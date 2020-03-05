(KMAland) -- The tournament trail is complete. The state tournaments are all set or well underway. We lost some teams yesterday, but we did it on the Wells Fargo Arena floor. We’ll lose another one tonight. But we’ll also have a team in the state championship. That’s pretty, pretty cool.
WEDNESDAY HIGHLIGHTS
We didn’t have any advancers in the state of Iowa, but in Missouri there is a team on to a state quarterfinal. And it’s….
Maryville (Girls) — The Spoofhounds won another one last night, taking down St. Michael the Archangel by a comfortable 19-point margin. Serena Sundell did her usual work with 25 points. Up next is a matchup with Macon, which beat Maryville’s MEC rival Chillicothe. A win there would mean a trip to the Show-Me Showdown.
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Montezuma was projected to beat Saint Ansgar by 16.54 and LOST by 5 (21.54 difference)
Assumption was projected to beat CCA by 6.95 and LOST by 13 (19.95 difference)
Bishop Garrigan was projected to beat MSTM by 29.56 and won by 15 (14.56 difference)
West Hancock was projected to beat Lo-Ma by 17.65 and won by 26 (8.35 difference)
Newell-Fonda was projected to beat St. Albert by 36.78 and won by 30 (6.78 difference)
Western Christian was projected to beat North Linn by 1.73 and LOST by 5 (6.73 difference)
Ballard was projected to beat Clear Lake by 3.28 and won by 9 (5.72 difference)
Marquette Catholic was projected to beat Gehlen Catholic by 12.12 and won by 7 (5.12 difference)
That’s a 5-3 day. Maybe not the best performance of the tournament.
FAREWELLS
I missed a couple yesterday. Here are the three girls and two boys farewells you’re all owed.
HAWKEYE TEN (1): St. Albert Girls
-I saw every 1A team yesterday, and I will go to my grave saying that St. Albert would have given six of them a great game. They may not have won them all, but they would have definitely had a very good shot at four or five of them and could have beat all of them. But thems the breaks, and the IGHSAU seriously needs to reconsider how they seed multiple unranked teams. This year’s Saintes had four seniors, and they all played. There were starters Jordyn Blaha, Bel Pershing and Veronica Svajgl and reserve Keely Socha, and Coach Dick Wettengel greatly credits that class for the ultimate success they saw. They will be difficult to replace, but SA will return a solid core with two starters and a key reserve all coming back.
WESTERN IOWA (1): Logan-Magnolia Girls
-The Panthers ran into a really tough West Hancock team, but they were ready for them. They started out by throwing some big, big punches at the No. 2 seed. They scored the first seven, and they had 10 of the first 13. Heck, they made their first four shots (two 3s). They were there for a fight. Unfortunately, they got a little tired, I think. That West Hancock pressure can really wear on you. Regardless, the seniors on this team — Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke and Megan Dunn — all meant a lot to this program’s success in the last four years. Morrison, of course, started for four years, led two teams to state and is on the short list for the KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year award. Lapke was huge the last several years, including this season, when she sank 58 triples. And Dunn was in more of a leadership role as a reserve for Coach Derek Sonderland. They will be missed, but the Panthers being around the state picture probably isn’t done with a really strong junior and freshman class.
PRIDE OF IOWA (1): Martensdale-St. Marys Girls
-Martensdale-St. Marys also threw plenty of punches at Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday evening. The only problem is that they didn’t have an answer for the 6-foot-3 Audi Crooks. Of course, nobody does. Well, Newell-Fonda probably does. But anyway, the Blue Devils had a GREAT finish to the season, advancing to state for the first time in a while and lifting up their proud communities along with the boys team. They will have a great quartet of seniors to replace in Jensen Archibald, Grace Hart, Skylyr Stewart and Maddy Stott. Archibald, Stewart and Stott were their top three scorers, and now they will lean on this year’s sophomore class to keep things going.
MISSOURI RIVER (2): Abraham Lincoln boys, Sioux City East boys
-Abraham Lincoln’s season was….well, it was a shocker to everybody not inside that program. Coach Jason Isaacson told me he saw some really positive things during the offseason, so he had an inkling of what was to come. And what came was an incredible sweep of the Missouri River and a trip to a substate final. They’re in good shape, too, with the return of their top two and three of their top five scorers. They will, however, have to replace key contributors in Kaden Baxter, Matt Evans, Andrew Christensen and Devin Nichols. They all had big roles on this team, and I think they can really take a lot of pride in how they led this team this season.
-Sioux City East had another really good year, and they will graduate another really strong senior class. This year’s class includes their top five scorers — in order, Jaleque Dunson, Danny Callahan, Sayvion Armstrong, Aden Gomez and Jacob Maxey. Coach Vanderloo runs an amazing program, so I’m sure they will be good again next year. But man, this is a tough group to replace.
RANKING THURSDAY’S MATCHUPS
I’m going to group in all of these semifinals together and rank them worst to first, based on the BCMoore system.
5A: No. 1 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 9 Waterloo West (20-4) — Waukee is downright frightening, and they proved why in their 40-point win over Sioux City East. They rank in the top 3 in both offense (3rd) and defense (1st). Waterloo West is in the top 10 in both, but this might be too much to ask. BCMoore Projection: Waukee by 19.15.
4A: No. 1 North Scott (24-0) vs. No. 7 Center Point-Urbana (22-2) — North Scott could probably contend pretty well in the 5A tournament, but they’re not as big of a favorite to win the state championship on BCMoore as I expected they would be. CPU’s No. 3 defense is really going to be put to the test today against the No. 4 offense, led by Grace Boffeli. BCMoore Projection: North Scott by 10.65.
3A: No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (23-1) vs. No. 5 North Polk (20-5) — I am really, really looking forward to seeing how this goes. North Polk could not have been more impressive in their quarterfinal win over Red Oak. These two teams have combined for a 31-game win streak, too. The streak that lasts gets a shot at the title. BCMoore Projection: Dike-New Hartford by 9.02.
3A: No. 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic (20-4) vs. No. 4 Clear Lake (23-2) — The No. 7 offense (Heelan) against the No. 7 defense (Clear Lake) in the class. Clear Lake is also fourth in offense while Heelan’s is 19th on defense. What does all of this mean? We’re finna find out. BCMoore Projection: Heelan by 5.29.
4A: No. 3 Glenwood (25-0) vs. No. 5 Lewis Central (20-5) — This is happening! The Rams and Titans will meet for a third time this year with a spot in the state championship on the line. The history these two teams and these girls have is quite unique, too, considering they also played three times in volleyball. Can LC turn the same trick Glenwood did in the volleyball regional final? I’ll have the call on FM 99.1. BCMoore Projection: Glenwood by 4.49.
5A: No. 3 Iowa City High (23-1) vs. No. 4 Johnston (22-2) — This is going to be an absolute heavyweight bout. City High has the No. 2 offense and No. 11 defense while Johnston is No. 4 and No. 19. Here’s to an up-and-down race to 85. BCMoore Projection: Iowa City High by 2.07.
Enjoy the hoops!
