(KMAland) -- The Fall Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at Class 8-Man District 5.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 24 -- CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 5
AGWSR, Ackley Cougars — 2018 Record: 6-3 overall, 6-1 district
Coach: James Koop
2018 OVERVIEW: The Cougars put together a pretty solid season with a young group. They lost their first two games and then won six of their final seven, losing their lone game to eventual district champion Gladbrook-Reinbeck. There were only six seniors in that group.
OFFENSE: One of the great names in all of the state has to be senior quarterback Titan Opperman, who threw for 830 yards, rushed for 338 more and had 30 total offensive touchdowns in his junior year. Junior Jaden Penning and sophomore Cale Culver combined for 20 rushing touchdowns and had 659 and 398 yards rushing, respectively. Top receiver Chase Harms is also back after eight touchdowns on 17 catches for 426 yards. Penning also had 219 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. Junior Zach Johnson (119 rushing) is another returning standout on offense.
DEFENSE: Opperman was also the team’s leading defensive player with 63 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and three total sacks. Senior Brody Roder is another top returning defensive player with 49.5 tackles last season. Harms had a team-high five interceptions, 39 tackles and six tackles for loss, and Culver went for 37 tackles and five tackles for loss. Penning (35 tackles, 2 TFL), senior Tanner Weichers (35 tackles, 8 TFL) and junior Dayton Haley (30.5 tackles, 13 TFL, 5 sacks) were also fantastic standouts on the D.
CONCLUSION: There’s no reason why AGWSR shouldn’t be thinking about the state playoffs this year. While the district probably isn’t going to help them in the RPI, the season and the district could come down to that one game with Gladbrook-Reinbeck again.
Baxter Bolts — 2018 Record: 3-6 overall, 3-4 district
Coach: Rob Luther
2018 OVERVIEW: The Bolts had nine seniors a year ago, and they were quite prominent in their offensive and defensive lineups. Still, they struggled with a really tough non-district slate and then managed three wins in district, including their last two.
OFFENSE: You can bet this year’s team is going to make sure sophomore Rory Heer touches the ball a lot - again. He had 595 yards rushing, 413 yards receiving and 17 offensive touchdowns to lead the Bolts. Senior Cole Damman should step into the quarterback spot, where he threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns last year. Senior Carter Nelsen had a solid year of receiving, too, with 31 grabs for 289 yards and a couple touchdowns.
DEFENSE: Heer was also a standout on defense with 39 tackles - the top returning number for the Bolts - and a team-high three interceptions. Damman added 14 tackles, and Nelsen finished his junior with 12.
CONCLUSION: There are a few guys that got a lot of time for the Bolts last year, but those few are the three that I mentioned. They might be a little green, but that doesn’t always mean they can’t be successful. The three that I mentioned coming back were pretty important players.
Collins-Maxwell Spartans — 2018 Record: 4-6 overall, 4-3 district
Coach: Cory Crnkovich
2018 OVERVIEW: The Spartans had a slow start to the 2018 season, losing their first five, but they quickly ran off wins in their final five meaning those that tasted that success could feel a little momentum heading into this year. Last year’s team had just four seniors.
OFFENSE: The offense is led by senior quarterback Kadin Bennett, who passed for 1,184 yards, rushed for 263 and 16 total offensive touchdowns. They do lose their dude Calab Fullerton in the backfield, so they could go to the pass even more than last season when 6-foot-6 senior Brett Livesay had 48 grabs for 843 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior John Kasper (16 receptions, 201 yards, TD), senior Simon McKinney (10 receptions, 80 yards, 2 TD) and AJ Smith (4 receptions, 74 yards) are also some nice returning receivers.
DEFENSE: McKinney is the leading returning tackler, as he finished with 68 total tackles in his junior year. Junior Rylee Scott added 47.5 tackles, and Livesay topped the team with seven interceptions and also had 47 tackles. Bennett (40 tackles), Kasper (33 tackles, 2 INT), sophomore Kayden McKinney (22 tackles), Smith (13 tackles), junior Hunter Clair (10 tackles) and sophomore Weston Kahler (8 tackles) are some other defenders to watch.
CONCLUSION: Collins-Maxwell finished strong, and I think they will be all the better for it this year with many of their top returning players coming back. Fullerton is a tough, tough loss, but I’d expect their passing game will definitely be something they lean to an even larger extent this year.
Colo-Nesco Royals — 2018 Record: 1-9 overall, 1-6 district
Coach: Josh Nessa
2018 OVERVIEW: It was a tough season for Colo-Nesco, as they nabbed their only win against winless Meskwaki Settlement School last year. They will have to replace seven seniors and a few others that didn’t go out this season.
OFFENSE: We do know that their quarterback is back. Junior Brandon Roberts threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns and added 192 yards and four scores on the ground. Senior Francis Bower had a nice season on the ground with 566 yards and six touchdowns, and sophomore Andrew Grover had 240 yards and four touchdowns. Bower was also the team’s leading receiver with 16 receptions for 138 yards and a score.
DEFENSE: Bower was the team’s star defensive player, and he should be that again this year. He had 78.5 total tackles, including 52 solos. Roberts added 57.5 tackles and an interception, and Grover finished last season with 33 tackles and two tackles for loss. Juniors Parker Ryan (30 tackles) and Trevor Burg (9.5 tackles) and sophomore Jayce Woodle (11.5 tackles) are also back for the Royals’ defense.
CONCLUSION: Just one win last season, but they have nice returnees that should be able to help the team make improvements. Whether that pays off in the win column, we will find out soon enough.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels — 2018 Record: 7-3 overall, 7-0 district
Coach: John Olson
2018 OVERVIEW: I remember last year when I previewed Gladbrook-Reinbeck. I realized they didn’t have a lot returning to their team as they made their switch to 8-man, but I figured they would find success. And so they did that in winning the district. Their three losses to Don Bosco, Turkey Valley and New London had a combined six losses and a state championship between them.
OFFENSE: One of their seven seniors last year was their quarterback. I don’t want to speculate on who it will be this year, but I know Keagan Giesking, Eli Thede and Tom Smith will likely get some looks at carrying the ball. Guessing - a junior - had 265 yards and four touchdowns last year while Thede - a senior - had 259 and six and the sophomore Smith had 138 and three. Thede was also one of the top receivers on the team with 208 yards on six receptions. There are a lot of other guys that got some run last year during their multiple blowout victories, so that could prove to be some good experience.
DEFENSE: Senior Sam Mussig is back after a strong defensive season with 13.5 tackles for loss among his 41 tackles. Another senior Cale Hasselman had a nice season with 34 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, and Thede was solid with 28 tackles, 6.5 TFL and three interceptions. Senior Aiden Wyatt had a team-high with four picks and added 8.5 total tackles. Other returnees include senior Jace Petersen (27.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL), senior Aidan Walters (24.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks) and Guessing (22.5 tackles, 5 TFL).
CONCLUSION: They’ve got a lot more experience coming back this year than they did last year. They’re still going to play that hellacious non-district slate, but I feel like they will be a little more prepared for it this year. This is still the district favorite.
Melcher-Dallas Saints — 2018 Record: 4-5 overall, 4-3 district
Coach: Pat Ferguson
2018 OVERVIEW: A pretty solid senior class had Melcher-Dallas in a lot of games last year, including wins in three of their final five after a 1-3 start.
OFFENSE: Junior quarterback Steven Krpan is returning to the fold after throwing for 651 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. His top targets are mostly gone, but his running Joe Branson is returning. Branson had 697 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground and is also the team’s top returning receiver with two receptions for 41 yards. Look for sophomore Cole Metz to also get plenty more chances with 102 yards on the ground last season. Senior Brady Parker also had one reception for 20 yards, so this could be more of a ground-based team this year.
DEFENSE: Metz had a nice freshman season on the defensive side of the ball, finishing with 42.5 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. Branson finished with 25 tackles, and junior Kevin Jones had 24 takedowns. Juniors Gabe Enfield (15 tackles) and Krpan (10 tackles, 2 INT) are some other key contributors returning from last year on defense.
CONCLUSION: The senior class was very good, but they have some nice returning pieces this year, too. And they’re returning in some important spots, namely Krpan at quarterback. I don’t see any reason why they can’t at least equal last year’s output.
Meskwaki Settlement School Warriors — 2018 Record: 0-9 overall, 0-7 district
Coach: Andre Roberts
2018 OVERVIEW: Meskwaki Settlement lost every game they played last season, and there weren’t many close games, either. They listed six seniors on the 2018 roster.
Unfortunately, QuikStats was not updated last year by Meskwaki. I have zero offensive or defensive stats to share, and I can’t draw a conclusion without them.
Twin Cedars Sabers — 2018 Record: 4-6 overall, 3-4 district
Coach: Cameron Parker
2018 OVERVIEW: The Sabers had a nice little run in the middle of last season, taking four of five after starting 0-2. However, they ran across the top three teams in the league in their final three and went out with a trio of defeats.
OFFENSE: The quarterback position is likely up for grabs after two seniors graduated from that position. The running back spot appeared to be in good hands, but Tytus Hunt - after rushing for 1,018 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior - is not on the roster. Last year’s No. 3 receiver Kade Dunkin is back after 23 grabs for 348 yards and five touchdowns. And junior Levi Messmaker is also returning as the team’s top rusher after going for 80 yards on just five carries. One of those carries went for 72 yards.
DEFENSE: Defensively, they lose their top four tacklers. Dunkin is the top returning guy with 43.5 tackles and a team-high five interceptions. Senior Trenton Reed had a nice year with 8.5 tackles for loss among 36.5 tackles, and seniors Hunter McCombs (17 tackles) and Austin Test 910 tackles, 3 TFL) are other returnees. Sophomore Dallas Clark - not that Dallas Clark - had three tackles for loss on the season.
CONCLUSION: There’s a lot of offensive and defensive production gone from last year’s team. We’re about to find out what the Sabers are made of when they take the field later tonight against English Valleys.
PREDICTION
Gladbrook-Reinbeck, AGWSR and Collins-Maxwell were arguably the top three teams in last year’s district. I think that’s what it looks like again this year.
The Pick: Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Send any corrections, questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.