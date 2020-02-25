(KMAland) -- The nuclear option has been enacted! Tonight, KMA Sports runs with four broadcasts simultaneously at Glenwood, Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson and Mount Ayr. That’s four stations and five games. I love it, I love it, I love it.
Anyway, let’s hit today’s tournament trail blog with great venom and vigor…
MONDAY HIGHLIGHTS
-This is mostly an Iowa-based tournament trail blog because we have the wonderful BCMoore to help us along the way, but I want to mention our Atchison County, Missouri teams before we roll along.
There’s the East Atchison girls, which you heard from last night on FM 99.1. The Wolves rolled to a win over St. Joseph Christian behind another big performance from Jaycee Graves, who dropped in 27 points. Up next is a rematch from last year’s district final against Mid-Buchanan. That’s on FM 99.1 tomorrow evening.
In Albany last afternoon/early evening, I had Rock Port’s 77-70 loss to Worth County. The Tigers just shot lights out to start the game, and it made the Jays do something a little different than they wanted to. They had to pick them up man-to-man, and with WOCO’s athleticism and quickness off the dribble that made for a tough guard for the Rock Port bigs. While Rock Port fought their behinds off to get back in the game, they fell just a bit short in a 77-70 defeat. However, that’s a 19-win season, and it’s hard to argue with that kind of success.
On to Iowa’s action last night…
-In Class 3A, Glenwood laid one on Greene County, which was the benefit of nabbing that No. 2 seed. They faced a Rams team that had struggled all season, and a team that was not familiar with them. We’ll get to why familiarity can make for a tough game in just a second.
The Rams got another impressive performance from Ryan Blum, who dropped in 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five assists. Zach Carr added 17, Ben Hughes put in 10 and Glenwood is moving along.
-Also in Glenwood last night, Harlan faced a FAMILIAR (there’s that word again) opponent in Atlantic. As chronicled in yesterday’s blog, this was the third straight Monday for an Atlantic/Harlan matchup. The first win for the Cyclones was by 30, the second was by 17 and then last night happened.
Again, familiarity can make for a tough matchup. The two teams know every single thing about one another, and it’s very difficult to bash a team three times. You saw that last night, as Atlantic led throughout the first half and even had a lead or two in overtime before Harlan won by 3.
I’ll have more on Atlantic in a bit, but on the Harlan side there was their usual amalgam of balance. Connor Bruck had 23 points to lead the charge, but there was also Michael Heithoff with 14 and Jonathan Monson doing his usual boxscore-filling with 10 points, five boards and three steals. The third of those iced the game and may or may not have saved the Harlan season.
-Denison-Schleswig is also moving along after driving to Winterset to beat Creston by 21. Charlie Wiebers became the fifth player in Monarch history to reach 1,000 points in scoring 21. The other four: Chris Kuhlman, Eric Wiebers, Scott Larson and Jon Harvey. I don’t know Jon Harvey, but those other three could ball. So can Charlie. The Monarchs get their shot at Winterset next.
-It was a tough, emotional day for the Lewis Central faithful with the passing of former standout athlete DJ Gnader. However, the Titans were able to play with heavy hearts and rolled to a 14-point win over Thomas Jefferson to open 4A substate play. Noah Rigatuso dropped in 20 points to lead the charge. That was just the latest strong performance from Rigatuso in a breakout senior campaign. After averaging 4.9 points last season, he’s well over 15 per this season. Great story.
-A couple other notes on advancers….
Sergeant Bluff-Luton continued their strong play in the late season, rolling to a 28-point win over Spencer. LeMars also handled their business for a third time in sweeping through Bishop Heelan Catholic with a 19-point triumph. Onward…
THE CONFERENCE CUP CHASE
Here’s how we look in the boys division through Monday night’s play. The first record is the overall while the record in parentheses is last night’s mark.
Hawkeye Ten: 6-2 (2-0)
Corner: 2-2
Western Iowa: 3-6
Pride of Iowa: 5-3
Rolling Valley: 4-4
Missouri River: 1-3 (1-3)
Bluegrass: 1-5
THE BCMOORE REPORT
A look at last night’s predictions and results, ranked from worst to first…
SBL was projected to beat Spencer by 11.50 and won by 28 (16.50 difference)
SC West was projected to beat Fort Dodge by 10.58 and LOST by 5 (15.58 difference)
Harlan was projected to beat Atlantic by 15.76 and won by 3 (12.76 difference)
Denison was projected to win by 11.04 and won by 21 (9.96 difference)
Glenwood was projected to beat Greene County by 27.03 and won by 35 (7.97 difference)
LeMars was projected to beat Heelan by 13.13 and won by 19 (5.87 difference)
Ames was projected to beat Sioux City North by 31.97 and won by 36 (4.03 difference)
LC was projected to beat TJ by 14.46 and won by 14 (0.46 difference)
That’s a 7-1 night for the system with a projected/reality average difference of 9.14.
FAREWELLS
Six Class 3A and 4A boys teams moved on last night. However, there were six others that had their seasons come to a finish.
HAWKEYE TEN (2): Atlantic, Creston
-First and foremost, that was one heck of an effort all around last night. To get thumped the last two Mondays and still come out with that kind of performance was indicative of solid coaching and senior leadership. The senior group this year was led by Nile Petersen, who averaged 10.1 points and 9.2 rebounds. Bradley Dennis also played in nearly every game, and Spencer Ray saw time in 11. Cyle Renaud is another senior that got some minutes. Tyler Moen, of course, would have been a huge boost for this team if not for injury. He played in just seven games this season, unfortunately, although his future at ISU is solidified.
-Creston, meanwhile, had very few seniors this year. Most of their production came by a junior class that ranked as the top five scorers on the team. Seniors Camden Pederson, Devin Baker, Spencer Lane and Jacob Rushing all played in various games with Pederson and Baker providing minutes in nearly all of them. With that said, the Panthers should be a trendy pick to make a move up the standings next year.
MISSOURI RIVER (4): Thomas Jefferson, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City North, Sioux City West
-Thomas Jefferson will have to replace three seniors, and it’s headlined by Quran (or Q) Owens, who had a monster season with 19.1 points per game. That’s a very big hole to fill when you combine it with the scoring they lost from last year. In addition, Noah Weinfurtner and Wimach Gilo all played in nearly every game this season and will also leave a hole with their graduation.
-Bishop Heelan had a pretty tough season, and it might not get any easier next season with the loss of eight seniors. That includes their top five scorers – Kevin Candia, Cole Hogue, Jared Sitzmann, Koby Bork and Cade Block. Jackson Thompson and Andrew Guntren also played in nearly every game, and Brant Hogue played in just one due to injury.
-Sioux City North will also lose plenty of important seniors, including top scorers Nate Reed and Trevor Welp. Austin Craighead played in every game this year for the Stars, and James Lillard and Cole Pierson played some reserve minutes throughout the season.
-This one was a shocker. The Wolverines had a solid season, but it ends with a loss to a now-three-win Fort Dodge team. They will have to replace three double-digit scorers in Marcus McCray, Chase Smith and Kyrel Hanks, as well as two other key reserves in Devaunte Coleman and Bryson Brinkman. Watch for freshman Keavian Hayes in the coming years, though.
RANKING THE TUESDAY MATCHUPS
This is the first time this tournament trail where we’ve had girls AND boys games on the same nights. Let’s rank all 15 of them from worst to first, using the BCMoore Rankings system.
1A-13: No. 84 Sidney (12-10) at No. 13 Mount Ayr (19-2) – The Raiders rank within the top 21 in offense (14th) and defense (21st). Sidney’s magic number has been 30 percent from 3 all season long. The Cowboys will look to aim a little higher in this one. Hear it with Trevor on KMAX-Stream2. BCMoore Projection: Mount Ayr by 24.91.
1A-14: No. 63 Coon Rapids-Bayard (13-9) at No. 7 Martensdale-St. Marys (20-3) – Coon Rapids-Bayard has the 18th-ranked defense in 1A, and they will need to bring their best tonight against MSTM, which ranks eighth with 71.39 points per game on offense. BCMoore Projection: MSTM by 23.18.
5A-2: No. 12 Sioux City East (15-7) at No. 2 Dowling Catholic (19-3) – Tough draw for an East team that has had a very good season. The Black Raiders got a little taste of an elite team when they met Sioux Falls O’Gorman. They also nearly knocked off Johnston, so I’m not calling this a throwaway. Dowling, though, is just really, really good. They played the toughest schedule in 5A and lead the state with 73.23 points per game. BCMoore Projection: Dowling by 21.02.
5A-3: No. 13 Abraham Lincoln (16-6) at No. 4 Johnston (20-2) – Abraham Lincoln gets a beast tonight. Johnston has UNI recruit Maya McDermott along with a couple other Division I recruits. But hey, why not toss it in the air and see what comes of it? The Dragons have the second-ranked schedule and fourth-ranked offense. AL will have to rely heavily on that 10th-ranked defense to stay in this thing. BCMoore Projection: Johnston by 18.55.
4A-1: No. 17 LeMars (11-11) at No. 3 Glenwood (23-0) – This is a bit of a different and unique matchup for Glenwood in that they will see two 6-footers in the Bulldogs lineup. They’ve see some very good posts all year long in the Hawkeye Ten, but they probably haven’t seen TWO like this. That said, Glenwood has athleticism, quickness and all-around ability that will be very tough to match. I have the call on AM 960 tonight. BCMoore Projection: Glenwood by 18.40.
1A-15: No. 73 Woodbine (12-10) at No. 19 Boyer Valley (20-2) – One important thing to keep in mind: Layne Pryor is back. The Woodbine BEAST could make a major difference in the third meeting between these two teams. The Bulldogs won by 6 and by 23 in the two meetings without Pryor. BCMoore Projection: Boyer Valley by 15.94.
2A-16: No. 7 Treynor (22-1) vs. No. 25 Tri-Center (18-4) – I don’t know the status of Leyton Nelson, but you’d have to think he will give it a go if he can. The Cardinals have dealt with their own injuries this season, but they keep on dominating. They have wins by 9 and by 22 over the Trojans this year. Round 3 is on our KMAX-Stream1. BCMoore Projection: Treynor by 12.37.
4A-8: No. 13 Dallas Center-Grimes (17-6) at No. 6 Lewis Central (18-5) – Somehow Dallas Center-Grimes was not ranked heading into the postseason. They are 12th offensively and 14th defensively and have played a competitive schedule. LC, which has played the 8th-toughest schedule in 4A, is 7th and 19th. The Mustangs have won seven straight and 11 of 13. This ought to be a pretty good game on 99.1 with Brent Barnett. BCMoore Projection: Lewis Central by 9.70
2A-15: No. 43 Kuemper Catholic (8-14) vs. No. 24 Panorama (16-6) – Can the upstart Kuemper Knights nab another upset? They’ve edged past Underwood and AHSTW in their last two times out, and their final regular season win was also a good one (over Grand View Christian). Interesting matchup here. BCMoore Projection: Panorama by 9.52.
1A-10: No. 39 Central Decatur (15-6) vs. No. 60 Murray (16-6) – The Cardinals have been playing very well of late with five wins in their last six. Again, they nearly made it a six-game win streak if not for a late comeback by Martensdale-St. Marys. Murray has also won five of six. BCMoore Projection: Central Decatur by 7.64
1A-10: No. 27 Nodaway Valley (15-7) vs. No. 40 Lamoni (20-2) – The last month of the season has seen some really quality basketball from Nodaway Valley, which has lost just twice since January 28th (both by 1 point). Lamoni’s defense continues to rank No. 1 in 1A with just 37.05 points allowed per game. BCMoore Projection: Nodaway Valley by 4.33.
1A-13: No. 41 East Mills (19-3) vs. No. 47 Bedford (13-9) – These two teams are ranked very near one another in the 1A BCMoore rankings, and that’s exciting. More exciting is seeing how Michael Schafer and Brennan Sefrit match up in one of the finest small-school lead guard battles in the state tonight. This is also on the KMAX-Stream2. BCMoore Projection: East Mills by 3.56.
1A-15: No. 24 St. Albert (8-14) vs. No. 30 IKM-Manning (13-9) – This is a really, really interesting matchup in Dunlap tonight. The Falcons have definitely played a very, very tough schedule (2nd in 1A). IKM-Manning, meanwhile, has played great of late with wins in their last five outings. BCMoore Projection: St. Albert by 1.77.
1A-14: No. 29 Stanton (19-3) at No. 35 CAM (18-4) – CAM is the higher seed because they beat Stanton in Stanton earlier this year. Of course, the Vikings played that night without their star defender in Keygan Day. The rematch should be really good – just as the first one was. BCMoore Projection: Stanton by 1.60.
1A-12: No. 14 Ankeny Christian (19-3) vs. No. 12 Grand View Christian (12-7) – You might think neither of these teams are quite as good as they were last year, but they’re both still pretty good. At least top 14 in 1A good. The winner will run into Madrid, but this should be a doozy in Madrid tonight. BCMoore Projection: Grand View Christian 0.92.
Here’s a quick rundown of the rest of the 4A and 5A Regional Finals…
5A: No. 15 Ames (11-11) at No. 1 Waukee (20-2) – Waukee’s losses came to Johnston and Dowling, but they’re in the top spot by the IGHSAU and by BCMoore. They have a top three offense (3rd) and defense (2nd) and will make a run at Ames tonight. Waukee won an earlier matchup by 19. BCMoore Projection: Waukee by 27.00.
5A: No. 18 Dubuque Hempstead (14-9) at No. 3 Iowa City High (21-1) – Dowling has the top offense in 5A, but Iowa City High is not far behind with 72.68 points per game. BCMoore Projection: Iowa City High by 25.78.
4A: No. 18 Keokuk (18-3) at No. 2 North Scott (22-0) – The defending state champs are home tonight against a Keokuk team that has the 7th-ranked defense in the state. They’ve also won 10 straight. North Scott, meanwhile, has played an 11th-ranked schedule and posted a top 10 offense (4th) and defense (10th). BCMoore Projection: North Scott by 21.20.
5A: No. 16 Iowa City West (14-9) at No. 5 Southeast Polk (18-4) – Southeast Polk has lost three of their last four, but those were to Waukee, Johnston and WDM Valley. They’re well-tested to be sure, but Iowa City West has played the fourth-ranked schedule. So, they’ll be ready, too. BCMoore Projection: Southeast Polk by 16.60.
4A: No. 16 Clear Creek-Amana (18-4) at No. 5 Marion (21-1) – Marion’s lone loss came 10 days ago to Iowa City West. It happens. They’re still absolutely loaded with talent and rank in the top four in both offense (2nd) and defense (4th) in 4A. CCA is 11th in both. Marion won an earlier meeting by 29. BCMoore Projection: Marion by 14.97.
4A: No. 9 Mason City (12-10) at No. 1 Ballard (21-1) – The BCMoore system loves Ballard, and I don’t disagree with it. They’ve won 21 straight and rarely been tested. They might, however, see a test tonight when they host a team that has played the toughest schedule in 4A. BCMoore Projection: Ballard by 13.11.
5A: No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie (19-3) at No. 14 Davenport North (18-4) – Here’s the first of two higher-ranked BCMoore teams going on the road. Prairie is No. 9 in the IGHSAU rankings and Davenport North is No. 8. That’s how they’re at home. BCMoore Projection: Cedar Rapids Prairie by 8.75.
4A: No. 12 Central DeWitt (18-3) at No. 8 Center Point-Urbana (20-2) – Two of the top six defenses in Class 4A match up in this one. Center Point-Urbana won the Class 3A championship last year. This could be pretty, pretty interesting. BCMoore Projection: Center Point-Urbana by 7.36.
4A: No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier (15-7) at No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (19-2) – This is another one of those tough matchups for a highly-ranked team against a squad that has played a tough schedule. Xavier’s schedule ranks second in toughness in 4A. They’ve seen some of the best teams in 5A, much less 4A. WSR has won 19 straight, which is also pretty good. BCMoore Projection: Waverly-Shell Rock by 4.76.
4A: No. 14 Grinnell (16-6) at No. 10 Gilbert (18-3) – The best matchup, according to BCMoore, in Class 4A has an IGHSAU unranked Grinnell going to their No. 8 team in Gilbert. Gilbert has played just the 47th-ranked schedule in the state, and they rank in the top six in both offense and defense. Grinnell is taking after the college that’s in their town and ranks 3rd with 66.05 points per game. BCMoore Projection: Gilbert by 3.51.
5A: No. 11 Urbandale (15-7) at No. 9 Waterloo West (18-4) – Urbandale has lost four of their last six games while Waterloo West has run off five in a row. The schedule the two have played are a bit different – 14th for Urbandale, 32nd for Waterloo West. BCMoore Projection: Waterloo West by 3.04.
5A: No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (13-9) at No. 7 Cedar Falls (18-4) – The Centennial defense ranks third in Class 5A while Cedar Falls is seventh in both offense and defense. Centennial is ranked 11th by the IGHSAU while Cedar Falls is 5th. Interesting. BCMoore Projection: Ankeny Centennial by 0.69.
Enjoy the hoops!
