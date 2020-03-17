(KMAland) -- Dear Class of 2020, I feel you. Kinda.
When I walked across the graduating stage at Denison Community High School in 2002, it was a significantly different world than the one I lived in when my senior year started. You know what I’m talking about: 9-11.
The greatest single terrorist attack on the United States occurred in my senior year. Strangely enough, though, the high school sports world eventually went on as scheduled. Football games were still played later that week. I don’t even know if practices were disrupted. I suspect they were. I hope they were.
Regardless, the world was changed as I knew it, and I think all that’s ongoing right now will have the same impact. Certainly, all high school athletes have had their worlds shook this week, and I don’t think there’s any doubt we can all at least empathize with them.
All the hard work that they put into preparing for their spring season is now put on hold, and there is still a lot of doubt hovering over their heads. Will they get to compete at all? Will they even get to practice with their teammates? And what kind of memories will they miss out on in these next four weeks or more?
Further, there are parents, friends, siblings and, yes, media that are going to miss out on seeing, enjoying and covering all these great athletes and their talents. So, here’s what we’re going to do: The spring sports season may be on hold, but we’re going to charge forward like nothing has happened.
We’re going to give you spring sports previews with track and golf and tennis and soccer coaches. We’re going to highlight the athletes that are supposed to be practicing, competing and showing off their immense skills and talents. We’re going to talk with the coaches that had planned for this spring over the last year. Not a whole lot is going to change for us, even while everything has seemingly changed for the athletes, coaches and their teams.
To me, this is what they’re owed, especially these seniors. For many of them, this spring was supposed to be their last hurrah. A last chance to run on the blue oval and maybe win a state championship. A last chance to put together a breakout tennis season. A last chance to nab some shiny medals in golf. A last chance to make that winning play on the soccer pitch.
That’s not going to happen for four weeks, but you won’t be able to tell by looking at our website. Sure, I may get a little more sleep during this time with no late nights writing up track, golf, soccer and tennis recaps. But the stories will continue. They’ve earned that much.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmalnad.com.