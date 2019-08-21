(KMAland) -- The Fall Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at the Bluegrass volleyball conference.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 22 -- BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian Academy Eagles – 2018 Record: 17-15 overall, 4-1 conference (West)
Coach: Michele Quick
HITTING: Senior Alyssa Kunz is back after a dominant season that saw her average 3.11 kills per set and hit a .324 efficiency. The next three hitters, though, are gone and graduated, meaning junior Caitie Hohensee (0.48 KPS) will likely step up into a bigger hitting role this season.
SETTING: Setter Makenna Laib has graduated, leaving the setter position up for grabs. I can’t begin to speculate on who will take the reins. We’ll just have to find out.
DEFENSE: The Eagles lose their top four defensive players/passers and bring back only one girl with at least one dig per set – Hohensee (1.08 DPS). Kunz could also help there (0.67 DPS last year), but she should continue her fantastic play at the net. The senior had 63 total blocks, including 44 solos. Hohensee (5 blocks), sophomore Olivia Caldwell (3) and junior Kylee Thompson (1) also return with at least one block.
CONCLUSION: Kunz is a beast. We know this to be true. How much improvement can be made around her, though, is the big question. They should be plenty successful with or without it, but they could be one of the top teams in the Bluegrass if they find a consistent No. 2.
Diagonal Maroons – 2018 Record: 7-12 overall, 1-4 conference (West Division)
Coach: Allison Hajek
HITTING: Diagonal loses their top three offensive producers from last season, and there were some pretty big numbers in that trio, especially at the top with Bailey Taylor and Emily Newton. That leaves things in the hands of senior Kayla Bentley, who averaged 0.60 kills per set.
SETTING: Senior Erin Sobotka did a really good job of leading the offense last season, handing out 4.19 assists per set. She’ll be back to command things this year – or they could use her athletic abilities to hit and bring in a new setter. We’ll see.
DEFENSE: Sobotka is the top returning girl in the digs category, where she averaged 1.67 digs per set. Bentley was also over one on average at 1.07, and sophomore Kerrigan Mobley averaged 0.77 per set. They return a combined zero blocks from last year. Taylor and Newton combined on 21, and that was it.
CONCLUSION: They were pretty low on numbers last year, and only three of those girls are returning. So, there will need to be an influx of freshmen or new girls trying out the sport for the first time (or again). They do have three decent pieces coming back, though. I’ll give them that.
Lamoni Demons – 2018 Record: 21-10 overall, 5-0 conference (West Division)
Coach: Laura Jeanes
HITTING: Last year’s Demons were led by now-sophomore Abby Martin, who exploded on to the scene with 2.88 kills per set and pretty salty .226 efficiency. They do lose their No. 2 hitter, but seniors Maddie Maedel (1.41 KPS) and Leslie Guyer (1.26 KPS) are back to provide a balanced offensive attack.
SETTING: Tough loss at setter with the graduation of Kallie Kinney, so they will need to work a new face into this balanced offense. Whomever it is will have the luxury of working with three outstanding hitters.
DEFENSE: Martin played all the way around and proved to be talented beyond her years, finishing with 3.24 digs per set to lead the team. Their next two in that category, though, are gone. Maddie Maedel (1.17 DPS) and junior Carly Maedel (1.09 DPS in 22 sets) are other standout returnees in this category. Guyer recorded 155 blocks last season per QuikStats. That’s a lot of blocks, and I’m guessing many of those were touches that were recorded as blocks. Either way, that’s a lot of touches that will help the defense. Maddie Maedel (88), Martin (24), Carly Maedel (4) and sophomore Reese Potter (1) also had at least one block.
CONCLUSION: The Demons are set to have another big year. They’ve been fantastically successful for a number of years now, winning 63 matches in the last three seasons. Methinks they could match or top their 23-win total from 2016.
Melcher-Dallas Saints – 2018 Record: 9-14 overall, 2-2 conference (East Division)
Coach: Jesyka Nolte
HITTING: There was just one senior on Melcher-Dallas’ roster last season, and that means all but 15 kills return to the offense. Juniors Grace Overgaard and Haley Godfrey led the way with 1.49 and 1.46 kills per set, respectively, while another junior Kynser Reed was at 1.02 on average last season. Even more juniors - Elizabeth Milburn and Kacey Enfield helped a bit with 0.68 and 0.56 KPS.
SETTING: That one senior was Gracie Mann, who topped the team with 1.64 assists per set last year. Junior Riley Enfield was also involved in the setting and finished with 1.32 assists per set. Enfield could be the lone setter this year or the primary in a 6-2.
DEFENSE: Kacey and Riley Enfield led the defense with 2.29 and 2.15 digs per set, respectively, and are both back to lead the charge. Reed (2.02 DPS), junior Karlee Lovell (1.47) and sophomore Emma Heaberlin (1.19 DPS in 37 sets) are others that stood out. Add in Godfrey’s 0.98 DPS and senior Lilly Bennett’s 0.92, and it could be very tough to get the ball down on this team. Overgaard led the team with 21 blocks – all solos – while Godrey (9), Reed (7) and Milburn (1) all had at least one swat a year ago.
CONCLUSION: In terms of overall production, it’s going to be tough to top what Melcher-Dallas has returning to the fold. They were a decent team last year. This year, I’m thinking they take a step forward and finish with a winning season.
Moravia Mohawks – 2018 Record: 7-17 overall, 3-1 conference (East Division)
Coach: Derek Reischauer
HITTING: The Mohawks lost their top two hitters – Lauren Perry and Emily Johnson – which combined for over three kills per set. Junior Gracie Hoffman (0.69 KPS) and senior Bailee Batterson (0.51 KPS) could be the heir apparent(s) filling in for those losses. And they bring some real height to the fold with Hoffman at 6-foot-0 and Batterson at 5-foot-10.
SETTING: Junior setters Gentry Moss and Isabel Hanes are both returning to the fold this year for Moravia. Moss averaged 2.55 assists per set while Hanes was at 1.74. With their need for offense, one or both could also fill in with a little hitting.
DEFENSE: Their top defender by far last season was junior Mikayla Fritz, who spent the summer bashing softballs and will now lead the back row after 1.95 digs per set a year ago. Junior Anaya Keith (0.78 DPS) is aother standouts here. Batterson was the top blocker on last year’s team with 21 total swats while Hoffman had 16. The only other returning block is from senior Jazmine Lewis, who had one.
CONCLUSION: Senior Isabel Glick is yet another returnee for Moravia that played a lot (38 sets) last season. The Mohawks will not have the two aforementioned seniors, but everything else around those two return to the fold. If they can get some girls to step up into the hitting sphere, they should be at least as good as last year – and probably better.
Mormon Trail Saints – 2018 Record: 7-18 overall, 2-3 conference (West Division)
Coach: Josh Stiles
HITTING: Four of the top five offensive producers from last year’s Mormon Trail are set to return for the Saints. The top hitter – Alex Roberts – has graduated, but that leaves more for juniors Skylar Watsabaugh (1.32 kills per set), Charlee Wilson (1.25 KPS) and Chelsea Johnson (0.94 KPS). Senior Kaylee Rains also provided 0.60 KPS in 2018.
SETTING: One slight problem. They will be working with a new setter. The graduated Olivia Halferty is gone, and we can only speculate on who will take her place. And this is not a speculation preview.
DEFENSE: The top two in digs have graduated for Mormon Trail. Senior Briel Storm averaged 1.19 digs in just 32 sets, and she could have an even bigger role this year. Watsabaugh (0.95 DPS), Wilson (0.83 DPS) and Johnson (0.61 DPS) also provided some help. At the net, Watsabugh brings back a team-high 16 blocks while Wilson (6 blocks) and sophomore Grace Wetterling (2) also helped out a bit in that regard.
CONCLUSION: There are definitely some question marks in some important spots, but there are also some answers in some of those spots. The setter position is obviously an important one, so we’ll see who Coach Stiles and company has to fill in there.
Moulton-Udell Eagles – 2018 Record: 2-22 overall, 0-4 conference (East Division)
Coach: Abby Swarts
HITTING: Moulton-Udell struggled a bit last season, but they do return their top four offensive producers. Senior Chelsey Boettcher was their most consistent hitter with 1.20 kills per set while juniors Karsyn Sebolt, Jessica King and Zoe Lucas all took their turns as the No. 2 hitter a season ago.
SETTING: Senior Brason Bulechek had 0.74 assists per set last year and could be the returning setter for this year’s Eagles. Sebolt also averaged 0.34 APS, but that could have been out-of-system stuff.
DEFENSE: Boettcher had a team-high 37 digs last year while Lucas, Bulechek, sophomore Hannah King and junior Emily Deahl were two through five in the digs category. Boettcher topped the team with eight blocks, and Lucas and Bulecheck had a combined four (3 and 1, respectively).
CONCLUSION: There were some other girls that got some run last year, including sophomore Grace Wood, and that should only make them better this year. In terms of the outlook, it’s all about improvement. Set to set, day to day, week to week.
Murray Mustangs – 2018 Record: 15-15 overall, 2-3 conference (West Division)
Coach: Jerry Shields
HITTING: As will be the case in all sports, Bre Klein is going to be missed. She was the leading hitter last year at 2.36 kills per set. They also lost two others in their top four hitters. The lone exception is the returning junior Kinzee Eggers, who had 1.18 kills per set a season ago. Junior Twila Barber also provided an offensive kick with 0.86 KPS.
SETTING: Barber did a little bit of setting last year (1.49 assists per set), and their leader in assists (Britta Callstrom) has graduated. Senior Rylee Newton could share the setting duties this year with Barber, as she averaged 1.19 assists per set in 2018.
DEFENSE: Klein played all the way around and led the team in digs, but junior Emma Decker was right there with her in finishing her sophomore season with 1.21 digs per set. Senior Bailey Frederick (0.84 DPS) was third on the team here, and junior Katy Gibbs (0.54 DPS) was also in the mix. Eggers led the squad with 30 blocks, so it will be nice to have that presence back. Barber (8 blocks) and Newton (1) are the only other returnees that had at least one swat a year ago.
CONCLUSION: Klein is going to be missed. You know that, but there were some other seniors that played large roles, too, that will be tough to replace. That said, Coach Shields did a nice job of getting a lot of girls some game action last season, and they conceivably should be ready to step into bigger roles for this year’s Mustangs.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs – 2018 Record: 0-20 overall, 0-5 conference (West Division)
Coach: Gary Thompson
HITTING: While winning was a struggle last year, they did develop some solid hitters, including senior Kaela Eslinger, who averaged 1.55 kills per set. Junior Caitlyn Gist was at 1.08 on average, and junior Haylee Meyer averaged 0.57 per set.
SETTING: Eslinger actually led the team in assists last season, but the setter will be sophomore Addy Kerr, who did a little bit of setting – at least based on the fact that she had 14 assists last year. Coach Thompson will have her ready to go.
DEFENSE: Eslinger played all the way around and led the team in digs (2.28 per set) while Meyer (1.43 DPS) and Gist (1.09 DPS) were also over one dig on average last year. The block numbers weren’t high in 2018, but Gist led the way with seven. Eslinger, junior Melody Hartz and Meyer also had one block each. Sophomore Janesa Tonnberg could also factor in somewhere here.
CONCLUSION: Coach Thompson has a history of leading successful programs, and he has the coaching acumen and positivity needed in a situation that has the Bulldogs trying to put an end to a 29-match losing streak. Keep a close eye on their improvement this year.
Seymour Warriors – 2018 Record: 29-8 overall, 4-0 conference (East Division)
Coach: Jennifer Miller
HITTING: The Warriors – or Warriorettes – lost some really, really good seniors. Girls that were not only good at volleyball, but everything. Their top returning hitter is senior Paige Heesch, who had 0.58 kills per set last season. That doesn’t mean she can’t jump up to two or three kills per set, though. She will have her chances, I’m guessing.
SETTING: Senior Thayda Houser was arguably the top setter in the conference last season. According to this very website, she was the best setter as she won Setter of the Year. Now, she’s back. A lot of her hitters are gone, but her calming presence and experience could/should help them avoid too steep of a drop.
DEFENSE: Their top four in digs per set are gone. Houser (0.89 digs per set) and senior Erin Hackathorn (0.81 DPS) are the top two averages returning to the fold this year. At the net, the top three blockers are also gone – many of them the same. Houser (15 blocks) and Heesch (13) were in double digits last year. Erin Hackathorn (7), junior Paige Hackathorn (1) and sophomore Dylan Murphy (1) also had at least one block last season.
CONCLUSION: It’s time for some new faces to step up for Seymour. They had a terrific senior class that created a winning atmosphere, and now it’s up to the returnees to uphold it. I’m not trying to put pressure on it because there shouldn’t be, but I do believe in winning cultures. Seymour has it in girl’s athletics right now.
Twin Cedars Sabers – 2018 Record: 3-18 overall, 1-3 conference (East Division)
Coach: Randie Gist
HITTING: Twin Cedars loses their top three hitters from last year’s team. The top returning numbers in kills per set come from sophomore Haley Hoch (0.39 KPS) and senior Kaya Des Planque (0.37 KPS).
SETTING: Sophomore Brooke Roby was the setter last year and could/should be the setter this year. She averaged 1.80 assists per set. Of course, with her athletic ability I’m curious to see if she will do a little more hitting this year.
DEFENSE: Junior Chloe Swank was second last year with 1.00 digs per set, but she did it in just 29 sets. She could see more time in the back row this year with the loss of leading “digger” Riley Kelderman. Roby (0.71 DPS), sophomore Ali Mockenhaupt (0.64 DPS) and Des Planque (0.39 DPS) are also returning to the fold. Roby’s six blocks are the top returning number for the Sabers while Hoch (4) and Des Planque (3) are the only other potential returnees that recorded a swat last season.
CONCLUSION: There seems to be a lot of production gone from last year’s team that had three wins – all against Moulton-Udell. Juniors Kynzie French and Saylor See and sophomore Jetta Sterner are others that got some time last year that could see an uptick on the floor this year.
PREDICTION
As I laid out my predictions in a completely confidential file, I ended up listing four West Division schools among the top teams in the conference. There’s Ankeny Christian, Lamoni, Mormon Trail and Murray that appear to be serious contenders for the league title when they get together for the Bluegrass Conference Tournament.
The Pick: Lamoni.
Send your questions, comments and/or concernst to dmartin@kmaland.com.