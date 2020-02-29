(KMAland) -- Not a lot of time this morning, but I will make up for it come Monday. All I’ve got for you to today is a rundown of tonight’s games, ranked by BCMoore’s system, and how the system did last night.
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s how things went last night with the trio of games we looked at…
AL was projected to beat Urbandale by 4.06 and won by 7 (2.94 difference)
SC East was projected to beat Ames by 5.79 and won by 3 (2.79 difference)
Dowling Catholic was projected to beat LC by 24.38 and won by 27 (2.62 difference)
A perfect 3-0 night with all three games within three points. Pretty good.
SATURDAY MATCHUPS
1A-8: No. 4 Remsen, St. Mary’s (21-3) vs. No. 25 St. Albert (10-14) — The Falcons’ ranking should be taken with a grain of salt considering four games against Nebraska schools. BCMoore’s system is great, but it cannot accurately depict out-of-state competition. I expect this to be very close. Hear this on our KMAX-Stream 1 tonight from Mapleton. BCMoore Projection: RSM by 13.94.
2A-8: No. 7 Treynor (23-1) vs. No. 25 Panorama (17-6) — The Cardinals have been outstanding since Christmas break. Seriously, it’s been some of the best basketball we’ve seen played around here in a while. Can they finish the deal? I’ve got it on AM 960. BCMoore Projection: Treynor by 12.84.
1A-5: No. 8 Montezuma (22-2) vs. No. 24 Nodaway Valley (16-7) — Montezuma is led by Truman State commit and big-time scorer Trey Shearer. This thing is all the way over in Knoxville. Big ups to Brent Barnett on making the trek on the X-Stream 2. BCMoore Projection: Montezuma by 7.89.
1A-7: No. 6 Martensdale-St. Marys (22-3) vs. No. 16 Mount Ayr (21-2) — One Pride of Iowa Conference team is going to state. Mount Ayr lost the initial meeting 62-45 in what they called their worst performance of the season. They’ve been waiting for this chance since then. Trevor has this tonight on FM 99.1. BCMoore Projection: MSTM by 4.49.
1A-6: No. 12 Ankeny Christian Academy (21-3) vs. No. 15 West Fork (22-2) — ACA has made a terrific run through their bracket with tight wins over Grand View Christian and Madrid in the last two. They had a heartbreaker of a loss to St. Albert in this round last year. Can they — in some ways — avenge that tonight? BCMoore Projection: ACA by 1.25.
Here’s how the rest of the substate finals in 1A and 2A look:
2A: No. 6 Camanche (20-3) vs. No. 54 West Burlington (14-8) — No. 54 is in a substate final, and they only had to beat No. 60 and No. 37 to get there. Sometimes the draw gets you, sometimes you get it. BCMoore Projection: Camanche by 27.04.
2A: No. 1 North Linn (23-0) vs. No. 38 Forest City (16-7) — One of the biggest mismatches in the system tonight. BCMoore Projection: North Linn by 24.96.
1A: No. 2 Lake Mills (22-2) vs. No. 21 Turkey Valley (22-3) — Both have 22 wins. One has played one of the easiest schedules in the state, according to the BCMoore system. BCMoore Projection: Lake Mills by 18.21.
2A: No. 12 Woodward-Granger (21-2) vs. No. 41 Albia (18-3) — Wins over No. 82 and 65 for Albia in their last two games has them one win from state. Meanwhile, Woodward-Granger ousted No. 8 Van Meter in a district final. BCMoore Projection: Woodward-Granger by 17.30.
2A: No. 2 Boyden-Hull (20-3) vs. No. 17 West Lyon (15-9) — Boyden-Hull comes in well-tested and has the fourth-ranked offense in the class. They also own wins by 11 and by 19 over West Lyon this year. BCMoore Projection: Boyden-Hull by 13.61.
2A: No. 9 Pella Christian (12-10) vs. No. 30 South Hamilton (15-7) — No surprise that Pella Christian made it this far, but they needed a big win over Des Moines Christian — a team they lost to in the regular season — to do it. BCMoore Projection: Pella Christian by 13.55.
2A: No. 5 West Sioux (21-2) vs. No. 18 South Central Calhoun (19-4) — West Sioux’s only losses came to Remsen, St. Mary’s and Hinton. They have wins over South O’Brien (twice), Western Christian (once) and RSM (once). Pretty good. BCMoore Projection: West Sioux by 10.47.
1A: No. 19 Wapsie Valley (17-7) vs. No. 43 Edgewood-Colesburg (15-9) — Edgewood-Colesburg is coming off a huge upset of previously-undefeated Easton Valley. BCMoore Projection: Wapsie Valley by 8.23.
1A: No. 5 Springville (19-5) vs. No. 17 Pekin (19-4) — Springville is just good at all sports now, huh? BCMoore Projection: Springville by 7.35.
1A: No. 1 South O’Brien (21-3) vs. No. 3 Bishop Garrigan (21-2) — Nothing like a substate final with two of the top three teams in the state. Only with the IHSAA. BCMoore Projection: SOB by 5.77.
2A: No. 4 Beckman Catholic (18-5) vs. No. 10 Monticello (20-2) — Monticello has run off 11 straight wins and has ridden the second-ranked defense in the class. BCMoore Projection: Beckman by 3.74.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.