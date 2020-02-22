(KMAland) -- Another regional semifinal Friday is in the books, and we had joy, we had fun and we had plenty of terrific games.
This morning, I’m writing to you from a different spot. Rather than my desk at KMA Studios in beautiful Shenandoah, USA, I’m sitting back in my recliner as my kids yell, scream and run all around me. If I seem a little more frazzled than usual, you know why.
Let’s get our usual daily rundown started with some…
FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS
-My game in Elk Horn last night was pretty interesting. Stanton did exactly what I thought they needed to do to start the game: They got off to a great start. They actually forced an early Exira/EHK timeout, as they were defending and flying all over the place and getting really good looks.
A big change in momentum came when Hope Ogletree picked up her second foul with about two minutes left in the half. Due to basketball rules, she had to go to the bench for a period that lasted about 7-8 minutes. During that time, Exira/EHK made a 10-0 run to change the course of the entire game. Their lead ballooned to as many as 10 before Ogletree returned and quickly scored five points. However, the damage was done, and Exira/EHK led by seven at the break.
Now, I don’t know if the result would have been any different, but I do know that Ogletree was absolutely brilliant in those first 6-7 minutes. Foul trouble and how coaches and players try to navigate that foul trouble has led to the result of many important games in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Personally, I would love it if college basketball and high school basketball just gave each player a sixth foul. The game is generally called so tightly these days that an additional foul makes sense. That way we will get a little longer to see the best players play this beautiful game. Fewer foul outs = more fun.
Anyway, I do think Stanton ran out of gas in the second half. The first half — and especially the first quarter — was so fast-paced, so frenetic and even so frantic at times that it would be hard not to. I mean, I was even tired calling the game. Exira/EHK has a pretty solid, deep bench (8 players scored in the first half!), and they were able to wear on them a little bit. That, however, should take nothing away from a valiant effort from a young Viqueens crew. More on them in a bit.
As for Exira/EHK, I could not be more impressed with the way Coach Tom Petersen shuffles nine players in and out. All of them can score and eight of them can shoot from the perimeter. The way they move the ball from side to side and in and out to find the best look is just marvelous basketball. Macy Emgarten — a 5-foot-10 sophomore southpaw that can play inside and outside — is a star in the making, and it certainly shined bright last night. She was everywhere and doing everything.
-Up next for Exira/EHK is a beautiful matchup with St. Albert, which advanced on with some late-game heroics in a win over Central Decatur. Jordyn Blaha had a terrific evening with 24 points, including 8 makes in 11 trips to the free throw line. Allie Petry added 15, Keely Socha had 8 and that’s all well and good, but I’m always checking that Makenna Shepard line: 7 points, 4 assists, 3 steals.
Shepard is one of the unsung heroes of this terrific St. Albert squad. She plays….well, she plays like a Division I soccer player (and she is, by the way). She’s here, she’s there, she’s everywhere. And she never stops running. I’ve even heard sometimes she plays in cleats (not really). Regardless, St. Albert is one win away from their first trip to Des Moines in 20 years!
-The first thing I want to say about Logan-Magnolia’s win over Mount Ayr is this: Those jerseys are on fire. You can get a good look at them in Brent’s story, and you might be thinking they’re pretty simple. But man, I don’t know…I just really enjoy them.
Enough jersey talk, Kylie Morrison is a stud, and you knew that already, but she’s a stud. I knew that the first moment I saw her play as a freshman on a team with a bunch of veterans, and she just continues to prove it with big games like the one she had last night. Morrison dropped 23 in a game where nobody had any business dropping 23 since it was well-played defensively. But players gonna play, hoopers gonna hoop and buckets gonna bucket.
More than anything, though, this game was won on the defensive end. I didn’t know it to be possible, but Sam Stewart was held to just nine points thanks to a sterling defensive game plan from Panthers coach Derek Sonderland. And, of course, the execution was on point. Now, Lo-Ma gets set for round three with…
-AHSTW. The Lady Vikes lost a late season game to Nodaway Valley, but they didn’t have Kailey Jones. And that made all the difference on Friday evening, as the junior superstar posted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. She was hardly alone, and she never is alone, as the Claires — Denning and Harris — and Kinsey Scheffler all scored in double figures. Most importantly for Scheffler, eight of her 10 points came at the free throw line in the fourth period, and she was a perfect 8 for 8. Gutty!
-Among the other KMAland teams in action last night, Martensdale-St. Marys emerged as the only other regional finalist. The Blue Devils went into Lamoni and really took care of business with a 15-point victory. Jensen Archibald (17 points) and Maddy Stott (15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals, 3 assists) led the charge again, and MSTM is one win away from their first trip to state since the 2011 state title team.
THE CONFERENCE CUP
Here’s a look at the hallowed chase for the conference cup in the girls tournament trail. The first record is the overall during the tournament while the record in parentheses is last night.
Hawkeye Ten: 5-1 (1-0)
Corner: 3-5 (0-1)
Western Iowa: 6-4 (2-1)
Pride of Iowa: 7-6 (1-3)
Rolling Valley: 4-4 (1-2)
Missouri River: 2-1
Bluegrass: 1-8 (0-1)
BCMOORE UPDATE
Ranking from worst to first…
8. IKM-Manning was favored by 4.96 and LOST by 4 (8.96 difference)
7. Woodbury Central was favored by 16.63 and won by 11 (5.63 difference)
6. Martensdale-St. Marys was favored by 20.18 and won by 15 (5.18 difference)
5. Logan-Magnolia was favored by 7.97 and won by 13 (5.03 difference)
4. Newell-Fonda was favored by 62.98 and won by 58 (4.98 difference)
3. AHSTW was favored by 2.94 and won by 5 (2.06 difference)
2. Exira/EHK was favored by 11.28 and won by 10 (1.28 difference)
1. St. Albert was favored by 5.99 and won by 5 (0.99 difference)
That’s a 7-1 night for the system with three games within 3 points and seven within 6. The average difference was a mere 4.26.
FAREWELLS
While five teams advanced on, we did have eight that had their seasons come to a finish. The daily farewells….
CORNER (1): Stanton
-Last season, Stanton won 11 games. This year, they had an 11-game win streak heading into a regional semifinal. What a turnaround, what a tremendous coaching job and what a great group of girls. I really enjoyed them all season. Their youthful exuberance probably added a few more years to Dave Snyder’s life, and it’s possible they will control the Corner for the next three seasons. That said, they lose a very, very important player in Kami Tibben, who did a lot of important things and provided the glue to this team. Devin Isaacson also played in nearly every game this season and will also be missed with the graduating group.
WESTERN IOWA (1): IKM-Manning
-Heartbreaking loss last night for the Wolves, which led Panorama by 15 points before taking a tight defeat. I will also say this about them: They will be back. They will be back very soon. But again, this is about the farewells, and there are two great seniors that will be missed. Lexi Branning was an outright star this season averaging about 16 and 8 throughout the course of the year. Meanwhile, Emily Kerkhoff played in every game and was also a key to the success they saw all year long. They were most definitely playing their best basketball at the end of the season.
PRIDE OF IOWA (3): Central Decatur, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley
-Tough night in the Pride as all three teams had chances to advance to regional finals but were unable to get over the hump. The CD story is a fine one in that they lost two of the most legendary players in the conference’s history, and they still managed to win WAY more games than they lost. Big tip of the cap to Curtis Boothe for the great program-building he has done, and another big tip of the cap to the seniors that made another great season possible. Riley Bell, Alaina Applegate, Maizee Lindsey and Lauren Saxton had been bricks in the wall on previous successful teams, making smart plays and knowing their role. This year, they were the wall, and they were fantastic all season. They will be missed greatly.
-I don’t know if it’s just the fact that I’m writing about them now, but there’s probably not a bigger, more important player for her team in this area than Sam Stewart of Mount Ayr. The Raiderettes are going to miss everything she brought to the table, and it wasn’t just scoring. They will also miss another strong senior role player in Jaycee Knight, who was active in every game and did the things necessary to make this a winning program.
-Nodaway Valley looks like they will be back in the picture next season, but for now they are mourning the losses of their great senior class. That includes starters Alyssa Davis and Reagan Weinheimer, who were terrific in so many different areas on the basketball court. Additionally, McKynna Newbury, Naomi Daugherty and Kynna Young all played in at least 15 games and will be missed, too.
ROLLING VALLEY (2): CAM, Paton-Churdan
-Coach Joe Wollum was our KMAland Coach of the Year last season (for all sports), and he earned it. But a great coach = a great program. They lost two 1,000-point scorers, and they were back with a successful season, regardless. Seniors Sammi Jahde and Allison Spieker were key to that success, but so were their fellow classmates Grace Kauffman, Mercedes Harris and Kendra Walton, who all provided the necessary leadership needed on any great team.
-Paton-Churdan ran into a beast. The fact is, Newell-Fonda could contend for an all-class championship. The Rockets, unfortunately, ended up in their draw and ran into them. That happens. You know what also happens? Graduation. Actually, not here. Paton-Churdan did not have any seniors. They will be primed and ready for a great season in 20-21.
BLUEGRASS (1): Lamoni
-Lamoni owned the Bluegrass Conference this season, and they probably will for the next couple years as well. They return their top two scorers both next season and the season after, but they will have to replace two solid seniors in Maddy Maedel and Leslie Guyer, who were definitely vital to their success this season.
RANKING THE SATURDAY MATCHUPS
Here’s your BCMoore ranking of tonight’s eight games involving a KMAland conference school (or two)…
8. 4A-1: No. 23 Harlan (13-9) at No. 3 Glenwood (22-0) — Harlan’s turnaround season has been really impressive, and it’s been most impressive of late. They’ve won eight of their last nine games, and their only losses since December 20th have come against Red Oak, Glenwood, AL, LC and Ballard — the who’s who of top teams in the state. Glenwood’s top-ranked offense leads the charge here. They last played Harlan on January 14th, but they have 11 and 36-point wins against their Hawkeye Ten rivals this season. Brent and Brian have this on the X-Stream tonight. BCMoore Projection: Glenwood by 19.15.
7. 4A-8: No. 24 Carlisle (11-11) at No. 6 Lewis Central (17-5) — It’s appropriate that this is ranked 7th. The Titans have played the seventh-toughest schedule this season and have the seventh-best offense in the class. It seems to me they’ve been really, really good of late. Evidence: A 15-point win at AL. Carlisle ended a four-game skid with a win over Carroll to end the regular season, and then they edged past Norwalk in a low-scoring game. BCMoore Projection: Lewis Central by 18.79.
6. 3A: No. 8 Red Oak (20-3) vs. No. 25 Creston (14-9) — There are no secrets among these two teams, which have played twice since January 13th. However, Red Oak has never played Creston with a healthy Sophie Walker. Or even a half-healthy Sophie Walker. Still, they have wins by 7 and by 20, although it’s worth noting Creston led the last matchup at halftime. Walker is a game-time decision tonight, and if you add her to the mix it makes the possibility of beating the Tigers even more difficult. I have the call on 99.1 tonight at 5:00. BCMoore Projection: Red Oak by 13.86.
5. 3A: No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic (18-4) vs. No. 6 Cherokee (17-5) — Another successful season for Cherokee, despite recent graduation losses, and they will bring the No. 1 ranked offense in 3A into this one. Heelan can also score (8th), and they have a strong defense that ranks 16th in scoring average. Even while Heelan has been one of the top-ranked teams in the IGHSAU rankings all year, they will have more than earned their trip to state if they can back their West Lyon win up with a win tonight against Cherokee. BCMoore Projection: Heelan by 11.30.
4. 5A-2: No. 22 Des Moines Roosevelt (13-9) at No. 12 Sioux City East (14-7) — East has an offense ranked 12th and a defense ranked 13th in 5A, and it’s the defense that will have to be on their game to hold off the 11th-ranked offense in the class. Roosevelt has won four of their past five. BCMoore Projection: Sioux City East by 9.54.
3. 5A-4: No. 20 Sioux City West (13-9) at No. 14 Ames (10-11) — Ames has played the third-toughest schedule in the state, and they’ve handled their business more often than not, even if that didn’t always lead to wins (they recently played within 3 of Dowling). West’s ascent continued this year with a three-win improvement. Can they make it four? BCMoore Projection: Ames by 4.91.
2. 5A-3: No. 17 Ankeny (10-12) at No. 13 Abraham Lincoln (15-6) — A rematch of this year’s state volleyball quarterfinal, this will hardly be easy for the state-ranked Lynx, which haven’t played for eight days. They will be well-prepared, though, as their final six games were against SBL, St. Albert, SC West, SC East, Heelan and Lewis Central. The Hawkettes have picked it up of late, running off wins in five of their last seven after starting 5-10. This is a dangerous game for the Lynx. BCMoore Projection: AL by 4.33.
1. 4A-1: No. 16 Le Mars (10-11) at No. 22 Carroll (12-9) — Red hot Le Mars beat red hot Sergeant Bluff-Luton in heroic fashion on Wednesday. Now, they turn their attention to a solid Carroll team that has been less solid of late — at least in the wins and losses category. The Tigers have lost five of seven while Le Mars has won five of six. Of note, the Bulldogs have played the fourth-toughest schedule in 4A. BCMoore Projection: Le Mars by 1.69.
Just for fun, here are your other 3A regional final matchups:
No. 3 Okoboji (22-1) vs. No. 4 Clear Lake (21-2) — One of the top four teams in BCMoore’s system will not advance to the state tournament. Clear Lake has the recent run of trips to state in 14, 15, 17 and 18 while Okoboji has gone just once (in 2016). BCMoore Projection: Okoboji by 3.36.
No. 6 Roland-Story (19-3) vs. No. 18 Jesup (19-4) — These are two of the top seven defenses in 3A with Roland-Story on top and Jesup ranked No. 7. Roland-Story is going for their 8th state tournament appearance and second in a row. Jesup has gone once — 20 years ago. BCMoore Projection: Jesup by 12.72
No. 11 Davenport Assumption (15-7) vs. No. 24 Waukon (15-8) — Assumption’s state success speaks for itself, as they’ve been to 15 state tournaments and won four state championships. Waukon also has a state championship (2004) and six state tournament trips. BCMoore Projection: Assumption by 7.71.
No. 2 Dike-New Hartford (21-1) vs. No. 14 Monticello (18-5) — The IGHSAU’s No. 1 ranked team is No. 2 in the system, although it’s very, very close. They also have the longest win streak in 3A at 19 in a row while posting a top 10 offense (10th) and defense (2nd). Monticello’s defense ranks third in the state. DNH is going for their fourth straight state tournament while Monticello has been four times before and will go for their second in three years. BCMoore Projection: Dike-New Hartford by 19.37.
No. 7 North Polk (18-5) vs. No. 27 West Liberty (19-4) — North Polk has put up some impressive numbers with a 2nd-ranked offense and 8th-ranked defense while West Liberty is in the top 18 in both. Last year’s state runner-up, North Polk goes for a third straight trip to Des Moines and fifth overall while West Liberty has been four times previous — but not since 1965. BCMoore Projection: North Polk by 16.23.
No. 22 Des Moines Christian (21-2) vs. No. 31 Central Lee (16-7) — Des Moines Christian is much higher-ranked by the IGHSAU after last season’s state semifinal run, but they’ve played the 8th-easiest schedule in 3A this year. The Lions do have some nice wins — Creston, Grinnell, DCG, Van Meter — but it’s largely been 1A and 2A opponents since early December. They look for a fourth trip since 2014. Central Lee played in the 2000 state championship game and hasn’t been back since. BCMoore Projection: Des Moines Christian by 8.10.
Enjoy the hoops!
