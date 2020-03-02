(KMAland) -- Ahhh, the tournament trail is winding down. It seems like only yesterday we started on this journey together, and I was calling East Mills/Southwest Valley girls. Now, the tournament trail - as we define it here at Martin Blog Incorporated - is down to its final two broadcasts.
Of course, the STATE tournament still gives us plenty of other broadcasts ahead, but this blog is all about the TRAIL (to state). Anyway, we’ve got some catching up to do with those that advanced on Friday and Saturday, those that perished and a look at tonight.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS
I’m going to start with those that won on Friday and then work my way through to Saturday. So…
Abraham Lincoln (Boys) — The Lynx got a pretty good punch from Urbandale, but they were able to withstand on their way to another substate final. Even while the J-Hawks were probably outplaying AL through the first three quarters, they didn’t completely take advantage of it thanks to their low-pace, low-possession CIML style. Their inability to capitalize on that was AL’s big gain, as they exploded in the fourth period. Josh Dix and Christian Tidiane were both really good, and Kaden Baxter stirred the drink to set up their substate championship tomorrow night with Dowling.
Sioux City East (Boys) — Seems like a similar story to that of the Lynx. East was probably not playing their best game of the season for a large portion of the game. But again, Ames was trying to keep the pace low and the score low. While that can sometimes bode well for an underdog, who wants to just keep it close and steal it, that’s not how this one played out, either. East found their footing just in time to nab a tight 46-43 victory.
PLATTE VALLEY (boys) — The Platte Valley boys are into the state sectional round following a dominant performance against a Worth County team that was playing pretty well. I saw the Tigers early last week, and they were pretty red hot from a shooting standpoint. After four scored in double figures in a win over Rock Port, they followed with another win over Stanberry, where four again scored in double figures. I don’t know how many hit double figures against Platte Valley, but it wasn’t enough in an 89-46. The No Mascots are right on track as they try to “repeat” as state champs. (Jefferson won it all last year)
MARYVILLE (girls) — The Hounds are into the state sectional round, too, after a tight 48-42 win over St. Pius X. Anastyn Pettlon had a big game with 20 points while Serena Sundell added her own 19-point performance. They’ll get St. Michael on Wednesday in Lee’s Summit.
SOUTH HOLT (girls) — The Knights have had a good season. They do have 21 wins on the year, but this was a little off my radar. That is until I saw their district and figured there was a really good chance they could emerge with a district championship. They beat King City and DeKalb and will now face a really good Platte Valley team on Tuesday.
WEEPING WATER (girls) — Over in Nebraska, Grace Cave and the Indians are back in the state tournament. Weeping Water was the No. 1 seed in the Class D1 District Tournament and will now have a good chance to make a deep run. They’re 25-1 with just one loss — to Sterling all the way back on December 28th. They’ve rarely been challenged since then and have a really nice road win over Falls City Sacred Heart during the streak. Speaking of…
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (girls) — The No. 1 overall seed in Class D2 comes from the Pioneer Conference. They rolled to a 55-20 win over Wauneta-Palisade in their district final and will be among the favorites in Lincoln later this week.
STERLING (girls) — The only loss of the season for the aforementioned Weeping Water was to this Sterling team. The Jets edged past Anselmo-Merna 39-35 to clinch a trip to Lincoln. That was after a subdistrict final loss to Sacred Heart by the slimmest of margins. This team has really improved throughout the course of the year after opening the year with a 36-point loss to the Irish.
On to Saturday now…
TREYNOR (Boys) — For the 16th time in school history, Treynor is on to the state tournament. If it’s anything like the last three, then they will have a nice, long stay in Des Moines. Coach Scott Rucker’s last three teams have all advanced to a semifinal, finishing third, first and second. It’s hard to compare different teams from different years, but this one is as good as any that has come before them. As always, though, state tournaments are about matchups and who is able to hit some shots (or defend shots) in a one-game scenario.
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS (Boys) — The Blue Devils earned their first trip to the state basketball tournament with a tight win over Mount Ayr on Saturday evening. This was probably a little lower scoring than they would have wanted, but sometimes when teams have scouted one another multiple times in one season this is what happens. Trey Baker and Isaac Gavin — 12 points each — had jus enough for the Blue Devils, who will learn their opponent later today.
MOUND CITY (Boys) — The Panthers have been as good as any team in the area over the last month or so of the season. The season really turned around after a two-game losing skid on January 30th and February 1st. While the losses were to two good teams, the whole thing was re-focused. They came back out and won at Platte Valley to start a six-game winning streak. While they did lose to Class 2’s East Buchanan, they’ve rallied off five more dominant wins to advance on to state where they will meet Platte Valley for a fourth time on Tuesday.
FALLS CITY SACRED HEART (Boys) — The only team in this advancer’s list that can now claim more state tournaments than the Treynor Cardinals. The Irish have now qualified for 22 state tournaments, including seven of the last nine. Last year, they had a little bit of bad luck with an injury to Tyler Witt. If they stay healthy this year, there might not be a D2 team that can beat them.
PALMYRA (Boys) — The No. 11-seeded Palmyra Panthers pulled a surprise on Saturday evening with a win over Hartington Cedar Catholic. The win clinched their first trip to state since 1989, and now they will look for their first state victory since 1954. Palmyra had been toughening up against the likes of Sacred Heart, Yutan and Auburn all season. Little did we know, they were merely priming themselves for a state tournament trip.
THE CONFERENCE CUP CHASE
Let’s check in on the Iowa KMAland conferences and their current records against out-of-conference foes during the tournament trail. The records below indicate the overall record first and the Friday and Saturday records in parentheses.
Pride of Iowa: 11-4 (0-1)
Hawkeye Ten: 9-4 (0-1)
Missouri River: 5-4 (2-1)
Rolling Valley: 5-7
Western Iowa: 4-7 (1-0)
Bluegrass: 3-8 (0-1)
Corner: 2-5
The big mark comes from the Missouri River where AL and Sioux City East both nabbed wins over CIML teams on Friday evening.
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s the rundown from how things went for the system on Saturday…
Treynor was projected to beat Panorama by 12.84 and won by 30 (17.16 difference)
Montezuma was projected to beat Nodaway Valley by 7.89 and won by 23 (15.11 difference)
Ankeny Christian was projected to beat West Fork by 1.25 and LOST by 7 (8.25 difference)
RSM was projected to beat St. Albert by 13.94 and won by 17 (3.06 difference)
MSTM was projected to beat Mount Ayr by 4.49 and won by 5 (0.51 difference)
That’s a 4-1 night with an impressive projection in the Martensdale-St. Marys victory. Remsen, St. Mary’s was also not far off the projection.
I also looked at the other 1A and 2A substate finals. Here’s how that exercise went…
South O’Brien was projected to beat Garrigan by 5.77 and LOST by 20 (25.77 difference)
Camanche was projected to beat West Burlington by 27.05 and won by 48 (20.95 difference)
Woodward-Granger was projected to beat Albia by 17.30 and won by 6 (11.30 difference)
Wapsie Valley was projected to beat Edgewood-Colesburg by 8.23 and won by 17 (8.77 difference)
Pella Christian was projected to beat South Hamilton by 13.55 and won by 22 (8.45 difference)
Boyden-Hull was projected to beat West Lyon by 13.61 and won by 8 (5.61 difference)
Beckman was projected to beat Monticello by 3.74 and LOST by 1 (4.74 difference)
West Sioux was projected to beat SCC by 10.47 and won by 15 (4.54 difference)
Lake Mills was projected to beat Turkey Valley by 18.21 and won by 15 (3.21 difference)
North Linn was projected to beat Forest City by 24.96 and won by 27 (2.04 difference)
Springville was projected to beat Pekin by 7.35 and won by 7 (0.37 difference)
Another strong 13-3 night for BCMoore with a couple big misses and some others that were pretty impressive.
FAREWELLS
There were five teams from KMAland conferences that had their seasons come to an end between Friday and Saturday. Here are their farewells…
HAWKEYE TEN (2): Lewis Central, St. Albert
-The Titans have their usual strong senior class with four of their top five scorers coming from the 2020 graduates. Noah Rigatuso (14.9 PPG) had a huge breakout season while Easton Dermody and Logan Jones were also in double figures this season. Cole Drummond and Brady Miller were regulars all throughout the season, and Grant Brehmer played reserve minutes in six games.
-St. Albert again made their usual deep postseason run after taking some lumps during the Hawkeye Ten season. They came up just a little short this year, but the seniors will be remembered for the many great things they achieved. Ryan Hughes and Lance Wright were among their top four scorers this season while Aiden Antisdel was a regular and played in every game. Ryan Genereux, Jason Mardesen, Sam Narmi, Alex Reyes and Jack Eickholt all played in at least five games this year.
PRIDE OF IOWA (2): Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley
-What a season for Mount Ayr. A lot of it was spurred by their senior class, led by the school’s all-time leading scorer Dawson Frost, who averaged 14.8 points per game. Isaac rose, Cayden Lambert and Cole Clymer were also starters on this year’s team, and Dalton Elwood, Kolten Klommhaus, Austin Greenland, Zach Doster and Jordan McAlexander also provided plenty of important minutes. They do bring back two of their top three scorers next year, but the depth came from the senior class.
-There was no doubt that Nodaway Valley played their best basketball at the end fo the season. They nearly carried a loooong win streak into Saturday’s substate final. Senior Clay Hohertz will be very tough to replace, as will Tyler Vandewater and Joshua Baudler. Those three provided lots of big minutes and big production all season long. Brayden Holder is another season that played reserve minutes in eight games. Still, a solid core will return for NV.
BLUEGRASS (1): Ankeny Christian Academy
-ACA had their hearts broken in a tough substate final loss to St. Albert last year. This year, it was West Fork doing the honors. However, I think it’s pretty impressive they made it as far as they did, given the seniors that they lost from last year’s team. Nic Worsham was this year’s leading scorer and will graduate. Same with double-figure scorer David Nelson. That’s two of their top three scorers, but they will bring back pretty much the rest of their production. That’s with the exception fo Brandon Craighead and Cole Mickelson, which played reserve minutes and provided valuable leadership.
RANKING THE MONDAY MATCHUPS
We’ve got Class 3A substate boys finals and 5A and 3A girls state quarterfinals to rank today. Let’s start with those that include KMAland conference schools.
5A GIRLS QF: No. 1 Waukee (21-2) vs. No. 12 Sioux City East (16-7) — Sioux City East is coming off the big upset of Dowling Catholic in the regional final. They also made a close run at Johnston earlier this year. So, they’ve actually fared really well against what would be considered the core four of 5A (Waukee, Dowling, City High, Johnston). Can they pull another trick in front of the entire state? BCMoore Projection: Waukee by 20.02.
BOYS 3A-1: No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-10) vs. No. 11 LeMars (15-8) — A Missouri River Conference team is going to state after each of these two won on the road in the substate semifinal round. SBL won by 3 in December while LeMars won by 5 in January. This should be real, real good. BCMoore Projection: SBL by 5.38.
BOYS 3A-8: No. 17 Denison-Schleswig (15-8) vs. No. 21 Harlan (17-6) — Well, Harlan has won both of the meetings, so I would take this line with a grain of salt. They did, however, need a 30-footer from Connor Bruck to even force overtime in the first win. Then they won at Denison by six. For the Cyclones, this would be their first trip to state in six years. That feels like a long drought for that program, but’s nothing compared to Denison, which has been waiting since 1986. BCMoore Projection: Denison-Schleswig by 3.17.
3A GIRLS QF: No. 6 Red Oak (21-3) vs. No. 7 North Polk (19-5) — Well, this should be a doozy. I actually expect many of the Class 3A state quarterfinals to be really, really good. Red Oak is back at state after a year off last season while North Polk has gone three straight years and made a deep run last season. The Comets have the second-ranked offense and sixth-ranked defense while Red Oak is 5th and 23rd and has played a bit of a tougher slate. I’ve got this on FM 99.1 at 6:45. BCMoore Projection: Red Oak by 1.05.
Let’s look at the rest of the 3A substate finals and state quarterfinals and rank them worst to first…
BOYS 3A-6: No. 2 Pella (18-5) vs. No. 31 Oskaloosa (10-13) — Osky isn’t your typical 9-12 Cinderella story. The defending state champions lost a great senior class from last year, then lost their coach and then lost Xavier Foster for about a month. He’s back, and they will take aim at one of the best and most consistent teams in 3A tonight. Pella has a win by 13 and by 9 over Osky this year. BCMoore Projection: Pella by 19.47.
3A GIRLS QF: No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (22-1) vs. No. 16 Jesup (20-4) — Jesup is the Cinderella story in a 3A field that I feel is very much up for grabs. Dike-New Hartford, though, is the No. 1 ranked team and No. 1 seed for a reason. They have a top 10 offense and defense. Jesup does have the 8th-ranked defense, and that could help them in trying to pull off a big upset. BCMoore Projection: Dike-New Hartford by 19.09.
BOYS 3A-7: No. 1 Norwalk (20-3) vs. No. 13 Dallas Center-Grimes (17-6) — The Class 3A favorite will have to get past a scrappy DCG team tonight. They do have two dominant wins — one by 23 and one by 10 so far this season. Another one will send Bowen Born and the boys back to Des Moines. BCMoore Projection: Norwalk by 10.12.
5A GIRLS QF: No. 3 Iowa City High (22-1) vs. No. 8 Cedar Rapids Prairie (20-3) — Bright and early, these two will open the tournament. City High’s 72.57 per game average ranks second in 5A while Prairie has the 8th-ranked defense. City High won the earlier matchup by 32. BCMoore Projection: City High by 9.05.
BOYS 3A-5: No. 8 Davenport Assumption (19-4) vs. No. 23 Clear Creek-Amana (18-5) — Assumption played a Class 3A school (Wahlert) on December 6th. They then played 16 straight 4A teams and did quite well against them. It’s proven to be the 10th-toughest schedule in 3A, and they’ve held opponents to just 46.75 points per game (4th in 3A). BCMoore Projection: Assumption by 6.95.
3A GIRLS QF: No. 4 Clear Lake (22-2) vs. No. 9 Davenport Assumption (16-7) — Scary matchup here for Clear Lake, which brings in the fourth-ranked offense and seventh-ranked defense. Assumption has played against the ninth-ranked schedule in 3A and didn’t even play a 3A school until the regional tournament began. BCMoore Projection: Assumption by 6.89.
5A GIRLS QF: No. 4 Johnston (21-2) vs. No. 5 Southeast Polk (19-4) — There is a bit of a drop from the No. 4 to the No. 5 team in Class 5A, but Southeast Polk would love nothing more than to pull a minor upset here. Johnston, which has played the second-toughest schedule in 5A, won the earlier matchup this season by 9. BCMoore Projection: Johnston by 6.26
BOYS 3A-4: No. 4 Mount Vernon (21-2) vs. No. 16 Central DeWitt (18-5) — This is the third meeting between the two teams, and Mount Vernon has won the previous two games by 10 and by 16. What gives tonight? BCMoore Projection: Mount Vernon by 6.05.
5A GIRLS QF: No. 7 Cedar Falls (19-4) vs. No. 9 Waterloo West (19-4) — The best Class 5A matchup of the day is the third meeting between these two teams. And it also serves as the rubber match. Waterloo West won by 17 in December while Cedar Falls won by nine in late January. The winner gets a spot in a state semifinal. BCMoore Projection: Cedar Falls by 3.55.
BOYS 3A-2: No. 15 Ballard (17-6) vs. No. 20 Clear Lake (20-3) — Great on great here. Ballard’s fourth-ranked offense against Clear Lake’s third-ranked defense. BCMoore Projection: Ballard by 3.28.
BOYS 3A-3: No. 5 Center Point-Urbana (17-6) vs. No. 10 Marion (19-4) — This a rematch from Marion’s 14-point win back in December. CPU, though, is going to be the slightest of favorites in the system thanks to their No. 1 ranked defense. BCMoore Projection: CPU by 0.95.
Enjoy the basketball.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.