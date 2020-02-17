(KMAland) -- We’re on to day three of the tournament trail with Class 1A and 2A boys district action in Iowa and Class B, C1, C2, D1 and D2 subdistrict girls play in Nebraska taking center stage tonight.
Today, a look back at the Saturday action, a farewell to the teams that we lost and a peek at tonight’s tournament games.
SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS
-I had Red Oak’s win over Shenandoah on Saturday night, and I thought there were impressive notes on both sides. Shenandoah has to feel pretty good with how they played – the first quarter aside. They had eight turnovers in the first period, and then didn’t reach eight total for the final three quarters. Some of that may have had to do with the foul trouble Red Oak ran into, but they definitely took care of the ball much better in the final three frames.
Anyway, Shenandoah made some runs where you started to raise your eyebrows and tout, “Well, this could get interesting.” And then each time we did that, Ellie Rengstorf made a big shot. She was on one Saturday, making all 10 of her free throws, splashing five 3s and scoring a season-high 31 points. That’s the most she’s scored since dropping 32 in a game against Atlantic as a freshman.
-Almost immediately after Red Oak finished off the 13-point win over Shenandoah, Haley Ramussen tried to equal Rengstorf’s output. The junior standout scored 27 points and had five steals in a dominant win over Clarinda. In all, Atlantic forced 32 turnovers and had 18 steals in the victory.
-Dominant win for Creston over Clarke in that very same region on Saturday. The Panthers also got a monster night from Kelsey Fields, who scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Up next: A big chance against state-ranked West Marshall.
-Shout out to the BCMoore system again on Saturday, as Tri-Center reversed their two results against Missouri Valley from the regular season to advance in regional play. In my Friday blog, I noted that the Trojans lost to the Lady Reds twice, were playing AT Missouri Valley on Saturday and were still favored to win by the BCMoore Rankings. Of course, they went out and won.
Madison Ausdemore had 26 points to lead the charge while Presley Pogge put in 19. I’ll have more on Missouri Valley in a bit.
-The Eagles of Underwood won their fifth consecutive game and seventh in the last nine with a dominant 52-11 win over MVAOCOU. Freshman Aliyah Humphrey continued her ascent here late in the season, scoring 14 points and adding 12 rebounds with a pair of steals. Humphrey’s role has been growing of late, and she now has seven double figure scoring performances in her last eight games.
BCMOORE’S SATURDAY PERFORMANCE
I already gave a little love to the system/computer rankings, but it’s time for some more. Here’s a look at how the system performed on Saturday…
-Tri-Center favored by 4.45 and beat Missouri Valley by 1.
-Underwood favored by 24.95 and beat MVAOCOU by 41.
-Bishop Heelan favored by 34.09 and beat Sheldon by 38.
-Atlantic favored by 35.02 and beat Clarinda by 44.
-Roland-Story favored by 35.75 and won by 38.
-Red Oak favored by 37.75 and won by 13.
-Creston favored by 42.11 and won by 39.
That’s a 7-0 night where the system was within an average of 8.93 points. Four of them were within 3.91 and five were within 8.98. One of those was had extenuating circumstances with Sophie Walker not playing for Red Oak, and Roxy Denton being out half the year for Shenandoah (impacting their computer ranking). All I’m saying is, this system is pretty good.
UPDATED CONFERENCE RECORDS
These are the updated KMAland conference girls’ records in head-to-head matchups with teams outside of their conference:
Hawkeye Ten: 2-1
Corner: 2-2
Western Iowa: 3-0
Pride of Iowa: 4-2
Rolling Valley: 1-1
Missouri River: 1-0
Bluegrass: 1-7
FAREWELLS
While there were six KMAland conference girls teams moving along in the tournament trail, there were also four teams that had their seasons come to an end. A look at those and their seniors:
Hawkeye Ten (3): Clarinda, Kuemper Catholic, Shenandoah
-Clarinda will lose four seniors from this year’s group, as regular contributors Hallee Fine, Madison Morgan, Kylie Shackelford and Jordan VanGundy are all graduating. That said, their top four scorers do return to the fold, which should help the Cardinals improve in 20-21.
-Kuemper Catholic had just three seniors on this year’s team, and it was led by Mallory Badding, who averaged 13.4 points per game. That will be a big loss, as will Maci Wittrock and Megan Bauer, who both played in at least 15 games this year. The Knights have a promising junior class and an outstanding freshman in Catherine Mayhall that should help them come next year.
-This will be back-to-back senior classes that provided plenty of production for the Fillies. Roxy Denton and Nichole Gilbert were both standout starters for this year’s group, and Lydia Morales and Emily McGargill played in every game. Kaylee Crawley is another reserve that is in this year’s senior class. Still, you have to like what they got from their sophomore class this season, and the jump Ava Wolf made from freshman to sophomore year is very impressive.
Western Iowa (1): Missouri Valley
-Missouri Valley loses their top two scorers in Morghan Herman and Payton Hilts. Herman had another breakout season. After averaging 10.1 points per game last year, she was even better this season with 12.2 points per game. And if nothing else, she went out with a bang, finishing with a career-high 30 against Tri-Center the other night. Hilts was their second scorer this season, so it will definitely be difficult to replace both of their top two scorers.
RANKING THE MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUPS
There are 10 boys’ tournament trail games that involve KMAland conference schools tonight. The ranking, according to the BCMoore projections…
10. 1A-10: No. 145 Orient-Macksburg (0-19) at No. 130 Mormon Trail (7-12): This is the third matchup between these two teams, and Mormon Trail has wins by 34 and 13 on December 19th and February 4th, respectively. Mormon Trail has played a tough slate of late and lost four of their past five. BCMoore Projection: Mormon Trail by 28.65.
9. 2A-16: No. 88 Missouri Valley (2-19) at No. 47 Clarinda (8-13): The Cardinals have not won since January 27th and have suffered losses by 1, 6 and 7 twice during that skid. The record is as deceiving as you can possibly get. Missouri Valley is actually the hot team coming in with wins in their last two games – over West Monona and Shenandoah. I’ll have this on FM 99.1 at about 8:00. BCMoore Projection: Clarinda by 22.97.
8. 1A-14: No. 141 Griswold (4-17) at No. 112 Southwest Valley (5-16): The computers are missing several results for the Tigers, which are 0-14 on the website and 4-17 in reality. This could impact the projection. One result that it does have, though, is Southwest Valley’s 61-38 win in Griswold from December 2nd. Hear this with Trevor Meader on our KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Projection: Southwest Valley by 21.38.
7. 1A-9: No. 142 Moulton-Udell (2-18) at No. 117 English Valleys (8-12): The last time I remember thinking about English Valleys was when they took Martensdale-St. Marys to the wire in a state baseball quarterfinal. Moulton-Udell hasn’t won since December 10th. English Valleys has won three of their past four. BCMoore Projection: English Valleys by 20.78.
6. 1A-13: No. 146 Essex (0-17) at No. 140 Clarinda Academy (3-15): BCMoore is missing some results for both teams. His system has them both at 0-12, so we might not get a completely consistent representation of what the computers might think. Two of the results he is missing are the two Clarinda Academy wins over Essex – by 41 and by 23. Hear this one on KMA 960. BCMoore Projection: Clarinda Academy by 16.92.
5. 1A-9: No. 139 Twin Cedars (3-17) vs. No. 120 HLV, Victor (6-16) at English Valleys – This is a rematch from a 60-40 HLV victory in Victor (or wherever they play). There is no line posted on this game, but I can ascertain it would be somewhere around 13. BCMoore Projection: HLV by 12.92.
4. 1A-15: No. 133 Heartland Christian (10-10) at No. 109 Ar-We-Va (5-16): The Rockets get the home game despite the lesser record. Is there a chance some BCMoore jargon was brought out in the district meeting? The tough thing for HC is that the system is not equipped to correctly measure out-of-state opponents, which HC had nine of this year. I’m not sure this projection can be accurate, but we’re fixing to find out. BCMoore Projection: Ar-We-Va by 12.15.
3. 2A-16: No. 75 Shenandoah (4-17) vs. No. 86 Red Oak (3-16) at Clarinda: The rubber match decides everything. Who gets the bragging rights? Who moves on? Who gets another game? The Mustangs snapped an eight-game skid with a really nice come-from-behind win over Bedford last week. The Tigers won the first meeting in Shenandoah by 3 while the Mustangs won in Red Oak by 14. Something’s gotta give. I’ve got this one on FM 99.1 at 6:30. BCMoore Projection: Shenandoah by 7.00. This projection gives us a chance at a rare push.
2. 2A-15: No. 43 Kuemper Catholic (6-14) vs. No. 54 Underwood (10-11) at Guthrie Center: Kuemper is coming off a really impressive win over Grand View Christian, and they have a bunch of tight losses that could make their record look a lot better than it is. They’ve played a top 10 schedule in Class 2A, too. Underwood has played a very “nice” (69th-ranked) schedule of their own. They’ve also won three of their last five games. BCMoore Projection: Kuemper Catholic by 4.40.
1. 1A-12: No. 138 Southeast Warren (3-18) at No. 137 Colo-Nesco (3-18): This has to be a pretty rare deal where concurrent teams from this low in the rankings square off. The Warhawks’ three wins are against teams that won a combined five games this year, but they’ve been close in a number of others. Colo-Nesco beat winless Valley Lutheran twice and took down 7-win Collins-Maxwell in their first game of the year. I figure this will be a very tight game. So does BCMoore. BCMoore Projection: Colo-Nesco by 2.27.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.