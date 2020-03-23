(KMAland) -- I watched Love is Blind yesterday. The whole dang season. Well, by the end, I was fast-forwarding to the point where they made their decisions. As I look back on it now, it was not a good show. But I couldn’t stop watching it, and I will probably watch season two when it inevitably comes.
Today’s blog is not about Love is Blind, though. Today is about one of my favorite NCAA Tournaments ever. In 1997, I was a 13-year-old looking for somebody to win the NCAA championship that was not named Kansas, Kentucky or North Carolina. Enter, Lute Olson. Let’s take a look…
EAST REGION
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 16 Fairfield (82-74)
No. 9 Colorado def. No. 8 Indiana (80-62)
No. 5 California def. No. 12 Princeton (55-52)
No. 4 Villanova def. No. 13 LIU (101-91)
No. 6 Louisville def. No. 11 UMass (65-57)
No. 3 New Mexico def. No. 14 Old Dominion (59-55)
No. 10 Texas def. No. 7 Wisconsin (71-58)
No. 15 Coppin State def. No. 2 South Carolina (78-65)
-We have to start with Coppin State over South Carolina. This was just the third 15 seed over a 2 seed in NCAA Tournament history. Coppin State was a 30-point underdog, but they were completely dominant in the second half to grab the massive upset. Antoine Brockington had 20 points while Reggie Welch added seven points and 15 rebounds.
-The California win over Princeton was somewhat significant in that this was one year after Pete Carril’s boys upset UCLA in the first round on an incredible backdoor play. They nearly pulled the same trick on another California university, and Cal actually had to come back from a six-point halftime deficit. Also of note, future Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez had five points – all in the final minute.
-New Mexico narrowly avoided an upset loss of their own, getting a big defensive stop late in a four-point win over Old Dominion. One of my favorite college players ever, Kenny Thomas, scored 15 points and had eight rebounds.
-Villanova and Long Island played one of the most entertaining games of the East Region first round, combining for 192 points. Future NBA star Tim Thomas had 28 points and 15 rebounds, and Jason Lawson went for 21 points, 12 boards and seven blocks. But it was Charles Jones that stole the hearts of NCAA fans, as he scored 37 points and had 13 rebounds for LIU to keep them in it. And get this, after the game, Thomas accused Jones of “trash talk.” WHOA!
-And how about Fairfield giving North Carolina a game longer than anybody expected? The Heels were down by seven at the half to a team that came in 11-18. Greg Francis hit eight 3-pointers to keep the Stags around, but Vince Carter went for 22 points to land Dean Smith his record-setting 876th victory. That tied Adolph Rupp for the most career wins at the time.
-Other results: Chauncey Billups had 24 points and Martice Moore went for 17 and 10 in a Colorado rout of Indiana, Louisville overcame a halftime deficit to beat UMass behind 21 points from Nate Johnson and Reggie Freeman dropped in 31 points for Texas in an upset win over higher-seeded Wisconsin.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 9 Colorado (73-56)
No. 5 California def. No. 4 Villanova (75-68)
No. 6 Louisville def. No. 3 New Mexico (64-63)
No. 10 Texas def. No. 15 Coppin State (82-81)
Louisville and Texas both moved on to the Sweet 16 with one-point wins in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals survived a hurried layup at the buzzer, granting Coach Denny Crum his 41st NCAA Tournament win in 61 games. Pretty, pretty good.
-Antoine Brockington nearly pulled off another stunning upset for Coppin State, leading a rally from 12 down and having an opportunity to win at the horn. The Baltimore school never did get a final shot, but Brockington scored 27 points to get them in position. The Longhorns, though, advanced behind 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists from Reggie Freeman.
-California pulled off a bit of a stunner. The Bears were playing again without their star Ed Gray, who averaged nearly 25 points on the season. They kept feeding Tony G, who responded with 23 points in the win. And North Carolina, again, bounced back from a poor first half to beat Colorado. Antawn Jamison was the star this time with 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Coach Smith became the all-time winningest coach in NCAA hoops history.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 5 California (63-57)
No. 6 Louisville def. No. 10 Texas (78-63)
-North Carolina actually led at halftime of this one, turning to Jamison (21 points, 8 rebounds) to help hold off Cal, which only got four points and five rebounds from Tony G this time. And then Denny Crum and the boys did it again with a 25-point, 8-rebound, 3-steal effort from Alvin Sims in a 15-point rout of the Horns.
No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 6 Louisville (97-74)
The two winningest NCAA tournament coaches at the time matched up for a trip to the Final Four, and it was not a great game. Carolina led by 21 at half, had six players in double figures and Shammond Williams went for 22 points and six assists. Williams played on a team with Jamison and Carter, and I’m telling you he was every bit as good as those two future NBA All-Stars.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Minnesota def. No. 16 Texas State (78-46)
No. 9 Temple def. No. 8 Ole Miss (62-40)
No. 5 Tulsa def. No. 12 Boston (81-52)
No. 4 Clemson def. No. 13 Miami Ohio (68-56)
No. 6 Iowa State def. No. 11 Illinois State (69-57)
No. 3 Cincinnati def. No. 14 Butler (86-69)
No. 7 Xavier def. No. 10 Vanderbilt (80-68)
No. 2 UCLA def. No. 15 Charleston Southern (109-75)
Not many good games here with the top four played at Kansas City and the bottom four at Auburn Hills and all double-digit games. Maybe most notably here is that the Golden Gophers’ win (and all the other wins they had in this NCAA Tournament) has been erased by the NCAA for academic malfeasance. Now, if it were North Carolina or Kansas that did this stuff, it would still be in the records. Minnesota is an easy target.
Anyway…
-The Gophers led 46-17 at half and had five players in double figures against future 13-year NBA veteran Jeff Foster and Texas State.
-Temple was the only lower seed to win, getting a combined 44 from Marc Jackson (24 points, 10 rebounds) and Rasheed Brokenborough (20 points). Ole Miss would make more history (the bad kind for Rebels fans) in the 1998 opening round (Google Valparaiso + Ole Miss if you need any help on that).
-Tulsa was a WAC team at the time (and one year removed from the Missouri Valley). They were coached by Steve Robinson, who would leave for Florida State after this season. That would allow Bill Self to come in and take over. Self went on to lead Tulsa to an Elite Eight three years later while Robinson had just one winning season at FSU. He’s now a long-time assistant at North Carolina. Anyway, Shea Seals had 17 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa.
-Wally Sczerbiak would see better days at Miami (Ohio), leading the RedHawks to the Sweet 16 in 1999. He only had seven points here and got out-shined by Greg Buckner, who had 22 points and nine boards for Clemson.
-Iowa State actually had one of the closer games of the region in the first round, breaking away from a two-point halftime lead behind 29 points, 12 rebounds and 8 blocks from Kelvin Cato. Dedric Willoughby also had 21 points. Those were some dudes.
-Butler was not quite Butler yet. They had no shot at Bob Huggins and Cincinnati, rolling to a 22-point halftime lead and got 24 points and 12 rebounds from the great Danny Fortson.
-Xavier pulled away from Vanderbilt behind 22 points from future NBA veteran and journeyman James Posey.
-And there would be no 15 seed over a 2 seed here with UCLA putting up 53 in the first and 56 in the second in a dominant win. J.R. Henderson and Jelani McCoy had 21 points each. I’ll leave Cameron Dollar for later.
No. 1 Minnesota def. No. 9 Temple (76-57)
No. 4 Clemson def. No. 5 Tulsa (65-59)
No. 6 Iowa State def. No. 3 Cincinnati (67-66)
No. 2 UCLA def. No. 7 Xavier (96-83)
-Let’s start with this wonderful Cyclone team. Kenny Pratt became the third ISU player to score at least 20 points in this year’s tournament, putting in 21. BUT…it was Klay Edwards that scored the biggest two of the night.
-Other results: Charles O’Bannon had 28 points and J.R. Henderson went for 22 to lead UCLA in a rout, Clemson got 16 points from Terrell McIntyre in a comeback victory over Tulsa and Minnesota was dominant again in 19-point win over John Chaney and Temple.
No. 1 Minnesota def. No. 4 Clemson (90-84)
No. 2 UCLA def. No. 6 Iowa State (74-73)
-I told you I was saving Cameron Dollar for later. This was interesting. Kenny Pratt missed a free throw that would have tied the game, but ISU alley-ooped to Shawn Bankhead on the inbound to give them the lead. Then Dollar went the length of the floor, maybe pushed off on Jacy Holloway (good no-call) and got a floater over Kelvin Cato for the win. This was in overtime, so it might be worth a full rewatch if you’re not busy (and you’re not).
-As good as the Iowa State/UCLA game was, Minnesota and Clemson was even better, going to double overtime before the Gophers won*. Bobby Jackson played 49 of the 50 minutes, scored 36 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a brilliant performance. They also blew a 15-point lead, a second-half eight-point lead and a four-point advantage with 20 seconds left. Still, what a game.
No. 1 Minnesota def. No. 2 UCLA (80-72)
-Another great game in San Antonio, with Jackson scoring 18 and grabbing nine and Quincy Lewis scoring 15 points off the bench. Charles O’Bannon (22) and Toby Bailey (21) had 20+ each. On to the Final Four*.
SOUTHEAST REGION
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 16 Jackson State (78-64)
No. 8 Purdue def. No. 9 Rhode Island (83-76)
No. 12 College of Charleston def. No. 5 Maryland (75-66)
No. 4 Arizona def. No. 13 South Alabama (65-57)
No. 6 Illinois def. No. 11 USC (90-77)
No. 14 Chattanooga def. No. 3 Georgia (73-70)
No. 10 Providence 81 def. No. 7 Marquette (81-59)
No. 2 Duke def. No. 15 Murray State (71-68)
And this is the region that made this one of my favorite NCAA Tournaments ever. God Shammgod, Austin Croshere and Providence, a 14 seed, a 12 seed and the incredible Arizona team all ran wild in this region. Let’s start in Charlotte where there were two double-digit seeds advancing and nearly a third….
-Duke and Murray State were tied at half, and it was a two-point game with 2.3 seconds left. Steve Wojciechowski made a free throw, and the Racers missed a desperation heave at the buzzer.
-Georgia wasn’t nearly as lucky. This was just the fifth No. 14 seed to pull an upset in the NCAAT’s history. Chattanooga led 20-2 after six minutes of play, got 24 points from Willie Young and held off a late run from the Bulldogs, which were coached by Tubby Smith.
-Providence began their Cinderella run with a dominant victory over Marquette, getting 39 points from Austin Croshere, including 3 on a 70-foot shot. That shot itself is not on YouTube, but it’s in the One Shining Moment video at the end of this blog.
-The Illini also advanced with 27 points and 12 assists from Kiwane Garris in their win over USC.
-More upsets in the top of the bracket – played at Memphis. College of Charleston knocked off Maryland, and their head coach John Kresse had some really fun quotes that I found:
“They walked like kings tonight” and “They fly the Concorde. I just serve the Cokes and chips” he said of his players. One of them – Stacy Harris – had 22 points and five assists while Anthony Johnson went for 17 points and nine dimes.
-And how about Arizona getting a solid push from South Alabama. They even trailed at halftime. A game that nearly stunted one of the most impressive NCAA Tournament runs in basketball history. Michael Dickerson had 16 points, and A.J. Bramlett added nine points and 16 rebounds.
-Purdue needed overtime to beat Rhode Island, and they needed every single one of Brad Miller’s 31 points and eight rebounds.
-And finally, Kansas rolled behind 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks from Paul Pierce. Raef LaFrentz added 18 points, 14 boards and three blocks, and Scot Pollard put in 12 points with 19 rebounds and six blocks. To summarize, that’s 49 points, 46 rebounds and 13 blocks combined for the KU frontcourt.
No. 1 Kansas def. No. 8 Purdue (75-61)
No. 4 Arizona def. No. 12 College of Charleston (73-69)
No. 14 Chattanooga def. No. 6 Illinois (75-63)
No. 10 Providence def. No. 2 Duke (98-87)
-Arizona trailed at halftime AGAIN, and they were AGAIN in serious danger of having a historic run come to a premature end. Wouldn’t it have been something? That would have made for a 10, 12 and 14 in the Sweet Sixteen. Alas, we were all saved of a Kansas walk to the Final Four thanks to 20 from Miles Simon. Stacy Harris did drop in another 25 for COC.
-Kansas rolled through Purdue behind 20 and 12 from Paul Pierce, and 18 and 11 from Raef LaFrentz.
-Meanwhile, the bottom half of the bracket was completely blowing everything up. Chattanooga was just the second (and the last) 14 seed to advance to the Sweet 16 while Derrick Brown had 33 and 10 and Austin Croshere finished with 21 and 10 for the Friars in an 11-point takedown of Jeff Capel (26 points) and Duke.
No. 4 Arizona def. No. 1 Kansas (85-82)
No. 10 Providence def. No. 14 Chattanooga (71-65)
-Paul Pierce was amazing again for Kansas, but Arizona actually led at halftime of this one. Mike Bibby broke out with 21 points and five assists and Michael Dickerson added 20 of his own to send Arizona to their first (and not last) win over a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
-Earlier in Birmingham, Providence kept things rolling with another 19 from Croshere and 15 points and seven assists from the great and powerful God Shammgod.
No. 4 Arizona def. No. 10 Providence (96-92)
-Incredible game that needed an overtime period to decide it. The guard play was superb in this one with Miles Simon going for 30 to outduel Shammgod’s 23. The difference: Croshere was in major foul trouble, fouled out and scored just 12 points on six shots. Derrick Brown hit a big 3 to force overtime, and they also had a pretty good look to win it at the regulation buzzer. Didn’t happen, though, as you know.
WEST REGION
No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 16 Montana (92-54)
No. 8 Iowa def. No. 9 Virginia (73-60)
No. 5 Boston College def. No. 12 Valparaiso (73-66)
No. 4 St. Joseph’s def. No. 13 Pacific (75-65)
No. 6 Stanford def. No. 11 Oklahoma (80-67)
No. 3 Wake Forest def. No. 14 Saint Mary’s (68-46)
No. 7 Charlotte def. No. 10 Georgetown (79-67)
No. 2 Utah def. No. 15 Navy (75-61)
There’s not a lot of madness involved in this opening round, but…
-Kentucky rolled behind 19 points, five assists, five steals and three boards from a highly underrated guard that time forgot, Wayne Turner.
-Speaking of underrated and forgotten guards, Andre Woolridge was his usual awesome self with 17 points and 10 assists in a victory over Virginia. Guy Rucker also had 19 points, and I bet all eight of his field goals were mid-range jumpers.
-Bryce Drew! He scored 27 points, but his greatest NCAA Tournament highlight would come later in his career. This time it was in a losing effort to BC, which got 13 points from the great Scoonie Penn, who would transfer after the 1997 season and go on to a great career at Ohio State.
-Phil Martelli was already putting great teams together at St. Joe’s, and they advanced behind 22 points, five assists, four boards and three steals from NCAAT great Rashid Bey.
-A rare “Power Five” first round matchup saw Mike Montgomery’s Stanford Cardinal beat Kelvin Sampson’s Oklahoma. Brevin Knight flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, 10 assists and 7 boards.
-Wake Forest rolled over Saint Mary’s behind a guy by the name of Tim Duncan, who went for 22 points, 22 rebounds and five blocks. Gosh, take me back.
-This was the original John Thompson’s final NCAA Tournament appearance, and it ended with Georgetown’s dominant loss to Charlotte. Sean Colson led the 49ers with 24 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.
-And finally, Rick Majerus led Utah to a dominant win over Navy, which has only made one NCAA Tournament trip since then (the next year). Michael Doleac had 19 points, and Keith Van Horn pitched in 16 points and 11 rebounds. Andre Miller was also on that Utah team, and they were fantastic. Hanno Mottola, anyone?
No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 8 Iowa (75-69)
No. 4 St. Joseph’s def. No. 5 Boston College (81-77)
No. 6 Stanford def. No. 3 Wake Forest (72-66)
No. 2 Utah def. No. 7 Charlotte (77-58)
-Andre Woolridge nearly beat Kentucky by his dang self. It was truly one of the greatest individual performances that nobody ever really talks about. Facing one of the most vaunted presses in the nation, Woolridge had 29 points, five assists, four rebounds and just four turnovers. He played 38 minutes. I don’t know how they survived without him for two minutes. Maybe they didn’t. It’s a shame this game isn’t on YouTube, because I would probably watch it today.
-Saint Joseph’s went to overtime to knock off Boston College, getting another 23 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals from Rashid Bey.
-Such promise from that Wake Forest opening round domination. And Tim Duncan was really good again with 18 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks, but Stanford forced him into six turnovers and nabbed the win. The unfortunate thing for the Demon Deacs is that the game was played in Tucson. Not really great for a 3 against a 6.
-Utah rolled again behind Keith Van Horn’s 27 points and eight rebounds. Dude was so good.
No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 4 St. Joseph’s (83-68)
No. 2 Utah def. No. 6 Stanford (82-77)
-Rashid Bey had another 26 points, five assists, four boards and three steals, but the Hawks weren’t going to keep up with this Kentucky team. Ron Mercer and Cameron Mills had 19 points each for UK.
-Another overtime classic between Utah and Stanford. Van Horn had 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Utes while Brevin Knight had 27 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Knight also hit the game-tying shot to force overtime, and he harassed Andre Miller into 11 turnovers. But again, Utah won.
No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 2 Utah (72-59)
-Round one of two meetings in back-to-back NCAA Tournaments between these two teams. If you’re a Utah fan, and you hate Kentucky with all your might, I totally understand. Ron Mercer had another 21 points in the win. No video on this one.
FINAL FOUR
No. 4 Arizona def. No. 1 North Carolina (66-58)
No. 1 Kentucky def. No. 1 Minnesota (78-69)
-Live from Indianapolis, Arizona nabbed the monster upset of North Carolina for the second (and not last) win over a No. 1 seed in the 97 Tournament. Miles Simon (24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) and Mike Bibby (20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals) were awesome to out-duel Vince Carter (21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) and Antawn Jamison (18 points, 11 rebounds).
-And in a battle of two No. 1 seeds, Kentucky and Minnesota put on a pretty dang good game. Ron Mercer needed 21 shots to get to 19 points, but the UK defense harassed Minnesota into 26 turnovers. Bobby Jackson did score 23 points, but check out my guy Wayne Turner: 8 points, 6 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds. Or Anthony Epps: 13 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals. Dogs.
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 4 Arizona def. No. 1 Kentucky (84-79)
One of the greatest runs in NCAA Tournament history finishes with Arizona’s third (and last) win over a No. 1 seed. The ‘Cats were the first team to ever do that, and I don’t know if it’s happened since. The final win came in overtime over a historically great Kentucky team.
Miles Simon had 30 points to lead to one of the great lines I’ve ever heard: “Simon Says…Championship.” You go, Billy Packer.
This was hardly a GREAT NCAA Tournament when it comes down to tight games and exciting finishes. At least relative to the 1990 tournament that I reviewed on Friday. Still, it gave us arguably the greatest run to a title in NCAA history, a 14 seed to the Sweet 16, Coppin State, Austin Croshere & God Shammgod, Brevin Knight, Keith Van Horn, Rashid Bey, Dean Smith and Denny Crum making history, a future Hall of Fame tight end going off and several other smaller stories. This is why the NCAA Tournament is undefeated. It wasn’t great relative to others, but it sure was great.
And with that little fun trip down memory lane, there’s one thing left to do…
