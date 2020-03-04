(KMAland) -- Back-to-back games, back-to-back wins and now a Hawkeye Ten Conference semifinal on Thursday evening.
Glenwood and Lewis Central both picked up wins — very different wins — yesterday at the state tournament. Now, they will face off for the third time this season with a spot in the 4A championship on the line.
The Rams knocked off Gilbert behind an array of double-digit scorers (SIX of them) while Lewis Central edged past Ballard in a game you had to see to believe. The Titans were down 10 early, then they were up 7 late and then they were about to be ousted from the tournament in heartbreaking fashion.
Delaney Esterling decided she wasn’t down for that and scored the game-tying hoop — and it should be mentioned that McKenna Paulsen really made a splendid pass on the play. In OT, McKenna Pettepier sank her first shot of the game to open the final four minutes, and that was just enough for the Titans to escape.
You can check out my recap and reactions with the winning teams linked here for Glenwood and here for Lewis Central. Other advancers from Tuesday…
Bishop Heelan (Girls) — Heelan kept their winning ways to advance to a Class 3A state semifinal with a 50-38 win over Des Moines Christian. It was largely typical of a Heelan win this season, as Ella Skinner went for 19 points and had seven steals in the victory. They’re back at it on Thursday afternoon against Clear Lake.
Platte Valley (Girls) — Platte Valley’s girls continued their success with a dominant 23-point win over South Holt, advancing to a state quarterfinal behind 14 points from Jaclyn Pappert. They are back at it on Friday evening against Norborne (26-1) in a state quarterfinal.
Platte Valley (Boys) — The Platte Valley boys are also moving into a state quarterfinal after surviving an overtime battle with Mound City. This was their third win over the Panthers in four tries this season, and it was probably the most exciting and exhilarating as it helped them advance another step closer to a state title in their first year as Platte Valley (they won it all last year as Jefferson). Clayton Merrigan (24 points) and Chase Farnan (20 points) combined on 44 points in the win.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD (Boys) — Ashland-Greenwood is moving to the Class C1 state tournament in Nebraska. The Bluejays won 54-28 over Chase County and will find out their state opponent later today. This is just their third state trip in school history an their first since 2007.
WRAPPING UP THE CONFERENCE CUP
Here’s how things finish out after last night’s action in boys tournament trail play…
Pride of Iowa: 11-4
Hawkeye Ten: 9-4
Missouri River: 5-6
Rolling Valley: 5-7
Western Iowa: 4-7
Bluegrass: 3-8
Corner: 2-5
It was a good tournament for the POI!
BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s how things went in the games that involved KMAland conference schools…
BOYS: Dowling was projected to beat AL by 8.13 and won by 23 (14.87 difference)
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic was projected to beat DSM Christian by 23.51 and won by 12 (11.51 difference)
GIRLS: Ballard was projected to beat LC by 8.11 and LOST by 1 (9.11 difference)
GIRLS: Glenwood was projected to beat Gilbert by 10.64 and won by 14 (3.64 difference)
BOYS: Ankeny was projected to beat SC East by 7.67 and won by 6 (1.67 difference)
That’s a 4-1 day with some pretty close results and some that maybe were not so close.
Other results from yesterday…
BOYS: Dubuque Senior was projected to beat Davenport North by 15.88 and LOST by 2 (17.88 difference)
GIRLS: West Branch was projected to beat Osage by 10.07 and LOST by 7 (17.07 difference)
GIRLS: Cascade was projected to beat Denver by 24.88 and won by 13 (11.88 difference)
BOYS: Waterloo West was projected to beat North Scott by 9.36 and LOST by 1 (10.36 difference)
GIRLS: W-SR was projected to beat CPU by 5.85 and LOST by 4 (9.85 difference)
BOYS: IC West was projected to beat Pleasant Valley by 26.66 and won by 19 (7.66 difference)
BOYS: Centennial was projected to beat Johnston by 8.83 and won by 16 (7.17 difference)
GIRLS: North Scott was projected to beat CCA by 19.67 and won by 15 (4.67 difference)
BOYS: Waukee was projected to beat Valley by 1.66 and won by 4 (2.34 difference)
BOYS: Cedar Falls was projected to beat Hempstead by 7.81 and won by 9 (2.19 difference)
RANKING TODAY’S MATCHUPS
Quick rundown here as I’m short on time…
GIRLS 1A QF: No. 1 Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. No. 7 St. Albert (13-11) — BCMoore projects Newell-Fonda by 36.78.
GIRLS 1A QF: No. 2 Bishop Garrigan (23-1) vs. No. 22 Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8) -- BCMoore projects Bishop Garrigan by 29.56.
GIRLS 2A QF: No. 2 West Hancock (24-1) vs. No. 10 Logan-Magnolia (21-3) — BCMoore projects West Hancock by 17.65
GIRLS 1A QF: No. 3 Montezuma (23-1) vs. No. 13 Saint Ansgar (21-2) — BCMoore projects Montezuma by 16.54.
GIRLS 1A QF: No. 6 Marquette Catholic (23-1) vs. No. 23 Gehlen Catholic (15-9) — BCMoore Projects Marquette by 12.12.
GIRLS 2A QF: No. 3 Western Christian (17-7) vs. No. 5 North Linn (22-2) — BCMoore projects Wester Christian by 1.73
Enjoy the hoops.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.