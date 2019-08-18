(KMAland) -- The Falls Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at Class 4A District 2 football.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 19 -- CLASS 4A DISTRICT 2
Ankeny Centennial Jaguars — 2018 Record: 9-1 overall, 5-0 district
Coach: Jerry Pezzetti & Ryan Pezzetti
2018 OVERVIEW: Centennial was a bit of a surprise last season. While they were expected to be good, I’m not sure many expected them to go 9-0 through the regular season, including a win over Dowling Catholic. It all came crashing down on them in the opening round of the playoffs, though, as Southeast Polk pulled a major upset. They’re back for more in 2019.
OFFENSE: Star running back and senior Avery Gates rushed for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He also added 254 yards and two touchdowns receiving. Seniors Keaton Gray (136 rushing, 3 TD), Nathan Reinke (47 rushing on 3 carries) and Dylan DeAngelo (82 receiving, TD) might also be some skill position players to watch this year. Of course, Iowa State commit Brady Petersen is back to lead the way up front.
DEFENSE: The defense should be pretty salty (again). Senior Logan Neils had 62.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks a year ago, and Jackson Huber added 47 tackles and two picks of his own. Several other seniors return after playing major roles last year, including Lucas Pieper (44.5 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks), Ethan Frazier (26.5 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks), Reinke (22.5 tackles, 3 TFL), Desmond Vaughn (22 tackles, 2 TFL), Jayden Cooper (20 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack) and Gray (19 tackles, 2 INT).
CONCLUSION: In eight of their nine regular season games, Centennial allowed 10 or fewer points, including three shutout wins. They figure to be even better on defense this year, and if they can find a guy to take a snap and hand it off to Gates 20 times per game they should be more than set offensively.
Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders — 2018 Record: 3-6 overall, 2-3 district
Coach: Mitch Moore
2018 OVERVIEW: Roosevelt had a couple nice district wins and an in-city victory over Des Moines Hoover last season. They only lose nine seniors, and their junior class is pretty large with a potential 18 in the group.
OFFENSE: Let’s start at the most interesting position - quarterback. There were four different players that attempted at least 15 passes last season, and they are all returning. That includes senior Jayden Singelton, who had 446 yards passing and three touchdowns. Garrett Hutchison (150 yards passing), Ethan Lovan (74 yards passing) and Semar James (69 yards passing) also saw a bit of time under center. While star running back Desmond Alexander is gone, James is back as the team’s top receiver (10 catches, 248 yards, 2 TD) and is joined by seniors Antonio Alzheimer (101 rushing on five carries), Jalen Crowell (75 rushing, 134 receiving), Trey Guerrero (73 rushing, 134 receiving) and Clarence Williams (147 receiving) as offensive skill players returning this fall.
DEFENSE: Three of their top four tacklers return from last year. Singelton (58.5 tackles), Alzheimer (43 tackles) and senior AJ Vasquez (36.5 tackles) are those three. Williams (27.5 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks) also caused his own havoc while juniors Thomaj Davis (26.5 tackles), Kumunule Gbaley (18.5 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks), Aracin Leuang Van (11 tackles) and Finn Claypool (9.5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) and seniors Treyjahn Manning (24 tackles), DeAveon Oliver (13.5 tackles), Zerrick Gurley (10.5 tackles) and Ethan Lovan (10 tackles) are other contributing returnees.
CONCLUSION: The senior class is big and - I’m guessing - determined to have an even better year than last season. They’ll need to find a replacement in the backfield, but their defense should be able to help them hang around most games.
Fort Dodge Dodgers — 2018 Record: 7-3 overall, 4-1 district
Coach: Matt Miller
2018 OVERVIEW: The Dodgers had a fantastic season that easily could have been a 9-0 regular season. In fact, they were just 11 points away from that. Unfortunately, they drew Dowling in the first round of the postseason, and that was that. There are 18 seniors gone and 15 juniors coming back.
OFFENSE: Quarterback Drake Miller is gone after a brilliant season, and it could be junior Dylan Zimmerman’s turn. Zimmerman saw very little time under center last year, but he was 5-for-6 for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He will have plenty of returning talent around him, including junior running back Dayson Clayton, who went for 1,087 yards and 12 touchdowns. Senior South Dakota commit Tysen Kershaw returns on the outside, too, after 71 catches for 1,206 yards and 12 touchdowns. Seniors Russell Potratz (30 catches, 405 yards, 4 TD), Brycen Bell (18 catches, 391 yards, 5 TD) and Nick Bice (12 catches, 175 yards, TD) and junior Tyler Schreier (11 catches, 67 yards) are also back to help the new QB through the season.
DEFENSE: The defense is also in good hands with the return of their three best havoc wreakers - seniors Levi Egli (54.5 tackles, 7 TFL, 2 sacks), Austin Lee (44.5 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 4 sacks) and Bryson Obande (40 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks). Also returning to the fold are fellow seniors Asle Thorson (53.5 tackles, 3 INT), Shane Halligan (26.5 tackles, 2 TFL), Savion Wheat (23.5 tackles, 2 TFL) and Brycen Bell (11.5 tackles, 2 INT).
CONCLUSION: As good as the Dodgers were last year, there’s a non-zero chance they will be even better this year. It’s not going to be easy to replace Miller, but it’ll be made a little simpler with all that is returning around whomever the QB is this season. And that defense is going to be pretty dang solid again.
Marshalltown Bobcats — 2018 Record: 4-5 overall, 1-4 district
Coach: Adam Goodvin
2018 OVERVIEW: The Bobcats started 3-0 last year (and should have a pretty favorable schedule to start this season), but they won just one of their remaining six. There were some tight losses that kept them from a winning season. In fact, they were a mere 13 points away from a 6-3 mark. Twenty-one seniors have graduated.
OFFENSE: The offense took a pretty large hit due to graduation. Their top returning rusher is senior Carson Beals, who had 154 yards on 30 carries last season. Another senior Kabba Pins is next at 118 rushing yards. And their top receiver? Well, that’s another senior in Will VanBuren. He had just 63 yards receiving. So, there are a lot of question marks here.
DEFENSE: It looks a little bit better on the defensive side with their top three and four of their top five tacklers returning from 2018. Senior Justice Richardson had 45 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two picks while classmate Beals had 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among 39 total tackles (plus two interceptions of his own). Juniors Carson Williams (28.5 tackles, TFL) and Patrick Landeros (23.5 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks) and seniors Gabe Wyant (21.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 0.5 sack) and Jordan Anderson (8.5 tackles, 1.5 TFL) are also returning contributors.
CONCLUSION: A pretty large senior class has moved along for the Bobcats, but I think they will be just as competitive as they were last year. Again, the early-season schedule is favorable, which should allow for their newbies to get their feet wet - and for their experienced guys to get after it.
Sioux City West Wolverines — 2018 Record: 2-7 overall, 0-5 district
Coach: Joseph Schmitz
OVERVIEW: The Wolverines had 24 players in their senior class last year, and unfortunately they came up short in a number of games that could have sent them out with a winning record. After a 2-1 start, they lost their next two games by a combined 22 points. It was downhill from there.
OFFENSE: The QB is gone. The leading rusher is gone (one in the same). Their top three receivers have also graduated. And now, it’s likely all in the hands of senior Nick Puente, who is both the leading returning rusher (122 yards) and receiver (229 yards).
DEFENSE: Leading tackler and senior Riliegh Belt is back after a strong season with 58 solo tackles, 74.5 total tackles and eight tackles for loss. Fellow senior Estevan Quintana had 46 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in his junior year. Seniors DeVaunte Coleman (25 tackles, 2 TFL) and Jaxsen Van Roekel-Davis (15.5 tackles, 2 TFL) and junior Aidan Gutierrez (11 tackles, TFL) are others that received some time and did some things last year.
CONCLUSION: There are certainly plenty of question marks and holes that need to be filled for West this season. The defense, though, might be pretty salty with some of the returning standouts from last year leading the way again in 2019.
Southeast Polk Rams — 2018 Record: 4-5 overall, 3-2 district
Coach: Brad Zelenovich
OVERVIEW: The Southeast Polk football story of 2018 is one of those Cinderella-type stories. Or at least as much of a Cinderalla-type story as you can get with a school like Southeast Polk. They started 1-5, won their final three regular season games, upset Ankeny Centennial and Johnston to advance to the Dome and then said goodbye to star running Gavin Williams, who left for Dowling.
OFFENSE: Senior Deveyon Montgomery looks to be the running back now after rushing for 320 yards and seven touchdowns while seniors Isaiah Wagner and Jay Combs are the top guys on the outside. Wagner had 165 yards receiving and Combs had 89 a year ago. Big man, senior and Northern Illinois commit Jack Wilty is also back to headline the offensive line.
DEFENSE: Leading tackler Carter Olesen is back for his senior season. He had 39 solos, 69 total tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss last season for the Rams. Sophomore Division I defensive back recruit Xavier Nwankpa had 20 tackles and a team-high three interceptions in his freshman season. Also, seniors Brady Lyons (15 tackles, TFL), Tanner Tewes (11.5 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks), Jett Jorgensen (9 tackles, TFL) and Justin Brindley (9 tackles, TFL) are returning.
CONCLUSION: There are definitely some holes that will need to be filled by the Rams. Certainly the running back position may take a step back without Hawkeyes commit Gavin Williams, but you know Southeast Polk just athletes kind of waiting in the wings for their turn. I think they’ll be just fine.
PREDICTION
Who has the guts to pick against Ankeny Centennial? I’m sure there are some touting Fort Dodge and maybe some others that know more about Southeast Polk than I do that would pick the Rams. But for now - until proven otherwise - I must go with…
The Pick: Ankeny Centennial.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.