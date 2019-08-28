(KMAland) -- Sixteen KMAland conference football teams hit the field this past Friday night for a Week 0.
The plan this year – every Wednesday – is to post the statistical leaders among KMAland conference athletes. That begins today. You can go ahead and consider this our weekly WHO IMPRESSED!!! for the fall.
CLASS 8-MAN
Passing Yards
Top Performance: Michael Schafer, SR, East Mills – 370 yards
Others:
-Keygan Day, SR, Stanton/Essex – 248 yards
-Rick Harvey, SR, Southeast Warren – 166 yards
-Zack Belden, FR, Murray – 138 yards
Passing TD
Top Performance: Schafer, East Mills – 4 TD
Others:
-Day, Stanton/Essex – 3 TD
-Harvey, Southeast Warren; George Shanks, SR, Mormon Trail; Gavin Smith, SO, Audubon – 2 TD
Rushing Yards
Top Performance: Skyler Schultes, SR, Audubon – 275 yards
Others:
-Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 235 yards
-Will Ragaller, SO, Ar-We-Va – 191 yards
-Damon Ehlers, SO, Ar-We-Va – 173 yards
-Drew Venteicher, SR, Lenox – 167 yards
-Luke Parmer, SR, Mormon Trail – 130 yards
-Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren – 115 yards
-Colton Gordon, SR, Lenox – 102 yards
-Cale Swain, FR, Griswold – 100 yards
Rushing TD
Top Performance: Schultes, Audubon – 4 TD
Others:
-Ehlers, Ar-We-Va; Mueller, Griswold; Venteicher, Lenox – 3 TD
-Lane Mueller, JR, Griswold; Parmer, Mormon Trail; Ragaller, Ar-We-Va; Logan Roberts, SO, Stanton/Essex – 2 TD
Receptions
Top Performance: Nic Duysen, SR, East Mills – 14 receptions
Others:
-Reece Held, SR, Murray & Jackson Wray, JR, East Mills – 9 receptions
-Ethan Klocke, SR, Audubon – 6 receptions
-Mason Merfeld, JR, Southeast Warren & Colton Thornburg, SR, Stanton/Essex – 5 receptions
Receiving Yards
Top Performance: Duysen, East Mills – 265 yards
Others:
-Thornburg, Stanton/Essex – 150 yards
-Klocke, Audubon – 146 yards
-Held, Murray – 118 yards
-Ragaller, Ar-We-Va – 114 yards
Receiving TD
Top Performance: Duysen, East Mills; Klocke, Audubon; Thornburg, Stanton/Essex – 3 TD
Others:
-Cooper Kock, SO, Ar-We-Va & John Merritt, SR, Seymour – 2 TD
Tackles
Top Performance: Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – 16 tackles
Others:
-Roberts, Stanton/Essex – 15 tackles
-Ragaller, Ar-We-Va – 14 tackles
-Kade Dunkin, JR, Twin Cedars & Sam Olsen, JR, Griswold – 13 tackles
-Cale Swain, Fr, Griswold – 12.5 tackles
-Easton Hultman, SR, Stanton/Essex – 11.5 tackles
-Seth Butler, SR, Griswold & Colby Royal, JR, Stanton/Essex – 11 tackles
-Wray, East Mills – 10.5 tackles
-Joel Klocke, SR, Audubon; Talon Riedel, Sr, Bedford; Jed Weaver, JR, Bedford – 10 tackles
Tackles for Loss
Top Performance: Ragaller, Ar-We-Va – 3.5 TFL
Others:
-Luke Mosinski, SR, Audubon & Trenton Reed, SR, Twin Cedars – 2.5 TFL
Sacks
Top Performance: Wrigley Shanks, SO, Mormon Trail – 1.5 sacks
Fumble Recoveries
Top Performance: Dalton Ehlers, SR, Ar-We-Va & Venteicher, Lenox – 2 FR
Defensive TD
Top Performance: Cullen Wood, JR, Lenox – 30-yard INT TD
Special Teams TD
Top Performance: Bryce Hall, SR, Southeast Warren & Eli Morris, JR, Bedford – 75-yard KR TD
Others:
-Jacob French, SR, Bedford – 58-yard KR TD
-Derek Mueller, SR, Griswold – KR TD
CLASS 11-MAN
Passing Yards
Top Performance: Nathan Russell, SO, Nodaway Valley – 318 yards
Others:
-Cole Pedersen, SR, Central Decatur – 191 yards
Passing TD
Top Performance: Russell, Nodaway Valley – 3 TD
Rushing Yards
Top Performance: Chasen Kiefer, SR, Wayne – 176 yards
Others:
-Tony Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley – 98 yards
Rushing TD
Top Performance: Kiefer, Wayne – 2 TD
Receptions
Receptions: Haden Leymaster, JR, Central Decatur – 12 receptions
Receiving Yards
Top Performance: Hunter Ernst, SR, Nodaway Valley – 178 yards
Others:
-Leymaster, Central Decatur – 136 yards
Receiving TD
Top Performance: Leymaster, Central Decatur – 4 TD
Others:
-Ernst, Nodaway Valley & Troy Holt, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2 TD
Tackles for Loss
Top Performance: Bret Whitehall, SR, Wayne – 3 TFL
Others:
-Elliott Cooney, SO, Nodaway Valley & Kiefer, Wayne – 2 TFL
Sacks
Top Performance: TJ Fallis, JR, Central Decatur & Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 2 sacks
Interceptions
Top Performance: Matthew Boothe, SO, Central Decatur – 3 INT
Special Teams TD
Top Performance: Dayton Jacobsen, SO, Wayne – 75-yard KR TD
Others:
-Hogan Franey, SO, Martensdale-St. Marys – 66-yard KR TD
Note: Sidney's stats not included. Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.