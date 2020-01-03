(KMAland) -- Time for the Pride of Iowa Conference All-Decade basketball teams, which turned out to be the toughest undertaking of them all. I'm very tired after writing this.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS ALL-DECADE
First Team
-Emma Atwood, Central Decatur (2019): One of the greatest in the history of this area, Atwood averaged 18.3 points per game as a sophomore and then led the conference with 20.9 and 20.8 PPG in her last two years.
-Gracey Griglione, Interstate 35 (2017): Griglione led the conference in a category six times during her career, including blocks three times, points two times and rebounds another. She averaged a double-double twice in her career.
-Kayla Lindenmeyer, Bedford (2013): As good as it gets when it comes to defense in this league, Lindenmeyer had some ridiculous steals numbers – 171 as a junior, 158 as a senior. She was also a 1,000-point scorer.
-Alli Masters, Central Decatur (2019): She broke nearly every record at CD with a sterling four-year career. She also led the conference in assists, steals and blocks one time each while topping out with 18.9 points per game as a junior.
-Paige McElfish, Nodaway Valley (2017): McElfish was prolific in nearly every category, including scoring and rebounding where she averaged a double-double all four seasons of her career. She also led the conference in steals as a senior and rebounds as a freshman.
-Mackenzie Morrison, Martensdale-St. Marys (2011): Morrison was an unstoppable force at times, leading the conference in blocks in both of her seasons during the decade. She also topped the league with 16.6 points per game as a junior and averaged 16.1 points and 10.5 rebounds as a senior.
-Samantha Stewart, Mount Ayr (2020): The only active player on this first team, Stewart is currently averaging 25.5 points per game this season. That’s one year after 20.4 per contest and two after averaging 19.3 as a sophomore. She also topped the conference with 118 steals in her junior season.
-Olivia Sulentic, Interstate 35 (2012): Sulentic led the conference in points twice, going from 16.4 as a junior to 21.0 as a senior. And in that senior season, she also topped the POI with 11.0 rebounds per game.
Second Team
-Callie Calfee, Bedford (2016): Calfee averaged 17.4 and 16.9 points per game in her two seasons with Bedford, and she led the conference in steals (103 and 81) in those two years.
-Josie Clarke, Nodaway Valley (2017): Clarke led the conference in blocks and rebounds once each while averaged 14.1, 14.4 and 16.2 points per game in her final three seasons with the Wolverines.
-Kennedy Core, Pleasantville (2015): Not easy to leave Core off the first team, as she averaged 19.7, 18.8 and 16.3 points per game in her final three seasons with the Trojans. She also led the conference in points twice, steals once and 3-pointers once.
-Hallie Linhart, Central Decatur (2015): Linhart led the conference with 154 assists in her senior season in which she also averaged 17.9 points per game and had 81 steals and 54 blocks.
-Bailey Myer, Mount Ayr (2011): She ran all over the place and controlled the floor for the Raiderettes, leading the conference in steals twice and assists once in her two years during the decade.
-Becca Pennington, Mount Ayr (2011): A prolific scorer that did everything you could ask for on the court, Pennington had 14.3 and 15.2 points per game in her final two years while also combined for 170 assists and 188 steals.
-Blaire Steenhoek, Southeast Warren (2019): Steenhoek led the conference in rebounds twice and assists once. She also had a pair of seasons over 100 assists and averaged 14.5 and 14.8 points per game in her two best scoring seasons.
Third Team
-Jensen Archibald, Martensdale-St. Marys (2020): Archibald has been a highly productive player since she first stepped on the floor for the Blue Devils. She currently leads the conference in steals (33) and is averaging 17.8 points per game.
-Fallyn Beemer, Bedford (2016): She was unafraid of any shot, and it made her one of the more entertaining players of the decade. She led the league in 3-pointers twice and steals another time while averaging 14.9 and 16.7 points per game in her two best scoring seasons.
-Slye Richardson, Interstate 35 (2017): Richardson led the conference in 3-point makes twice while also proving to be one of the most prolific creators and defenders in the conference during her career.
-Kelcie Shields, Mount Ayr (2017): This seems low for Shields, who averaged a POI-high 19.8 points per game and had 9.8 rebounds per contest in her junior year. She also had 16.1 points per game as a senior and blocked 84 shots in her junior year.
-Jensen Stewart, Mount Ayr (2011): Stewart averaged 13.6 points per game as a senior, but she was also prolific in setting others up, combining for 192 assists in her final two seasons. In addition, she had 198 steals in those two years.
-Savanna Thornton, Bedford (2013): A bomber before Beemer, Thornton led the POI in 3-pointers twice and was second (by just one make) a third time. She also scored over 1,000 career points.
Honorable Mention
Ella Akin, Corning (2013)
Claire Andresen, Mount Ayr (2012)
Zaddie Beck, Southeast Warren (2019)
Raegan Boothe, Central Decatur (2017)
Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (2022)
Sadie Greene, Central Decatur (2013)
Paige Jones, Nodaway Valley (2012)
Lydia Martin, Central Decatur (2015)
Raelyn Meling, Southeast Warren (2015)
Adalina Morales, Corning (2012)
Riley Morris, Interstate 35 (2017)
Tessa Mullen, Corning (2010)
Sam Norris, Martensdale-St. Marys (2011)
Paige Oldenkamp, Bedofrd (2019)
Marie Palmer, Corning (2015)
Caila Raymond, Bedford (2012)
Katie Rice, East Union (2012)
Peyton Russell, Bedford (2013)
Kaitlyn Schad, Martensdale-St. Marys (2018)
Jentry Schafer, Southwest Valley (2020)
Morgan Shuey, Southwest Valley (2019)
Lily Simon, Central Decatur (2017)
Shannon Smith, East Union (2011)
Taylor Still, Mount Ayr (2013)
Maddy Stott, Martensdale-St. Marys (2020)
TJ Stoaks, Lenox (2021)
Kelsee Van Haalen, Pleasantville (2018)
Amanda Williams, Southeast Warren (2014)
Amy Williams, Southeast Warren (2013)
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS ALL-DECADE
**Let me just say, that if you made this list, you did some serious stuff. This was a very prolific decade for the POI boys.**
First Team
-Brad Baudler, Nodaway Valley (2013): One of the finest point guards I’ve had the pleasure of covering, Baudler led the conference in assists as a sophomore (169) and junior (145) and then had 96 dimes while averaging 16.0 points per game in his senior year.
-Carter Boothe, Central Decatur (2018): A triple-double threat every time he took the court, Boothe led the conference in assists twice and steals once. He also averaged 18.5 points per game as a senior one year after 17.3 as a junior.
-Spencer Brown, Lenox (2016): Brown averaged a double-double three times in his career, but more impressively, he nearly (basically) averaged a 20-20 as a senior (22.8 points, 19.9 rebounds) and had a league-best 120 blocks. He was the POI rebounding champ three times.
-Brady Gavin, Martensdale-St. Marys (2018): Nobody would dominate like Brown again until…well, two years later. Gavin averaged 25.7 points and 15.8 rebounds – both POI highs – as a senior. That was after league-leading averages of 22.6 points and 13.2 rebounds in his junior season in which he also led the league with 44 blocks.
-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley (2016): Lamb led the league in scoring during a time where it had no less than a half-dozen prolific superstar bucket-getters. Lamb averaged 25.2 as a junior and 26.5 as a senior. He also had a league-best 83 3-pointers as a junior and passed out 132 assists as a senior – both would have led the league if not for some other freaks.
-Peyton Pedersen, Central Decatur (2016): He could score and score and score some more. In his sophomore season, he put in 15.8 points per game before significant improvements as a junior (20.7 per) and senior (23.3).
-Brennan Sefrit, Bedford (2020): The school’s all-time leading scorer, Sefrit averaged 19.2 as a freshman, 18.1 as a junior and then a league-high 21.2 per game as a senior. He also topped the league in 3-pointers (92) and steals (93) in his junior year.
-Jaylan White, Interstate 35 (2016): The numbers here are, frankly, insane. White, who averaged 23.9 and 25.6 points per game in his final two years, led the conference in assists and steals twice each.
Second Team
-TJ Bower, Nodaway Valley (2014): So athletic, so strong and such a smart basketball player. Bower averaged 20.4 points per game and led the league with 139 assists and 80 steals in his senior year.
-Brady Elder, Pleasasntville (2017): Undoubtedly one of the top scorers in the POI during his career, Elder averaged 22.5 and 19.3 in his final two years.
-Chris Lindenmeyer, Bedford (2010): Lindenmeyer was a pure scorer that only got a half-season in during the decade, but it would be a shame not to include him. He averaged 19.8 points per game to lead the POI in the 2009-10 season.
-Seth Nutting, Southeast Warren (2011): Nutting had a monster senior season with POI-highs in 21.1 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He also had 107 assists, 61 steals and 34 blocks.
-Tim Schweitzer, Bedford (2010): Ridiculous numbers here: 11.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 171 assists, 143 blocks and 40 steals in his senior season.
-Alex Welsch, Nodaway Valley (2013): Welsch led the conference in blocks three times and rebounds another, swatting 320 shots in his final three seasons. He also averaged 16.4 points and 9.8 rebounds as a senior.
-Trever Zoss, Pleasantville (2015): Zoss did everything for the Trojans, scoring 16.2 and 16.0 points per game in his sophomore and junior seasons, respectively, while also handing out 100+ assists in each of those years.
Third Team
-Austin Allen, Southeast Warren (2012): Allen led the conference with 23.7 points per game as a senior and had a league-best 49 triples during his sophomore season.
-Connor Dunn, Martensdale-St. Marys (2015): His senior season totals are good enough to earn a spot: 22.9 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.
-Wyatt Henkenius, Corning (2012): Henkenius put in 20 and grabbed 11 per game during his junior season. He also had 17.3 points per game, 94 assists and 23 blocks as a senior.
-Trent Moore, Wayne (2016): Moore scored 20.5 per game and had 12.3 rebounds per contest during his senior season. He also had 16.4 points and 10.4 rebounds on average during his junior year.
-Cooper Nally, Bedford (2020): Nally led the conference with 76 blocks as a sophomore and is currently the POI leader with 20.2 points per game in his senior season. He also averaged 15.9 and 16.5 points during his sophomore and juniors seasons, respectively.
-JD Nielsen, Martensdale-St. Marys (2012): He’s known more for his pitching ability, but he could really hoop, too. Nielsen averaged 19.4 points per game as a senior and 15.4 as a junior.
-Jordan Reed, Lenox (2012): Reed had a really, really nice career, including in his senior year when he averaged 19.0 points and a POI-best 14.3 rebounds per game. He also averaged 15.0 and 11.3 in his junior season and had 62 steals as a senior.
Honorable Mention
Kaleb Anderson, Lenox (2017)
Trey Baker, Martensdale-St. Marys (2021)
Bobby Beier, Pleasantville (2011)
Brody Brownlee, Interstate 35 (2012)
Bronson Carpenter, Wayne (2018)
Daniel Ehrsam, Nodaway Valley (2013)
Jack Franey, Martensdale-St. Marys (2021)
Dawson Frost, Mount Ayr (2020)
Mason Gossman, East Union (2017)
Myles Greene, Mount Ayr (2019)
Jake Hoff, East Union (2012)
Dillon Laine, Wayne (2014)
Caleb Lange, Lenox (2015)
Connor Lange, Lenox (2010)
Dylan Lauer, Pleasantville (2014)
Caleb Nett, Corning (2010)
Zeb Noel, Martensdale-St. Marys (2012)
Cole Pedersen, Central Decatur (2020)
Jordan Perkins, Bedford (2020)
Mason Peterson, Lenox (2013)
Braydee Poore, Mount Ayr (2013)
Colt Scott, Bedford (2016)
Kolten Sefrit, Bedford (2013)
Jake Still, Mount Ayr (2013)
Collin Thomas, Pleasasntville (2012)
Blake Thompson, Corning (2011)
Noah Thornton, Bedford (2015)
Dawson Tullberg, Lenox (2017)
Hunter Van Haalen, Pleasantville (2012)
Hayden VanHoose, Martensdale-St. Marys (2010)
Abe Weed, Bedford (2019)
Jamal White, Interstate 35 (2014)
There are some big-time players on that honorable mention list. I wouldn’t argue with you if you wanted to throw a few of them up top. But that’s my list today. I’ll say it again: Don’t kill me over it.
Send your questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.