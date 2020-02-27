(KMAland) -- The nuclear options returns! With Class 1A and Class 3A filled with action, we’re bringing out the four-broadcast option tonight. I’ll touch on all of those as we navigate through today’s tournament trail blog.
WEDNESDAY HIGHLIGHTS
-Whew. The regional final doubleheader is fun, but it’s also taxing. Especially for a guy that lives on the gosh dang Missouri border and broadcasted communities from the counties of Audubon, Shelby, Pottawattamie and Harrison. No worries, that’s why coffee exists. Let’s look at the advancers…
-LOGAN-MAGNOLIA: The CAPS are back. That’s what happens when you qualify for state. What a win for the Panthers, which trailed by six at half and then had to withstand a furious rally following a BIG third period.
Three big things from this one that I want to point....
1 – Emilie Thompson was huge. AHSTW game-planned the heck out of Violet Lapke, and they wanted to make sure she didn’t get many good looks. That meant someone had to step up and make some shots, and Thompson was that person. That’s maybe not a surprise, because she definitely can hit the outside shot. It was just a matter of if she would. And she did.
2 – Ava Goldsmith. That’s a name that is going to reverberate in the heads of AHSTW fans for years to come. Her 3-pointer at the end of the third period was monstrous. Goldsmith had played in 15 games and made six 3-pointers coming into the game. And she hadn’t played until Coach Derek Sonderland inserted her just before the end of the third. Suddenly, there she was knocking down a trey just before the third quarter horn to push Lo-Ma’s lead to 10. HUGE.
3 – The defense. You can’t overstate the defense on AHSTW last night. Kailey Jones and Kinsey Scheffler had to work for everything last night. There was not going to be an easy bucket. Jones did get into double digits, but she earned everything. And in the end, AHSTW definitely wanted to get it to one of those two girls on the season’s most important possession. Lo-Ma just didn’t let it happen. Great game-planning, great execution. And now it’s on to state.
-ST. ALBERT: CAPS! For the first time in 20 years, CAPS! The Saintes are on their way to state for the first time since 2000. To put that into perspective, I was a sophomore in high school when they last played at state. If I had been at state, you would have seen me with hair, it probably would have been bleached blond and I likely would have had a gold “2” chain around my neck. Now, the gold chain will belong to St. Albert assistant T. Gary White.
What a performance last night for the Saintes. They withstood Exira/EHK’s pressure just enough to stake themselves to a lead that they would never completely relinquish. This was just a special night for St. Albert. Allie Petry hit two 3s in the first quarter and now has five for the year. Jordyn Blaha scored 15 of her 17 in the second half and put together a brilliant defensive performance on Macy Emgarten. Lauren Williams had a career night. Makenna Shepard did her usual outstanding work at point. It was just a really gutty night of basketball from this program.
One final thing before we move on to the next: St. Albert didn’t even expect this. Blaha and Petry both mentioned they looked at this team in the summer and didn’t really think they were going to be that good. They lost too much production from last year’s senior class, they thought. But the one thing this group was willing to do was put in the work. They worked their butts off to prepare themselves for this moment, and now the 2020 senior class will be remembered for the group that ended the state drought.
-MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS: CAPS! Wait, CAPS? Yes, CAPS! Martensdale-St. Marys pulled off the upset of the night, scoffing at the 16-point underdog role and beating North Mahaska to clinch their first trip to state since Mackenzie Morrison roamed the halls.
The Devils got off to a fine start, leading by seven after one and held a four point lead at half before losing it going into the fourth. Sometimes when an underdog has a lead for a large portion of a game, and then they lose it, that’s the end of it. Instead, they put together just enough to get a shocking win. And suddenly, they’re a six-seed in the state tournament.
Those are the Iowa teams that advanced from our regional KMAland conferences last night. Here’s a look at those that are moving on in Missouri…
-East Atchison (Girls): What a night for Jaycee Graves, who dropped in 28 points and 21 rebounds for the Wolves in a revenge match with Mid-Buchanan – the team that eliminated them last season. Now, the Wolves are back where they were last season – in a district final and one win away from a state sectional spot. They’ll get East Buchanan on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 on FM 99.1.
-Maryville (Girls): The Hounds got a push last night from Lawson, but the top seed in the 3-16 tournament survived a six-point win. Serena Sundell did her usual work, dropping in 20 points. They’ve got St. Pius X in a district championship tomorrow. Maryville won a January matchup by 9.
-South Holt (Girls): The Knights are the top seed in the 1-15 tournament, and they’re playing like it. Last night, they took care of district host King City by 11. They’ve got 275 Conference rival DeKalb next. In an earlier meeting, South Holt won by 9.
-Platte Valley (Boys): For all intents and purposes, this is the defending champion in Class 1. Jefferson won last year’s state title and then joined with South Nodaway to form Platte Valley. They still don’t have a mascot. I wish they had a mascot. But they don’t. What they do have is a district final meeting with…
-Worth County (Boys): The Tigers did it again. The No. 6 seed in the tournament knocked off No. 3 seed Rock Port on Monday. Last night, they took down No. 2 seed Stanberry. This was a team that was playing really well before Christmas break before a tough finish to the year. Now, they’re playing like that pre-Christmas team with everybody healthy. Like Monday, they had four players in double figures, led by Jackson Runde’s 17.
CONFERENCE CUP CHASE
There were just a few games on the girls side that are relevant to this last night. Let’s add them to the totals:
Hawkeye Ten: 9-1 (1-0)
Missouri River: 7-3
Pride of Iowa: 8-6 (1-0)
Western Iowa: 6-4
Rolling Valley: 4-5 (0-1)
Corner: 3-5
Bluegrass: 1-8
That’s our last night of pre-state tournament action. With an incredible 9-1 mark, the Hawkeye Ten has proven to be the best conference in the area – at least for the tournament trail purposes.
BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s how things went last night for the system….
North Mahaska was projected to beat MSTM by 16.01 and LOST by 2 (18.01 difference)
St. Albert was projected to win by 1.29 and won by 11 (9.71 difference)
Lo-Ma was projected to beat AHSTW by 7.42 and WON by 1 (6.42 difference)
That’s a 2-1 night with an 11.38 average difference. We also looked at all the other 1A and 2A regional finals. Here’s how those went…
Cascade was projected to beat Regina by 30.82 and won by 11 (19.82 difference)
Kingsley-Pierson was projected to beat Gehlen by 9.44 and LOST by 10 (19.44 difference)
Denver was projected to beat Grundy Center by 0.66 and won by 18 (17.34 difference)
Emmetsburg was projected to beat Osage by 9.69 and LOST by 7 (16.69 difference)
West Branch was projected to beat Van Buren by 3.31 and won by 20 (16.69 difference)
North Linn was projected to beat Van Meter by 29.50 and won by 38 (8.50 difference)
West Hancock was projected to beat Panorama by 30.65 and won by 39 (8.35 difference)
Notre Dame was projected to beat Marquette by .04 and LOST by 8 (8.04 difference)
Newell-Fonda was projected to beat Woodbury Central by 39.46 and won by 33 (6.46 difference)
Bishop Garrigan was projected to beat East Buchanan by 23.23 and won by 17 (6.23 difference)
Western Christian was projected to beat Central Lyon by 2.00 and won by 8 (6.00 difference)
Montezuma was favored to beat Springville by 15.04 and won by 20 (4.96 difference)
Saint Ansgar was favored to beat Elkader by 5.44 and won by 9 (3.56 difference)
For the night, BCMoore’s system was 12-4.
FAREWELLS
Three teams in area conferences advanced to state last night. Two of them had their seasons come to a finish. A look…
WESTERN IOWA (1): AHSTW
-The Lady Vikes are going to bring back four starters next year, and they are going to be very good. However, there will be one big piece missing from that starting lineup. Kinsey Scheffler is one of the school’s greatest all-around athletes EVER. She could do pretty much anything and everything in every sport, and that included basketball, where she scored 1,000 career points. This is a huge loss for them. Two others seniors had other roles with the team – Tristin Heiny and Joslyn Wellman – and they will also be missed in their own way.
ROLLING VALLEY (1): Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
-I would think Exira/EHK will be a top 5-8 preseason team to open the year next season with all the talent that they have returning. However, they won’t be nearly as deep (unless there are some incoming freshmen or others that can provide help) with the losses of senior starters Jacey Anthofer, Ellie Schultes and Kamryn Waymire. Those three provided great leadership and plenty of production on the court. However, the Spartans bring back their top three and five of their top seven scorers.
RANKING THE THURSDAY MATCHUPS
It’s Class 1A and 3A boys night. There are nine games involving KMAland conference schools Let’s take a look at the best matchups from worst to first in the BCMoore system…
9. 1A-13: No. 14 Mount Ayr (20-2) vs. No. 50 Bedford (14-9) – This is round three between the two Pride of Iowa Conference foes. Mount Ayr has won both of those matchups – one by 12 on February 7th and one by 13 on February 11th. So, this marks the third meeting in a matter of 20 days. Hear my call tonight on FM 99.1. BCMoore Projection: Mount Ayr by 14.90.
8. 1A-15: No. 25 St. Albert (9-14) vs. No. 65 Woodbine (13-10) – The Falcons had lost five of their last six heading into the postseason, although the losses were to AL, Elkhorn, Glenwood, Treynor and Atlantic. Woodbine beat Boyer Valley for the first time in three tries on Tuesday. Of course, it was the first time they were able to play with a healthy Layne Pryor. This one is going to be physical. It’s not for the faint of heart. Hear it on our X-Stream 1 tonight. BCMoore Projection: St. Albert by 13.07.
7. 1A-14: No. 5 Martensdale-St. Marys (21-3) vs. No. 32 CAM, Anita (19-4) – The Cougars’ 10-game win streak meets an ultimate test tonight at West Central Valley. The Blue Devils are loaded around the perimeter and have a big star that can go inside and outside in Trey Baker (17.5 PPG). CAM, meanwhile, has about seven guys that could score in double figures on any given night. BCMoore Projection: MSTM by 12.79.
6. 3A-1: No. 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-10) at No. 9 Carroll (19-3) – How many expected SBL to be a favorite on the road against one of the top ranked teams in the state all season long? The Warriors have played a serious, serious schedule, and they have been awesome of late with dominant wins over several pretty good teams. The Tigers have been in that realm pretty much all season. This should be a doozy. BCMoore Projection: SBL by 5.31.
5. 3A-8: No. 18 Denison-Schleswig (14-8) at No. 8 Winterset (18-4) – Here’s the thing: There’s not a lot people giving Denison-Schleswig a chance here. However, I think they have as good a shot as anybody in this substate – maybe even the best chance. Here’s why: They’ve played Winterset in the last year. They know the style. They’ve seen these guys. They know what’s what. Will it be enough? We’re fixing to find out. BCMoore Projection: Winterset by 3.53.
4. 3A-1: No. 13 LeMars (14-8) at No. 5 MOC-Floyd Valley (19-3) – The Bulldogs are another Missouri River Conference team that hits the road tonight and figures to have a really tight battle. The Bulldogs have both a top 18 offense and defense while MOC-Floyd Valley is ranked in the top 16 in both. They’ve also won six straight and nine of the last 10. BCMoore Projection: MOC-FV by 2.57.
3. 1A-10: No. 26 Nodaway Valley (16-7) vs. No. 33 Central Decatur (16-6) – The BCMoore Rankings are missing several wins on both sides, so the projection might not be all that accurate. However, I can tell you that they played a really good and tight game back on January 24th. CD was the winner in Greenfield by six. Both teams have been hot in February with a combined 8-3 record and losses by a combined eight points (and one in overtime). Hear this on our KMAX-Stream 2 tonight with Trevor Maeder. BCMoore Projection: Nodaway Valley by 2.49.
2. 3A-8: No. 22 Harlan (16-6) at No. 20 Glenwood (17-5) – Round 3 on AM 960 tonight from Glenwood. The Rams have really played well since Christmas break with just three losses (two to LC and one to Skutt). One of their wins came against Harlan by 7. They also lost to Harlan back in December by 6. Regardless of how this comes out, I think it’s going to be a whale of a game. Again, on AM 960. BCMoore Projection: Glenwood by 1.19.
1A-12: No. 8 Ankeny Christian (20-3) vs. No. 9 Madrid (18-5) – Whew, a concurrent matchup in a district championship game. The game is on a neutral, but it is being played in Ankeny, although I’m guessing both sides will fill their seats. ACA hasn’t lost since January 11th. Madrid has the top-ranked scoring offense in Class 1A. Should be fun. BCMoore Projection: Ankeny Christian by .09.
