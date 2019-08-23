(KMAland) -- The Fall Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at Class 8-Man District 1.
FALL PREVIEW LINKS
FOOTBALL: Class 8-Man District 7
FOOTBALL: Class A District 10
FOOTBALL: Class 1A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 2A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 3A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 4A District 7
FOOTBALL: Class 8-Man District 8
FOOTBALL: Class A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 1A District 8
FOOTBALL: Class 3A District 1
FOOTBALL: Class 4A District 2
FOOTBALL: Class 8-Man District 6
FOOTBALL: Class A District 8
VOLLEYBALL: Hawkeye Ten Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Western Iowa Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Corner Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Pride of Iowa Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Rolling Valley Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Missouri River Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Bluegrass Conference
CROSS COUNTRY: KMAland Girls Cross Country
CROSS COUNTRY: KMAland Boys Cross Country
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 23 -- CLASS 8-MAN DISTRICT 1
Ar-We-Va Rockets — 2018 Overall Record: 10-1 overall, 7-0 district
Coach: Chris Petersen
2018 OVERVIEW: It was another fantastic season for Ar-We-Va with dominant wins over a really solid schedule. They handled their business in the opening round of the playoffs before a heartbreaking loss to Southeast Warren. Six seniors - six really good seniors - are gone.
OFFENSE: Basically, it’s a new era for the Rockets. They’ve been here before, and if history is a teacher then they are going to be OK. Heck, even Coach Petersen told KMA Sports the replacements for Keegan Simons, Drew Schurke and others kind of remind him of them. Sophomores Will Ragaller and Cooper Kock will split snaps while senior Dalton Ehlers (111 rushing yards) and sophomore Damon Ehlers should also get some carries. Junior Luke Smith is another name to watch for on this offense.
DEFENSE: Ragaller was actually the team’s leading tackler as a freshman if that tells you how ready he might be. He had 86.5 tackles to go with 19 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Dalton Ehlers added 17.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, and Damon Ehlers added 7 TFLs and 5 sacks. Junior Riley Neumann (27.5 tackles, 11 TFLs, 1.5 sacks) and Smith (11.5 tackles) also contributed on a really strong defense last year.
CONCLUSION: The Rockets are going to be a fine football team again this year. I may tap the brakes a little bit until I get a chance to see how things go on Friday night against Griswold, but Coach Petersen has a history of simply reloading. I look for the same this season.
Harris-Lake Park Wolves – 2018 Record: 3-6 overall, 2-5 district
Coach: Lane Gunderson
2018 OVERVIEW: Harris-Lake Park started 2-1, but then their young team ran into a really, really strong district and lost their next four. They did split their final two games to finish with the three victories, but they had just one senior on their entire roster.
OFFENSE: Junior quarterback Brody Sohn was pretty good last season with 20 touchdowns and just eight interceptions while throwing for 1,287 yards. His top receivers are all back. Senior Isaac Ihnen had 42 grabs for 619 yards and 12 touchdowns while junior Lucas Gunderson pulled in 28 for 252 yards and two scores. Senior Edgar Tapia (14 receptions, 235 yards, 4 TD) and junior Dylan Meyer (12 receptions, 153 yards, TD) also had nice seasons. Gunderson was the team’s leading rusher with 283 yards and five touchdowns a year ago.
DEFENSE: Their top 10 tacklers are all back. Gunderson had 98.5 total tackles, including 73 solos, nine tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Tapia (56.5 tackles, 3 TFL), senior Julian Burdorf (50.5 tackles, 4 TFL), Ihnen (47.5 tackles), Sohn (43 tackles, 2 INT) and Meyer (43 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 FR) also had solid defensive seasons. Big man Abdulla Elbuytari had six tackles for loss among 28 total takedowns and is back for his senior year, and sophomores Tate Gilmore (24 tackles, 2 FR), Braydan Perkins (23 tackles) and Tyler Jurva (8.5 tackles) and junior Jaxon Heikens (15.5 tackles, 2 TFL) are other returning contributors.
CONCLUSION: The Wolves had a downturn last year, but I wouldn’t expect that to last long. I think last year’s young team turns into an experienced and very solid crew. I wouldn’t count out a complete reversal of fortune.
Kingsley-Pierson Panthers – 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 3-4 district
Coach: Geoff Olson
2018 OVERVIEW: The Panthers won two, lost two, won one, lost one and then won and lost one again on their way to a back and forth 5-4 season. They had 11 seniors on that roster, but there were plenty of underclassmen that stepped into big roles.
OFFENSE: Sophomore Damon Schmid stepped right into high school and put together a season that saw him rush for 731 yards, receive for 128 and combine for 10 offensive touchdowns. Senior Preston Pfaffle also rushed for 731 yards and nine touchdowns and caught two touchdowns passes, and junior Dustin Plendl had 120 yards rushing, 75 yards receiving and four offensive touchdowns. That said, they will have a new quarterback this year after the graduated Nathan Keck took all the snaps under center last season.
DEFENSE: Plendl is the team’s top returning tackler with 46.5 total takedowns, including 35 solos. Senior Jacob Brewer returns with the most tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (5.5) and had 32 tackles as a junior. Schmid (30.5 tackles) and seniors Jonah Walden (12 tackles) and Nathan Hackett (8.5 tackles) are also back from last season.
CONCLUSION: Kingsley-Pierson had an up and down and back and forth type season last year, and they will have to make do this year without their QB and top two tacklers. There are some nice returning pieces, though, which should allow for the Panthers to put together another winning year.
Newell-Fonda Mustangs – 2018 Record: 8-2 overall, 6-1 district
Coach: Brian Wilken
2018 OVERVIEW: It was another solid season for Newell-Fonda, which won every game they played except for when they met a pair of district champions – Ar-We-Va and Southeast Warren. They did have a number of close wins last year – one by 1, one by 2, one by 8 and one by 11. Bad news for everyone else – only four seniors are gone.
OFFENSE: They leaned heavy on senior quarterback Bryce Coppock, who threw for 1,004 yards and rushed for another 1,605 while scoring a combined 35 offensive touchdowns. They may be able to lighten his load a bit with plenty of his running mates coming back. Juniors Tanner Gerke (361 yards, 5 TD) and Hunter Christiansen (169 yards, 4 TD) and Carter Schachtner (125 yards, TD) are back after gaining plenty on the ground. Christiansen also had 236 yards receiving and three touchdowns through the air while seniors Treyton Mahler and Aden Mahler combined for 13 catches, 332 yards and three touchdowns.
DEFENSE: Their leading tackler (and beast) R.J. Rojas has graduated, but they bring back their next 10 in the category. Junior Alex Spangler had 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks among 50 total tackles while the Mahlers combined for 79.5 total tackles. Coppock had 43 tackles and three interceptions, and junior Jake DeMey added 39 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Gerke (24 tackles, 2 INT), Schachtner (19.5 tackles), senior AJ Chase (11 tackles) and juniors Gabe Sievers (9 tackles) and Christiansen (7.5 tackles) are other returning defensive contributors.
CONCLUSION: The Mustangs have been one of the most successful programs in 8-man for a while now, and that’s not going to change this year. With Coppock back in the fold – and a bunch of their defensive standouts also returning – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Newell-Fonda back in Cedar Falls.
River Valley Wolverines – 2018 Record: 2-7 overall, 1-6 district
Coach: Noah Phillips
2018 OVERVIEW: The Wolverines won a shootout with West Harrison to open the year, and they didn’t win again until week six when they routed Clay Central-Everly. There were nine seniors on that roster last year.
OFFENSE: River Valley will look to replace quarterback Trey Goettsch, likely with senior Isaac Beeson, who threw 16 passes during his junior season. Senior Tristan Mammen and junior Tyler Towne are back after standout seasons a year ago. Mammen was the leading rusher with 450 yards and four touchdowns while Towne pulled in 27 balls for 474 yards and five touchdowns.
DEFENSE: Sophomore Ethan Thomas was their leading tackler last year as a freshman, finishing the year with 47.5 total tackles and a team-high three fumble recoveries. Towne (33 tackles, 3 INT), senior Sawyer Cockburn (26 tackles), Mammen (20.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL) and junior A.J. Burns (16.5 tackles) are also coming back for the Wolverines.
CONCLUSION: The defense, at least in my opinion, appears to be the team’s strength. The offense might see some bumps as they replace their quarterback, but there are some signs of an improved season on the way.
St. Mary’s, Remsen Hawks – 2018 Record: 6-3 overall, 5-2 district
Coach: Zach Arnold
2018 OVERVIEW: The names and faces you saw on last year’s St. Mary’s team are the names and faces you’ll see this year. They didn’t have any seniors on the roster for a team that was actually pretty good, running off six wins in their final eight after dropping their opener to Audubon. The three losses were all more than understandable: Audubon, Ar-We-Va and Newell-Fonda.
OFFENSE: Junior Blaine Harpenau is more than just a pitcher. Football coaches around this region know that. He had 1,166 yards passing, 800 yards rushing and 32 total offensive touchdowns as a sophomore. Juniors Jeremy Koenck (481 rushing, 4 TD), Levi Waldschmitt (136 rushing, 4 TD) and Damen Brownmiller (340 receiving, 8 TD) and senior Skyler Waldschmitt (242 rushing, 3 TD) all had contributions to the offensive game last year, too.
DEFENSE: As for the defense, they were led by the heat-seeking missile that is Noah Schroeder, who enters his senior season after a monster junior season that saw him finish with 104 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Koenck added 60.5 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries, and Skyler Waldschmitt had a big year with 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions. Junior Xavier Galles chipped in 53 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, and senior Brady Homan had eight tackles for loss. The gang is all back.
CONCLUSION: One year older, one year wiser and one year potentially better for every single member of last year’s team means Remsen, St. Mary’s is going to be something to deal with this year. Harpenau is a star, and he has plenty of help – a dangerous proposition for the rest of the league.
West Bend-Mallard Wolverines – 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 4-3 district
Coach: Shawn Morris
2018 OVERVIEW: This was a nice team last year. They lost four games and three of them were by eight or less. Those losses came to Glidden-Ralston by 8, to Ar-We-Va by 16, to St. Mary’s, Remsen by 2 and to Newell-Fonda by eight. Six seniors have graduated.
OFFENSE: Among those seniors was their quarterback Lincoln Fehr, their running back Hunter Jergens and their top receiver Branden Fehr. A lot of production is gone, and the two big names to watch could be juniors Creyton Grimm and Jared Schmidt. Grimm had 231 yards on the ground and 143 yards receiving last year while Schmidt might be the heir apparent at quarterback after throwing a few passes and rushing for 108 yards a season ago.
DEFENSE: The defense is led by junior Cole Thilges, who had 48 total tackles and is someone that very well could be a big part of the offense, too. Senior Michael Auten added 33 tackles with two for loss while senior Connor Fehr had six tackles for loss and three sacks among 23.5 total takedowns. Grimm (20 tackles), junior Lane Schmidt (18.5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks), Jared Schmidt (16.5 tackles) and sophomore Dawson Knobloch (9.5 tackles) are other key returnees on defense.
CONCLUSION: Like I said, this was a solid team a year ago. They lost some very key pieces, but I still expect they will be pretty good this season, too. How much that means in terms of a playoff spot or a district championship is up for grabs.
PREDICTION
There’s an argument to be made that every single team in this district can be termed as “good to great” or “improved.” That means different things for different teams, but as I look through this preview, I have it coming down to Newell-Fonda and Remsen, St. Mary’s.
That doesn’t disqualify anybody else from winning the league, of course. Ar-We-Va is the defending champion, and they are going to have some pride in repeating. I do wonder, though, if their best seasons are ahead of them with so much production to replace. I’d also watch for Harris-Lake Park to be the most improved team in the league.
The Pick: Newell-Fonda.
Send your questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.