(KMAland) -- The Falls Sports Preview extravaganza continues today with a look at KMAland Boys Cross Country.
FALL PREVIEW LINKS
FOOTBALL: Class 8-Man District 7
FOOTBALL: Class A District 10
FOOTBALL: Class 1A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 2A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 3A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 4A District 7
FOOTBALL: Class 8-Man District 8
FOOTBALL: Class A District 9
FOOTBALL: Class 1A District 8
VOLLEYBALL: Hawkeye Ten Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Western Iowa Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Corner Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Pride of Iowa Conference
VOLLEYBALL: Rolling Valley Conference
CROSS COUNTRY: KMAland Girls Cross Country
MARTIN BLOG FALL PREVIEW NO. 16 -- KMALAND BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Trojans — 2018 H-10 Finish: 3rd (83 points)
Coach: Dan Vargason
Like the girl’s team, Atlantic’s boys found their way to Fort Dodge with a state qualifying run. The Trojans were 15th in 3A and return six of their top seven runners. Senior Evan Brummer led them at state with a 30th-place finish and was sixth at the H-10 meet. Meanwhile, fellow seniors Bradley Dennis (13th at H-10) and Aybren Moore (47th) are joined by junior Ethan Williams (54th) and sophomores Cooper Jipsen (27th) and Zane Berg (33rd).
Clarinda Cardinals — 2018 H-10 Finish: 11th (286 points)
Coach: Jane Mayer
The Cardinals have four of their top six runners back from last year, although they did lose their leading runner in Tyler Halloran. Sophomore Mark Everett had a strong finish to last year, ending up 44th in the conference meet. Juniors Jordan Fasnacht and Aiden Shatava and sophomore Brayden Hayes are other likely returnees this season for Clarinda.
Creston Panthers — 2018 H-10 Finish: 10th (271 points)
Coach: Pat Schlapia
A very young Creston team last year figures to be more experienced this season. Junior Clayton Stafford placed 36th at the H-10s last year and still does have that state qualification as a freshman in his back pocket. Others that are potential returnees include seniors Jared Moreland (43rd), Hunter Fry (61st), Levi Hitz (63rd) and Devin Baker (72nd) and juniors Jackson Kinsella (68th) and Keegan Trembly (74th).
Denison-Schleswig Monarchs — 2018 H-10 Finish: 7th (169 points)
Coach: Nick Bradley
The Monarchs have six of their seven runners from the H-10 meet returning to the fold this season. Senior Esteban Martinez ran 22nd at last year’s meet to lead the group while sophomore Ricky Ledesma was 28th. Seniors Logan Dahm (41st), Colton Johnson (55th) and DJ Meyers (57th) and sophomore Cole Carlson (53rd) are other returnees for the Monarchs.
Glenwood Rams — 2018 H-10 Finish: 2nd (66 points)
Coach: Todd Peverill
The Rams qualified for last year’s Class 3A state meet and placed 14th among the best of the best. They lose three of their top five runners from the conference meet, but they do bring their top returning runner from the state meet - Sam McIntyre (48th, 10th at H-10) - and the top returning runner from the conference meet - Tyler Huey (7th). Juniors Nathan Rohrberg (39th) and Trevor Warren (38th) are also returning to form a solid and experienced core for the Rams.
Harlan Cyclones — 2018 H-10 Finish: 4th (126 points)
Coach: Doug Renkly
The defending Hawkeye Ten individual champion is junior Trey Gross, who also qualified for state and finished 41st in Class 3A. So, they have the individual champion favorite, and they also bring back a trio of seniors - Isaac Jones, Wyatt Obrecht and Dalton Gross - and a pair of juniors in Brennon Munch and Mitchell Rueschenberg. Those five all finished between 20th and 42nd a year ago.
Kuemper Catholic Knights — 2018 H-10 Finish: 9th (246 points)
Coach: Mark Kloser
The Knights have all of their runners from last year’s conference championship meet returning this season. Senior Tyler Putney is the headliner of the group after he finished 11th at the meet. Fellow seniors Jack Hagen (50th) and Austin Hulsing (59th) could also return this year while juniors Caleb Monahan (62nd), Carter Soppe (71st) and Matt Janssen (76th) and sophomore Sam Janssen (64th) figure to also be in the mix this year.
Lewis Central Titans — 2018 H-10 Finish: 1st (45 points)
Coach: Taylor May
The Titans made a big jump from 2017 to 2018, landing three in the top nine and seven in the top 21 on their way to the conference title. Senior Connor Lancial and returning state qualifier and sophomore Aiden Rudloff finished second and third, respectively, while senior Cael Woltmann was ninth last year. Juniors Nathan Sell and Tyler Ruiz placed 14th and 17th, respectively, and senior Josh Sell was 18th. Another sophomore in Charlie King placed 21st.
Red Oak Tigers — 2018 H-10 Finish: 6th (145 points)
Coach: Curt Adams
Sophomore Baylor Bergren had a standout freshman season, finishing 12th in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and then later qualifying for state with a 48th-place finish in Class 2A. They also bring back five other runners from the conference meet, including seniors Avery Graham (34th), Connor Koppa (35th) and Bruce Lukehart (46th). Junior Ethan Horn (65th) and sophomore Kaden Johnson (45th) are also returning for the Tigers.
Shenandoah Mustangs — 2018 H-10 Finish: 8th (205 points)
Coach: Andy Campbell
Seniors and sophomores is the name of the game for Shenandoah this year. The Mustangs lost their top two runners from last year’s conference meet, which also included senior state qualifier Jack Campbell. The top returning runners all ran tight together at the conference meet, led by sophomore Josh Schuster (48th) and senior Nick Mather (49th). Seniors Blake Son (52nd) and Levi Detrick (56th) and sophomore Eli Schuster (60th) were also in the mix and should return this year.
St. Albert Falcons — 2018 H-10 Finish: 4th (108 points)
Coach: Russ Sindelar
Yet another state qualifier from last season, the Falcons placed ninth in the Class 1A state meet and welcome back a pretty strong core. While they will have to replace three seniors, their top runner Bennett Heisterkamp (8th at H-10, 11th at state) returns for his own senior season. He’s joined by classmate Ryan Hughes (23rd at H-10), who is doubling up with football and XC this fall. Additionally, sophomores Jonah Churchill (30th) and Hayden Piskorski (51st) bring back a year of experience, and they add one of the top freshman runners in the conference in Colin Lillie.
PREDICTION
Lewis Central brings all seven of their runners at last year’s conference meet back. And so, it makes perfect sense to make this….
The Pick: Lewis Central
CORNER CONFERENCE
Clarinda Academy Eagles
Coach: Taylor Wissel
We don’t know much about what Clarinda Academy will look like this year in cross country until we see them. Stay tuned.
East Mills Wolverines
Coach: Joe Wortman
The Wolverines return their top three runners from last year’s SQM in Guthrie Center. Juniors Justin Wells and Jesse Oyster were 59th and 62nd, respectively, and senior Marcus Pfister finished 118th.
Essex Trojans
Coach: Jasmine Glasgo
The Trojans have their own team this year, and a former runner from Essex (and former collegiate runner) will head the team. Stay tuned on what that team will look like.
Fremont-Mills Knights
Coach: Mike Wood
The Knights had one runner at last year’s SQM, and he is back. Senior Nicolas Miramontes had a 110th place finish in Guthrie Center.
Griswold Tigers
Coach: Teresa Engler
Both of the Tigers’ two runners at the SQM are back in sophomores Michael Kunze and Adam Houser. They placed 86th and 99th, respectively, at the meet.
Sidney Cowboys
Coach: Steve Meyer
Sidney should once again have some big goals with the return of state qualifier and 11th-place finisher (in 1A) Noah Jorgenson. The senior is joined by his brother and sophomore Cole Jorgenson, who placed 44th at the SQM. Fellow sophomore Kyle Beam and senior Connery Lucas could also return to this year’s team.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW Vikings — 2018 WIC Finish: NTS
Coach: Jenny Hamilton
The Vikings top runner has graduated, but they could bring back their next three runners from the conference meet last season. Juniors Collin Shutters and Jay Patel and sophomore Ben Wessel were 31st, 63rd and 55th, respectively, at the WIC meet.
Audubon Wheelers — 2018 WIC Finish: NTS
Coach: Pete Dammel
Sophomore Jackson Deist was the top runner on the Wheelers last year, and he proved it at the WIC meet with a 30th-place finish. The only other returnee from last year’s trio of runners is senior Morgan Christensen, who ended up 56th overall.
IKM-Manning Wolves — 2018 WIC Finish: 3rd (74 points)
Coach: Robert Cast
The Wolves return their top six runners from last year’s team, and they should be in good shape to have at least a top three finish in the WIC again this year. Junior Quentin Dreyer was fourth at last year’s meet to lead the Wolves while fellow juniors Tanner Spoelstra (11th) and Connor Keller (12th) also finished well. Senior Parker Behrens (20th), junior Haven Reese (33rd) and sophomore Timothy Connor (51st) helped make up a diverse and talented team last year. Senior Carter Sorenson could be in line to finish out the varsity lineup.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 2018 WIC Finish: NTS
Coach: Kelli Gaukel
The Panthers had four runners at last year’s WIC meet, and they should all be back. Senior Kaleb King led the way with a 13th place finish while junior Noah Bock was 39th and sophomores Baker Lally and Hagen Heistand ran 58th and 64th, respectively.
Missouri Valley Big Reds — 2018 WIC Finish: 4th (92 points)
Coach: Scott Cihacek
The Big Reds lost their top runner in Jordan Hustak, but they do bring back their next six from the WIC Meet. Junior Zach Sulley placed 15th while sophomore Will Gutzmer went 24th and junior Sean Callaghan was 26th. Sophomore Jackson Hustak (34th) and juniors Hunter Roden (38th) and Dalton Birke (42nd) are also back from last year’s lineup. The last spot could end up being decided between sophomores Tye Knudson and Ethan Savala, who placed 46th and 48th, respectively, at the meet.
Riverside Bulldogs — 2018 WIC Finish: 5th (100 points)
Coach: Alex Oliver
The Bulldogs have their top three runners from the conference meet coming back. Junior Ben Schroder was the top dog and finished ninth last year at the WIC as a sophomore. Senior Dennis Pilling and junior Wyatt Sparr were 19th and 23rd, respectively, and senior Mason Wichman placed 35th. The remaining three spots in the varsity group could end up being decided among juniors Dylan McDonald and Conner Stevens and senior Lance Skank.
Treynor Cardinals — 2018 WIC Finish: 1st (48 points)
Coach: Dan Schleisman
The Cardinals won last year’s WIC championship behind the terrific duo of Jerry Jorgenson (now at Nebraska) and Derrick Thompson (now a senior). Thompson placed third at the WIC and later qualified for state. Sophomore Ryan Konz placed 10th and also had a major role in the win. Seniors Jacob Reelfs (17th), Jacob Keay (21st) and Jacob Hrasky (32nd) and junior Joey Konz (27th) are also back. Isa Bernadez (36th) and Max Hayes (37th) could battle for the final varsity spot this year.
Tri-Center Trojans — 2018 WIC Finish: 2nd (50 points)
Coach: Alexia Cochran
The Trojans had run this league when it came to winning WIC titles for a number of years. Now, with all seven returning members of last year’s team, they will look to reclaim it. State qualifiers junior Brett McGee and senior Jon Franke placed sixth and seventh at last year’s WIC while senior Caiden Bryant was right behind them in eighth. Fellow seniors Joey Wohlers (14th) and Dean Robinson (18th) and juniors Jason VanNordstrand (22nd) and Luke Lehan (40th) are also back.
Underwood Eagles — 2018 WIC Finish: 6th (143 points)
Coach: Eric Hjelle
The Eagles had five runners at the WIC meet last year, and they will bring back four of them. That group is led by super sophomore Bryce Patten, who placed fifth in the conference last season. The other returnees from last year’s group are senior Dalton Larson (53rd), junior Luke Martin (57th) and sophomore Clayton Luett (78th).
PREDICTION
Treynor was the top dog last year, but they lose their top dog. While they will still have the one of the conference’s favorites to win the league (Thompson), there are a number of other Tri-Center runners that can probably say the same. So…
The Pick: Tri-Center
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Once again, the Pride of Iowa Conference did not hold a meet last year due to some unfortunate weather. All of these places are from their respective SQMs.
Bedford Bulldogs
Coach: Tim Gallagher
The Bulldogs have six of their top seven runners returning from last season, although they will have to replace one of their top two. Junior Josh Neihart placed 28th at the SQM in Guthrie Center while sophomores Owen Lucas (45th) and Noah Johnson (75th) were next. Juniors Stephen Burn (76th) and Sam Bredensteiner (121st) and senior Bradley Johnson (92nd) could also be back to lead this year’s team.
Central Decatur Cardinals
Coach: Reece Tedford
Central Decatur had a really young team last year, and Coach Tedford will be happy to potentially bring back all seven of their runners this year and next year. Juniors Brandon Vecchio and Avery Marvin lead the way while sophomore Matthew Patience, junior Keaton Adams and sophomores Brayden Olson, Quentin Coffelt and Ashton Gregg all finished between 92nd and 101st at their 2A SQM. I’d look for the Cardinals to make a big step this year.
East Union Eagles
Coach: Richard Bryson
The Eagles return just three runners from last season with senior Cole Nelson leading the way. Nelson was 51st at last year’s SQM in Guthrie Center while sophomore Damon Hayes and junior Blake Wuebker also return for East Union.
Lenox Tigers
Coach: Curtis Fisher
The Tigers will bring back their first three runners from last year’s state qualifier. Sophomores Mizael Gomez and Cael England and senior Blake Rychnovsky all bring back the experience of running in last year’s SQM.
Martensdale-St Marys Blue Devils
Coach: Andrea Benson
Martensdale-St. Marys lost their top runner from last season, but they will have their next six from that team returning. Seniors Derek Bloodgood, Joey Rose, Robbie Criswell and Dylan Higens, junior Derek Kleve and sophomore Chris Craig are all returning members of last year’s varsity.
Mount Ayr Raiders
Coach: Deb Larsen
The Raiders will have six of their top seven runners from last year’s SQM returning this season. However, they do lose their top runner from that meet in Chase Smith. Of course, senior Isaac Timmerman was right there with him throughout the season and qualified for state with him. Juniors Levi Henry and Scott Driskell also placed within the top 58 at the SQM while seniors Joan Trujillo and Tyler Jones and sophomore Will Newton could also be back from last year’s team.
Nodaway Valley Wolverines
Coach: Darrell Burmeister
The Wolverines are absolutely loaded for what they hope will be a run at another state championship. They likely return four of the top nine runners in the conference, led by star senior Joshua Baudler, who won the SQM and placed second at the Class 1A state meet. Seniors Tyler Breheny and Carter Menefee are joined by juniors Ben Breheny, Toby Bower and Mason Menefee as returnees that ran for last year’s eighth-place state team.
Southeast Warren Warhawks
Coach: Jim Carr
The Warhawks should probably have the second-best returning team (behind Nodaway Valley) in this year’s POI. Junior Randy Jimenez was a state qualifier and placed 28th in 1A a year ago while junior Tanner Dierking was a top 50 guy at last year’s 1A SQM. Senior Kole Hoch, juniors Michael Geelan and Rayden Leavengood and sophomore Cole Fisher are also returning.
Southwest Valley Timberwolves
Coach: Jason Hults
Southwest Valley had just four runners on last year’s team, but they are all back this year and all pretty experienced. Seniors Sean McCormick and Trent Newton and juniors Blake Venteicher and Brayden Avila should all be returning pieces for Coach Hults in the varsity lineup.
Wayne Falcons
Coach: Rebecca Roberts
The Falcons had five runners on last year’s team, and they will bring back four. Sophomore RC Hicks was their top dog and placed 43rd at the 1A SQM. Fellow sophomore Ty Earls is joined by junior Lane O’Brien and senior Joseph Palmer in what could be the returning top four for this year’s Wayne squad.
PREDICTION
Nodaway Valley’s nine-year streak of championships ended last season when they didn’t have a meet. That’s about the only thing that can keep them from winning the POI this season.
The Pick: Nodaway Valley
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley Bulldogs — 2018 RVC Finish: 2nd (46 points)
Coach: Kent Hall
Boyer Valley is going to take a little bit of a hit due to graduation. They lost their top runner and the RVC champion Justin Ambrose, as well two of their other top six from last year. Juniors Nathaniel Green and Clay Roberts were 10th and 14th, respectively, while sophomore Adam Puck was 13th.
CAM, Anita Cougars — 2018 RVC Finish: 3rd (67 points)
Coach: Todd Russell
The Cougars were really young last season. Sophomore Ethan Follman placed fifth at the RVC meet while classmate Eyon Steffenson was 18th. Juniors Mike Hill (15th), Seth Stepheson (19th) and Walker Gettler (20th) were also top 20 runners in the league.
Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders — 2018 RVC Finish: NTS
Coach: Elizabeth Larscheid
All three Coon Rapids-Bayard runners from last year’s RVC meet will return this year for the Crusaders. Senior Colby Heithoff, junior Kegan Ciliers and sophomore Corey Heithoff were 9th, 16th and 23rd at the conference meet in 2018.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton Spartans — 2018 RVC Finish: NTS
Coach: Terry Weisenborn
It does not appear as though the Spartans had a boys runner last season. Stay tuned on if they will the year.
West Harrison Hawkeyes — 2018 RVC Finish: NTS
Coach: Troy Maasen
They only had two runners last year at the conference meet, and they should be back. Sophomore Brayden Jaeckel and junior Aaron Peterson were 21st and 22nd, respectively, last season for the Hawkeyes.
Woodbine Tigers — 2018 RVC Finish: 1st (22 points)
Coach: Rod Smith
The Tigers were absolutely loaded last season and did well to win the RVC meet with a mere 22 points. They lose two of their top three runners, but I think they’re still going to be in really good shape. Senior Adam Sherer was the conference runner-up last year and should be favored to win it this year. Meanwhile, juniors Conrad Schafer (6th), Sheldyn Waite (7th) and Payton Bush (11th) and sophomore Aidan Carmody (8th) were also among the top 11. Sophomores Easton Reisz and Beau Hesman were solid runners on JV last year and could make the leap to varsity this season.
PREDICTION
Considering the losses of Boyer Valley and the large numbers in the Woodbine program, I’ve got the Tigers repeating.
The Pick: Woodbine
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 2018 MRC Finish: 7th (173 points)
Coach: Todd Roerig
All six of Heelan’s runners from last year’s MRC group will be back this year. The Crusaders boast seniors John Greer (16th), Cole Satterwhite (32nd), Michael Leiting (41st) and Henry Sealey (47th) as well as junior Noah Winkel (38th) and sophomore Roberto Rundquist (46th).
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 2018 MRC Finish: 6th (144 points)
Coach: Scott Milner
The Lynx will bring back five of their six runners from the conference meet a year ago. That group is led by senior Steven Hornberg, who placed fourth at the MRC in 2018. He’s joined by juniors Ethan Leinen, Cam Erickson, Trenton Funk and Dalton Pregon, who went 24th, 42nd, 44th and 45th, respectively.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 2018 MRC Finish: 2nd (64 points)
Coach: Doug Muehlig
A strong junior class leads Thomas Jefferson this season after a breakout campaign in 2018. Wimach Gilo placed third and Aidan Booton was eighth at the conference meet before both qualified for the 4A state event. Also, Juan Martinez (12th), Hunter Ryba (22nd) and Gage Belt (23rd) are all back. And they’re all juniors.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 2018 MRC Finish: 3rd (68 points)
Coach: Monte Larson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a strong senior class last year, and they say goodbye to five of their seven runners from the conference meet. We do know juniors Ty Shoulders and Nick Muller were two of the top 18 runners in the conference last season, placing 14th and 18th, respectively.
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 2018 MRC Finish: 5th (140 points)
Coach: Nick Gaul
The Black Raiders had just one runner in the top 20 of the MRC last season, and he’s gone. However, they do bring back their next six, and they should be all the better for it. Seniors Clayton Roberts, Kevin Gregg and Craig Harris and juniors Owen Hoak, Juan Fuentes and Carter Vanderloo could make up this year’s varsity lineup.
Sioux City North Stars — 2018 MRC Finish: 1st (26 points)
Coach: Abdier Marrero
The Stars - a state qualifier last year - have the top two runners in the conference returning this year. Juniors Jaysen Bouwers and Colin Greenwell placed first and second at the 2018 meet. They also have sophomore Will Lohr (7th), junior Nick Walters (25th) and sophomore Yemane Kifle (26th) coming back this season. They appear to be the odds-on favorite to do it again.
Sioux City West Wolverines — 2018 MRC Finish: 4th (118 points)
Coach: Abigail Mehlhaff
The Wolverines have four juniors returning from last year’s team, led by sixth-place finisher Rey Gonzalez. Classmates Deven Henry, Cesar Vazquez and Abraham Ponce were 10th, 39th and 40th, respectively, in the MRC a year ago.
PREDICTION
Sioux City North was loaded a year ago, and they should be in pretty good shape again this season. When you have the top two guys, that’s a very difficult dynamic to beat. However, Thomas Jefferson should likely close the gap a bit. Still…
The Pick: Sioux City North
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal Maroons
Coach: Matt Warren
The Maroons return all three of their runners from last season - senior Kade Klommhaus and sophomores Alex Baker and Skyler Stamps.
Melcher-Dallas Saints
Coach: Amy Stuart
Melcher-Dallas has senior Emery Sage back after qualifying for state and finishing 34th in Class 1A a year ago. He’s likely the top runner in the conference. He also has the benefit of some other solid retuning runners, including junior Ryan Krpan and seniors Noah Offenburger, Tyler Hartman and Jacob Russell.
Moravia Mohawks
Coach: Darcie Whitlow
Moravia had three runners from last year, but they will return just one of them in sophomore Brody Robinson, who was their top runner in their 1A SQM at Iowa City.
Moulton-Udell Eagles
Moulton-Udell had one runner last year, but he has graduated. We’ll keep an eye on if they have any runners this year.
Orient-Macksburg Bulldogs
Coach: Grant Bohlke
The Bulldogs welcome back three runners from last year’s team, led by junior Chance Kiddoo, who placed 93rd at last year’s SQM in Guthrie Center. Senior Vinh Nguyen and sophomore Xzander McVay are also returning to the fold.
Twin Cedars Sabers
Coach: Trent Verwers
The Sabers did not have any runners at last year’s SQM. We’ll keep an eye out for this year’s potential team.
Send any corrections, questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.