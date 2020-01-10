(KMAland) -- My opinion: John Beilein is an upstanding gentleman of faith and integrity. A man that has put his heart (literally) into coaching and growing young men. Beilein is one of those grinders that was never handed a single thing in his journey to coaching in the NBA.
The Cleveland Cavaliers head coach started as a high school coach after playing college ball at something called Wheeling. His first college job was in 1978 at Erie Community College. Then he coached at Nazareth in New York and then in Syracuse – but not at the U. It was Le Moyne. He finally got his “big” break when he was hired at Canisius and slowly made his way up the ladder.
From Richmond to West Virginia to Michigan and then shockingly to the Cavaliers. Beilein has been a coaching lifer, and he’s rarely – if ever – been involved in any sort of scandal while picking up 754 wins in the college ranks. He entered a new world when he accepted the Cleveland job, and now he’s in a bit of hot water.
As the story goes, Beilein – during a film session – said his players were no longer “playing like thugs.” To some, that might seem harmless. To others, it was the most harmful thing anyone could say. Those others, by the way, are his many African American players.
The word “thug” has taken on a new meaning over the last decade or so. I don’t know when it began, but I remember the Stanford-educated Richard Sherman was called a “thug” by many because he dared to express emotion, excitement and everything else in between after a big win for his Seahawks over the 49ers. Hilariously enough, Marshawn Lynch was also called a “thug” right around the same time for refusing to speak with the media.*
*To summarize, Richard Sherman was called a “thug” for talking too much, and Marshawn Lynch was called a “thug” for not talking enough. Tough crowd.
Anyway, it became readily apparent that “thug” was no longer the accepted definition, which is “a brutal ruffian or assassin.” Other synonyms, according to Merriam-Webster, are bully, goon, hoodlum or punk. Thug, in these specific cases mentioned above and others like it, simply became a code word for racists to use the N word without actually saying it.
So, you can see where a once-harmless word could definitely be harmful during a John Beilein film session with his Cleveland Cavaliers team. However, it’s more than worth noting that Beilein professes he actually meant to say “slugs.” And as he explained it, it made sense to me.
Beilein is too much of a basketball guy with way too much knowledge of the game to describe his team or any team as “thugs.” That’s something someone borne of ignorance would say on social media about an NBA team. Not Beilein. I would find it hard to believe that he would say and mean it.
His explanation – that he meant his guys were moving quicker in his system and no longer like “slugs” – actually makes total sense to me. Maybe you disagree. Maybe it makes no sense to you, but it does to me. And this where I pause and say that I have no bias either way when it comes to Beilein. I’ve obviously respected him as a coach, but I can’t claim to know him as a man.
Anyway, there’s also the conversation going on among others that think if he actually did say “thugs” it’s just fine. And sorry, that’s not a hill you should be dying on. The meaning of the word has changed thanks to instances like the Sherman/Lynch incidents. It shouldn’t be used any longer. And that, of course, leads into a deeper conversation of our current state of affairs.
Are people too sensitive? Do people get offended far too easily? Are we all just a bunch of soy boy snowflakes or any other over-used term fake tough guys spout on social media to bring any and all discussion to a grinding halt? I don’t really know the answer to all of that, but I do know this…
John Beilein has apologized for his slip of tongue. He has personally spoken with his players to explain what he meant to say. He completely recognizes that the use of the term “thugs” in a certain kind of context is absolutely wrong, offensive and racist. And so now the guy that I revered and respected as a coach is also someone I revere and respect as a man.
Beilein absolutely knows he didn’t mean what he said in a prejudice, racial or offensive way. He knows what he meant to say, but he also knows how his words were taken. He knows that he is not only responsible for what he says, but also for how what he says is received and perceived. And he knows an apology was absolutely needed.
There have been some other recent happenings where a leader of young people said a word more direct than “thug.” There was no code behind what was said, and there has not been an individual or direct apology for that. John Beilein made a mistake. A pretty tough mistake, but it should not define him. Because John Beilein recognized he was wrong and apologized. That says more about him than anything.
