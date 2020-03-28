(KMAland) -- There have been many ideas that have crossed through my mind and then been forgotten over the years. They were tossed aside and into the trash. The reason being: time. Now, well now I’ve got ideas, and I’ve got time.
My latest idea, thanks to the wonderful QuikStats, is to look back at some of the top individual performances of the basketball season. We cover seven KMAland conferences, and QuikStats allows us to sort those conferences in a number of ways. One of those is “Best Single Game Stats.”
It’s wonderful. You can even sort it by team if you like, allowing you to find the season-bests and career-bests for any team or conference in the state of Iowa. This morning, I sorted each conference and looked for the best individual performances by points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and 3-pointers made.
With all of that in mind, here’s a look at the best individual performances of the year in KMAland girls basketball.
POINTS: Sam Stewart, Senior, Mount Ayr (45)
This is an efficient 45 points from Stewart, who shot 21 of 24 from the field, attempted just one 3-pointer (missed it) and went 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Not only did this break the single-game scoring record in school history, but it also pushed Serenity Sam (her new and forever nickname) over 1,000 career points. The Raiderettes beat Southeast Warren, 78-35.
Other conference-bests:
Hawkeye Ten: Haley Rasmussen, Junior, Atlantic & Kelsey Fields, Junior Creston (35)
-The best scoring total of the Hawkeye Ten season was shared by two girls, and — get this — it happened in the same game. Atlantic edged Creston 80-76 behind the 35 from Rasmussen, who shot 13/17 from the field, 7/8 from 3 and 2/3 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Fields was 15/22 from the field and 5/7 from the free throw line while also grabbing 16 rebounds in a tough Friday the (December) 13th loss.
Corner: Maddy Duncan, Senior, Sidney (29)
-They needed every single one of Duncan’s 29 points in a 42-40 overtime win over East Mills, which clinched the outright regular season championship. Duncan made 10 total field goals, including five from 3, and shot 4/7 from the free throw line.
WIC: Alexa Ahrenholtz, Junior, IKM-Manning (36)
-It was a 36-point, 9-rebound, 8-steal performance that helped Ahrenholtz earn the Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award. She shot 11/15 from the field, 5/7 from 3 and 9/10 from the free throw line in lifting the Wolves to an impressive 21-point win over Panorama.
RVC: Danielle Hoyle, Junior, Paton-Churdan (32)
-Hoyle was one of the most dominant forces in the area this year, and she showed what was to come early in the season with a strong 32-point, 10-rebound, 9-block performance in a December 6th win over Glidden-Ralston. Hoyle shot 12/14 from the field, 1/2 from 3 and 7/11 from the free throw line. That was one of just four 3-pointers she made on the season.
MRC: Kenzie Foley, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (32)
-Foley also dropped in 32 on her best scoring night of the season during a 66-59 win over Spencer on January 25th. Foley got a big boost from a terrific night at the free throw line (12/14) while also making 2 of 5 from 3 and 9 of 18 overall from the field. Foley made it a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Bluegrass: Chelsey Boettcher, Senior, Moulton-Udell (33)
Chelsey Boettcher’s best scoring game of the season, and the best scoring game of the year in the Bluegrass, came on opening night for Moulton-Udell (December 3rd) against Seymour. Boettcher was terrific with 33 points on 14/22 from the field and 5/9 from the free throw line while also grabbing 15 rebounds (10 offensive).
REBOUNDS: Jordan England, Junior, Lenox & Emily McIntosh, Junior, West Harrison (26)
I was surprised to find there were TWO girls that grabbed 26 rebounds in a single game this season. England’s came all the way back in Lenox’s opening game against Clarinda on November 26th, pulling in 19 defensive boards and seven on the offensive glass. She also had 12 points to complete a double-double.
McIntosh had one of the best rebounding seasons in recent memory, and she was at it again on January 10th in a loss to Glidden-Ralston. The junior West Harrison standout had 16 on the defensive glass and 10 on the offensive glass while also scoring 14 points. In the true definition of a triple-double, you would not consider this one, but if you go 14 points, 10 offensive rebounds and 16 defensive rebounds, I’m going to go ahead and give you credit for one.
Other conference-bests:
Hawkeye Ten: Kelsey Fields, Junior, Creston (21)
-Kelsey Fields was a complete monster this season, and she was proving it again on January 24th during a 17-point win over Kuemper. Fields had 15 defensive rebounds, six on the offensive side and even scored 16 points with four steals.
Corner: Mikala Pelzer, Junior, Griswold (16)
-We are pretty early into this process, and it’s crazy to find how many of the top games came in the team’s first contest of the season. This one was on December 2nd for Griswold against Southwest Valley, and 15 of Pelzer’s 16 boards were on the offensive side.
WIC: Madison Ausdemore, Junior, Tri-Center (25)
-While several have been first games of the season, this was one of the last games of the season. Ausdemore’s unbelievable 26-point, 25-rebound, 4-block performance came in a 52-51 regional first round win over Missouri Valley on February 15th. Like McIntosh, I’m crediting Ausdmore with a triple-double: 26 points, 10 offensive rebounds, 15 defensive rebounds.
MRC: Madison Craighead, Sophomore, Sioux City North (19)
-The top MRC number for single-game rebounds happened in a non-conference, out-of-state game for Sioux City North against South Sioux City on January 13th. Craighead had 13 grabs on defense and six on offense while also scoring 15 points on just three made field goals. She was 8/8 from the free throw line.
Bluegrass: Taylor Lumbard, Freshman, Diagonal (23)
-Lumbard was one of three players for Diagonal to secure double-digit rebounds in their January 25th win over Mormon Trail. Among her 23 was 12 on the offensive glass and 11 on the defensive side. She also scored 14 points, had four steals and passed out three assists. Yes, another of those triple-doubles.
ASSISTS: Alivia Ruble, Freshman, Southeast Warren & Maddy Stott, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (13)
The two best single-game assist performances in KMAland this year came from the same conference and on back-to-back days. First, Ruble had 17 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists (a true definition triple-double) against Melcher-Dallas on December 12th. Then, Stott went for 9 points, 8 rebounds and 13 assists in a victory for MSTM over Southwest Valley the next night.
Other conference-bests:
Hawkeye Ten: Elle Scarborough, Junior, Glenwood; Rylie Driskell, Junior, Creston; Sophie Walker, Senior, Red Oak (10)
-The KMAland Player of the Year Scarborough would have had a triple-double against Creston on December 20th if she had remembered to score. The junior Rams star had 7 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Driskell’s performance came exactly one month later on January 20th against Clarke, when she went for 9 points and 10 dimes. Finally, Walker had a gem of a game against Glenwood on January 24th in finishing with 5 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 blocks.
Corner: Hope Ogg, Junior, Griswold (10)
-It was an all-around good night for Griswold on January 16th when they knocked off Essex. Ogg was a big piece of that success with 11 points, 10 assists and four steals.
WIC: Claire Harris, Junior, AHSTW & Alexa Ahrenholtz, Junior, IKM-Manning (10)
-AHSTW had some big numbers in their 60-point win over Griswold from December 16th. One of those was from Harris, who had 10 assists. Harris was one of those players that played their role to a T, playing great defense and distributing the ball to some big scorers in the Lady Vikes lineup. That role will likely change a bit in 20-21. One month later, IKM-Manning’s Ahrenholtz put together a superb performance in scoring 21 points, grabbing seven rebounds, passing out 10 assists, nabbing five steals and blocking two shots in a 96-29 win over Riverside.
RVC: Carmyn Paup, Sophomore, Paton-Churdan & Hannah Whitver, Senior, Glidden-Ralston (12)
-Paup had a role as well this year, and it was to get the ball to Danielle Hoyle. She did just that in passing out 12 assists while adding six points and six rebounds in a December 13th win over Glidden-Ralston. Speaking of Glidden-Ralston, Whitver had one of her best games of the season four days later with 16 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and four steals in a Wildcats tight loss to a strong CAM team.
MRC: Katelyn Stanley, Senior, Bishop Heelan Catholic (11)
-Stanley was the glue of this year’s Class 3A state champion. She had a Stanley-like performance — ya know, because she is Stanley — in a 56-38 win over AL from January 16th. The senior went for seven points, four rebounds, 11 assists and four steals.
Bluegrass: Thayda Houser, Senior, Seymour; Kaela Eslinger, Senior, Orient-Macksburg; Audrey Lloyd, Sophomore, Lamoni (8)
-Houser is another that had her single-game best performance in her team’s opening game, finishing with 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds on December 3rd in a loss to Moulton-Udell. You might remember that game from Chelsey Boettcher’s 33-point effort. Eslinger had her eight-assist performance against Houser and Seymour on February 7th, finishing with 13 points, eight assists and four rebounds. And get this, Lloyd’s top assist performance was also against Seymour, as she finished with 9 points, 8 assists and 6 steals in a 57-29 regional tournament win on February 18th.
STEALS: Catherine Mayhall, Freshman, Kuemper Catholic & Erin Sobotka, Senior, Diagonal (12)
-The top performance in steals this year came from two different girls — one a freshman, one a senior — that live 113 miles apart. I love KMAland, don’t you? Mayhall had 10 points, 12 steals, seven rebounds and seven assists in a brilliant performance for the Knights in a win over Greene County on January 27th. Earlier in the year, on that fateful Friday, December 13th date, Sobotka dropped 28 points to go with 12 steals in a 43-40 win over Moravia.
Other conference-bests:
Corner: Emily Williams, Freshman, East Mills; Hope Ogletree, Junior, Stanton; Miah Urban, Freshman, East Mills (10)
-I love all three of these players, and it comes as no surprise to me that they would share this. Williams’ performance came early in the year — on December 9th against Woodbine — in just her second career game. The freshman had 14 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds. Ogletree put together a 12-point, 10-steal game three days later in a win over Heartland Christian. And then Urban pulled her trick in a dominant win over Essex on February 7th, finishing with 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 10 steals and 2 blocks.
WIC: Alexa Ahrenholtz, Junior, IKM-Manning & Erin McMains, Senior, Underwood (11)
-Do not be alarmed by seeing the IKM-Manning junior’s name again. Alexa Ahrenholtz is just that dang good. She chased a triple-double (again) in a December 13th (there’s that date again) win over Tri-Center, going for 19 points, 11 steals, eight rebounds and three assists. McMains also had her top steals number against Tri-Center on January 3rd, finishing with 12 points, 11 steals and four rebounds.
POI: Cassidy Nelson, Junior, Lenox (10)
-Another triple-double chase came from Nelson on December 19th, as she finished with 17 points, 10 steals and seven rebounds for the Tigers during their 51-34 win over Murray.
RVC: Nicole Sherer, Freshman, Woodbine (9)
-Nicole Sherer had some great games during her freshman season, but the best one may have been on December 10th in a key win over Glidden-Ralston. Sherer finished with 18 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and four assists.
MRC: Allison Schubert, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (10)
-One thing was for certain about Thomas Jefferson this season: They could really play defense. Schubert had one of her most prolific games of the season on defense on January 21st in a loss to Sioux City West, ending up with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 10 steals.
BLOCKS: Maddie Albrecht, Junior, Ankeny Christian (13)
-Ankeny Christian Academy is in the Bluegrass Conference, and they definitely had a tough time this season with an 0-17 record. One of the highlights came in their first game of the year on November 25th when Albrecht had 6 points, 5 rebounds and….13 blocks(!).
Other conference-bests:
Hawkeye Ten: Macie Leinen, Junior, Harlan (10)
-Harlan is going to be really, really good next year. They didn’t have a single senior on their roster this year, and they were much improved from 2018-19. They WILL have some seniors next season, though, and one of them is Leinen, who had 9 points, 10 blocks, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in a win over Clarinda on January 24th.
Corner: Kelly Kesterson, Senior, Fremont-Mills & Josie Mundorf, Junior, Griswold (6)
-The high block total in a single-game was not high in the Corner Conference this year — at least relative to some of these others. However, six blocks is still a pretty good total for a single game. Kesterson had four points, four rebounds and six blocks for F-M in a win over Essex on January 14th. Mundorf had her game just one week later against Kesterson and F-M, finishing with 4 points, 4 boards and 6 blocks. Yes, the same line that Kesterson posted. Freaky!
WIC: Carlie Winchester, Junior, Missouri Valley & Madison Ausdemore, Junior, Tri-Center (7)
-Two junior posts that maybe didn’t get a lot of exposure this year, as their teams struggled. However, they are primed for GREAT senior seasons after breakouts this year. Winchester had a terrific 6-point, 6-rebound, 7 block gem against Riverside on December 13th while Ausdemore had her top game against Winchester and Mo Valley six days later with 11 points and seven swats.
POI: Jentry Schafer, Senior, Southwest Valley; Riley Bell, Senior, Central Decatur; Jynessa Cox, Sophomore, Lenox (7)
-Schafer shined against one of the POI’s best teams in Mount Ayr on December 6th, posting an 8-point, 13-rebound, 7-block, 3-assist, 2-steal line. Bell’s best also came against one of the top KMAland teams, as she had 21 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks against Lamoni on December 9th. Finally, the only returnee next year among this trio is Cox, who had four points, seven rebounds and seven blocks during a January 6th win over Griswold.
RVC: Danielle Hoyle, Junior, Paton-Churdan (11)
-True triple-double alert! Hoyle was incredible on January 31st during the Rockets’ 11-point defensive slugfest of a win over Woodbine. She finished with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 11 blocks to also go with three steals and two assists. Beast.
MRC: Nyamer Diew, Senior, Sioux City East (11)
-Another triple-double! Diew was dominant on January 27th during a win over Sioux City West, as the Bradley recruit posted 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocks in a 48-41 win.
3-POINT MAKES: Maizee Lindsey, Senior, Central Decatur; Bel Pershing, Senior, St. Albert; Skylyr Stewart, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (8)
-Maizee Lindsey was the first KMAland conference player to make eight 3-pointers. The senior Cardinals standout did so on January 14th in going 8/12 from deep and scoring 24 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals in a win over East Union. Not long after that, on February 4th, Stewart had eight 3-point makes on 15 attempts and scored 24 points in a win over Southeast Warren. And the last to do so from the area was Pershing. She made 8/12 from 3 in a regional win over Essex on February 13th. Of note, though, is that Pershing was the only player among the trio to also make some two-point shots (four of them), and she finished with a career-best 32 points to go with four assists.
Other conference-bests:
Corner: Kaelynn Driskell, Sophomore, Fremont-Mills & Abby Burke, Freshman, Stanton (6)
-Two terrific shooters from the Corner that have bright futures. Driskell was 6/7 from 3 and scored 22 points with five steals, three assists, three boards and two blocks in a tough loss to East Mills on January 17th. Four days later, Burke broke out with a 6/8 shooting performance from 3 and 10/14 overall to finish with 26 points and seven rebounds in a win over Essex.
WIC: Mandy Stogdill, Junior, Treynor; Violet Lapke, Senior, Logan-Magnolia; Nicole Hansen, Junior, IKM-Manning (6)
-It was game two of the season when Stogdill had one of her finest performances of the season, finishing 6/13 from 3 while scoring 21 points with eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists. A week later, Lapke helped Lo-Ma beat Stogdill and Treynor in shooting 6/9 from 3 on her way to 20 points that went well with seven rebounds and four assists. And finally, Hansen had her best shooting game of the season in a regional win over East Sac County on February 18th. The junior finished with a career-high 24 points on 6/11 from 3.
RVC: Macy Emgarten, Sophomore, Exira/EHK; Sammi Jahde, Senior, CAM; Katelyn Neilsen, Junior, Boyer Valley; Tessa Steimel, Junior, Paton-Churdan; Carmyn Paup, Sophomore, Paton-Churdan (6)
-Emgarten exploded for 24 points on 6/11 from 3 while adding nine rebounds in a December 3rd win over Glidden-Ralston. Thirteen days after that, Jahde was red hot from 3 in making 6/7 and scoring 29 points with four assists and four steals in a CAM win over Southwest Valley. It took until January 31st for another player in the league to make six 3s, and it was Neilsen, who went 6/11 on her way to 25 points and six rebounds in a win over Coon Rapids-Bayard. And then some Paton-Churdan girls got hot. Steimel went for 22 points on 6/11 from 3 and also had five assists, four rebounds and four steals in a February 4th win over Boyer Valley. Then Paup shot 6/9 from 3 and scored 18 points with five assists in a win over CRB on February 13th. Lots of shooters in this league.
MRC: Julia Wagoner, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (7)
-The league’s top on-ball defender, Wagoner got busy from 3 in a huge win for AL over Bishop Heelan Catholic on February 11th. She made 7/8 from 3 and 8/9 from the field on her way to 25 points, three boards and three steals.
Bluegrass: Anna Newton, Freshman, Diagonal (6)
-Anna Newton gave us an early idea of what to expect from her in her freshman season on December 6th, when she had 18 points on 6/8 from 3-point land. She also had 12 rebounds to post a double-double during a loss to Moulton-Udell.
There were many great performances in KMAland this past basketball season. There’s no doubt about that. These were just a list of some of those, and as I have ideas AND time I was more than happy to share them.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.