(KMAland) -- The Fall Sports Preview extravaganza continues with a look at Class A District 8 football.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 21 -- CLASS A DISTRICT 8
Central Decatur Cardinals — 2018 Record: 4-5 overall, 4-1 district
Coach: Jon Pedersen
2018 OVERVIEW: Central Decatur started the year 0-4 with a number of tight losses before a 4-1 finish. The only loss came to eventual district champion Lynnville-Sully, and they lose just seven seniors from that team.
OFFENSE: Senior Cole Pedersen did a lot of stuff last year for Central Decatur. He threw for 1,007 yards, he rushed for 925 more and he even had 213 yards receiving. In total, he had 22 offensive touchdowns. Coach Pedersen will look to continue to find ways to use his son, the Iowa State commit. Around him this year, leading receiver and junior Haden Leymaster (27 catches, 393 yards, 4 TD) is back. Look for junior TJ Fallis, senior Kolby Hewlett and sophomore Matthew Boothe to also be big pieces of the CD offense.
DEFENSE: Pedersen’s future lies on the defense, and he certainly had a fine year as a junior there, too. Pedersen had 54 tackles, including six for loss and 2.5 sacks. The leading returner in tackles, though, is senior Dakota Reed. He led the way last year with 10 solo tackles for loss and five total sacks. Senior Tate Hill (33 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks) is joined by classmates Hewlett (16 tackles) and Brogan Bundt (14.5 tackles), junior Leymaster (20 tackles, 2 INT) and sophomores Tyke Hullinger (13.5 tackles), Boothe (8 tackles) and Devin Adams (8 tackle) on this year’s D.
CONCLUSION: A strong finish to last year leads into what could be a special season for the Cardinals. With Pedersen back you have a Division I star that can dominate on both sides of the ball. Add in all the other talent returning around him, and CD could see their late-season run turn into big things this year.
Lynnville-Sully Hawks — 2018 Record: 7-3 overall, 5-0 district
Coach: Mike Parkinson
2018 OVERVIEW: Nine seniors are gone from last year’s district champion, which didn’t have a close game in the district. The smallest margin of victory was an 18-point win against Central Decatur.
OFFENSE: Quarterback and 1,100-yard rusher Gage Vander Leest is gone, and the offense leaned pretty heavily on his abilities a year ago. Senior Bray Noun Harder saw a little time under center last year and could be this year’s “guy.” Fellow senior Ethan Wyma is the top returning rusher (351 yards, 5 TD), and Slater Young - another senior - could be someone to also contribute. Senior Kinnick McFarland is the top returning receiver (8 catches, 157 yards, 2 TD), and classmate Zane Fraker also could help there after averaging 26.8 yards on four receptions a year ago.
DEFENSE: Losing your quarterback is one thing. Try replacing your top six tacklers. Young is the top returning tackler at 28.5 tackles. He also had five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, and senior Gage Schilling contributed 24.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. McFarland (22 tackles), Fraker (20 tackles, 2 INT), Wyma (18 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 FR), senior Jacob DeHoedt (16.5 tackles) and sophomore Chance Stock (8.5 tackles, 2 TFL) will be some others to watch on this year’s defense.
CONCLUSION: The program has seen an average of eight wins per year over the last four seasons, and I’m guessing their winning ways won’t just go away overnight. They do have a lot of production gone from last year, but my guess is the Hawks will be in the mix - again.
Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils — 2018 Record: 0-9 overall, 0-5 district
Coach: Derek Wharton
2018 OVERVIEW: The Blue Devils struggled to an 0-9 record last year with a five-person senior class. And then this year it looked like their season might be in jeopardy of even happening. However, Coach Wharton was able to get enough numbers out, and the season will happen.
OFFENSE: The quarterback spot was split last year between a trio of dudes, including two that are returning - sophomore William Amfahr (465 passing, 3 TD) and junior Jack Franey (381 passing, 37 rushing, 3 total TD). Leading receiver and sophomore Hogan Franey (19 receptions, 374 yards, TD) is also back, and junior Troy Holt (237 rushing, TD) is the team’s top returning rusher. Sophomore Brandon McNew, senior Dominick DiCesare and junior Brooks Trom are others that contributed a bit last year and will likely have bigger roles this season.
DEFENSE: Defensively, DiCesare was everywhere last season with 76 solo tackles and eight solo tackles for loss among his 83.5 total takedowns. Senior Colby Widener also had a nice season with 63.5 tackles, including two for loss. Amfahr (26.5 tackles), Tom (20 tackles), Holt (19.5 tackles) and junior Aaron Allsup (15.5 tackles) are also back. Hogan Franey (14 tackles), Jack Franey (8.5 tackles, 2 INT) and senior Mason Couch (10 tackles) will be other contributors this year.
CONCLUSION: The numbers were an issue at one point, but I don’t think there was ever an issue in terms of returning experience. They have a lot of guys that played a lot of big roles last season, and you’d have to think that will help them this year on the field.
North Mahaska, New Sharon Warhawks — 2018 Record: 1-8 overall, 1-4 district
Coach: Phil Griffin
2018 OVERVIEW: They struggled their way to just one win last season, and they did it with a very small senior AND junior class. They relied pretty heavily on some freshmen and sophomores that should all be back.
OFFENSE: Junior quarterback Dylan Klinker had 590 yards passing and five touchdowns last year while also leading the team with 364 yards rushing and a couple more scores. His top receiver - Blake Readshaw - is also back for his junior season after 21 receptions for 397 yards and five scores. Senior Joel Davis and junior Matthew Goemaat are some other potential offensive contributors this season.
DEFENSE: Four of their top five and 12 of their top 14 tacklers are returning. Klinker has the top returning number of 40.5 total tackles. Senior Ethan Molenburg had eight tackles for loss among 36 total, and Goemaat added 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks among 32.5. Readshaw (31.5 tackles, 2 TFL), senior Grant VanDonselaar (23.5 tackles) and sophomore Hayden Jones (13.5 tackles, 4.5 TFL) are other returning leaders. Add in sophomores Anthony Goemaat (11 tackles), Sam Terpstra (10.5 tackles) and Cody Scholtus (10 tackles, 2 INT); juniors Gage Mick (8.5 tackles) and Ty Kelderman (7 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks) and senior Davis (8.5 tackles), and there’s just a lot of guys that saw valuable varsity experience last season.
CONCLUSION: How high can the one-win team go just one year later? There are a lot of returning pieces, but I think the best tactic is to wait and see how the Warhawks look a year older, wiser and conceivably better.
Wayne, Corydon Falcons — 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 3-2 district
Coach: Jeff Whitehall
2018 OVERVIEW: Wayne had a strong finish to the season with four wins in their final six after starting just 1-2. They bring back a large number of producers, but they must replace a 10-person senior class.
OFFENSE: The state’s leading rusher Chasen Kiefer is back for his senior year, and you can bet the dude is going to get the ball. He carried 305 times for 2,191 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. That’s some serious production, and it’s also some serious dependability. Senior quarterback Bret Whitehall threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns and added 175 yards and six more on the ground. Junior Trent Terrell and sophomore Dayton Jacobsen could take a little off the shoulders of Kiefer, too, with a carry here or there.
DEFENSE: Jacobsen had a really nice season last year with 39.5 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six total sacks while Whitehall added 31 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Kiefer also plays on the defensive side, finishing last season with 30 tackles and six tackles for loss. Junior Jakson Cobb (12.5 tackles, 2 INT), senior Matt Davis (11.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and senior Brady Langloss (10.5 tackles) are others that are back on the defensive side.
CONCLUSION: What’s the road to the playoffs look like for Wayne? Well, to me it looks like it’s on the back of Kiefer and behind the bigs the Falcons don’t seem to lack up front. We’re talking junior Luke Smith (6-foot-3, 288 pounds), senior Gannon Swan (6-foot-3, 280 pounds) and sophomore Justin McConahay (6-foot-3, 200 pounds), among others. Without a runaway winner in this year’s district, the Falcons have just as good a shot as any.
PREDICTION
Central Decatur’s strong finish to the season last year has me thinking the Cardinals were just getting started. Cole Pedersen found his rhythm and role, and from what I hear, he’s only added size and athleticism heading into his senior season. Lynnville-Sully has to also be considered a contender, and I wouldn’t put it past Wayne to make a bit of a move this season.
The Pick: Central Decatur.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.