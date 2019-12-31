(KMAland) -- The year of 2019 in KMAland can basically be described with one word: champion. Or champions. Regardless of which of those words you choose — the singular or the plural — the fact remains. There were a lot of champions in KMAland this year.
That makes my job a little easier, and my job today is to give you a full-fledged rundown of the top 19 (get it, for 2019?) moments of the year in KMAland high school athletics.
19. Shenandoah girls tennis returns to the Final Four
It’s starting to become old hat for the Shenandoah tennis program. Coach Brian Daoust has the program humming along so well that we don’t even bat an eye when they make the long run that they did again this year. The Fillies lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinals before finishing the season with a dominant 5-0 sweep of Wahlert Catholic in the third-place dual.
18. Treynor softball, Underwood baseball return to state
The Treynor softball program last found their way to Fort Dodge when KMA Sports Hall of Famer Madison Keysor was doing her thing. One of Keysor’s biggest fans, Sydni Huisman, was the one in the circle this time, as the Cardinals advanced to state and went 1-1. Meanwhile, Underwood made their second state baseball tournament after taking down Treynor in a wild district final and Hinton in a 4-3 upset victory.
17. Audubon football makes a run at state title
The Wheelers hadn’t been to the UNI Dome in a generation. That didn’t stop them, though, from grinding through one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state, the toughest district in the state and a really tough road to the state final. Coach Sean Birks’ team beat SEVEN teams that had at least seven wins this season. Outstanding.
16. Red Oak, TJ boys capture bowling titles
Red Oak had been close many, many times, but they had come up short four times as state runners-up. In 2019, behind a state runner-up finish from Noah Westerlund, they broke through the glass ceiling to win their first state bowling championship. The next day, another KMAland boys bowling team won a state title. TJ put it all together on one day in beautiful Waterloo to capture their own first state championship.
15. Nemaha County wins a pair of Nebraska state championships
Nemaha County was the land of champions during basketball season. At least during the boys basketball season. On the same day, Nemaha County schools Johnson-Brock and Auburn captured state championships in Lincoln.
14. Megan Carley calls her shot
Treynor’s Megan Carley had already anchored a championship relay team in the rain. One day later, she made a promise to me — and kept it.
“Get it done in the 4x4,” I said.
“We will,” Megan Carley answered.
“Do you promise?”
“I promise!”
Moments after Carley tracked down Western Christian’s Olivia Granstra with a late charge, I was reminded of that exchange.
“I never break a promise,” Carley laughed.
It’s moments like that — when athletes give me a peek into their personality — that I really truly enjoy.
13. Sammi Jahde’s wild day at state golf
Jahde had a wild, wild day in her third consecutive trip to the state golf tournament. The CAM standout led after day one, nearly had a hole in one on day two and was locked in a battle with heavy favorite and prior state champion Annika Patton of Alta-Aurelia. She would eventually take second, but she made Patton sweat a bit.
12. Mound City repeats as state football champion
Mound City lost a pair of regular season games, but that didn’t stop them from making another run to an 8-man state championship in Missouri. The Panthers lost to East Atchison and Southwest Livingston during regular season meetings. After dispatching of the Wolves in the district championship, there was no stopping Coach Taylor Standerford’s squad from claiming another title, which they did by stomping Southwest Livingston in the championship game.
11. A slightly surprising sprint double for Partridge
Drake Partridge of AHSTW may not have been the favorite to win the 1A 100 and 200 meter dashes at this year’s state track meet. However, that was only in the minds of some folks that really don’t matter. In Partridge’s eyes, he was definitely favorite. And so it is that Partridge captured the 100 and then the 200 title.
10. Chase Mullenix does everything
The KMAland Male Athlete of the Year for the 2018-19 sports year put together some kind of something on January 5th of this year. The multi-sport, dual-sport standout wrestled and won the 170-pound weight class at the Rollin Dyer Invitational. Then he high-tailed it to Harlan to score 13 points in a Hawkeye Ten Conference battle. This was actually the finale for a three-day span that saw him wrestle in a dual meet on Thursday, play a basketball game on Friday and then pull that trick on Saturday. Of course, Chase was also a standout in football and a star in track. He did everything in 2019.
9. Jefferson boys win state championship in final season
We all love storybook endings, and the Jefferson boys basketball team gave us one of those this year when they won the state championship in their final season. They are now Platte Valley — joining with South Nodaway — and may just pull the same trick this year with that team. However, last year’s team went 28-4, avenged three losses to Mound City and then went on to win the state title.
8. A repeat for Logan-Magnolia girls cross country, AHSTW takes third
It wasn’t a surprise that Logan-Magnolia repeated as state champions in Class 1A girls cross country. They brought everybody back from last year’s team, and unless a few girls fell down and had to crawl to the finish line, they were likely to repeat. And so they did. At the same time, AHSTW’s girls surprised a little by joining them on “the deck” in Fort Dodge as a third-place finisher. We’re not done with cross country yet.
7. Peyton Pogge & Joshua Baudler
Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center and Nodaway Valley’s Joshua Baudler completed dream seasons with state cross country championships. Pogge never lost — and was never really challenged — while Baudler took just one loss in a loaded meet early in the year. Most impressively, they did their thing while running in what is a bit of a golden era for small-class cross country in this area.
6. 11 wrestlers wrestle for state championships
There were 11 KMAland conference wrestlers in state championships this year. Stevie Barnes, Logan James and Nick Hamilton of Underwood; Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia; Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Chase McLaren of Atlantic-CAM, Red Oak’s Justin McCunn; Harlan’s Derec Weyer; and Cameron Baker of Thomas Jefferson were nine of them. They all had awesome tournaments and some surprised on advancing that far. While these were the runners-up, we did have two champs…
5. Gabe Pauley repeats, Arron Olson nabs title of his own
AHSTW’s Gabe Pauley nabbed his second state championship (and second in a row), taking the 182-pound championship in sudden victory over Don Bosco’s Thomas Even. A little later Missouri Valley’s Arron Olson nabbed a championship for the Big Reds by scoring two opening-period takedowns and hanging on for a 5-3 victory.
4. Lewis Central wins first boys state soccer championship
There have been some fantastic teams before them, but Lewis Central is the first KMAland soccer team to win a state championship since St. Albert won in 1998. The Titans won an unbelievable shootout with Storm Lake and then posted 1-0 shutout wins over Hudson and Xavier to clinch their first title.
3. Janette, Emma (x2) & Darby and a Glenwood state title
There’s nothing that captures the imagination more than a three-day spin through the state track meet. I truly love every moment of it, and this year gave us the end of four fantastic careers on the girls side and a first team title for Glenwood. Janette Schraft (Glenwood) won four state championships on her own in the 800, 1500, 3000 and 400 hurdles. Emma Lucas (Bedford) took three of her own in the 800, 1500 and 3000. Emma Atwood (Central Decatur) was a winner in the high jump and the 100 hurdles (Lexi Shike was a winner in other ways, too). And Darby Thomas (AL) finished out her spectacular career with wins in the 100 hurdles and long jump and runners-up in the 100 and 200.
2. Sidney volleyball = No. 1
They are No. 2 here, but they were No. 1 earlier this year when they won the school’s first state volleyball championship. The Cowgirls cruised through wins over Springville and North Tama before getting their toughest test from a well-tested Wapsie Valley bunch. Even then, just watching the teams play, you knew Sidney was the best in the class. More than anything, this was a really fun team to learn about and cover. Presley Brumbaugh’s excitement, Kelsey Hobbie asking me if I had my ears pierced, Olivia Larsen always excited to talk and Maddy Duncan with her daily cliches that you love, regardless. And man, they could really play some splendid defense.
1. Treynor girls basketball = No. 1
If they didn’t have the history from being robbed two years earlier, I would be OK with flip-flopping them and Sidney. But they have the history. You know, when Konnor Sudmann was called for a charge on what would have likely led to a game-tying situation with Western Christian in their 2A championship. The next year, an injury to one of their best players hurt their chances and cost them in a state semifinal. But the 2018-19 team, thanks to its own splendid defense and the big shot-making of Konnor Sudmann, was not to be denied. They beat North Linn, held off Central Decatur and then clinched the title with a by-the-book performance against Grundy Center. What a team, what a story and what a year.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.