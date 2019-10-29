(KMAland) -- Another night, another 15 teams had their seasons come to a finish. And with it a whole host of seniors wrapped up their careers. Let’s run them down…
Stanton (27): The Viqueens dropped a four-set battle with a 25-win Southwest Valley crew. They won 21 themselves after 15 wins a year ago. And it’s possible – or maybe probable – that even more wins are to come in the next few years. However, they will have to replace a strong two-person senior class that included setter Devin Isaacson and strong all-around player Kami Tibben. Those are obviously two very good players to replace, but their freshman and junior classes have been fantastic. Look out for next year.
AHSTW (28): The AHSTW senior class includes the school’s all-time leading hitter and all-time leader in digs. We’re talking about Kinsey Scheffler and Paige Osweiler, obviously, but they’re hardly alone in a program-shaping senior class. Others in the class that played throughout the season – Saige Huss, Baylee Meyers and Sydney Zimmerman – and reserve Kaitlynne Henriksen. Setters Claire Harris and Ally Meyers return while No. 2 and 3 hitters Natalie Hagadon and Kailey Jones are also back next year. But make no mistake, the 2020 senior class was/is outstanding.
IKM-Manning (29): Perhaps no team in the area improved more than IKM-Manning did throughout the year, and they can thank a five-person senior class for a lot of that. That group includes their top three hitters – Lexi Branning, Emily Kerkhoff and Riley Barry – as well as setter Miranda Benton and defensive stalwart Mya Nelson. There’s a lot to replace again in the Wolves program.
Logan-Magnolia (30): Logan-Magnolia has been making moves over the last several years, and this year was the year they made their biggest leap. The Panthers won 19 matches this season behind a three-person senior class of Jaice Johnsen, Kylie Morrison and Olivia Diggins. This group was really, really strong and did a lot for Lo-Ma, but I do think that they are almost to the point of being a self-sustaining program that values volleyball in a big way. They bring back a ton of talent next year, despite losing three great players.
Treynor (31): The Cardinals had a HUGE senior class last year. This year, it was down to three girls that contributed throughout the season. Two of them – Kenney Elwood and Tori Castle – were large parts of the regular rotation while Caitlin Reed played a reserve and leadership role. With girls like Kailey Rochholz, Madeline Lewis, Natalie Simpson, Brooklyn Sedlak and Emma Flathers in the sophomore class – and some other outstanding juniors – the Cardinals future is really bright.
Bedford (32): Bedford had some ups and downs this year, but they did have a strong showing in the last month of the season. The Bulldogs were topped by leading hitter Brooklyn Rowan in the senior class while Leslie Sheley also did some hitting. Jaelin Daly is one of the setters on this year’s team, and Selena Valenzuela was a fantastic libero. Those four make up a solid nucleus in the senior class. That said, Coach Deb Bonde will be happy to bring back an experience junior class, as well as some solid up-and-comers in the sophomore and freshman group.
East Union (33): It’s pretty rare that we don’t find a strong senior class at East Union. The Eagles always have a good group graduating, and that’s no different this year with the loss of their star Alissa Weinkoetz. Olivia Cheers was their No. 3 hitter, Jayden Welcher is their standout libero, Quinn Eslinger did some setting and Beth McKnight played a strong back row, too. That’s a great five-person class of seniors that will definitely be missed.
Mount Ayr (34): Samantha Stewart is in this year’s four-person group, and that’s a name that will be popping up in all of these spots and in all of the spots. She’s going to be missed greatly in all of them, including volleyball where she was the leading hitter and leader in digs this season. Setter Jaycee Knight will also be greatly missed while Gracie Mobley was a usual and Addison Shay was a reserve for the Raiderettes this season.
Southeast Warren (35): Southeast Warren has had some very talented senior classes in past years. And they were big senior classes, too. Despite that, the Warhawks found a way to stay above .500 this year with a two-person senior class of Kayla Davison and Abby Vandelune. Both largely played reserve roles, and that means SEW figures to be a really strong team next year and in years to come.
Wayne (36): Wayne improved their win total by three this season, and they did it behind a solid five-person senior class. That was led by leading hitter and blocker Rayleigh Snyder, No. 3 hitter Allison Wik, setter Payton Ruyon, back row standout Taran Freeman and reserve Taigen Hefner.
CAM, Anita (37): CAM had a season with girls moving in and out of the lineup. At their peak strength, the Cougars were a pretty solid team. Seniors Allison Spieker, Jozie Lett and Lexi Ehrman will be missed in a number of ways. Spieker was the team’s top hitter this year while Lett did some hitting and setting and Ehrman contributed in a number of manners, as well. With all the experience many of the younger girls got this year, that should only prove to help CAM in the future.
Glidden-Ralston (38): I’m never afraid to say when a team gets a raw deal, so I think Glidden-Ralston got a raw deal. The RVC regular season and tournament champion deserved better than having to play on the road in a regional quarterfinal. Coon Rapids-Bayard is a tough team to beat three times. I mean, really tough. Anyway, four seniors played a lot for this team with Talia Schon going from setter to middle, and Hannah Whitver continuing to do big things all the way around. Tori Grossman and Jenna Klocke were also key members of an incredible season for the Wildcats. With Gretchen Wallace leading a great junior class, they aren’t going away.
West Harrison (39): This is a pretty young team that went from 8 to 14 wins in just one year. They will definitely miss their two seniors next year. Chloe Gilgen was the team’s leading hitter while Joslynn Thomas ranked third on the team in digs (behind junior Haley Koch and Gilgen). Still, the Hawkeyes are going to be pretty salty again next year with all the returning talent and experience.
Woodbine (40): This was a very, very young Woodbine team that relied on lots of juniors and a few sophomores and freshmen. There were three seniors, too, that played mostly in reserve roles. Alessandra Di Fiore, LeaLa Vazquez and Erika Miller are that trio that will be missed in any number of ways. But the on the court stuff? There’s a lot coming back next year.
Lamoni (41): Finally, we have Lamoni. The Demons had a trio of seniors that will be missed next year. Maddie Maedel and Leslie Guyer ranked second and third in kills this season while Sara Stevenson was an important serving specialist for a 19-win team this year. Guyer was also their primary setter, and that is always a tough spot to lose. That said, Abby Martin is a star, and she’s just a sophomore. There are other young girls in Martin’s class that will also return, and they should be in good shape again next year.
That’s 54 more seniors that suited for the final time last night. And it only continues tonight with Class 3A, 4A and 5A taking the court for some big semifinals. Back at you tomorrow.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.