(KMAland) -- Class 4A and 5A regional finals, Class 1A district semifinals, Class 2A district championships, Missouri girls and boys district action, Nebraska girls and boys subdistrict and district play. All in one night. Let’s recap last night’s tournament trail action…
TUESDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Let’s check on those advancers…
GLENWOOD: I had Glenwood’s 24th win of the season on 960. The Rams rolled to an 86-65 win over LeMars, and it was pretty much a perfect representation of everything that makes them really, really good.
Jenna Hopp started hot and scored 20, Elle Scarborough went for 15 and filled it up with a bunch of other numbers and three others scored in double figures. That included Abby Hughes, who came in off the bench and scored in dubs for a second straight game. It didn’t include Morgan Stanislav, but she hit a pair of 3s – one in each half – to show Glenwood’s depth goes even further than originally thought.
Now, they’re 24-0 and on to Des Moines. What’s next? Man, as far as I’m concerned, they should be shooting for the moon. This is simply one of the most impressive basketball teams I’ve had the chance to cover in my time at KMA. Frankly, they’re a joy to watch.
LEWIS CENTRAL: Brent Barnett had the call last night of another state-qualifying win for the Titans, which will go to state for the eighth time in school history and fifth time since 2013. The win was a little different than Glenwood’s, as they really had to grind it out with their defense in a low-possession game. But LC is comfortable playing any kind of style.
Megan Witte led the charge with 17 points, and it got me thinking that Witte (and other members of that senior class) are going to leave as the most prolific senior class in school history. If you look at all the wins and trips to state between volleyball and basketball, this is truly a golden era for LC athletics. On to state.
SIOUX CITY EAST: Wait, what happened? The Black Raiders shocked Dowling, me, the state, the country and the universe with their win over a highly favored Maroons team. These are the kind of results that makes basketball such an appealing sport. It is a sport where almost ANYTHING can happen. One team gets hot, one team gets not and that’s that. What a win.
On to the boys…
Nodaway Valley & Central Decatur: The two Pride of Iowa Conference rivals both picked up victories to set up a district championship matchup tomorrow night. Michel Evertsen had the biggest scoring night with 25 points for the Cardinals while Cole Pedersen filled it up with 19 points, nine boards and six blocks. Nodaway Valley had three in double figures: Mason Menefee (15), Joshua Baudler (14) and Toby Bower (10).
Bedford & Mount Ayr: Hey, two more Pride of Iowa Conference teams that handled business against non-conference foes to set up a district final. They did in different fashions, with Bedford surviving a tight battle with East Mills thanks to a late Cooper Nally bucket. Then Mount Ayr leaned on the Frost brothers in a double-digit win over Sidney. Dawson had 18, Jaixen finished with 13 and the Raiders kept up their winning ways.
CAM & Martensdale-St. Marys: It’s not two Pride of Iowa Conference teams, but it is one. The other – CAM – is out of the Rolling Valley, and they were able to finish a season sweep of Stanton. The Cougars did what they usually do. They put four in double figures, led by Jacob Holste’s 16, and won for the 10th straight time. The next challenge will be fierce, as the POI champion kept Coon Rapids-Bayard at an arm’s distance throughout in a 63-48 victory.
St. Albert & Woodbine: It figured to be two close games last night in Dunlap, and for the most part that’s what happened. St. Albert pulled away from a tie score at halftime and eventually won 50-35 behind 15 from Ryan Hughes. In the nightcap, Woodbine shocked the home crowd with a grueling, grinding 41-39 triumph, won on a game-winner from Wyatt Pryor. With Layne Pryor back in the lineup – the lineup that they originally thought they would have all season – the Tigers are going to be a very tough out.
Treynor: The Cardinals kept on rolling in a 67-44 win over Tri-Center. Their run over the last two months has been majestic. As majestic as a Jack Tiarks dunk. Or two, or three, or four or five. At some point over the last month or so, Tiarks realized that he can pretty much dunk all the time. And so he has done it. I saw a Twitter comment that I found pretty funny and also pretty real. First, a little context…
For those of you that don’t know, Treynor football coach Jeff Casey has been keeping a dunk counter on Twitter. It was a kind of fun deal to just mess around with early in the year. They might get to a dozen or so, right? Well, after last night there are 61! SIXTY-ONE! And the Twitter comment: “There are schools that don’t even have 61 dunks in their HISTORY.” I mean, that’s true.
Ankeny Christian Academy: Ankeny Christian Academy was another Class 1A winner last night, as they were able to edge past and knock out the defending two-time state champion Grand View Christian. They have a really tough one coming up in Madrid tomorrow night.
THE CONFERENCE CUP CHASE
For the first time this year we have some girls AND boys records to update. So, here are the girls with the overall record first and the record last night in parentheses…
Hawkeye Ten: 8-1 (2-0)
Corner: 3-5
Western Iowa: 6-4
Pride of Iowa: 7-6
Rolling Valley: 4-4
Missouri River: 7-3 (1-1)
Bluegrass: 1-8
Now for the boys with the same format…
Hawkeye Ten: 7-3 (1-1)
Corner: 2-5 (0-3)
Western Iowa: 3-7 (0-1)
Pride of Iowa: 10-3 (5-0)
Rolling Valley: 5-5 (1-1)
Missouri River: 1-3
Bluegrass: 2-7 (1-2)
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Let’s run ‘em down from worst to first…
Dowling was favored to beat SCE by 21.02 and LOST by 4 (25.02 difference)
Boyer Valley was favored to beat Woodbine by 15.94 and LOST by 2 (17.94 difference)
Stanton was favored to beat CAM by 1.60 and LOST by 14 (15.60 difference)
Nod Valley was favored to beat Lamoni by 4.33 and won by 19 (14.67 difference)
St. Albert was favored to beat IKM-M by 1.77 and won by 15 (13.23 difference)
Mount Ayr was favored to beat Sidney by 24.91 and won by 13 (11.91 difference)
Treynor was favored to beat T-C by 12.37 and won by 23 (10.03 difference)
LC was favored to beat DCG by 9.70 and won by 18 (8.30 difference)
MSTM was favored to beat CRB by 23.18 and won by 15 (8.18 difference)
CD was favored to beat Murray by 7.64 and won by 13 (5.36 difference)
East Mills was favored to beat Bedford by 3.56 and LOST by 1 (4.56 difference)
GVC was favored to beat ACA by 0.96 and LOST by 2 (2.96 difference)
Glenwood was favored to beat LeMars by 18.40 and won by 21 (2.60 difference)
Panorama was favored to beat Kuemper by 9.52 and won by 12 (2.48 difference)
Johnston was favored to beat AL by 18.55 and won by 21 (2.45 difference)
BCMoore has one of his worst nights of the tournament trail with a 10-5 record and an average difference of 9.92.
We also looked at the other 4A and 5A regional finals. Here’s how it went from worst to first…
Marion was favored to beat CCA by 14.97 and LOST by 17 (31.97 difference)
Iowa City High was favored to beat Hempstead by 25.78 and won by 49 (23.22 difference)
North Scott was favored to beat Keokuk by 21.20 and won by 39 (17.80 difference)
WSR was favored to beat Xavier by 4.76 and won by 17 (12.24 difference)
Ankeny Centennial was favored to beat Cedar Falls by 0.69 and LOST by 10 (10.69 difference)
SEP was favored to beat IC West by 16.60 and won by 12 (4.60 difference)
Waukee was favored to beat Ames by 27.00 and won by 23 (4.00 difference)
Gilbert was favored to beat Grinnell by 3.51 and won by 7 (3.49 difference)
CPU was favored to beat Central DeWitt by 7.36 and won by 5 (2.36 difference)
Waterloo West was favored to beat Urbandale by 3.04 and won by 1 (2.04 difference)
CR Prairie was favored to beat Davenport North by 8.75 and won by 9 (0.25 difference)
Ballard was favored to beat Mason City by 13.11 and won by 13 (0.11 difference)
If we count in the Glenwood, LC, AL and SC East regional finals, BCMoore’s system went 13-3 with an average difference of 9.44.
FAREWELLS
There were a lucky 13 advancers last night. Those that lost, though, totaled 11. Let’s take a look at the girls first…
MISSOURI RIVER (1): Abraham Lincoln
-The Lynx senior class is highly populated and highly productive. Co-leading scorer Lucy Turner was joined by all-around contributor Julia Wagoner in the starting lineup while Alexis Pomernackas and Sam Christiansen were key reserves. Other seniors that received reserve minutes were Moriah Heilesen and Khloe Herzog. The good news for AL is that three of their top five scorers will return to the fold next year.
On to the boys…
HAWKEYE TEN (1): Kuemper Catholic
-It was a heck of a tournament run for the Knights, which will lose six seniors in total. Five of them played major roles and finished among the top six in scoring. That was led by Kyle Berg, who topped the team in points and rebounds. Cole Collison, Tyler Putney, Tre Knobbe, Kyle Feauto and Arop Malek are other senior contributors on this year’s team.
CORNER (3): East Mills, Sidney, Stanton
-It was a smallish senior class for East Mills, but it was a fantastic and highly productive group. Michael Schafer and Nic Duysen lead the way like they do/did in most other sports, but Brad Hall was a key player for them all season long. Thomas Anderson is another senior that played in 14 games this year.
-Sidney says goodbye to four seniors. That is led by their outstanding all-around leader and multi-sport standout in Noah Jorgenson, who led the team in scoring. Connery Humphries, Storm Barrett and Jacob Stoner are others that played in nearly every single game this year.
-And then there’s Stanton, which follows up last year’s monumental senior class with another that was outstanding throughout their careers. Tyler Peterson was an unbelievable standout in so many ways, and he is going to be sorely missed. Easton Hultman, Keygan Day and Colton Thornburg also provided huge minutes and production throughout this season. Cody Bolton is another senior that played in one game this year. Also, while I think he will be back on the sideline at some point, this is a farewell to the retiring Kevin Blunt, who put in some great years at Stanton after successful stints at Bedford and Essex. He will be missed.
WESTERN IOWA (2): IKM-Manning, Tri-Center
-Another strong season for Coach Keith Wagner’s program, which had five seniors on this year’s roster. It was led by three starters in Colby Keller, Parker Behrens and Colten Brandt, as well as reserves Ben Lingle and Will Jorgensen. It sure does seem like Coach Wagner always gets the most out of every single team that he puts on the floor, and there’s no doubt that will continue in the future. With that said, this is a solid senior class that will definitely be missed.
-Tri-Center’s junior class is much-ballyhooed. However, there is a senior class that deserves some big kudos, too. Tom Turner was their top senior scorer, and his heroics in a district semifinal against Clarinda will be remembered for years to come. Other seniors include Caleb Mattox (unfortunately injured for much of the year), Ryan Lyle, Alec Boege and Derek Lehan.
ROLLING VALLEY (2): Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard
-Boyer Valley won the Rolling Valley Conference, had an 18-game win streak and definitely will leave this season with a lot more success than not. I know they’re probably not thinking about that today after the tough loss to Woodbine. They will lose three terrific seniors, including twin brothers Dylan and Lucas Berens and Kyle Hast. The sophomore class looks talented, but those seniors will be tough to replace.
-Coon Rapids-Bayard replaced their all-time leading scorer in Ben Obert, and all they did was see marked improvement throughout the course of the season. They’ll bring back their two sophomore standouts that led the team in scoring, but seniors Kade Schlepp, Jalen Rosenbeck, Colby Heithoff and Blaine Dudley will all be missed after giving them key minutes all year.
BLUEGRASS (2): Lamoni, Murray
-What a season for the Demons. Lamoni won the Bluegrass Conference championship and put 20 wins on the board. It looked like their top-ranked defense was going to do its job early last night, but it just didn’t sustain, unfortunately. Senior leading scorer Stephen Ansong is definitely going to be difficult to replace after he scored 1,000 career points. Others in the class that were also key contributors included Patrick Savage, Ethan Owen, Jeremiah Johnson and Michael Millslagle.
-Murray also loses a revolutionary standout star in 1,000-point scorer Reece Held, who scored 17.3 points per game. Kegan Johnson was also a key standout in the senior class, and Rilee Werner grabbed big minutes and moments throughout the season for the Mustangs. Their senior class should be solid next year, too, but there are some productive holes to replace.
RANKING THE WEDNESDAY MEETINGS
There are just three games involving KMAland conference schools on tonight’s slate. Here’s the worst-to-first ranking, although I can’t imagine any of these games being bad.
1A-6: No. 4 North Mahaska (20-2) vs. No. 23 Martensdale-St. Marys (17-8) – Martensdale-St. Marys will be the underdog here, but they are on a nice roll with four straight wins, including three against winning teams and two against teams with 20 wins this year. Here’s another with 20. BCMoore Projection: North Mahaska by 16.01.
2A-8: No. 10 Logan-Magnolia (20-3) vs. No. 16 AHSTW (20-3) – It’s round three between these two Western Iowa Conference foes. The Lady Vikes won by 3 in December and Lo-Ma won by 13 in January. Both squads won on the other team’s home floor. Tonight, Harlan is the site, and KMA 960 is the station. BCMoore Projection: Logan-Magnolia by 7.42.
1A-7: No. 8 St. Albert (12-11) vs. No. 13 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (21-1) – One team has won 21 straight and has the sixth-best scoring offense in 1A. The other has merely played the second-toughest schedule in 1A and can also score pretty well all things considered (21st at 55.17 per). I think this game is going to be at a high pace, high tempo and high excitement. I can’t wait to call it tonight at 8:00 on AM 960. BCMoore Projection: St. Albert by 1.29.
Here’s the rest of the 1A and 2A regional finals ranked from worst to first…
1A-8: No. 1 Newell-Fonda (23-0) vs. No. 10 Woodbury Central (18-5) – This is how good Newell-Fonda is. They are playing the No. 10 team in the BCMoore system, and they are a major, major favorite. BCMoore Projection: Newell-Fonda by 39.46.
2A-5: No. 1 Cascade (24-0) vs. No. 26 Iowa City Regina (16-7) – Cascade is the top-ranked team in the state for a reason, and one of the big reasons is their top-ranked defense, which has allowed just 30.2 points per game. They allowed just 19 in a 30-point win over Regina earlier this year. BCMoore Projection: Cascade by 30.82.
2A-3: No. 2 West Hancock (23-1) vs. No. 31 Panorama (20-3) – West Hancock and Bishop Garrigan can’t play again this year, but they’ve split two games by one point each. They might just hang out together in Des Moines. BCMoore Projection: West Hancock by 30.65.
2A-7: No. 5 North Linn (21-2) vs. No. 43 Van Meter (15-8) – North Linn brings a top five offense (2nd) and defense (5th), but they’ve played just the 40th-ranked schedule. Van Meter, though, is the lowest-ranked regional finalist. Good draw for North Linn? We’ll see. BCMoore Projection: North Linn by 29.50.
1A-2: No. 2 Bishop Garrigan (22-1) vs. No. 12 East Buchanan (17-7) – Garrigan carries the second-ranked offense in the class, and their only loss came to another regional final team in West Hancock. They’re a big favorite here. BCMoore Projection: Bishop Garrigan by 23.23.
1A-5: No. 3 Montezuma (22-1) vs. No. 11 Springville (20-4) – One of the most successful 1A schools of the last five or six years – Springville – takes on a Montezuma team with a star Iowa recruit in Shateah Wetering. BCMoore Projection: Montezuma by 15.04.
2A-2: No. 7 Emmetsburg (17-5) vs. No. 12 Osage (21-2) – Emmetsburg has played a top 10 schedule and ranks in the top 16 in both offense (16th) and defense (9th). Osage ranks in the top five in both – 5th in offense, 3rd in defense – but their schedule is ranked 64th. Hmmm….BCMoore Projection: Emmetsburg by 9.69.
1A-1: No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson (20-4) vs. No. 24 Gehlen Catholic (14-9) – Gehlen Catholic is coming off a win over undefeated MMCRU in a regional semifinal. Can they make it two in a row? BCMoore Projection: Kingsley-Pierson by 9.44.
1A-3: No. 14 Saint Ansgar (20-2) vs. No. 21 Central Elkader (21-3) – Great regional final matchup here with two 20-win programs, although they bring in the 60th and 79th-ranked schedules. Should be pretty, pretty good. BCMoore Projection: Saint Ansgar by 5.44.
2A-6: No. 6 West Branch (20-3) vs. No. 8 Van Buren (21-3) – Here’s a matchup of teams that should maybe be playing in Des Moines. They’re not, so we’ll settle for a high-powered regional final. These are two of the top four defenses in 2A, so expect a low-scoring affair. BCMoore Projection: West Branch by 3.31.
2A-1: No. 3 Western Christian (16-7) vs. No. 4 Central Lyon (18-5) – Wow, a matchup of two of the top four teams, according to the system, in a regional final. This should maybe be a state semifinal instead. BCMoore Projection: Western Christian by 2.00.
2A-4: No. 23 Denver (16-8) vs. No. 30 Grundy Center (16-7) – Grundy Center is coming off a significant upset of MFL-MarMac while Denver nabbed a tight overtime win over Aplington-Parkersburg. The 2A Cinderella comes from this region. BCMoore Projection: Denver by 0.66.
1A-4: No. 6 Burlington Notre Dame (20-4) vs. No. 7 Marquette Catholic (22-1) – The BCMoore system has Marquette Catholic as a 1.22 favorite, but it also has Marquette as the home team. It’s actually at a neutral site, so I’m just going to use their system scores and subtract from one another, and that’s a pretty small number. BCMoore Projection: Notre Dame by .04.
Enjoy another busy night of hoops!
