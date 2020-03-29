(KMAland) -- Yesterday, I introduced a new idea and a new blog topic. I detailed the top single-game performances in KMAland conferences in girls basketball this past season. Today, it’s all about the boys. Here are the top single-game statistical performances of the season.
POINTS: Alec Dreckman, Junior, LeMars (51)
Dreckman was the only player in a KMAland conference — guy or girl — to score in the 50s this season. And this was an insanely efficient 51-point night. In LeMars’ 75-72 loss to Sioux City East on February 11th, Dreckman shot 16/22 from the field, 5/9 from 3 and 14/16 from the free throw line to put in 51 of his team’s 72 points.
Other conference-bests:
H-10: Connor Bruck, Senior, Harlan (41)
Maybe you remember this one. Bruck came through with his biggest game of the season in the…well, the biggest game of the season (to that point). He had his 41 on just 12 shots from the field! He made nine of them, including 3 of 4 from 3, and went a perfect 20 for 20 from the line. This, of course, was against Glenwood on February 27th in a substate semifinal. And if you’ll remember, the Cyclones shot 39/43 from the free throw line as a team that night. More impressively, I think, was scoring 84 points on 38 shots.
Corner: Tyler Peterson, Senior, Stanton (35)
Stanton rolled to a 72-39 win over Fremont-Mills on December 20th, and Peterson was a big part of that. He scored 35 points on 14/16 shooting from the field, made 2 of 3 from 3 and was a perfect 5/5 from the line.
WIC: Raydden Grobe, Sophomore, AHSTW (34)
Game two of the season, and Grobe made an early-season statement with 34 points on 17 shots. He made 13 of them from the field, put in 4 of his 6 3-point attempts and went 4/7 from the free throw line.
POI: Clay Hohertz, Senior, Nodaway Valley & Carson Elbert, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (32)
Clay Hohertz went off in his third game of the season. On December 10th, the Nodaway Valley senior shot 14/18 from the field, 1/1 from 3 and 3/4 from the free throw line in a win over Southwest Valley. Much later in the season, Elbert had his top scoring game of the year in a thrilling come-from-behind win over Central Decatur in overtime. On February 7th, Elbert shot 10/20 from the field, 7/14 from 3 and 5/6 from the free throw line in dropping in his 32.
RVC: Creighton Nelson, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (34)
Creighton Nelson had a bunch of big scoring games this season, but the biggest of them all came on February 1st in a non-conference loss to AHSTW. Nelson shot 15/24 from the field, made his only 3-point attempt and was just 3/8 from the free throw line in a 34-point, 6-rebound performance.
Bluegrass: Reece Held, Senior, Murray (35)
Held is another that had a bunch of high-scoring performances this past season. The Murray senior scored his 35 on December 19th against Lenox. Held shot 11/19 from the field, 5/10 from 3 and 10/11 from the free throw line.
REBOUNDS: Kade Klommhaus, Senior, Diagonal (26)
Monster performance here from Klommhaus, who was our Bluegrass Conference Player of the Year. The senior standout pulled in 21 of his 26 boards on the defensive side while finishing a huge 29-point, 26-rebound, 4-assist game in what was a 58-51 win over Melcher-Dallas from January 30th.
Other conference-bests:
H-10: Nile Petersen, Senior, Atlantic (18)
Petersen had a strong breakout season in his senior year, and his 14-point, 18-rebound game against Shenandoah on January 3rd was a big piece of that. Petersen had 12 of his 18 grabs on the defensive end and six on the offensive glass.
Corner: Tyler Peterson, Senior, Stanton (20)
I was actually live and in person for this game, as Peterson was absolutely dominant in Stanton’s Corner Conference Tournament-clinching win over East Mills on January 25th. The Corner Player of the Year poured in 24 points, grabbed 20 rebounds and had five steals. Of those rebounds, 11 were on the defensive side while nine were of the offensive variety.
WIC: Gavin Smith, Sophomore, Audubon (16)
Gavin Smith proved to be one of the top rebounders in the Western Iowa Conference this season, and it was on full display on January 9th in their win over Ar-We-Va. The sophomore standout had 12 defensive boards and four on the offensive side to finish with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
POI: Isaac Gavin, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (19)
It was an absolute dream season for Martensdale-St. Marys, and Gavin was one of the few seniors on the roster. On January 21st, Gavin had 11 defensive rebounds and eight on the offensive end, leading to an 11-point, 19-rebound, 7-block domination of East Union in a 90-33 win for the Devils.
RVC: Creighton Nelson, Senior, Exira/EHK (19)
Here’s Nelson again. The Exira/EHK star had his top rebounding performance in his team’s final game of the regular season on Valentine’s Day against Woodward Academy. Nelson finished with 12 defensive boards and seven on the offensive end in finishing with 22 points and 19 rebounds.
MRC: Daniel Wright, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (18)
On the very same night that Nelson was having his big evening, Wright was doing the same. The Wisconsin walk-on quarterback recruit with deep ties to Griswold, Wright had 10 offensive rebounds and eight grabs on the defensive side. Further, his final line was full of fun: 8 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists.
ASSISTS: Jack Franey, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (17)
Jack Franey decided he wasn’t so interested in scoring against Saydel on January 23rd. The junior point guard shot just two times, made one of them and finished with two points. But he may have had the biggest impact on the game as anyone, as he finished with the 17 dimes (to go with three steals). Not only were Franey’s 17 dimes the most in the area this year, they were the most assists in a single-game in the entire state this season.
Other conference-bests:
H-10: Logan Jones, Senior, Lewis Central (9)
Game one of the season, and Logan Jones is out here chasing a triple-double. On December 2nd, in a win over Sioux City North, Jones had 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. The last of those statistics stood up as the most in a single-game in the H-10 all season.
Corner: Eli Owen, Senior, Fremont-Mills (12)
Friday the 13th (December), Eli Owen has his top distribution number of the season for the Knights in a 67-45 win over Clarinda Academy. Owen finished the night with 11 points and 12 assists in the win.
WIC: Trent Kozeal, Junior, Tri-Center (11)
Tri-Center needed someone to step up on February 20th in their district semifinal meeting with Clarinda. Their star Leyton Nelson was out with an ankle injury. Tom Turner got his with 21 points, but Trent Kozeal was out there setting everybody up. He finished with 11 points, 11 assists and four rebounds in the win.
RVC: Tyler Petersen, Junior, Exira/EHK & Kade Schlepp, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (9)
Petersen was the first of two to drop nine assists in a single game on December 10th against Paton-Churdan. The junior standout had 11 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in the win. About a month later, on January 7th, Schlepp had his top assist total in a win over Glidden-Ralston. Schlepp finished with five points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
MRC: Trevor Smith, Senior, LeMars (10)
Another strong performance from LeMars athlete to lead the Missouri River. Smith had his 4-point, 10-assist game in an upset win over MOC-Floyd Valley in a 3A substate semifinal.
Bluegrass: Joe Branson, Senior, Melcher-Dallas & Malachi Johnson, Sophomore, Ankeny Christian (11)
Branson led Melcher-Dallas on December 19th during a 20-point win over Seymour with 17 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and four steals. Johnson had his performance on January 7th during a win over Moulton-Udell. He finished with four points, 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals.
STEALS: Brennan Sefrit, Senior, Bedford (11)
Sefrit can do all kinds of things — in basketball, in baseball, in football, whatever he wants. And he did a lot of things on December 6th in Bedford’s win over Lenox, finishing with 24 points, 11 steals, 10 assists and five rebounds.
Other conference-bests:
H-10: Brance Baker, Junior, Creston & Johnathan Monson, Senior, Harlan (10)
On December 14th, Creston went down to Trenton, Missouri to meet Gallatin in a Holiday Hoops matchup. Baker had one of his finest performances of the season in the 55-46 win, ending up with 20 points, 10 steals, five rebounds and five assists. Nearly two full months later, Monson picked up 10 steals in a triple-double performance against Atlantic. He also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.
Corner: Mach Pathot, Junior, Clarinda Academy (9)
There wasn’t a lot that went right for the Eagles on December 20th in their 77-26 loss to Tri-Center. However, Pathot did have nine steals, and that stood up as the most steals for a single player in the Corner this past season.
WIC: Leyton Nelson, Junior, Tri-Center & Kyler Rasmussen, Junior, IKM-Manning (8)
Leyton Nelson had so many terrific games this year, and I’m sure he would rank his game against Audubon on December 6th as one of the best. Nelson had 28 points, eight steals, six rebounds and three assists. I believe this was one of the games that earned him a JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week award. One week later, it was another Friday the 13th performance that makes this list. Kyler Rasmussen had eight steals along with four points, four assists and three rebounds in a loss to Tri-Center.
RVC: Kade Schlepp, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard (8)
Back to Friday the 13th and back to Kade Schlepp. Schlepp had just three points, but he made many other contributions, including the eight steals on the defensive end. The Crusaders would win a defensive slugfest, 39-36, over Paton-Churdan on this night.
MRC: Q Owens, Senior, Thomas Jefferson (7)
Q Owens not only chased a triple-double, but he was also after a quadruple-double on January 6th in a win over Sioux City North. Owens had 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, six assists and two blocks in a dominant performance to lead the Jackets to a 60-43 win.
Bluegrass: Brayden Olson, Sophomore, Lamoni (10)
Olson’s big performance came late in the season, on February 10th, in a 51-25 win over Diagonal. Olson went for 10 points, 10 steals, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
BLOCKS: Clayton Hansen, Senior, Diagonal (10)
It was December 10th, and Clayton Hansen picked up a triple-double just a few games into the season. The Diagonal senior had a monster 15-point, 12-rebound, 10-block gem in a 47-42 overtime win over Mormon Trail.
Other conference-bests:
H-10: Goanar Biliew, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (5)
I think it should come as no surprise that Biliew had the best single-game blocking effort of the season. He did it on January 3rd in Denison-Schleswig’s win over Red Oak, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 76-37 win.
Corner: Elijah Bryant, Sophomore, Clarinda Academy (9)
We go back to Clarinda Academy’s December 20th loss to Tri-Center for this one. Bryant had just four points and four rebounds, but he also made a big impact on defense in finishing with nine swats.
WIC: Jon Schwarte, Senior, Treynor & Tre Melby, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (6)
Another non-surprise here with these two. Schwarte had 10 points, six blocks and four rebounds during their January 21st win over Audubon. Then, on February 10th, Melby equaled Schwarte with six blocks while also finishing with 24 points and 13 rebounds during a win over Riverside.
POI: Isaac Gavin, Senior, Martensdale-St. Marys (7)
You’re starting to realize why the Blue Devils were so dang good, right? This is the same game as his 19-rebound effort, as he finished with seven blocks (plus the 11 points) in a win over East Union on January 21st.
RVC: Jesse Knowles, Senior, Paton-Churdan; Karter Nelson, Senior, Paton-Churdan; Lucas Berens, Senior, Boyer Valley (5)
Three dudes from the Rolling Valley Conference had games of five blocks, and the first of those came on December 17th when Knowles led the Rockets with seven points, six rebounds, five blocks in three steals in a loss to West Harrison. Nearly a month later, on January 16th, Nelson finished with 12 points, five blocks and four rebounds for West Harrison in a loss to CAM. And finally, in a district matchup with Woodbine on February 25th, Berens had seven points, five rebounds and five blocks in a loss to Woodbine. So, all three top blocking games ended in losses in the RVC. It doesn’t pay to block shots, I guess.
MRC: Nate Reed, Senior, Sioux City North & Daniel Wright, Senior, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6)
One of the best kept secrets in KMAland conferences was just how prolific Nate Reed was all season long for Sioux City North. While the Stars didn’t have team success, Reed was a complete beast night in and night out. On January 24th, he did his best against Heelan in putting down 24 points with eight boards, six blocks and three assists. Wright also had his game in a matchup with Heelan on February 7th, finishing with nine points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and two steals.
3-POINT MAKES: Chase Smith, Senior, Sioux City West (8)
Chase Smith couldn’t be stopped on January 21st during a 78-69 win over Sioux City West. Smith shot all 11 of his shots from outside the arc, made eight and also got fouled on one of those makes (and then made the free throw) to finish with 25 points.
Other conference-bests:
H-10: Charlie Wiebers, Senior, Denison-Schleswig (7)
Wiebers shot 8/12 from the field and 7/9 from 3 against OABICG on January 4th to finish with 23 points, six steals, four assists and three rebounds.
Corner: Dameion Thomas, Sophomore, Clarinda Academy & Garett Phillips, Sophomore, Sidney (7)
Thomas dropped in seven 3-point makes on 10 attempts and finished 11/20 from the field overall in scoring 29 points during a 79-66 loss to West Nodaway on December 12th. Phillips did his best to keep Sidney around in a loss to Mount Ayr in their final game of the season (on 2/25), making 7/14 from 3 and scoring 25 points.
WIC: Clayton Akers, Senior, AHSTW (7)
Akers was a monster all over the floor on January 28th in helping AHSTW to an 80-54 win over Missouri Valley. He made 7/9 from 3 and 11/16 from the field overall on his way to 30 points. He also had five steals and three boards.
POI: Michel Evertsen, Senior, Central Decatur & Carson Elbert, Junior, Martensdale-St. Marys (7)
Evertsen went wild on January 7th in a win over Wayne, scoring 29 points on 11/15 from the field and 7/10 from 3. He also finished with four steals, three assists and three rebounds in the victory. And a month later is when Elbert’s three-point shooting ability helped the Blue Devils comeback to beat CD in an overtime win. He was 7/14 from 3 and 10/20 from the field on his way to the 32 points already mentioned in this blog.
RVC: Gavin Reineke, Junior, Boyer Valley; Connor Brus, Junior, Paton-Churdan; Mason King, Freshman, West Harrison (6)
Reineke was the first RVC sharpshooter to make six 3-pointers in a single game this past season, making 6/10 from 3 on his way to 20 points in a win over Ar-We-Va on December 6th. Brus had his best night of shooting on January 30th during Paton-Churdan’s win over Collins-Maxwell, finishing 6/11 from 3 and 8/15 overall. Brus finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. And the freshman, King, shot 6/6 from 3 for the Hawkeyes in a tight two-point win over River Valley on February 11th. He was 9/11 overall and finished with 26 points and four assists. He is the only freshman mentioned in this blog, so kudos to him.
Bluegrass: Zach Peterson, Senior, Twin Cedars (7)
Finally, on January 30th, Zach Peterson went off from deep in a win for Twin Cedars over Orient-Macksburg. The senior poured in 22 points while shooting 7/9 from 3 (and overall).
There were plenty of great individual and team performances during the course of the 2019-20 season. These are just a few of them.
