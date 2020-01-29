(KMAland) -- I’m here to say – once and for all – that I missed the boat growing up. While I was trying to – and struggling to – put a round ball into a hole, I should have been wrestling all along.
OK, so I love my round ball and the beauty of the sport, but if I really wanted to test my will, test my strength (mind and body) and see what I could do with some adversity, I should have been on the mat. I don’t regret the basketball that I played, but I definitely should have took a run at wrestling – at least once.
The good news is that I can live vicariously through my children now. I’m just kidding, but I’m glad that my oldest son Turner has found the sport. I love to watch him compete in anything and everything he tries, but there’s something special about this wrestling thing. The best part…
It’s all on YOU. There’s nobody there to help you get out of trouble or get out of a hole but yourself. If you’re struggling and on your back, it’s up to you to find a way out. If you lose a match, it’s up to you to find a way to bounce back. If you want a spot in the lineup, it’s up to you to make weight and work yourself into that lineup.
There’s no angling from mommy or daddy. No special meetings about playing time. At least there shouldn’t be. After all, the proof is in the pudding. There’s no ifs ands or buts about it. It’s a win or lose sport. If you didn’t beat this dude, then that dude was better than you (on that day).
It’s crazy. My favorite thing about sport (and life) is competing. My wife bought a game console that has the old school Pac Man, and I wanted to find a way to be the best Pac Man player in the family. My wife was that when she first got it. Then, I started reading up on game practices. I put in the time to learn about the game, to practice the game and now she can’t even come close to touching me. Sorry, Morgan, but it’s true. You aren’t even in my league.
But that’s just Pac Man. My whole life has been a competition. I played every sport under the sun simply for the competition. (Other than golf. For golf, I just want to wear flip flops, drink “sodas” and enjoy the sun.) But I never wrestled. Like an idiot, I never wrestled. The ultimate sport of competing. I never did it.
When my son decided he wanted to get into wrestling, I didn’t know what he was about to get into. Or what we were about to get into. For me, it means a Saturday filled with an upset stomach and nerves. For Turner, it means becoming a better athlete, a better competitor and a better human being.
Yes, I think wrestling can make you a better human being. What better way to learn how to deal with adversity than to push into this battle of wills? Every match, every meet, every tournament is a new test, and until you win an Olympic Gold medal there is always someone better than you. So, it’s back to the mat to learn how to get better, to learn how to compete better and to learn how to respond from a setback.
Wrestling is a sport (the best sport), but it’s also full of life lessons. I love it. I never did it, but I will encourage anyone and everyone to be better than me and do it. My name is Derek Martin, and I love wrestling. Finally, I said it.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.