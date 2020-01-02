(KMAland) -- It's the Western Iowa Conference's turn. Here's a look at my All-Decade lists for girls and boys hoops.
GIRLS ALL-WESTERN IOWA ALL-DECADE
First Team
-Kayla Chapman, Treynor (2019): Chapman had 259 total steals in her final two seasons and averaged 16.8 and 15.2 points per game as a junior and senior, respectively.
-Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia (2018): Cunard led the league in scoring as a sophomore (20.5 per game) and a junior (18.6). She also averaged 14.5 as a frosh and 14.3 as a senior.
-Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor (2018): Deitchler led the conference in scoring in her senior season, averaging 17.4 points with 8.0 rebounds per game. She also averaged 15.4 as a sophomore, 15.7 as a junior and was the all-time leading scorer at the school for about a year.
-Karley Larson, Underwood (2018): Larson led the conference in 3-point makes once, steals once and even blocks once on her way to a high-scoring career of over 1,000 points.
-Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia (2020): Morrison topped the league last year with 18.5 points per game and was the floor leader for a state tournament team as a freshman. She’s currently averaging 17.6 points and has a WIC-high 36 assists in her senior year.
-Morgan Muhlbauer, IKM-Manning (2015): Muhlbauer led the conference in points (19.2 per game) and assists (96) as a junior before 16.6 points, 81 steals, 71 assists and 31 blocks in her senior year.
-Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (2018): Rasmussen led the conference in assists twice, steals twice and 3-point makes twice. She averaged 17.7 points per game as a sophomore, 14.9 as a junior and 15.0 as a senior.
-Konnor Sudmann, Treynor (2019): Sudmann could score at will at all times, and she was also terrific in setting up her teammates, leading the league in assists twice during her career. She also had a combined 189 steals in her last two seasons and averaged career-high 17.0 points per game in her senior season. She also beat Deitchler’s record for most points in Treynor history.
Second Team
-Alexa Ahrenholtz, IKM-Manning (2021): She’s the current leader in the WIC with 19.1 points per game and 38 steals. She also had 15.0 points per game, 86 steals and 90 assists as a sophomore.
-Danikah Grobe, AHST (2015): She led the conference in scoring early in her career, and she had at least 80 steals multiple times during her do-it-all career.
-Kaylee Grote, Tri-Center (2014): From Grobe to Grote, Kaylee was a star in soccer, but she could also score it in hoops. She averaged 15.3 points per game and had 77 steals in her senior season. It was her third year of averaging double figure points.
-Aleah Hermansen, Audubon (2022): Hermansen has only been at it for 1.5 seasons, but she’s more than deserving of this. She averaged 15.7 points as a freshman and is currently at 15.8 per game with a league-high 21 3-point makes.
-Tracy Purdy, Treynor (2014): She could score it when she wanted, but she made her biggest mark on defense where she led the conference in steals twice.
-Lauren Shapcott, Underwood (2018): The inside part of the inside-outside duo for Underwood (with Larson) that proved difficult to deal with. Shapcott averaged 16.9, 13.5 and 15.0 points per game in her final three seasons.
Third Team
-Courtney Cunard, Missouri Valley (2012): Cunard led the conference in assists twice, had a league-best 40 3-pointers as a senior and averaged 11.5 points per game in that final year.
-Kaitlin Floerchinger, Treynor (2011): She averaged a double-double in her senior season, scoring 15.8 points and nabbing 10.7 rebounds per game.
-Tayler Geer, Treynor (2010): A short part of the decade, but she led the conference in steals (115) and 3-pointers (48) while averaging 12.5 points per game in that one season.
-Hailey Hellstrom, Missouri Valley (2013): Hellstrom had steal totals of 117 and 102 in her sophomore and senior years, respectively, which led the WIC. She also had 84 steals as a junior and 69 assists as a senior. The first part of her first name is what she unleashed on opposing offenses.
-Sheyenne Smith, Riverside (2015): Smith led the conference in blocks twice and averaged a double-double twice (12.0 and 11.5 as a sophomore and 12.0 and 12.6 as a junior). She also averaged 10.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in her senior year.
-Lacy Vokt, Audubon (2012): Vokt led the conference in scoring as a junior and then had 83 steals and 80 assists in her senior season while also averaging in double figures.
-Allison Waters, Underwood (2014): Waters averaged a league-high 15.5 rebounds in her junior year, but she added to it as a senior with a monster season. She scored 16.8 points and grabbed a WIC-best 13.5 rebounds per game.
Honorable Mention
Mykell Brannan, Audubon (2010)
Stephanie Brannan, Audubon (2011)
Susie Bylund, Audubon (2014)
Steffi Cunard, Logan-Magnolia (2015)
Claire Denning, AHSTW (2021)
Claire Harris, AHSTW (2021)
Rachelle Housh, Missouri Valley (2014)
Baily Janssen, Missouri Valley (2015)
Kailey Jones, AHSTW (2021)
Alex Larsen, Tri-Center (2013)
Kali Rasmussen, IKM-Manning (2015)
Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW (2020)
Beth Sieleman, Tri-Center (2012)
Jordyn Sindt, Griswold (2013)
Shayley Smith, Riverside (2012)
Kylan Straight, Logan-Magnolia (2018)
Jessie Velthoff, Tri-Center (2010)
BOYS ALL-WESTERN IOWA ALL-DECADE
First Team
-Britton Barrier, Tri-Center (2013): Barrier was a big-time scorer that also led the conference in assists in three straight seasons. He scored 16.0, 16.5 and 22.8 points per game in his final three years.
-Nolan Chapman, Treynor (2016): He could score from all over, putting in 15.9 and 18.2 points per game in his final two years in which he hit 105 combined 3-pointers.
-RJ Harris, AHSTW (2018): A load to deal with, he averaged 18.3 points per game in his junior season. He also led the conference in steals (55) that year and averaged 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior.
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning (2016): Wagner led the conference in 3-point makes in three straight seasons while averaging 17.4, 16.0 and 22.5 points per game. The last of those was a WIC-high. He also had over 70 assists three times in his career.
-Sam Wegner, IKM-Manning (2015): Wegner led the conference in assists twice while also averaging double digit points (15.4 per game) in his final three seasons. He was a really tough matchup to deal with.
-Ricky Williams, Riverside (2013): A KMA Sports Hall of Famer, Williams finished his incredible career with 26.7 points and 14.7 rebounds per game in his senior year. He led the conference in rebounds all four seasons, in points his last two years and in blocks once.
Second Team
-Dillon Faubel, Treynor (2018): Huge seasons as a junior and senior, Faubel led the conference with 147 assists in his senior season. He also averaged 18.0 and 15.0 points per game in those last two seasons.
-Jacob Flathers, Treynor (2015): A state champion that led the conference in blocks twice, Flathers also averaged double figure points in his final two seasons.
-Isaiah Humphrey, Underwood (2017): Humphrey scored a league-high 21.5 points per game in his senior season. He also had 169 total assists in his final two seasons and 92 total steals.
-Tate Killeen, Audubon (2019): Killeen led the conference in points as a senior (19.7 per game) after 16.7 and 15.6 in his sophomore and junior years. As a sophomore, he led the WIC with 55 steals and was among the leaders as a junior with 83 assists.
-Jole Miller, Missouri Valley (2011): Check out these senior year numbers: 21.3 points per game, 10.2 rebounds per game and 65 steals. He led the conference in points and steals.
-Jack Stogdill, Treynor (2020): Stogdill had a league-high 114 assists last season – one more than his assist total as a sophomore. He’s also been among the leading scorers for Treynor in a terrific three-year run and has been a true defensive stopper.
Third Team
-Josh Calhoon, Tri-Center (2010): Calhoon had a huge senior season with 18.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. The point average led the conference, and he also led the league with 52 blocks.
-Trey Castle, Treynor (2017): He had at least 92 assists in all four years as the Treynor point guard, including a league-high 127 dimes as a senior.
-Austin Konsor, Underwood (2014): Konsor led the conference in blocks as a sophomore and junior, and then he finished with 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in his senior year.
-Kolby Morrison, Logan-Magnolia (2018): Morrison averaged 16.7 and 15.6 points per game in his final two seasons while also passing out 210 total assists.
-Trey Robinson, Treynor (2015): Robinson didn’t have monster numbers, but his presence was absolutely huge for the 2015 state champs. He also averaged 11.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a junior before 11.8 and 8.6 as a senior.
-Ranen Spies, Audubon (2011): He twice averaged a double-double with 12.0 points and 10.8 rebounds as a junior and 13.3 and 11.6 as a senior.
-Alec Sorensen, Treynor (2013): Sorensen averaged 18.0 points per game as a junior and put in 14.5 as a senior.
-Lee Whyte, AHSTW (2015): A two-time scoring champ in the conference, Whyte averaged 17.7 points per game as a junior and then put in 16.7 per game as a senior.
Honorable Mention
Devin Bates, Griswold (2013)
Dillon Bates, Griswold (2011)
Jon Brandt, IKM-Manning (2017)
Luke Clausen, Treynor (2018)
Thomas Conn, Underwood (2018)
Matt Deitchler, Treynor (2018)
Seth Enke, AHST (2010)
Mitch Forrester, Underwood (2014)
Preslyn Grobe, AHSTW (2017)
Raydden Grobe, AHSTW (2022)
Blake Hall, Underwood (2021)
Brady Huebner, Tri-Center (2019)
Jared Johnson, IKM-Manning (2018)
Jerry Jorgenson, Treynor (2019)
Tyler Krueger, Riverisde (2016)
Brock Meis, Treynor (2011)
Connor Meis, Treynor (2013)
Justin Miller, Missouri Valley (2016)
Marcus Mumm, Tri-Center (2017)
Morgan Mundorf, Griswold (2018)
Jackson Nelson, Tri-Center (2018)
Leyton Nelson, Tri-Center (2021)
Luke Nissen, Audubon (2010)
Nick Paulsen, Treynor (2014)
Tyrel Peters, Griswold (2014)
Tyler Riebhoff, Audubon (2018)
Kale Rogers, Treynor (2010)
Brady Ryun, Riverside (2014)
Jon Schwarte, Treynor (2020)
Sam Sorensen, Tri-Center (2015)
Jack Tiarks, Treynor (2020)
Jared Vollstedt, IKM-Manning (2016)
Ben Wegner, IKM-Manning (2017)
Chris Zimmerman, Treynor (2012)
That’s my list. Yours might differ. Try not to kill me over it.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.