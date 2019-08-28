WHO IMPRESSED!!!.jpg
(KMAland) -- Sixteen KMAland conference football teams hit the field this past Friday night for a Week 0.

The plan this year – every Wednesday – is to post the statistical leaders among KMAland conference athletes. That begins today. You can go ahead and consider this our weekly WHO IMPRESSED!!! for the fall.

CLASS 8-MAN

Passing Yards

Top Performance: Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 370 yards

Others:

-Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 248 yards

-Rick Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren – 166 yards

-Zack Belden, FR, Murray – 138 yards

Passing TD

Top Performance: Schafer, East Mills – 4 TD

Others:

-Day, Stanton/Essex – 3 TD

-Harvey, Southeast Warren; George Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail; Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon – 2 TD

Rushing Yards

Top Performance: Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 275 yards

Others:

-Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 235 yards

-Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 191 yards

-Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va – 173 yards

-Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 167 yards

-Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail – 130 yards

-Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren – 115 yards

-Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox – 102 yards

-Cale Swain, FR, Griswold – 100 yards

Rushing TD

Top Performance: Schultes, Audubon – 4 TD

Others:

-Ehlers, Ar-We-Va; Mueller, Griswold; Venteicher, Lenox – 3 TD

-Lane Mueller, JR, Griswold; Parmer, Mormon Trail; Ragaller, Ar-We-Va; Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex – 2 TD

Receptions

Top Performance: Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 14 receptions

Others:

-Reece Held, SR, Murray & Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 9 receptions

-Ethan Klocke, SR, Audubon – 6 receptions

-Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren & Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 5 receptions

Receiving Yards

Top Performance: Duysen, East Mills – 265 yards

Others:

-Thornburg, Stanton/Essex – 150 yards

-Klocke, Audubon – 146 yards

-Held, Murray – 118 yards

-Ragaller, Ar-We-Va – 114 yards

Receiving TD

Top Performance: Duysen, East Mills; Klocke, Audubon; Thornburg, Stanton/Essex – 3 TD

Others:

-Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va & John Merritt, SR, Seymour – 2 TD

Tackles

Top Performance: Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 16 tackles

Others:

-Roberts, Stanton/Essex – 15 tackles

-Ragaller, Ar-We-Va – 14 tackles

-Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars & Sam Olsen, JR, Griswold – 13 tackles

-Cale Swain, Fr, Griswold – 12.5 tackles

-Easton Hultman, SR, Stanton/Essex – 11.5 tackles

-Seth Butler, SR, Griswold & Colby Royal, JR, Stanton/Essex – 11 tackles

-Wray, East Mills – 10.5 tackles

-Joel Klocke, SR, Audubon; Talon Riedel, Sr, Bedford; Jed Weaver, JR, Bedford – 10 tackles

Tackles for Loss

Top Performance: Ragaller, Ar-We-Va – 3.5 TFL

Others:

-Luke Mosinski, SR, Audubon & Trenton Reed, SR, Twin Cedars – 2.5 TFL

Sacks

Top Performance: Wrigley Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail – 1.5 sacks

Fumble Recoveries

Top Performance: Dalton Ehlers, SR, Ar-We-Va & Venteicher, Lenox – 2 FR

Defensive TD

Top Performance: Cullen Wood, JR, Lenox – 30-yard INT TD

Special Teams TD

Top Performance: Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren & Eli Morris, JR, Bedford – 75-yard KR TD

Others:

-Jacob French, SR, Bedford – 58-yard KR TD

-Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – KR TD

CLASS 11-MAN

Passing Yards

Top Performance: Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley – 318 yards

Others:

-Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur – 191 yards

Passing TD

Top Performance: Russell, Nodaway Valley – 3 TD

Rushing Yards

Top Performance: Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne – 176 yards

Others:

-Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 98 yards

Rushing TD

Top Performance: Kiefer, Wayne – 2 TD

Receptions

Receptions: Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 12 receptions

Receiving Yards

Top Performance: Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley – 178 yards

Others:

-Leymaster, Central Decatur – 136 yards

Receiving TD

Top Performance: Leymaster, Central Decatur – 4 TD

Others:

-Ernst, Nodaway Valley & Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2 TD

Tackles for Loss

Top Performance: Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne – 3 TFL

Others:

-Elliott Cooney, SO, Nodaway Valley & Kiefer, Wayne – 2 TFL

Sacks

Top Performance: TJ Fallis, JR, Central Decatur & Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2 sacks

Interceptions

Top Performance: Matthew Boothe, SO, Central Decatur – 3 INT

Special Teams TD

Top Performance: Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne – 75-yard KR TD

Others:

-Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 66-yard KR TD

Note: Sidney's stats not included. Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.