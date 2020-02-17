Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.