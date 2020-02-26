(KMAland) -- Diagonal's Erin Sobotka, Lamoni's Abby Martin and Orient-Macksburg's Kaela Eslinger were named unanimous All-Bluegrass Conference selections.
They were joined on the team by Kynser Reed (Melcher-Dallas), Chelsey Boetcher (Moulton-Udell), Maddy Maedel (Lamoni), Kinzee Eggers (Murray), Thayda Houser (Seymour), Natalee Watters (Seymour) and Brooke Roby (Twin Cedars). Reed and Boetcher were also unanimous selections.
Diagonal's Taylor Lumbard, Lamoni's Leslie Guyer and Reese Potter as well as O-M's Hailey Johnson were among choices for the second team. Honorable mention selections included Carly Maedel (Lamoni), Anna Newton (Diagonal), Jayda Chew (Murray) and Caitlyn Gist (O-M).
The complete list of selections can be viewed below.