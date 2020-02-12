(KMAland) -- The regular season is on its final days. For some, that final day has passed, and they are now preparing for the postseason. Last week, in this spot, we looked at the conference team races. Today, a few statistical races that played out this year.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Girls: It was a tight race for the scoring championship this year, and there is still a little bit of time (see: games) left, but Kelsey Fields of Creston (17.8 PPG), Glenwood’s Madison Camden (17.6 PPG) and St. Albert’s Allie Petry (17.4 PPG) all had great scoring seasons.
The fun part of this battle is that all three of them were fairly efficient with Camden shooting over 57 percent from the field, Fields over 54 percent and Petry over 52 percent. Another fun part: They’re all underclassmen and will be back next year.
I love the battle for the assist title in this league. The top four candidates are also underclassmen with Kuemper freshman Catherine Mayhall (106 assists), Creston junior Braelyn Baker (102), Glenwood junior Elle Scaborough (102) and Harlan junior Ashley Hall (99) all pushing for the title and likely going over 100 dimes.
The top thief this year in the league is coming down to Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen (76 steals) and Scarborough (71). Red Oak senior Elle Scarborough (66), Kuemper senior Mallory Badding (61) and Mayhall (60) are all at 60 or more. Special shoutout to Scarborough and Mayhall – the only two players in the league with 100+ assists and 60+ steals. Baker (57 steals) is about to join them.
The best shot blockers in the conference this season have been Harlan junior Macie Leinen (49 blocks), Glenwood sophomore Brynlee Arnold (45) and Kuemper freshman Akuet Malek (43). Denison-Schleswig juniors Hannah Neemann (37) and Paige Andersen (30) and Fields (34) are all at 30 or more swats.
Fields is the runaway rebounding champion, as she is currently averaging 12.8 boards per game. She, of course, also leads the conference in offensive rebounds (95) and defensive grabs (174). Only two others are at 9.0 per game or more: Andersen (9.2) and Clarinda junior Jessalee Neihart (9.1).
The most prolific 3-point shooters in the league are Atlantic’s Rasmussen (44 makes) and St. Albert senior Bel Pershing (44). The most efficient? Either Badding, Camden or Andersen, who all took at least 66 3-point shots and made at least 40.4 percent of them.
Boys: The coolest cat in any gym, Glenwood junior Ryan Blum looks like he is going to be a runaway winner of the Hawkeye Ten Conference scoring title. Blum has shot 47.2/33.3/66.7 this season and is averaging 20.1 points per game. If he can stay over 20, it would be the sixth straight year the H-10 scoring champion averaged at least 20.
Blum’s teammate Zach Carr – a senior – is the conference’s leader in assists at the moment with 85. Clarinda junior Michael Shull (78 assists), Shenandoah senior Conner Birt (74) and Denison-Schleswig senior Charlie Wiebers (73) are on the chase.
The lengthy and rangy athletic freak that is Sam Rallis – a St. Albert junior – is currently holding a slight edge in the steals category with 67. Wiebers, who led the league in steals last season, is on his tail with 65. The only other over 50 is Carr, who has 55 at the moment.
Last year’s shot-blocking champion is likely to be this year’s shot-blocking champion. Denison-Schleswig senior Goanar Biliew has turned away 57 customers at the rim this season. He’s well ahead of the rest of the field, but I think it’s worth noting that Blum is a comfortable second with 32.
The rebounding battle is a bit of a surprise and will come down to the final days. Atlantic senior Nile Petersen uses perfect positioning and a NEED for the basketball to lead the conference with 9.6 boards per contest. Harlan senior Johnathan Monson (9.3 per game) and Kuemper senior Kyle Berg (9.2) are also over nine per game. The best on the offensive glass has been Berg (75 to Monson’s 74) while Blum leads the league with 110 defensive rebounds. Clarinda’s Nathan Lindsay 9106), Biliew (106), Petersen (102) and Berg (100) also have 100 or more defensive grabs.
The 3-point shooting in the league has not been that prolific this season, but there are some exceptions. Lewis Central senior Easton Dermody is one of those, as he has a league-best 36 3-point makes this year. Wiebers and Blum have 35, and Creston junior Colby Burg has made 33. Check out Harlan’s Connor Bruck for efficiency. He’s made 46.7 percent of his 60 attempts.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Girls: It should come as no surprise that Sidney senior Maddy Duncan is going to be this year’s Corner scoring champion. Duncan is averaging 16.3 points per game this season, thanks in large part to some efficient shooting at the free throw line (79 for 101). The next closest, by the way, is Alex Knop – also a senior – of East Mills, who has a 14.6-per game average.
A pair of freshmen are in a battle with a senior for the assist title. East Mills freshman Miah Urban has 67 assists while Stanton freshman Marleigh Johnson has 63. Meanwhile, Sidney senior Olivia Larsen has passed out 62 assists. Two others – Fremont-Mills senior Courtney Goodman (58) and Stanton junior Hope Ogletree (52) are over 50.
Another freshman is dominating the steals category, and it’s another from East Mills. The Wolverines’ Emily Williams has 95 steals this season. The next closest is 79 for Ogletree and her senior teammate Kami Tibben. Johnson (78) and Urban (74) are also over 70, but this one is all Williams.
Hey, another freshman is tops in the blocks category. Stanton’s Jenna Stephens leads the league with 26 swats while Griswold junior Josie Mundorf (25) is right on her tail.
While Knop is likely not going to take the scoring title, she will likely be your rebounding champion of the league. Knop is averaging 8.8 grabs per game and is 1.1 ahead of the rest of the league (Emily Williams, her teammate, is second with 7.7). Knop also has a league-best 93 offensive rebounds. The leader on the defensive glass is Griswold junior Mikala Pelzer, who has 93 total.
If you’re worn out by the Stanton freshmen you need to look away for this next stat. Abby Burke – yes, a freshman at Stanton – has a league-best 41 3-point makes, and she is doing it in an efficient manner. Burke has made 43.6 percent of her 94 attempts. It’s also worth noting Fremont-Mills sophomore Kaelynn Driskell has made 38 3-pointers and is shooting 40.0 percent from deep.
Boys: There was at time this season it was a tight battle between the trio of seniors at Stanton, East Mills and Sidney. It looks like it’s going to be the Stanton guy – Tyler Peterson – to pull away for this one. He is averaging 22.6 points per game and is doing it while shooting 61.3 percent from the field. Tremendous work. The other two – East Mills’ Michael Schafer and Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson – are at 19.9 and 19.7, respectively.
Schafer will not be the scoring champion, but he still has a chance to take the dime title. Schafer has 83 assists this season to currently lead Stanton senior Keygan Day, who has 80. Stanton’s Carter Johnson (a sophomore) and Peterson are at 77 and 75, respectively.
Peterson is right at the top in steals this season, too, as he currently sits on 75 swipes. That’s eight more than Schafer, which has 23 more than the third-place dude, Jorgenson. And Fremont-Mills freshman Taylor Reed has the slight edge right now in blocks, with 26 to Peterson’s 23.
Peterson, who is not far away from leading the conference in points, assists, steals and blocks, is also the league’s leader in rebounds (9.4 per game). The next-best average comes from Clarinda Academy’s Robert Powell, who posted an 8.4 average. East Mills senior Nic Duysen and Sidney’s Jorgenson are the only other two over 7.0 per game at 7.9 and 7.6, respectively.
Schafer is the top 3-point shooter in the conference, and you could probably already tell anybody that with your eyes. He has hit 41 3-pointers to this point, and he’s shooting a solid 40.1 percent from deep. Sidney sophomores Garett Phillips and Cole Jorgenson are right on his heels with 39. Duysen and Fremont-Mills senior Eli Owen are the only other two with at least 30 3-pointers.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls: The scoring title is a bit of a runaway with junior Kailey Jones taking the top spot, averaging 17.4 points per game for the champions of the league. Her teammate and senior Kinsey Scheffler, IKM-Manning senior Lexi Branning and Logan-Magnolia senior Kylie Morrison are the only other three over 15.0 per game.
While Jones has taken a commanding lead in the scoring category, she is also the league’s top rebounder. Jones has a league-best 108 offensive rebounds, a league-high 137 defensive rebounds and – again – a WIC-high 12.9 per game. The next best is Audubon sophomore Jaci Christensen’s 8.6 per game. Of note, Morrison and Scheffler average 8.4 per game and Branning is at 8.1.
Morrison is liable to drop 30 on any given night, but she’s done a really great job setting up her teammates. And with that, she is the current leader in the league with 89 assists (against just 55 turnovers). IKM-Manning’s Emily Kerkhoff sits right behind Morrison with 83 dimes this season.
And the steals category is also a runaway. IKM-Manning junior Alexa Ahrenholtz is one of the top defenders in the area, as she has 95(!) steals this year. That’s 33 more than second-place Erin McMains of Underwood. The top shot blocker is from Underwood. Junior Macy Vanfossan has 32 swats this season. Only two others – Tri-Center junior Marissa Ausdemore (29 blocks) and Missouri Valley junior Carlie Winchester (26) – have at least 20 blocks.
Logan-Magnolia senior Violet Lapke has a commanding lead in the 3-point category. Lapke has made 51 3-pointers this season. That’s 18 more than Subbert, Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen and Ahrenholtz. Underwood freshman Aliyah Humphrey has made 37.3 percent of her 51 3-point attempts to lead the efficiency category.
Boys: Tri-Center junior Leyton Nelson has the scoring championship well in hand. The Trojans standout has gone for 18.2 points per game this season. That’s two points more per game than Treynor senior Jack Tiarks, who is averaging 16.2 points per contest. Both are shooting over 63 percent from the field, by the way.
Nelson is also getting it done on defense, leading the conference with 63 steals. That’s four ahead of teammate and classmate Ethan Alfers, who has 59 takeaways this year. Meanwhile, it should come as no surprise that Treynor’s Jon Schwarte leads the conference with 54 blocks (in 15 games). Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby is next-best with 37.
While Melby is second in blocks, he leads the league in rebounds with 9.9 per game. However, Audubon sophomore Gavin Smith has a league-best 69 offensive rebounds (Melby is second with 66) while Underwood’s Blake Hall leads with 134 defensive grabs (Melby is second with 131). Melby’s 197 total rebounds, though, is definitely the best in the conference.
Another Tri-Center player leads the conference in assists with junior Trent Kozeal topping the WIC with 102 dimes. Underwood’s Hall and AHSTW’s Sam Porter (85) are the only other two players over 80.
Audubon’s Skyler Schultes has been the top 3-point marksman in the conference this season, leading the way with 45 makes. AHSTW’s Raydden Grobe, Joey Cunningham and Clayton Akers are next with 36, 35 and 33 makes. Riverside’s Drake Woods has 30. Schultes remains the most efficient with a 40.2 3-point percentage on 112 attempts.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Girls: Mount Ayr’s Sam Stewart lives in a different world. That world includes those that are averaging 25.0 points per game, which is what she’s doing this season. And she’s doing it while shooting 60.0 percent from the field. She’s one of just five players in the state with a 25-point per game average or more. Only two other players in the league are over 17.0 per game – Martensdale-St. Marys senior Jensen Archibald and Nodaway Valley sophomore Maddax Devault at 17.6 and 17.5 respectively.
As dominant as Stewart has been in the scoring category, she is just as dominant in taking the ball away. The Peru State commit has 97 steals this year. That ranks 20 more than the rest of the conference (Archibald is also in second here).
Speaking of Martensdale-St. Marys, their senior Maddy Stott is killing it with 129 assists. That’s well ahead of the rest of the field, which is topped by Wayne sophomore Sterling Berndt and her 80 helpers. And speaking of dominance, Wayne senior Rayleigh Snyder has 72 swats this season. That’s 25 more than the rest of the conference (Jentry Schafer of Southwest Valley is second).
Martensdale-St. Marys is at the top of the rebounding category, too. Sophomore Anna Parrott is leading the league with 10.1 rebounds per game, but Southeast Warren freshman Alivia Ruble and Lenox junior Jordan England are not that far behind with 9.6 per game. The top offensive rebounder this season has been Parrott (91) while Ruble has a commanding lead in defensive rebounds (159).
Yet another category topped by a Blue Devil is 3-point makes. Senior Skylyr Stewart has hit a nice round number (69) this years. That’s 17 more than Bedford junior Kennedy Weed, who has 14 more than the next-best 3-point shooter. And Stewart has been the most efficient, too, with 41.8 percent of her 3s dropping through the net.
Boys: Here’s a scoring battle that will go down to the final postseason games. Bedford’s senior duo of Brennan Sefrit and Cooper Nally are at 17.6 and 17.2 points per game, respectively, and Martensdale-St. Marys junior Trey Baker is at 17.0 per game.
Sefrit is also the most prolific 3-point shooter in the conference, but it’s only by a hair – 56 to 55 – over Nodaway Valley junior Toby Bower. How about Mount Ayr freshman Jaixen Frost, though. The dude has made 58.2 percent of his 55 3-pointers. Can we get this guy some more shots? J
Many of the baskets scored by Baker have been assisted by junior Jack Franey, who has 128 helpers this season. Sefrit and Central Decatur senior Michel Evertsen are the only other two with at least 90 assists this year. Sefrit is also among the leaders in steals, ranking atop the league with 82 swipes this season. That’s 21 better than the rest of the field.
Bedford’s Nally is also one of the top defenders in the conference, as he has a league-high 46 swats. Central Decatur senior Cole Pedersen is on the chase, though, and has 41 for the season. Nobody else is within 10 of those two.
The rebound chase is likely down to two guys, too, as East Union senior Kaden Kirkland has a slight lead over Nally – 9.9 to 9.4 per game. Martensdale-St. Marys senior Isaac Gavin (8.8 per game) and Southwest Valley junior Tucker TePoel (8.6) are also over 8.5 per contest. Kirkland and TePoel are 1-2 in offensive rebounds with 68 and 64, respectively, while Baker, Nally and Kirkland are at 127, 121 and 120 on the defensive glass.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Girls: Paton-Churdan junior star Danielle Hoyle has run away with the scoring title in the RVC. She is averaging 18.8 points per game while making 63.3 percent of her shots from the field. The next-best is Exira/EHK sophomore Macy Emgarten, who has a slight edge – 15.7 to 15.6 – over Haley Koch – a junior from West Harrison.
Hoyle has been a dominant force on offense, but she’s also been a force on defense. Hoyle has 87 blocks to lead the rest of the RVC by 46. CAM sophomore Mallory Behnken and Glidden-Ralston junior Gretchen Wallace have 41 blocks each. Nobody else has more than 27.
The assist championship is going to be a battle down to the final days of the season, too. Paton-Churdan junior Tessa Steimel, Woodbine freshman Nicole Sherer and Paton-Churdan sophomore Carmyn Paup are at 79, 73 and 72 assists, respectively. Heck, Ellie Schultes (69), Glidden-Ralston’s Hannah Whitver (69) and CAM’s Zoey Baylor (68) are on the cusp of 70 dimes this season.
Woodbine’s Sherer may or may not be able to nab the assist title, but she is in good shape to lead the league in steals. Sherer currently has 71 while Baylor and Whitver are 65. Woodbine junior Amanda Foster (63) and Schultes (61) are not far behind.
Our reigning JHRE KMAland Female Athlete of the Week Emily McIntosh of West Harrison is averaging 14.0 rebounds per game. She leads the conference with 116 offensive rebounds and is tied with Hoyle with 163 defensive rebounds. Hoyle also averages a double-double with 11.7 rebounds per game. Ar-We-Va junior Jadeyn Smith also deserves mention for 9.6 rebounds per game.
This is a pretty prolific 3-point shooting conference with four players over 40 make this year. There are two, though, over 50. Boyer Valley junior Katelyn Neilsen has 57 makes and Emgarten has put in 56. CAM’s Sammi Jahde (44) and Steimel (42) are also over 40.
Boys: Exira/EHK’s Creighton Nelson has had an outstanding senior season, and he’s well on his way to locking up a scoring title. Heck, it probably is already locked up, realistically speaking. Nelson is averaging 21.4 points per game this season. The next-best is 15.6 for Ar-We-Va sophomore Will Ragaller.
The assists category is a great battle with Woodbine senior Wyatt Pryor, Boyer Valley sophomore Jaidan TenEyck and Exira/EHK junior Tyler Petersen, who have 76, 73 and 73 assists this season. Three others have 62 or more, but it’s likely to come down to the original trio mentioned.
On defense, Ar-We-Va’s Ragaller leads the conference with 49 steals, but he is receiving a great push from Boyer Valley junior Gavin Reineke (47), Glidden-Ralston junior Brigham Daniel (45), Boyer Valley’s TenEyck (43) and Woodbine’s Pryor (41). Among the top shot blockers in the conference is West Harrison senior Karter Nelson (30), Paton-Churdan’s Jesse Knowles 927) and Boyer Valley senior Lucas Berens (25).
Ar-We-Va sophomore Cooper Kock and Exira/EHK’s Nelson are locked in a great rebounding chase. Kock is averaging 9.8 per game while Nelson is at 9.5. West Harrison freshman Sage Evans is the only other better than 7.1, as he has 8.5 rebounds per game. Evans does lead the league with 69 offensive rebounds while Kock has dominated the defensive glass with 155 total.
Paton-Churdan junior Connor Brus has made 40 3-pointers this year. That’s one better than Exira/EHK’s Petersen, four more than Boyer Valley’s Reineke and five more than Paton-Churdan teammate Kaleb Fisher. Petersen leads the conference with a 39.0 percent shooting average from deep.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Girls: The scoring chase is down to three girls with a trio of seniors: Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kenzie Foley, Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Ella Skinner and Sioux City East’s Nyamer Diew. They’re averaging 17.1, 16.6 and 16.6, respectively.
Another Heelan senior Katelyn Stanley leads the league with 105 assists while Abraham Lincoln senior Julia Wagoner is the next-best at 90. Only one other girl has even reached 60 assists.
Thomas Jefferson has been known to do one thing really, really well. That’s defense, and it’s led by the MRC leader in steals – Allison Schubert of Thomas Jefferson. Schubert has 78 steals while Heelan’s Amber Aesoph (71) and Stanley (69) and AL’s Wagoner (65) are also in the chase.
Sioux City East’s Diew is dominating the blocks category with 61 swats this season. The next-best total is from AL’s Kayla Schleifman, who has 39. SBL’s Foley, meanwhile, is the top rebounder in the league with 11.2 per game. Her success has been buoyed by 101 offensive rebounds (40 more than second place). Sioux City North sophomore Madison Craighead is second in the MRC with 9.7 grabs per game. She also leads the league with 123 defensive rebounds.
Sioux City East senior Katlynn Tucker has been really, really prolific AND efficient from deep, hitting 51 3-pointers on 106 attempts for a 48.1 percentage. Nobody else in the league has even hit more than 37 from deep.
Boys: The scoring chase on the boys side is also heated with Sioux City East senior Jaleque Dunson holding a slight edge over TJ’s Quran Owens and Sioux City North’s Nate Reed. Dunson is at 18.9 points per game while Owens is at 18.7 and Reed is at 18.2. Also of note, AL sophomore Josh Dix is averaging 17.7 points per game.
While Owens may or may not lead the conference in scoring, he is well on his way to winning the steals category. The TJ standout has 57 steals on the season. That’s 19 more than the rest of the conference. SCN’s Reed is also doing it on defense with 42 swats to lead AL’s Christian Tidiane by 12.
Le Mars junior Jaxon Baumgartner leads the conference with 73 assists this season. That’s 10 more than second-place Sayvion Armstrong – a senior at Sioux City East – and 13 more than Sioux City North junior Gavin Hauge.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior and Wisconsin football walk-on Daniel Wright leads the conference with 8.8 rebounds per game. North’s Reed is right on his tail with 8.2 boards per contest. Le Mars senior Aisea Toki leads the league with 53 offensive rebounds this year. Wright and Reed are battling for tops on the defensive side with 114 and 109, respectively.
Sioux City West Chase Smith leads the conference this season with a prolific 51 3-point makes. He’s also been efficient with a 51.4 3-point percentage. Only his teammate can claim that kind of volume and efficiency, as senior Kyrel Hanks has made 55.2 percent of his 67 3-pointers.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Girls: Nobody should be surprised to see Lamoni sophomore Abby Martin is on her way to the scoring championship. Martin is averaging 20.1 points per game, which is nearly 3.5 more per game than the rest of the league. Orient-Macksburg senior Kaela Eslinger (16.8), Seymour senior Thayda Houser (16.6) and Melcher-Dallas junior Kynser Reed (16.0) are the other three averaging 16.0 or more.
Houser has also been the top player in the league when it comes to setting up other teammates. She has 105 assists so far this season while Diagonal senior Erin Sobotka is second with 91. Sobotka is tops in steals this season, though, with 119. That’s well ahead of the rest of the field. The next-best is Lamoni’s Martin with 67.
Ankeny Christian junior Maddie Albrecht has run away with the blocks title. She has 53 swats this season to lead the rest of the league by 21. Seymour senior Paige Heesch has been outstanding on the glass this season with league-highs in offensive rebounds (86) and rebounds per game (12.1). Eslinger’s 145 defensive rebounds currently edge Taylor Lumbard – a freshman from Diagonal – who has 142 and is second in the Bluegrass with a per-game average of 10.7.
The top outside shooter this season has been Diagonal freshman Anna Newton, who has 48 3-point makes to hold a one-make edge over Eslinger. Lamoni junior Carly Maedel also deserves a shoutout for making 34.1 percent of her 82 3-point attempts. That’s the etop effiency mark for anyone that has shot 40 or more 3s this year.
Boys: Seymour senior Prestyn Lawson is in good shape to snag the scoring title, as he is averaging 18.4 points per game this season. Moravia junior Carson Brown (17.7 PPG) and Diagonal senior Kade Klommhaus (17.5) are not far behind.
Ankeny Christian sophomore Malachi Johnson has had a big season of his own with 113 assists on the season. Only two others – Melcher-Dallas junior Ryan Krpan (88 assists) and Murray senior Reece Held (86) – are over 80 dimes this season.
Krpan leads the conference with 92 steals and should end the season on top, as the next-best steals total is from Lamoni senior Patrick Savage (75). Murray senior Rilee Werner has been the best shot blocker this season. He currently has 55 blocks to hold a 13-block edge over Diagonal senior Clayton Hansen.
Diagonal’s Klommhaus has had some huge rebounding games and currently leads the league with 10.3 per game. That’s 2.1 more per game than Mormon Trail senior Luke Parmer. It should come as no surprise that Klommhaus has topped the league with 63 offensive and 142 defensive boards.
Ankeny Christian has the best trio of 3-point shooters in the Bluegrass this season. Senior Nic Worsham and junior Colby Elrod have made 45 each while junior Cale Leever has made 38. Twin Cedars senior Zach Peterson has been highly efficient with a 45.7 3-point percentage.
The races aren’t over, but all of these names listed – and many others not listed – have put together some fantastic seasons. Let the tournament trail begin.
