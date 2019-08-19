(KMAland) -- The Fall Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at Class 8-Man District 6 football.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 20 -- CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 6
East Union Eagles — 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 4-3 district
Coach: Thomas Dwight
2018 OVERVIEW: The Eagles were 2-3 through five weeks, but they responded with a solid 3-1 finish to nab a winning mark. There were only five seniors on that roster, but they were all pretty productive at different points throughout the year.
OFFENSE: Quarterback Matt McGuire threw for 1,257 yards and is gone. Same for their leading rusher (Joshua Hardy) and receiver (Dillon Weis). Senior Levi Exline is the top returning runner for the Eagles after going for 125 yards as a junior while junior Jarryn Stephens also had 33 carries a year ago. Also, watch for sophomore Dalhton Proffitt, who had a really nice season with 259 yards receiving on eight catches - five of which were touchdowns.
DEFENSE: Seven of the top nine tacklers for last year’s East Union defense will be back this season. That includes junior Gauge Mitchell, who had a monster season in opponent’s backfields with 12 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks among his 46.5 total tackles. He also had a team-high six fumble recoveries. Proffitt also had a nice freshman season on the defensive side with 42.5 tackles and a team-best four interceptions. Seniors Dylan Cook (36 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks), Exline (32.5 tackles, 2 TFL), Brady Reese (27 tackles, 3.5 tackles, 3.5 sacks), Cole Wimber (16.5 tackles) and Ethan Ayers (12.5 tackles, 2 TFL) are joined by juniors Alex Carrigan (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks), Stephens (15 tackles) and Kanyon Huntington (12.5 tackles) in leading what should be a pretty strong defense.
CONCLUSION: The offense might struggle a little bit with some new faces in new places, but the defense is going to be pretty salty. There’s no doubt the Eagles should have another winning kind of season.
Lamoni Demons — 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 5-2 district
Coach: Bryan Nowlin
2018 OVERVIEW: A five-game win streak sandwiched an 0-2 start and 0-2 finish, although they easily could have won two of those games. And there were only four seniors on the Demons roster last season.
OFFENSE: Senior Patrick Savage was one of the best run-pass threats in area 8-man action. He threw for 895 yards, rushed for 1,364 and accounted for 42 total offensive touchdowns. Every single player that had a reception and carried the ball joins Savage in returning. Seniors Stephen Ansong (28 receptions, 280 yards, 6 TD), Mathew Kolb (11 receptions, 116 yards, 4 TD) and Ethan Owens (13 receptions, 124 yards, 2 TD) and junior Landon Gilliland (15 receptions, 254 yards, TD) were the top receivers. Junior Xander Reed had 364 yards and five touchdowns on the ground (plus 79 and two through the air), and junior Cael Ogier (144 rushing, TD) and sophomore Kade Nowlin (115 rushing, TD) also got a little bit of work there.
DEFENSE: A lot of the same names led the way on the defensive side. Savage led the team with 60 solos, 81 total tackles and six interceptions. He also had seven tackles for loss. Owens (43 tackles, 8 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Ansong (42.5 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 INT, 3 FR) and Shoalie Niebauer (36.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL) were also very good as juniors. Sophomore Javin Evans (32 tackles, 2 INT), Reed (25 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 FR), Ogier (24.5 tackles), junior Harrison Sellars (19 tackles) and senior Anthony Cray (10.5 tackles) are also among the top returning defensive players on this team.
CONCLUSION: They’re loaded with talent and experience from a team that was not too far away from a seven-win campaign in 2018. There’s a non-zero chance that they are the favorite to win this district.
Lenox Tigers — 2018 Record: 7-3 overall, 6-1 district
Coach: Cole Bonde & Michael Nardini
2018 OVERVIEW: The Tigers were in every single regular season game last year, losing by 10 to Sidney to open the season and falling by just 16 to Southeast Warren after a four-game win streak. They did have a three-game stretch of wins heading into the postseason before they ran into the beast that was and is Fremont-Mills. There were just six seniors on that roster a year ago.
OFFENSE: And one of them was not Colton Gordon, who put up 1,548 yards and 26 touchdowns and 138 receiving yards and two more scores in his junior year. What a season. His quarterback mate - Carter Still - is gone, so they’ll have to find somebody new there. However, junior Cullen Wood (380 rushing, 4 TD) and senior Drew Venteicher (187 rushing, 2 TD) are two guys that should take some load way from Gordon. Junior Brad Larson and sophomore Thomas Trost also got some time in the backfield last year.
DEFENSE: Five of the top six defenders in total tackles are back this season. Venteicher had a spectacular year with 81.5 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Quite frankly, it was one of the best defensive seasons in the area. Gordon (61.5 tackles) led the team in interceptions (3). Wood (37.5 tackles) and senior Jaden Loe (35.5 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks) also had nice seasons, and senior Ethan Sheley (34 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) was strong. Senior Coleman Dukes (16 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks), juniors Parker Reed (15.5 tackles, 6 TFL) and Larson (10.5 tackles) and sophomores Johnathan Weaver (14.5 tackles) and Duncan Marshall (9.5 tackles) are other key returnees on the D.
CONCLUSION: The small senior class a year ago lends itself to a lot of returning experience and talent this year. Venteicher and Gordon are beastly on both sides of the ball, and there are plenty of other standouts that picked up some tick last year. The Tigers should be aiming for another trip to the postseason.
Moravia Mohawks — 2018 Record: 3-6 overall, 2-5 district
Coach: Denny Whitlow
2018 OVERVIEW: Moravia’s schedule was about as tough as you’ll find in 8-man last year, as they played eventual state champion New London and eventual state semifinalist Southeast Warren along with the four other winning teams in their district. They did so with nine seniors, but also with a promising sophomore and junior class that might be able to take advantage of some teams that were hit hard with graduation.
OFFENSE: They will have to do it without their quarterback and leading rusher, though. Junior Tanner Cormeny will be among the focuses on the offense this season after rushing for 232 yards and three touchdowns last year. Seniors RJ Hamilton (106 rushing), Wil Martin (91 receiving) and Bryce Kaster (85 receiving, 63 rushing) are some others that might be counted on this fall.
DEFENSE: The top tackler is gone, but their next five are back. The Cormeny brothers - Tanner and Brett - combined on 99.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries while senior Hamilton added 41.5 tackles. Junior Ethan Martin had 5.5 TFLs and 3 sacks among his 34 tackles last year, and Kaster had a team-high two picks and finished the year with 24.5 takedowns. A few others that saw some time last year include Knapp (14.5 tackles, INT), Wil Martin (13 tackles, TFL) and senior Ian Padget (12 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks).
CONCLUSION: The schedule ranked among the top 15 toughest in 8-man last year. I don’t think it will be as tough as last season, but it is still a challenging slate for a team looking to replace its best offensive and defensive player. That said, I could definitely see a winning record for the Mohawks.
Mormon Trail Saints — 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 3-4 district
Coach: Travis Johnson
2018 OVERVIEW: While the seniors meant a lot to the team last year, they only totaled four. Sure seemed like more, and that’s a compliment to them. The Saints ended up winning three of their final four games after suffering through a midseason three-game losing skid.
OFFENSE: This is just the second team we’ve previewed in the district so far that brings back their quarterback. And yes, it is a really good one. Senior George Shanks tossed for 1,345 yards, rushed for 318 more and had a combined total of 28 offensive touchdowns. His 1,000-yard rusher and two top receivers are gone, but sophomore Gabe Stripe (309 rushing, 123 receiving, 6 TD) is going to be a very large piece of this year’s offense. Fellow sophomore Remington Newton and senior Zack Hofmann are a couple other names to watch for when it comes to the skill position players on offense.
DEFENSE: The Hitts (Parker and Kase) are gone, but the hits (yes, I did!) should keep coming from senior Luke Parmer, who had 9 TFLs and 3 sacks among his 46.5 total tackles. Stripe (36.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sack, 2 FR, INT) also had a fine freshman season, and Shanks (33.5 tackles, 2 INT) was also very good. Newton (24.5 tackles, 5 TFL) and senior Chet Arnold (22 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks) wreaked some havoc in the backfield, and sophomore Wrigley Shanks (12.5 tackles) and junior Colby Porterfield (9.5 tackles) were both contributors last season.
CONCLUSION: Replacing the Hitts and Keaton Gwinn is not going to be easy in any of the sports this year. However, Shanks is still here, and Stripe and company appear to be more than ready to fill in those big shoes. Don’t count them out just yet.
Murray Mustangs — 2018 Record: 3-6 overall, 1-6 district
Coach: Taylor Fulton
2018 OVERVIEW: Murray and their six seniors got off to a fine 2-0 start and then were 3-2 heading into a tough finish that saw them travel to East Union and Mormon Trail and host Lenox and Southeast Warren. That’s the makings of a four-game skid to end the year.
OFFENSE: Junior Colton Siefkas wasn’t the primary quarterback last season, but he got plenty of snaps and returns to the fold. He had 346 yards passing and four touchdowns, and he will be happy to be joined in the backfield by junior Chance Lecy - last year’s leading rusher with 448 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Reece Held also had 337 yards and five touchdowns to go with his team-high 24 receptions, 350 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Sophomores Wyatt Gannon and Brycen Wookey, junior Jace Rodecker and senior Keegan Johnson (208 receiving yards, 5 TD) should also see their roles grow on offense this season.
DEFENSE: Held was all over the place for last year’s defense in his junior year. He had a team-high in solo tackles (52), total tackles (70.5), interceptions (5) and fumble recoveries (3) while also finishing the season with six tackles for loss. Chance Lecy (57 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks) had a big year of his own, and Wookey was really outstanding with 12 tackles for loss among his 39 total tackles. Junior Cole Lecy (24 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 FR), Rodecker (22 tackles, 2 INT), Gannon (14 tackles) and Johnson (9.5 tackles) were also key players on the defense.
CONCLUSION: Murray should be improved. They will have an experienced quarterback returning, and they have a lot of other solid players spread throughout the roster that played a lot last season.
Seymour Warriors — 2018 Record: 1-8 overall, 0-7 district
Coach: Trevor Banks
2018 OVERVIEW: It was admittedly a tough season last year for Seymour, which won their first game in dominant fashion before eight consecutive losses. They were competitive in more than one of them, though, and must replace five seniors.
OFFENSE: Senior quarterback Wyatt Stansberry is back. He threw 10 interceptions and completed just 39.4 percent of his passes, but he does give them a great threat with his feet (875 yards, 4 TD). He also threw for 553 yards and will have to avoid the mistakes he made last year. Sophomore Mason Sulser (107 rushing yards) is worth keeping an eye on, and senior Lucas Mitchell averaged 25.5 yards per reception on four snags last year.
DEFENSE: The top two tacklers resided in the senior class last year. Junior Jaden Enright was next, as he had 54.5 total tackles, including 52 solos. Senior John Merritt had five tackles for loss and five sacks, and Mitchell finished last year with 12.5 tackles, 2 TFL and 2 sacks. Sulser (35 tackles, 2 FR), Stansberry (35 tackles, 30 solos), senior Trent Rockwood (10 tackles) and sophomore Colton Webb (10 tackles) are other potential returnees.
CONCLUSION: This is another team that I feel is about to take a step forward. I don’t know how big that step will be, but I definitely feel like this is yet another team in the district that will be improved from last year.
Southeast Warren Warhawks — 2018 Record: 12-1 overall, 7-0 district
Coach: Shane Rowlands
2018 OVERVIEW: Colby Page, Kaleb Bauer, Alex Hommer. Stop me when you’re not intimidated by one of the most productive senior classes in Southeast Warren history. Of course, it’s worth noting that it was also one of the smallest with just four seniors. They advanced all the way to the UNI Dome. You remember that, right? We went to cover it, and then…ahhh forget it….we don’t need to get into that again.
OFFENSE: Southeast Warren won’t forget it, though. They have a bunch of talent returning and hope for another trip back to Cedar Falls. There’s senior Bryce Hall, who had 667 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns. Also, sophomore Cade Nelson, who had 604 yards receiving, another 146 rushing and 13 total touchdowns. And junior Mason Merfeld (190 receiving, 3 TD), too. Senior Rick Harvey may or may not be the new quarterback, as he threw eight passes, completed six and had 200 yards and five touchdowns last year. Look for sophomore Jeffrey Oakley and junior Brad Metz to get more involved, too.
DEFENSE: If the offense takes a step back without their quarterback and star running back, then the defense will be able to hold things down while they get acclimated. Senior Bryce Vandelune had a ridiculous 114 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks a year ago. Say what? Fellow senior J.T. Rowe added 67 tackles and 11.5 TFLs, and another senior Seth Chumbley finished with 17 TFLs and 4.5 sacks among 37.5 total tackles. I’m not done. Hall (34.5 tackles, 6 INT, 3 FR), Merfeld (29 tackles, 3 INT), junior Luke Wickett (25 tackles, 6 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and Harvey (24 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4 sacks) all had monster years. Meanwhile seniors Bo Schneider (13.5 tackles), Drew Kelso (11.5 tackles, TFL) and Gabe Hammond (8 tackles, 2 TFL), junior Luke Prater (2 TFL) and sophomore Nelson (13 tackles) could also be looking at more time this year on the defensive side of the field.
CONCLUSION: I totally was thinking a different way for Southeast Warren heading into the preview. It’s just, that senior class last year took up so much of the headlines that you forgot how talented they were up and down the roster. And that up and down the roster included a bunch of underclassmen that are ready to prove last year was no fluke. I don’t blame them.
PREDICTION
Funny things happen when you look deep into a team’s success. It’s been about a year, so forgive me for letting Southeast Warren’s immense talent slip my mind. The Warhawks are still loaded - even without that great (and small) senior class - and I would now be pretty surprised if they don’t handle business again this year. But watch for Lamoni and Lenox to make some noise of their own.
The Pick: Southeast Warren.
Send your questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.