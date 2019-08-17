(KMAland) -- The Falls Sports Preview extravaganza continues today with a look at Class 3A District 1.
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 17 -- CLASS 3A DISTRICT 1
Bishop Heelan Crusaders — 2018 Record: 7-3 overall, 3-2 district
Coach: Roger Jansen
OVERVIEW: Heelan used a 16-person senior class to qualify for another state playoffs. They started the season 7-1 before a pair of blowout losses to Spencer and Sergeant Bluff-Luton to finish it out. This year’s senior class could be 20 strong.
OFFENSE: The 2020 class of seniors is headlined by their starting quarterback Brant Hogue, who threw for 1,207 yards and nine touchdowns. He returns very little around him in terms of skill players, but some names to consider - seniors RJ Breen, Camden Lee and Cade Block and junior Benton Schaefer. Breen is their top returning rusher, albeit with just 49 yards last season, while Schaefer (13 catches, 121 yards), Lee (7 catches, 63 yards, TD) and Block (6 catches, 56 yards) also had a bit of production.
DEFENSE: The defense is led by big man Kobe Clayborne. He had 39 solos, 51 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four total sacks in his junior season. Block also had a nice year with 30.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks, and senior Cole Hogue added 24 tackles, 6 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. Another senior Jared Sitzmann also contributed with 10.5 tackles on the year.
CONCLUSION: They lost a lot, but they also bring back a very large senior class with some key returning pieces. Many of those pieces are the guys upfront that weren’t bolded but will likely have a very large impact on the season.
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 2018 Record: 5-4 overall, 2-3 district
Coach: Chad Van Kley
OVERVIEW: The Monarchs started 3-1 and then finished their final three with a 2-1 mark to post a winning record. They lose 10 seniors, but - get this - they had 32 players in the junior class last season. The sophomore class was also pretty large (21 total), so numbers are definitely not a problem for the Monarchs.
OFFENSE: Quarterback Charlie Wiebers (1,048 passing yards, 461 rushing yards, 20 total TD) and running back Terrance Weah (825 rushing yards, 252 receiving yards, 10 total TD) were a dynamic duo that proved to be very difficult to stop a year ago. They’re joined by fellow seniors Wyatt Kaub (379 rushing, 2 TD), Austin Korner (212 receiving, 3 TD), Jack Mendlik (156 receiving, 3 TD) and Damien Magnuson (130 receiving, TD) as returning offensive threats. And, by all indications, most of their offensive line is also back.
DEFENSE: The defense loses its top tackler, but they do welcome back five of their top seven in that category. Junior Nathan Gallup had a really strong sophomore campaign with 46.5 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries. Weah (33.5 tackles, 5 TFL) also contributes on the defensive side along with fellow seniors Eli Rangel (31.5 tackles, 6 TFL), Magnuson (29 tackles, 4.5 TFL), Korner (21.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 3 FR), Kaub (17.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL), Vernon Diaz (14 tackles, 6 TFL), Mendlik (11.5 tackles, 2 INT) and junior Leo Araujo (7 tackles, 4 TFL)
CONCLUSION: If there were ever a year for the Monarchs to break their playoff drought (2009), this would definitely be the year. They have all kinds of returning production on both sides of the ball and on all parts of the field. The district is tough, but nobody will tout this much experience.
Le Mars Bulldogs — 2018 Record: 3-6 overall, 0-5 district
Coach: Gabe Tardive
OVERVIEW: The Bulldogs will lose 21 seniors from a group that started the season 3-1 and then lost five straight to finish 3-6. This year’s senior class could total 20.
OFFENSE: Senior quarterback Tate Westhoff threw for 1,719 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. He completed just 50.5 percent of his passes and threw 10 interceptions; numbers you would expect will improve in another year in the system. He also has the benefit of throwing to some familiar teammates in senior Aisea Toki, who had 44 receptions for 739 yards and four touchdowns, and fellow senior Anthony Lamoureux added 12 grabs for 298 yards and three scores. Others like senior Jake Koons (95 receiving yards), junior Colton Hoag (86 receiving yards) and senior Dylan Rasmussen (43 receiving yards) could see more targets their way this year.
DEFENSE: Toki returns as the team’s top tackler after finishing last year with 36 tackles, five solo tackles for loss and a team-high with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Lamoureux is also a key piece of the defense, as he had 34.5 tackles in his junior campaign. Fellow seniors Conlen Parmelee (26.5 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INT), Eric Spieler (26 tackles), Rasmussen (21.5 tackles, 2 TFL) and Koons (9.5 tackles, TFL) and junior Hoag (20.5 tackles, 3 TFL) are others returning to contribute to this year’s D.
CONCLUSION: Westhoff’s command of the offense should be key this year, and it also should be pretty good after some of the improvements he made throughout the year. There’s plenty of other key returning figures around the outside and inside of both the offense and defense. I’d expect to see an improved group this year.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 2018 Record: 10-2 overall, 5-0 district
Coach: Justin Smith
OVERVIEW: The Warriors leaned on a 23-person senior class to advance all the way to the UNI Dome and the state semifinals before losing to Western Dubuque. That said, the juniors of last year are also very talented, and Hamburg grad Justin Smith is running one heck of a program right now.
OFFENSE: Well, it all starts with what figures to be one of the state’s top quarterbacks in senior Daniel Wright. Wright threw for 2,423 yards and 26 touchdowns and had a 66.9 completion percentage last year. His top two receivers are gone, but he leaned heavily on a trio. The third of that trio is senior Deric Fitzgerald (48 receptions, 412 yards, 5 TD), who probably moves to the No. 1 receiver this year. Another big part of their offense is the running game, and they will have to replace 1,300-yard rusher Britton Delperdang. Good thing state champion sprinter Jorma Schwedler (232 yards, 3 TD) is more than ready to step in. Seniors Cory Bates (102 rushing yards) and Spencer Kleene could also step in and contribute in the rushing and receiving end of things this year.
DEFENSE: The defense is also in good shape despite losing their top two and five of their top six tacklers. The only exception is senior Wade Phair, who had 47.5 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Yeah, he’s a problem. Schwedler added 29.5 tackles and three tackles for loss while senior Sean Owens went for six tackles for loss among 28.5 total tackles. Bates (28 tackles, 2 TFL), Gage Morgan (16 tackles, 2 TFL), Kleene (14 tackles), Fitzgerald (10.5 tackles, 2 INT) and Bradyn Barclay (10.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL) are other seniors that will step up into even bigger roles this year.
CONCLUSION: Wright and Phair were arguably the top players on their respective side of the ball last year, and they are both back to lead the way again this season. Just having beasts like that can go a long way in success. Of course, there are a lot of other returnees, and Coach Smith’s system, culture and program is humming along right now.
Spencer Tigers — 2018 Record: 8-3 overall, 4-1 district
Coach: Jim Tighe
OVERVIEW: The Tigers lost their first game of the season a year ago before five straight wins, a tight loss to SBL and then a trip to the state quarterfinals. That’s when the Warriors flexed their muscles on Spencer again and ended their season a bit short. However, there’s a bunch of returning talent for Spencer following their breakout season.
OFFENSE: Senior running back Isaiah Spencer was the story last year, and he figures to be the story again this year. He rushed for 1,533 yards and 20 touchdowns on 267 carries a year ago. His quarterback and classmate Gage Garnatz is also back following a 619-yard passing, 460-yard rushing, 11-touchdown junior year. Senior Isaac Pingel had 269 yards rushing and four touchdowns of his own, and senior Griffin Garnatz rushed for 167 yards and a score. Freshman Karter Petzenhauser was the No. 2 receiver despite grabbing just five receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
DEFENSE: The defense is also in good hands despite the loss of leading tackler Chase Hough. Pingel was second with 59.5 total tackles and added 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks while Petzenhauser had 47.5 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks in his freshman campaign. Seniors Griffin Garnatz (44 tackles, 2 INT, 2 FR), Brady Schlaeger (21.5 tackles, 3 TFL), Kyle Morony (21 tackles, 3 INT), Spencer (11 tackles, 1.5 TFL), TJ Arnold (7 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and Darrious Green (7 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks) are joined by returning juniors Jon Nissen (12 tackles, 2 TFL) and Ethan Heiter (12 tackles, 2.5 tackles) in what should be a pretty salty defense.
CONCLUSION: The offense is loaded, the defense is loaded and Spencer has the experience of advancing deep into the playoffs a year ago. Expect another big season for the Tigers.
Storm Lake Tornadoes — 2018 Record: 4-5 overall, 1-4 district
Coach: Rudy Wieck
OVERVIEW: Storm Lake had a strong start to last season, including a 2-0 win over Humboldt. They were 4-1 before running the Spencer-Denison-Heelan-SBL gauntlet and finishing on a four-game losing skid. There are 19 seniors gone from last year and what should be about 15 in this year’s senior class returning.
OFFENSE: The quarterback, though, was a sophomore. Now-junior Mark Eddie should be back behind center after throwing for 590 yards, rushing for 225 and combining for seven total touchdowns. He made some sophomore mistakes at times (12 INT), but you have to guess he will be even better this year. Lead running back and senior Kole Wiegert and fellow back and senior Colton Dreith are both back as well after rushing for 464 and 410 yards, respectively. Junior Jailen Hansen is worth watching on the outside. He had nine receptions for 104 yards last year.
DEFENSE: Dreith is the defensive star the Tornadoes will lean on again after he had a team-high in solo tackles (61) and total tackles (73). He also had 6.5 TFLs and three sacks on the season. Wiegert had 29 tackles and 2.5 TFL while juniors Jesus Soto (19 tackles, TFL) and Hansen (16 tackles, 2 INT) are joined by senior Tate Mattson (9 tackles) as some key defensive returnees.
CONCLUSION: The offense has plenty of skill position players returning, but the defense may have some growing pains while they work in some new faces. That said, Dreith is going to be all over the place anyway and having a star like that always makes transitions a little easier.
PREDICTION
The district is once again going to be very, very tough. Where some teams might take a step back, there are others that figure to take a step forward. The strength of the league paid off last year with three teams making the playoffs. I would hardly be surprised if that were to happen again.
The Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton. It’s hard to pick against the Warriors at this point, but Spencer, Denison-Schleswig and Bishop Heelan Catholic figure to be more than capable of making a run of their own.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.