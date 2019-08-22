(KMAland) -- The Fall Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at Class 4A District 1.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 23 -- CLASS 4A DISTRICT 1
Ankeny Hawks — 2018 Record: 5-5 overall, 4-1 district
Coach: Rick Nelson
2018 OVERVIEW: Ankeny used plenty of underclassmen last season, starting the year 1-4 before rattling off four consecutive victories to earn their way into the playoffs. Once there, they gave Valley all they wanted in a 24-21 opening round loss.
OFFENSE: Junior quarterback Jase Bauer had a strong sophomore year with 1,231 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for 471 yards and three more scores. Senior running back Cael Boyd also had a fine year with 979 yards and 13 touchdowns, and senior Jordan Kumm added 239 yards receiving and 58 yards rushing on just five carries. Look for another strong year, too, from junior Brody Brecht, who had 30 grabs for 513 yards and six touchdowns. Junior Weston Fulk is another key returnee at the offensive skill positions.
DEFENSE: Junior Brecken Manus was the team’s top tackler as a sophomore, finishing out the year with 35 solos among 60 total tackles. Senior Mo Watson added 9.5 totals for loss and two sacks among 41.5 total tackles. Fellow seniors Ieti Taue’etia (32.5 tackles) and Conner Rainey (19 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 sacks) and juniors Cooper Cox (24.5 tackles), Caleb Rathjen (13.5 tackles) and Brock Chiodo (10 tackles, 2 TFL) are also expected returnees.
CONCLUSION: The strong finish to last year and all the returning talent that had plenty to do with it should lend itself to a strong season for the Hawks.
Des Moines Hoover Huskies — 2018 Record: 1-8 overall, 0-5 district
Coach: William Siffin
2018 OVERVIEW: Hoover managed just one win last season, but there are a couple saving graces. There were only nine seniors on the roster, and they play a style that is pretty exciting to watch. And they really weren’t that far away from three or four wins in 2018.
OFFENSE: Junior quarterback Jerad Fischer threw the ball 360 times last year for 2,630 yards and 16 touchdowns. There was some inefficiency involved, namely a 51.1 competition percentage and 21 interceptions, but that’s just a sophomore playing 4A football. He loses his top four receivers, unfortunately. The top returning receiver is junior Gabe Banks, who also doubled as the top rusher with 295 on the ground and 181 through the air. Junior Jaden Loveless - 12 receptions, 131 yards - is also returning to the fold.
DEFENSE: Three of their top four tacklers return this season, led by Romello Spivey - a senior that had 49 total tackles last season. Juniors Angel Lottie (43.5 tackles, 2 INT) and Kaveon Brooks (34 tackles) were next while senior Booker Jarrett added 29.5 tackles and two interceptions. Senior Tyrice Bassette also had two picks and added three tackles for loss among his 22 total. Seniors Dartrell McElroy (18.5 tackles) and Max Meza (12 tackles) and junior Diamond Deepa (14 tackles) are others returning to this year’s D.
CONCLUSION: I’m a big fan of the Hoover scheme. They’re going to throw it around plenty and keep the fans interested. And with Fischer a year older, that could mean even more success through the air and potentially on the scoreboard.
Des Moines Lincoln Railsplitters — 2018 Record: 4-5 overall, 2-3 district
Coach: Derek Summy
2018 OVERVIEW: Lincoln was 2-1 and then 3-2 at one point in the season before Dowling and Ankeny happened in back-to-back weeks. A tough loss to Sioux City East and a win over Hoover finished out the season, and they ended up just one win shy of .500.
OFFENSE: There’s a…Storm brewing. I know, that’s bad. Seniors Cayden Storm and Carter Storm are that storm. Cayden threw for 895 yards and seven touchdowns and rushed for 710 and nine more scores to lead the way last year. Carter, meanwhile, had a team-high 42 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Tre Steffens (214 rushing, 3 TD) and Jake Toffanelli (103 rushing) are two other threats on the ground returning for the Rails.
DEFENSE: Last year’s top tackler was Cooper King, who returns for his senior season after 45.5 total tackles and 11 tackles for loss. Carter Storm had five interceptions and 13 total tackles last season and fellow seniors James Anderson (16.5 tackles), Steffens (13.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL) and Mateo Rivas (2.5 TFL, 2 sacks) are some others coming back from a defense that relied pretty strongly on graduated seniors.
CONCLUSION: The Storms are very, very good football players on both sides of the ball, and they will be counted on even more to come through with strong seasons. There’s a solid chance they will be even better this year.
Dowling Catholic Maroons — 2018 Record: 7-2 overall, 5-0 district
Coach: Tom Wilson
2018 OVERVIEW: Dowling took some lumps in non-district play, losing to Valley and Ankeny Centennial, but then they just started handing them out. Following the loss to Centennial, they won four straight games via shutout and the next by 54 points. They had some tough wins at the UNI-Dome, but it ended with a sixth straight championship. They farewell’ed to 33 seniors, and then won the Gavin Williams sweepstakes.
OFFENSE: The quarterback spot is up for grabs, but seniors Gavin Williams and Tegan Johnson figure to take plenty of handoffs from whomever it is. Williams had over 1,300 yards rushing last season at Southeast Polk and is committed to Iowa. Johnson filled in ably for 2,000-yard rusher Jayson Murray and finished last year with 534 yards and five scores. Senior Chace Hauschilt also had 246 yards on the ground last year. They will all get a chance to run behind Miami, Ohio commit Charlie Nank and heavily-recruited Ryan Boles on the OL and tight end Andrew Lentsch - a potential Division I player in the 2021 class.
DEFENSE: There are plenty of graduated standouts on defense, too. Senior Chris Ousley is the top returning tackler at 35.5 total, including 3 TFL and 1 sack. Senior Michael Keough added 31 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and three picks last season while fellow senior Owen Schiltz had 20.5 tackles. Another senior Jackson Filer had a really strong season in the backfield with six total tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
CONCLUSION: Dowling continues to chase a number of records, namely the one that includes seven straight state titles. They are replacing a whole lot, but they’ve been here before. With one of the most dynamic rushing games in the state and the mystique that surrounds their program, you’d be foolish to bet against them.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 3-2 district
Coach: Brian Webb
2018 OVERVIEW: East had 4-2 record with a pair of losses to 3A stalwarts Heelan and SBL before winning just one of their final three games. Of course, the two losses were to Dowling and Ankeny. They either won last year, or they were shutout against very good teams.
OFFENSE: Quarterback Nate Zyzda has graduated. Same for their leading rusher. Sioux City East likely turns to senior Casey Blake this season to play the QB1 spot. Senior Dylan Harper (149 rushing yards, 2 TD), junior Kyler Peterson (144 yards, TD) and sophomore Taejon Jones (99 yards) will likely fight for carries. They could elect to throw the ball around, and in that case, they have some experienced pass-catchers. There’s senior Kaige Kellen (23 receptions, 397 yards, 2 TD), senior Kaden Jones (12 receptions, 257 yards, 3 TD) and senior Caleb Winter (8 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TD) - the first, second and third receivers on last year’s team.
DEFENSE: The top two tacklers are gone, but seniors Gabe Wagner (30 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Harper (28.5 tackles, 2 TFL) and Kaden Jones (25.5 tackles, 2 TFL) are all returning key pieces. Junior Ethan Breyfogle (19 tackles, 1.5 TFL) got some time as a sophomore, and seniors Steven Huscher (13 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2 FR), Blake Wiederhold (11 tackles, 2.5 TFL) and Carter Junge (2 TFL) also got some tick last season.
CONCLUSION: The Black Raiders were a legitimately good team last year, but they just weren’t quite on the Dowling and Ankeny tier. With a new QB and a new running game, they could be fighting an uphill battle against those two teams again. Although, a lot of teams could probably say that.
Sioux City North Stars — 2018 Record: 2-7 overall, 1-4 district
Coach: Mitch Mohr
2018 OVERVIEW: The Stars had a 20-person senior class, but it didn’t quite materialize like they hoped it would after a season-opening rout of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. They did score plenty of points, losing games in which they scored 81, 33, 36, 24 and 20. But a lot must replaced.
OFFENSE: They had some dudes on offense last year, led by quarterback Matt Hagan. But he’s gone, and now they may look to junior Gavin Hauge to fill in. He had a little bit of time last year, throwing 14 passes total for the year. Junior Dante Hansen is really the only other offensive skill piece that returns, as he had 235 yards rushing and 75 yards receiving.
DEFENSE: Senior Johny Little had a really nice season last year with seven solo tackles for loss and 11.5 total to go with 3.5 sacks and 31 total tackles. Hansen was also strong with 27 tackles, and senior Ben Moritz also returns after 25.5 tackles a season ago. Other than that, the rest of their regulars on defense have moved on.
CONCLUSION: The Stars are potentially the biggest open book of them all. They lost a lot of offensive and defensive contribution, and North might struggle to replace all of the graduated standouts. Of course, they might not, too. We’ll find out soon enough.
PREDICTION
Two of the strongest-finishing teams from Class 4A in 2018 are in this district. Dowling, of course, went on to win a sixth straight championship while Ankeny rolled down the stretch before a tight loss to a great Valley team. Those two figure to be the top dogs in the district, and like I said, nobody is picking against Dowling right now.
The Pick: Dowling.
Send your questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.