(KMAland) -- Harlan is back at the state tournament and suddenly normalcy has returned to our world. Another tourney trail blog coming at you…
MONDAY HIGHLIGHTS
Among the biggest highlights — or maybe lowlights — was the fact that not a single Davenport Assumption student appeared to show up to their team’s state quarterfinal last night.
What makes it even worse is that the boys 3A substate final was moved to Wednesday in order for people to attend the state game. And then nobody went. What a complete disappointment.
Now, for the real highlights with last night’s advancing KMAland teams in the tri-state area.
HARLAN — The Cyclones did their Cyclone thing. They tore the hearts out of the collective chests of Denison-Schleswig players, coaches, fans and the entire community. And they did it in a crude sort of way, giving up a seven-point lead in the fourth period only to drop a game-winner through the net just before the buzzer.
With it, the boys basketball program is returning to state for the first time since Waverly-Shell Rock mounted a monster comeback to beat them in a 3A consolation game on a sleepy Friday morning. There have been a lot of great players and a lot of strong teams since then, but this one is the one to return things back to normalcy.
They opened with a scare against Atlantic and a Johnny Monson steal sealed that win. They followed with 39 successful trips to the free throw line out of 43 in a 41-point performance by Connor Bruck. And then they finish it with a Connor Frame putback just before the horn. That’s a wild run through the tournament that I’m sure these kids will not soon forget.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON — Talk about getting hot at the right time. The Warriors have won their last seven games, including their final three against Spencer, at Carroll and against LeMars to clinch a fourth straight state tournament trip. This is a team that this 10 losses, but I don’t know if there is a single team at state — save for maybe Norwalk and Pella — that will want to play these guys. From 3-5 to state. Just like they always planned.
AUBURN — The Auburn boys basketball team is heading back to the state tournament to defend their Class C1 state championship. The Bulldogs have now won 33 consecutive games, dating back to last season, and they will be the favorite to repeat as champions. Of course, that has been the case all season long, and that has never slowed them down. They had a target on their back all year, it got bigger as the season advanced and it never seemed to bother them. On they go to Lincoln.
JOHNSON-BROCK — Another defending state champion is also on their way back to state. Johnson-Brock won a defensive slugfest (31-30) over Mead to push themselves into the D2 state tournament. The Eagles won last year’s state championship with a team entirely different from this one. Now, they’ll jump on Ty Hahn’s back, lean on a few other young guys and see what comes of it in Lincoln.
CONFERENCE CUP CHASE
There are no updates to the conference cup as Harlan/Denison-Schleswig and Sergeant Bluff-Luton/LeMars were both games between conference rivals. But here’re the standings anyway:
POI: 11-4
Hawkeye Ten: 9-4
Missouri River: 5-4
Rolling Valley: 5-7
Western Iowa: 4-7
Bluegrass: 3-8
Corner: 2-5
BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s how BCMoore did yesterday in games involving KMAland conference schools…
GIRLS: Red Oak was projected to beat North Polk by 1.05 and LOST by 28 (29.05 difference)
GIRLS: Waukee was projected to beat SC East by 20.02 and won by 40 (19.98 difference)
BOYS: SBL was projected to beat LeMars by 5.38 and won by 15 (9.62 difference)
BOYS: D-S was projected to beat Harlan by 3.17 and LOST by 2 (5.17 difference)
That wasn’t the best night for the system during the tournament trail. It went 2-2 with some big misses.
The other state and substate games from worst to first…
GIRLS: Assumption was projected to beat Clear Lake by 6.89 and LOST by 14 (20.89 difference)
GIRLS: Iowa City High was projected to beat CR Prairie by 9.05 and won by 19 (18.55 difference)
BOYS: CPU was projected to beat Marion by 0.95 and won by 8 (7.95 difference)
BOYS: Pella was projected to beat Oskaloosa by 19.47 and won by 11 (7.53 difference)
GIRLS: Dike-NH was projected to beat Jesup by 19.09 and won by 13 (6.09 difference)
GIRLS: Cedar Falls was projected to beat Waterloo West by 3.55 and LOST by 2 (5.55 difference)
BOYS: Mount Vernon was projected to beat Central DeWitt by 6.05 and won by 2 (4.05 difference)
BOYS: Norwalk was projected to beat DCG by 10.12 and won by 14 (3.88 difference)
GIRLS: Johnston was projected to beat SEP by 6.26 and won by 4 (2.26 difference)
In all, that’s a solid 10-4 night with some really strong performances in the non-KMAland games. The CPU/Marion projection at 0.95 was actually pretty perfect since the game went three overtimes!
FAREWELLS
Let’s say our farewells to the four teams we lost on the trail and beyond the trail (state). First, the girls…
HAWKEYE TEN (1): Red Oak
-What can you say about this group? It’s a seven-person group with a range of contributions, but most of those contributions were extensive. Sophie Walker, Ellie Rengstorf, Chloe Johnson, Allie West, Kyndal Kells, Libby Mensen and Haley Plambeck. It’s a big group, and I can say them from memory. They’re going to be missed greatly, but their legacies will live on for a long, long time. Two state tournaments, 78 total wins. It makes for one of the great senior classes in school history.
MISSOURI RIVER (1): Sioux City East
-Yeah, so Cinderella’s slipper did not fit last night. The Black Raiders, though, still had one of the greatest upsets in tournament trail history when they went into Dowling and took down Caitlin Clark and the Maroons. Many of their contributions were from the senior class with their top three scorers — Nyamer Diew, Kennedy McCloy, Katlynn Tucker — and three other contributors in Madi VanDyke, Olivia Barnes and Rylee Irwin.
On to the boys….
HAWKEYE TEN (1): Denison-Schleswig
-The Monarchs keep getting closer and closer to ending the state tournament drought that dates back to 1986. If there were ever going to be a team to get over the hump, it would be this one, right? Unfortunately, sports just aren’t fair, and even if it won’t end in Des Moines, this is a senior class that made many, many fans and alums proud of them. Including this one. The seniors: Charlie Wiebers, Goanar Biliew, Damien Magnuson, Austin Korner, Jack Mendlik, Bryce Fink, Ringo Wol and Nyamlell Wakoson. That’s a lot production, including their top four scorers. They’ll definitely be tough to replace.
MISSOURI RIVER (1): LeMars
-Like Sergeant Bluff-Luton, LeMars navigated their way through a rocky tournament trail and had to do it the tough way in going on the road to get to a substate final. However, they just didn’t have enough against a Warriors team that could make a pretty deep run in the 3A tournament. Among the seniors this year were regulars Aisea Taki, Trevor Smith, Dylan Boylan and Tate Westhoff and reserve Anthony Lamoreux. They will bring back their top two scorers and four of their top six, though.
RANKING THE TUESDAY MATCHUPS
There are actually five games involving KMAland conference schools. Let’s take a look at those first…
GIRLS 3A QF: No. 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic (19-4) vs. No. 26 Des Moines Christian (22-2) — Heelan, for the first time, in this tournament trail is not the No. 1 team. Dike-New Hartford has moved to the top spot following an impressive finish. Heelan narrowly survived their regional final with Cherokee, and now they will turn their attention to….well, it’s statistically an easier matchup than their last two in regional play. But there’s never anything easy about the state tournament, right? BCMoore Rankings: Heelan by 23.51.
GIRLS 4A QF: No. 3 Glenwood (24-0) vs. No. 10 Gilbert (19-3) — Glenwood is back at the state tournament and will look for their first win in Des Moines since the 1979 time beat Montezuma 84-76. This matchup features two of the top six scoring offenses in the state. Glenwood is first at 72.54 and Gilbert is sixth at 60.86. The Gilbert defense is also fifth (38.68 PPG), but their schedule has featured 16 2A and 3A teams and only five against 4A or 5A schools during the regular season. However, they did play North Polk really tightly in one of their two meetings, and anybody that can do that has my attention. BCMoore Projection: Glenwood by 10.64.
BOYS 4A-8: No. 8 Dowling Catholic (15-7) vs. No. 14 Abraham Lincoln (21-1) — I’m not sure how many could have predicted this kind of season for the Lynx. I know there’s not a single person alive that predicted a substate with Dowling and AL in it. For the first time in a long, long, long time — maybe longer than that — the Council Bluffs and Sioux City schools were split. AL passed their first CIML test against Urbandale, but this is a different a story. They play even slower than Urbandale! These defenses ranked 6th (AL) and 8th (Dowling), so we’re likely to see at typically low-paced game. BCMoore Projection: Dowling by 8.13.
GIRLS 4A QF: No. 2 Ballard (22-1) vs. No. 5 Lewis Central (19-5) — A top five matchup in a state quarterfinal on FM 99.1. For Lewis Central, I think it’s going to be pretty important to settle in quickly. There can’t be an early run of five minutes full of nerves because it might cost them the game right then and there. Settle in, get into that terrific offense and then get ready for a 32-minute battle. BCMoore Projection: Ballard by 8.11.
BOYS 4A-1: No. 9 Ankeny (17-5) vs. No. 15 Sioux City East (17-4) — East’s tight substate semifinal win over Ames was a lot like AL over Urbandale. The better team was probably evident, but it was just a matter of the MRC teams adjusting to the slow style and grinding the thing out. Ankeny is a little different from the typical CIML team as they are averaging 66.8 points per game (7th in 4A). East, meanwhile, ranks fifth with 68.5 per game. This might be a pretty entertaining matchup. BCMoore Projection: Ankeny by 7.67.
Here’s how the other games today in Des Moines and throughout the state lineup:
BOYS 4A-5: No. 2 Iowa City West (20-2) vs. No. 36 Pleasant Valley (13-10) — West is back in a familiar position and hold tight, low-scoring losses to Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls. Otherwise, we’d be talking about an undefeated team heading into this meeting. BCMoore Projection: Iowa City West by 26.66.
GIRLS 2A QF: No. 1 Cascade (25-0) vs. No. 15 Denver (17-8) — Cascade has the top defense in 2A with 30.44 points per game allowed. They’re also scoring 61.60, ranking sixth. That’s a scoring margin that ranks 8th in all classes. BCMoore Projection: Cascade by 24.88.
GIRLS 4A QF: No. 1 North Scott (23-0) vs. No. 15 Clear Creek-Amana (19-4) — Clear Creek-Amana knocked off the beast that is Marion in their regional final. Now, they turn their attention to the undefeated, experienced defending champion that is North Scott. They’ve had just three games in the single digits this year. BCMoore does not think this will be one. BCMoore Projection: North Scott by 19.67.
BOYS 4A-2: No. 7 Dubuque Senior (19-3) vs. No. 26 Davenport North (15-8) — Interestingly enough, these two teams have not played this year. Senior has a offense averaging 68.24 points per game (6th in 4A). BCMoore Projection: Senior by 15.88.
GIRLS 2A QF: No. 6 West Branch (21-3) vs. No. 11 Osage (22-2) — This is a meeting of two of the top four defenses in the class with Osage allowing just 32.12 per game and West Branch at 32.33. The Osage offense, though, is top five while West Branch is merely 11th. How will that play out in Des Moines? BCMoore Projection: West Branch by 10.07.
BOYS 4A-3: No. 6 Waterloo West (20-2) vs. No. 13 North Scott (21-1) — Busy day for North Scott. Their girls are playing in a state quarterfinal while their boys are trying to earn their place in Des Moines when they matchup with a great Waterloo West squad. North Scott does bring the top-ranked defense in 4A into the game. BCMoore Projection: Waterloo West by 9.36.
BOYS 4A-6: No. 1 Ankeny Centennial (22-1) vs. No. 10 Johnston (15-7) — Centennial won the first meeting by 23 points on January 14th. Since then they’ve been taking down all comers and have climbed to the top spot in 4A. BCMoore Projection: Centennial by 8.83.
BOYS 4A-4: No. 4 Cedar Falls (20-2) vs. No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (15-7) — Cedar Falls has been losing guys the last several years, but they keep on killing. This is a really well-coached team and one of the best programs in Class 4A. They own a 12-point win over Hempstead from February 18th. BCMoore Projection: Cedar Falls by 7.81.
GIRLS 4A QF: No. 4 Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2) vs. No. 8 Center Point-Urbana (21-2) — Center Point won the 3A championship last year, and they own a victory over Waverly-Shell Rock from all the way back on December 5th. That was a tight, low-scoring two-point win. WSR will look to get that one back today. BCMoore Projection: WSR by 5.85.
BOYS 4A-7: No. 3 Waukee (20-2) vs. No. 5 WDM Valley (16-6) — And now we have the best matchup of the entire day. The two teams have split a pair of meetings with Waukee winning on December 20th and Valley taking a five-point win on January 24th. I’m sure the third meeting will be as charged up and as exciting as the two previous. Both teams don’t mind scoring or playing fast, either. Should be fun. BCMoore Projection: Waukee by 1.66.
Enjoy the hoops.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.