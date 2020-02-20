(KMAland) -- Things are heating up. Class 3A girls is now down to its final 16 teams, and we’ve got a big, big night of basketball in 1A and 2A throughout the state of Iowa. Let’s do our usual due diligence....
WEDNESDAY NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS
-Red Oak/Atlantic was kind of a wild game. The Tigers jumped out with 16 of the first 21 and built their lead to 12. The Trojans, though, scored the next 12 to tie it at 20. And then Red Oak ran off 16 of the final 17 of the half to lead by 15.
Atlantic had another short run in them to open the half, but Red Oak pushed the lead as high as 23 before they settled on a 12-point margin. Ellie Rengstorf continues to play outstanding basketball, finishing the night with 18 points and seven assists. I don’t want to speak for her, but this might be some of the best basketball of her terrific career. Of course, she has plenty of other scoring options around her with the Johnson sisters, Allie West, Kyndal Kells and Chloe DeVries. And oh yeah, Sophie Walker is getting close.
The Tigers are already scary enough with what they’re currently running with, but when you add a 17-per game scorer, another ball-handler and another lengthy defender to this deal….well, you’ve got a beast. We don’t know how healthy Walker can be or is going to be by Saturday, but she’s getting closer. And if she can go then things get very tough for any opponent.
-And as you know by now, that opponent is going to be Creston. The Panthers’ win over West Marshall was an upset to some. Others? Well, they may have expected this result. Creston had seen teams like and better than West Marshall all year while West Marshall played a mostly 1A/2A schedule. Advantage, Creston. Schedules matter. That proved itself true last night.
Sam Dunphy had a big night with 17 points while Kelsey Fields put in 12 and Braelyn Baker added 11 for the Panthers in the victory. Now, they’ll try to qualify for their first state tournament since the great Eldon Gammell led them to back-to-back tourneys in 1977 and 1978.
-Harlan took the rubber match over Denison-Schleswig last evening. In typical Cyclone fashion, they were very balanced with Claire Schmitz (who also had 12 boards) and Jocelyn Cheek going for 12 and 10 points, respectively. Raegen Wicks added nine and Brecken Van Baale (who also had 8 boards and 6 assists) and Caitlyn Leinen pitched in seven apiece. That’s eight wins out of nine for Harlan, which has undefeated Glenwood next.
-Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were both pushed hard last night, and only one of them emerged victorious. The Crusaders struggled early with West Lyon, leading by just two at halftime before a 28-20 second half helped them pull away for a 10-point win.
Meanwhile, SBL and Le Mars went back and forth throughout the evening before the Bulldogs canned a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.3 to go. That would prove to be the difference in the game, and suddenly SBL is out of the tournament. More on them in a bit.
-Sioux City West beat Sioux City North for a second time in a matter of four days. It was the fifth straight win for the Wolverines, which led by 25 at half and will now travel to Ames on Saturday evening.
-Also of note, Lewis Central and Abraham Lincoln learned their Saturday opponents. The Titans will meet Carlisle, which beat Norwalk by four points, while the Lynx are set to host Ankeny, which was impressive in a 44-point win over Des Moines North.
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s your daily BCMoore report based on last night’s results…
7. West Marshall was projected to win by 3.36 and LOST by 7 (10.36 difference)
6. Red Oak was projected to win by 22.18 and won by 12 (10.18 difference)
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was projected to win by 7.06 and LOST by 3 (10.06 difference)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic was projected to win by 16.56 and won by 10 (6.56 difference)
3. Des Moines Roosevelt was projected to win by 10.56 and won by 14 (3.44 difference)
2. Sioux City West was projected to win by 39.51 and won by 40 (0.49 difference)
1. Harlan was projected to win by 5.61 and won by 6 (0.39 difference)
I’ll just say this: The Creston/West Marshall may have been wrong, but it was right in so many ways. You see it in Vegas all the time with their odds. We think something is up when a team that has a lesser record than another, and then the spread is a little lower than what it would usually be for two teams with records like Creston and West Marshall have. And then the underdog – albeit a light underdog – wins the game. We give Vegas major kudos. So, I’m going to give BCMoore major kudos for having that as a tighter spread than most would have.
Anyway, that’s a 5-2 night with an average projected/reality difference of 5.93. That’s pretty dang good.
CONFERENCE RECORD UPDATE
Here’s how it looks after last night’s action.
Hawkeye Ten: 4-1 (1-0 last night)
Corner: 3-4
Western Iowa: 4-3
Pride of Iowa: 6-3
Rolling Valley: 3-2
Missouri River: 2-1 (1-1 last night)
Bluegrass: 1-7
FAREWELLS
Five KMAland conference schools are moving on following last night’s action. However, there is the other end of this. That end is the five others that lost and had their seasons come to a finish.
HAWKEYE TEN (2): Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig
-Atlantic went from four wins last year to nine wins this year. It was a real nice step in the right direction for Coach Dan Vargason’s squad, and they will bring back a solid nucleus, led by Haley Rasmussen. However, they will definitely miss senior starters McKenzie Waters and Corri Pelzer – both of which made a lot of winning plays through the year and their careers.
-It was a very tiny step back for Denison-Schleswig this year after they qualified for the state tournament in 18-19. However, that was to be expected with the senior class that they lost. Next year, though, will be another season where they will chase a trip to Des Moines. Their top three scorers will be back, as will a number of other regular contributors. They will, however, have to replace seniors Payton Goslar and Tia Petersen, which both played in nearly every game this season.
MISSOURI RIVER (3): Thomas Jefferson, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North
-TJ was dealt a blow before the season when LaTeah Willie graduated early. They spent the year trying to find a third scorer to replace her. Instead, they just kept playing really terrific defense. Now, the core of this group will be graduating with Allison and Allisa Schubert moving on. Jasmine Ramos, defensive stalwart Suzie Miller, Akaysha Cole Johnson and Natalie Clark are also in a large senior class that will be missed next season.
-I didn’t expect to be writing about Sergeant Bluff-Luton today, but here we are. They lose leading scorer Kenzie Foley along with two other regular contributors in Chloe Black and Emma Christensen. While Foley is a huge loss, sophomores Emma Salker and Maddie Hinkel were both very good this year in helping the Warriors improve immensely throughout the course of the season.
-Sioux City North had their struggles this season, and when you look at the age of many of their top contributors you can see why. Their top four scorers are all underclassmen. They will, however, lose a couple seniors in Ashley Lillard and Kenidi Valladolid. Those two played in 20 and 15 games, respectively, this season.
RANKING THE THURSDAY MATCHUPS
There are A LOT of games tonight involving KMAland conference schools. To be exact, there are 24! Let’s go…
24. 1A-13: No. 142 Clarinda Academy (4-15) at No. 13 Mount Ayr (18-2) – The Raiders are the real deal. They’re 14th in points per game on offense and 28th in points per game allowed on defense. BCMoore Projection: Mount Ayr by 64.95.
23. 1A-12: No. 137 Southeast Warren (4-18) at No. 10 Madrid (16-5) – Southeast Warren will butt up against the No. 2 ranked offense in Class 1A. The Tigers average 74.6 points per game. Southeast Warren allows a little over 61, although it was the defense that helped them to a 46-43 win over Colo-Nesco earlier this week. BCMoore Projection: Madrid by 52.48.
22. 1A-12: No. 123 Melcher-Dallas (10-11) at No. 14 Ankeny Christian Academy (18-3) – Melcher-Dallas has wins in three of their past four games, including a victory over 14-win Colfax-Mingo on the 11th of the month. ACA has not lost since January 11th – a stretch of 12 straight victories. They also have a 50-point win over Melcher-Dallas from December 6th. BCMoore Projection: Ankeny Christian Academy by 43.60.
21. 1A-14: No. 108 Southwest Valley (6-16) at No. 7 Martensdale-St. Marys (19-3) – If nothing else, Southwest Valley is coming off a terrific second half where they scored 50 points. That’s momentum. Speaking of momentum, the Blue Devils have won a lot of games, including by 31 over the Timberwolves on December 13th. BCMoore Projection: MSTM by 41.48.
20. 2A-16: No. 78 Shenandoah (5-17) at No. 6 Treynor (21-1) – Treynor is undefeated against 2A opponents. Heck, they’re undefeated against all Iowa opponents. Their final stretch where they beat Tri-Center by 22, IKM-Manning by 26, AHSTW by 29, Underwood by 17, St. Albert by 7 and Grand View Christian by 9 was pretty great. Shenandoah is on a two-game win streak for the first time this season. Toss the ball up and see what happens. BCMoore Projection: Treynor by 40.07.
19. 1A-13: No. 136 Lenox (4-17) at No. 41 East Mills (18-3) – The Wolverines are on their third winning streak of at least five in a row. The current streak is six consecutive. Lenox, meanwhile, has lost their last five. I will have this one on KMA 960. BCMoore Projection: East Mills by 39.25.
18. 1A-10: No. 124 Wayne (7-14) at No. 23 Nodaway Valley (14-7) – Nodaway Valley won the first meeting all the way back on December 13th by 36 points. The Falcons have lost five straight while the Wolverines have been very good with six wins in their past eight. The only losses are by 1 to 18-2 Mount Ayr and by 1 to 17-4 CAM. BCMoore Projection: Nodaway Valley by 36.63.
17. 1A-10: No. 130 Mormon Trail (8-15) at No. 37 Central Decatur (14-6): Mormon Trail has had their struggles of late, losing seven of their past nine before a dominant takedown of Orient-Macksburg earlier this week. Central Decatur has been pretty consistent all year, and they are a tough loss in overtime to POI champ Martensdale-St. Marys away from a solid five-game win streak. BCMoore Projection: Central Decatur by 35.78.
16. 1A-2: No. 102 Paton-Churdan (5-16) at No. 11 Newell-Fonda (17-4) – Interestingly enough, these two teams will play in girls basketball on Friday. Tonight, the boys are up first, and Newell-Fonda has won 14 of their past 15 games. The Rockets are on a five-game losing skid. BCMoore Projection: Newell-Fonda by 34.90.
15. 1A-15: No. 110 Ar-We-Va (6-16) at No. 20 Boyer Valley (19-2) – The Bulldogs had an 18-game win streak snapped last week by IKM-Manning, but they bounced back to beat Logan-Magnolia in dominant fashion. Ar-We-Va, meanwhile, snapped an eight-game skid with a nice win over Heartland Christian earlier this week. The Bulldogs won by 27 and 33 in the two meetings this year. BCMoore Projection: Boyer Valley by 31.63.
14. 1A-13: No. 46 Bedford (12-9) vs. No. 125 Diagonal (10-11) at Mount Ayr – The most interesting thing about Bedford: They have had two players break one of the oldest scoring records in the area. Brennan Sefrit and Cooper Nally are now in a battle to the finish. Diagonal has had their moments, but they’ve lost four of their final five. They’re 1-2 against POI opponents. BCMoore Projection: Bedford by 29.46.
13. 1A-10: No. 113 East Union (9-12) vs. No. 40 Lamoni (19-2) – East Union is playing their best ball of the season at the right time, winning their last five and seven of their last eight. Now, they haven’t played a team like Lamoni during that stretch. The Demons have the top-ranked defense (37.14 per game allowed) in Class 1A. BCMoore Projection: Lamoni by 26.59.
12. 1A-15: No. 97 Riverside (6-15) at No. 24 St. Albert (7-14): Similar records here, but St. Albert has played their usual insane schedule, which ranks No. 1 on BCMoore. We’ve seen in the past how they adjust to 1A – or how the other 1A teams fail to adjust to them. There’s no doubt, the Falcons will be a very tough out. BCMoore Projection: St. Albert by 23.05.
11. 1A-2: No. 94 Glidden-Ralston (6-14) vs. No. 39 Harris-Lake Park (9-10) at Newell-Fonda – Glidden-Ralston made a major improvement from last season when they struggled through a winless year. They actually won their first two and three of their first four before a tough losing skid. Now, they’ve won three of their past five. Harris-Lake Park has taken four of their last six. Two teams playing pretty well. BCMoore Projection: Harris-Lake Park by 18.53.
10. 1A-10: No. 62 Murray (15-6) vs. No. 103 Seymour (13-7) at Nodaway Valley – Two winning teams in the Bluegrass Conference will meet for a third time this season. Murray won by 17 in December and by 27 in February. The Mustangs have wins in six of their last eight games while Seymour has won four of five. BCMoore Projection: Murray by 13.86.
9. 1A-9: No. 111 Moravia (12-8) vs. No. 80 North Mahaska (11-9) at Montezuma – Moravia has won three in a row – the third time they’ve had a streak of three or more wins this season. North Mahaska is playing pretty well, too, with wins in six of their past eight games after starting the season 5-7. BCMoore Projection: North Mahaska by 12.27.
8. 2A-16: No. 45 Clarinda (9-13) vs. No. 22 Tri-Center (17-4) – I was a little surprised with the margin by the computer projections, considering this is one of my favorite matchups of the night. But Tri-Center has been very, very impressive throughout the entire length of the season. Clarinda, meanwhile, has been good at times – especially early – but they did have a tough stretch from January 28th through February 13th. They may have found their way out of that doldrum on Monday, and if they can keep that level of play going I would expect a great game at 6:30 tonight on KMA-FM 99.1. BCMoore Projection: Tri-Center by 11.06.
7. 1A-15: No. 66 West Harrison (10-11) at No. 31 IKM-Manning (12-9) – West Harrison has ripped off three wins in their last four games, including a nice victory over a 14-win River Valley squad. IKM-Manning has won five consecutive games. That includes the aforementioned 15-point win over 18-win Boyer Valley. They’re definitely playing well. BCMoore Projection: IKM-Manning by 10.36.
6. 1A-14: No. 28 Stanton (18-3) vs. No. 64 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-10) – When district meetings happen, I often wonder how much BCMoore is discussed. In this one, I don’t think it got much run. Stanton is the lower seed, but CAM is playing the higher-ranked BCMoore team. That doesn’t guarantee anything, but it is interesting. BCMoore Projection: Stanton by 9.69.
5. 2A-15: No. 43 Kuemper Catholic (7-14) at No. 37 AHSTW (17-4) – I’m not sure what exactly to expect here. Kuemper won back-to-back games for the first time this season their last time out, and they have the 10th-ranked strength of schedule in Class 2A. AHSTW, meanwhile, has been very successful all season, although they went 1-2 in a really tough final three-game stretch against Treynor, Nodaway Valley and Tri-Center. I expect this will be one of the tightest games of the night. So do the computers. BCMoore Projection: AHSTW by 3.65.
4. 1A-15: No. 58 Logan-Magnolia (8-13) vs. No. 72 Woodbine (11-10) at St. Albert – Lo-Ma is an interesting team that has had some ups and downs throughout the course of the season. When they are on their game, they are a really tough team to match up with. The Tigers, meanwhile, have won their last three games and are a really physical, athletic bunch. This one intrigues me. BCMoore Projection: Logan-Magnolia by 3.11.
3. 1A-13: No. 87 Sidney (11-10) vs. No. 93 Fremont-Mills (9-13) at East Mills – You think these two teams know each other at all? This will be the fourth meeting between the two Corner schools, and they’ve been decided by 3, 2 and 6. Sidney won the first two while F-M won the last one. This one is the most important of them all. Sidney has wins in three of their last four while F-M has won three of their past five. I have the call of this one tonight on 960 at about 6:30. BCMoore Projection: Sidney by 2.08.
2. 1A-14: No. 61 Audubon (7-12) at No. 60 Coon Rapids-Bayard (12-9) – Again, it has to be very coincidental for two concurrent teams to match up this early in the postseason. But here it is. And the people of Audubon and Coon Rapids and Bayard are going to benefit from it. Audubon has lost seven of their past eight, unfortunately, while CRB has gone 6-4 in their last 10. However, they have lost four of their last five. BCMoore Projection: CRB by 1.65.
1. 1A-14: No. 30 Earlham (9-12) at No. 35 CAM, Anita (17-4) – This is a tight BCMoore game thanks to Earlham’s 10th-ranked strength of schedule. The Cougars have won eight straight – their second streak of seven wins or more this season. There’s something to be said about consistently winning games. Still, this figures to be a battle. BCMoore Projection: CAM by 0.64.
That, like I said, is a lot of basketball. Enjoy it.
