolverines cornerback was really, really good, but ESPN had a love affair with the dude, showing his highlights 24/7. I thought Manning should have won due to the number of plays he actually had an impact on throughout the course of the season. Remember, Woodson played corner (and returned punts) in a Big Ten that was heavily run-based at the time.
Woodson also won the Bronko Nagurski, Chuck Bednarik, Jim Thorpe and Walter Camp awards while Peyton Manning took the Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas and Maxwell awards. Ricky Williams nabbed the Doak Walker, Randy Moss won the Biletnikoff and Nebraska got the Outland (Aaron Taylor) and Lombardi (Grant Wistrom) awards.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: College basketball, of course, knows how to decide a national champion. Throw them in a big, fun bracket and let them go. It’s pretty amazing and rare, too, that there were only two No. 1 teams during the course of the basketball season. And neither of them won the national championship.
Cincinnati was the preseason No. 1 and stayed that way until the fourth week when Kansas took over. The Jayhawks were completely loaded with Raef LaFrentz, Paul Pierce, Scot Pollard, Jacque Vaughn and more. They won their first 22 games, lost by two in double overtime in their 23rd (to Missouri) and then wouldn’t lose again until Arizona knocked them off in the Sweet Sixteen.
As you may or may not know, I already wrote about the greatest NCAA Tournament run in college basketball history a couple weeks ago. Arizona beat three No. 1 seeds during the course of their run to the national championship. Read about it here.
A few other notes on the season: Tim Duncan was the Consensus Player of the Year. He led the country with 14.7 rebounds per game and 10.4 win shares. Others in the top five in win shares were Danny Fortson (Cincinnati), LaFrentz (Kansas), Keith Van Horn (Utah) and Greg Smith (Delaware). Smith averaged 21.3 points and 11 rebounds that season. I can’t find much else on the dude.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: The Final Four was played at the Riverfront Coliseum in 1997, with Tennessee, Old Dominion, Stanford and Notre Dame all making the show. The Irish, coached by the now-retired Muffet McGraw, were actually in their first Final Four in school history.
Tennessee, Old Dominion and Stanford were no strangers to deep runs at the time, although the Vols weren’t expected to be there. They were the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region – played in Iowa City – and upset Connecticut in the regional final.
ODU and Stanford were both No. 1 seeds while Notre Dame was the real Cinderella. They were the No. 6 seed in the East Region and upset No. 3 seed Texas, No. 2 Alabama and then No. 5 George Washington (a Cinderella of their own that upset No. 1 North Carolina in the regional semifinals) to advance.
In the Final Four, Tennessee routed Notre Dame and Old Dominion edged past Stanford before Pat Summitt wrapped up her fifth national championship. It was also the second straight of a three-year run as champs for Tennessee. Chamique Holdsclaw had her star turn in that tournament and went on to win Naismith Player of the Year the next two seasons. Stanford’s Kate Starbird, though, won the 1997 Player of the Year award.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Four of the eight teams in Omaha in 1997 were from the SEC: Alabama, LSU, Auburn and Mississippi State. Miami was also there. So were two PAC-10 teams – Stanford and UCLA – and Rice from the WAC. The natty ended up matching LSU and Alabama, and it was the Tigers winning it all with a 13-6 victory. They scored 5, 10, 13 and 13 runs in their four games in Omaha that year. Gorilla ball, folks.
There were some big time players on those teams in Omaha, as you might imagine, that season. Rice pitcher Matt Anderson ended up as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 MLB Draft, and his teammate Lance Berkman hit 41 homers and drove in 134 RBI in ’97 before going on to a six-time All-Star career. Pat Burrell was the third baseman for Miami, Troy Glaus played the hot corner for UCLA, J.D. Drew was a star at Florida State (although not at the CWS) and the terrific, wonderful and handsome Tim Hudson was a stud utility player for Auburn. My second son was later named after him.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: The Iowa softball team was in the Women’s College World Series this year, qualifying out of Regional 3 with victories over DePaul (twice) and Utah (once). Their time in Oklahoma City lasted three games, with a win over Big Ten rival Michigan and then losses to Washington and Fresno State.
Arizona eventually won the national championship with a 10-2 victory over UCLA. It was their fifth championship at the time. They’ve won three more since then.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Green Bay was coming off a Super Bowl championship, and they did not appear to be slowing down anytime soon with one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Guy by the name of Brett Favre.
However, the greatest quarterback that ever lived – John Elway – was starting to have his career wind down. And, of course, he just couldn’t win the big one. Heck, they couldn’t even win the AFC West that year.
The Chiefs, Steelers and Patriots were divisional champions in the AFC while the Giants, Packers and 49ers won the NFC divisions. Wild card teams were the Dolphins, Jaguars and Broncos in the AFC and Bucs, Lions and Vikings – all from the same division – in the NFC. The playoffs got wild, folks.
WILD CARD ROUND: Terrell Davis ran for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a Denver rout of Jacksonville, Eddie Murray kicked a game-winning field goal in a 16-point comeback for the Vikings over the Giants, the Patriots shut down Dan Marino and the Dolphins (another that just couldn’t win the big one) and Trent Dilfer (who could win the big one) and the Bucs beat the Lions.
DIVISION ROUND: A classic 7-6 win for the Steelers over the Patriots came behind a 40-yard Kordell “Flash” Stewart touchdown run. The Broncos went into Arrowhead and got another 100-yard, two-touchdown game from Terrell Davis to shock the Chiefs. The Vikings didn’t have a comeback in them against the Niners in a rout. And the Packers overcame two Brett Favre interceptions (they did that a lot) to beat the Bucs.
CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND: No picks for Favre in a Packers 23-10 win over the 49ers to advance back to the Super Bowl while the Broncos nabbed another road win over the Steelers by a slight 24-21 margin. Davis rushed for another 139 yards and a score.
SUPER BOWL: A really, really good Super Bowl and a pretty significant upset. John Elway went flying, Terrell Davis was amazing (157 yards, 3 TD) again and the Broncos nabbed their first of three Super Bowl championships.
Favre and Barry Sanders ended up sharing the MVP, the Giants’ Jim Fassel won Coach of the Year, Dana Stubblefield of the 49ers won the Defensive Player of the Year and two former Florida State stars – Warrick Dunn (Bucs) and Peter Boulware (Ravens) – won the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION: Not sure if you’ve heard this lately or not, but the Chicago Bulls were a pretty good team in the mid to late 90s. Michael Jordan was a guy that played for them then, and he averaged a league-best 29.6 points per game. They also had the leading rebounder, Dennis Rodman, who grabbed 16.1 per game.
While Jordan led the league in win shares (18.3) by a wide margin (16.7 was next best), people were tired of giving MJ the MVP. So, they gave it to Utah’s Karl Malone. Allen Iverson won the Rookie of the Year, Dikembe Mutombo (with the Hawks) won the Defensive Player of the Year and John Starks took Sixth Man of the Year. Miami’s Pat Riley took Coach of the Year honors.
Jordan and Malone were joined on the All-NBA First Team by Grant Hill (Pistons), Hakeem Olajuwon (Rockets) and Tim Hardaway (Heat). Tim Hardaway! Jordan and Scottie Pippen were on the All-Defensive First Team with Malone, Mutombo and Gary Payton (Sonics).
Anyway, the Bulls won 69 dang games to take the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami, New York and Atlanta were the rest of the top four seeds while Utah, Seattle, Houston and the Lakers were the top four on the Western Conference side. All eight of those top seeds advanced to the conference semifinals with only Seattle (by the Suns) and Atlanta (by the Pistons) getting forced to a fifth and deciding game.
In the Eastern Conference semifinals, Miami ousted the Knicks in seven brutal games. The first time a team reached 100 points in the series was Game 7 when the Heat scored 101. Here are some other scores: 88-79, 88-84, 77-73, 89-76. Not great. Meanwhile, the Bulls had very little struggles in a five-game series win over the Hawks.
Houston did upset Seattle in seven with SIX of the games decided by six or fewer points. I sure would like to watch some of those games. Here’s Game 7:
With the Rockets win, we were suddenly four Houston wins over Utah, which beat the Lakers in five (the infamous Kobe airball series), from the last SIX NBA champions matching up for the championship. Instead, Utah won in six over the Rockets. The Bulls, of course, handled the Heat in five before a six-game win over Utah.
MJ averaged 32.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game to win another Finals MVP.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: The Florida Marlins have never won a division title, but they’ve won two championships. The year of 1997 was one of those. While the Braves won their sixth straight divisional championship (of 14 straight), the defending World Series champions couldn’t quite get it done. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.
Other National League division champions were the 84-win Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants. On the American League side, Baltimore won the East, Cleveland won 86 games and the Central and Seattle won the West. The Yankees won 96 games and easily won the Wild Card.
DIVISION SERIES: The Braves swept through the Astros, and the Marlins quickly did the same to the Giants to set up an inter-division matchup in the NLCS. On the AL side of things, Cleveland took down the Yankees in five games, and Baltimore beat Seattle in four games.
CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: The infamous Livan Hernandez/Eric Gregg game served as the tide-changer. The series was 2-2, and Hernandez put together a 15-strikeout complete game to out-duel Greg Maddux. Look at some of these ridiculous calls.
Brutal.
On the other end, Cleveland and Baltimore went back and forth in the ALCS. Baltimore won 3-0, Cleveland answered with a 5-4 win and then added another 2-1 walk-off win in 12. Cleveland won another walk-off in Game 4, but Baltimore won 4-2 in Game 5. Finally, Cleveland closed it out in six with a 1-0 win in 11.
WORLD SERIES: A classic. This had to be the Indians year, right? One year after falling in six to the Braves, all they had to do was beat the lowly Marlins. About that…
They split the first four with 7-4 and 14-11 wins for Florida in Games 1 and 3 while the Indians won Games 2 and 4 by 6-1 and 10-3 scores. Florida took an 8-7 win in Game 5, but Cleveland answered with a 4-1 win in Game 6. And then came the Edgar Renteria walk-off win in 11 for the Marlins in Game 7.
MVPs were Ken Griffey Jr. and Larry Walker, Cy Youngs went to Roger Clemens and Pedro Martinez and Rookie of the Year honors went to Nomar Garciaparra and Scott Rolen. Davey Johnson of Baltimore and Dusty Baker of the Giants won Manager of the Year awards.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE: Hockey isn’t my jam, but it is the Detroit Red Wings jam. The Red Wings beat St. Louis in six, the Ducks in four, the Avalanche in six and then the Flyers in four to win their first Stanley Cup since 1955.
Awards for the season…
Art Ross Trophy (Leading Scorer): Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh
Norris Trophy (Outstanding Defenseman): Brian Leetch, NY Rangers
Vezina Trophy (Outstanding Goalie): Dominik Hasek, Buffalo
Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year): Brian Berard, NY Islanders
Lady Byng Trophy (Most Gentlemanly Player): Paul Kariya, Anaheim
Selke Trophy (Best Defensive Forward): Michael Peca, Buffalo
Hart Trophy (MVP): Dominik Hasek
Adams Award (Coach): Ted Nolan, Buffalo
OTHER NOTES FROM 1997
-MEN’S TENNIS: Pete Sampras won the Australian Open and Wimbledon championships while Patrick Rafter took the US Open and Gustavo Kuerten won the French Open.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Martina Hingis just missed out on the Grand Slam, winning all but the French Open, where she lost to Iva Majoli.
-MEN’S GOLF: Tiger Woods won his first Masters, Ernie Els won the U.S. Open, Justin Leonard took the British Open and the late Davis Love III won the PGA Championship.
-WOMEN’S GOLF: Betsy King (Nabisco), Christa Johnson (LPGA), Alison Nicholas (U.S.) and Colleen Walker (du Maurier) were winners of majors.
-CYCLING: Jan Ullrich won the Tour De France while Richard Virenque was second and Marco Pantani came in third.
-VOLLEYBALL: All four No. 1 seeds – Penn State, Florida, Long Beach State and Stanford – advanced to the Final Four in Spokane, Washington. Stanford then won the national championship in five sets over Penn State. That was the Cardinal’s fourth championship.
-BOXING: Mike Tyson bit off an ear.
-HORSE RACING: Silver Charm won both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, but Touch Gold was the winner of the Belmont Stakes.
I think that’s all that happened in 1997. Yep, that’s it.
