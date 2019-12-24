(KMAland) -- There was always something about Nick Swanson. Something that wasn’t easy to explain, but it was something that many saw in him.
I knew him from a perspective different from many, but I saw it myself. The way that he would look me in the eye and say “hello” when we both happened to be in the same public place. That might seem menial, but it’s not something I get a lot from the athletes I cover.
My relationship to Nick was that I covered him as an athlete for just four years of his life. To others, he was much more. He was a son, a brother, a teammate, a friend and on and on. The tributes to Swanson rolled in yesterday on social media, and it became pretty obvious that he meant a lot to a lot of people.
You were a great young man and you will be missed.
He had a drive for excellence and his passion was unmatched.
You showed everybody kindness.
You were always there for me when I needed you.
You lit up every room you walked in.
You were bound for great things and such an amazing person.
Nick was a good friend to everyone I knew.
These are the kinds of messages that flooded social media all day and night. There’s no doubt Nick had an easy heart, an amazing kindness and touched the lives of many. From where I sit, his impact well-exceeded the short life that he lived.
With all of that said, I found it important to drop one final story on the young man that meant so much to so many. I reached out to a pair of his former high school coaches – Bryan Diekmann and Ty Ratliff.
Diekmann, his football coach at Shenandoah, saw that something I mentioned above the moment he first met him.
“He walked into the Shenandoah weight room one summer day with a sparkle in his blue eyes and long blond hair,” Diekmann told me. “He was 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, and I was immediately interested in this young man. There was something about him that I can’t really describe.”
As I wrote earlier, that was something that continually came up in my conversations with folks about Nick. He just had an easy way about him. Diekmann described it as “special.”
“I had no idea what the future had in store for Nick,” he said, “but that day he made an impact on me.”
It was a short workout and a small, brief interaction in the weight room. Yet Nick was able to impact Diekmann in that short amount of time. That’s just who he was. Ratliff – his track coach – also saw it.
“Nick was more than an athlete for Shenandoah,” Ratliff told me. “He was a kind-hearted and hardworking young man. (He) was a kid everyone could look up to.”
The early impression Swanson had on Diekmann turned out to come to fruition. By his junior year, he was a battering ram, full of passion for life and for football and soon he would be one of the state’s best defensive players.
In his junior season, Swanson put together an all-state type season with 101 total tackles, 12 solo tackles for loss and two interceptions returned for a touchdown. He had a knack and a flair for making big plays. Coach Diekmann took to calling him “Primetime” in reference to another former No. 21 – Deion Sanders.
“Not often do you find someone that you instantly connect with,” Diekmann said, “but Nick Swanson was one of those players for me as a coach”
“He was a coach’s dream,” Ratliff added. “He carried himself with pride and passion in everything he did. He was everything a Shenandoah Mustang should be.”
Swanson was a key player in helping Shenandoah end their 28-year playoff drought in 2015. He had another monster season – both on offense and defense – in 2016 as a senior. Later that spring, he was a member of the Drake Relays-qualifying and state-qualifying 4x100 meter relay.
“He left a mark for others to follow,” Ratliff said.
The last time Diekmann says he saw Nick was outside of his office in Shenandoah, following his unfortunate and well-chronicled ouster.
“We embraced in a long hug and shared some tears,” Diekmann said. “He wanted to do more. He exemplified the power of first and last impressions.”
That last line gives me goosebumps throughout my body. It’s a powerful line from Coach Diekmann because it’s so true. Nick Swanson made an impression on everybody he came in contact with. From the first time he met them to the last time he saw them. It was a life lived far too short, but man, he definitely got the most of that short life. And the way he lived – with passion and with kindness – will last forever.
View photos of Nick during his football career below courtesy of Joe Moore at J&C Photography. Send questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.