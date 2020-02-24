(KMAland) -- KMA Sports broadcasted 17 tournament games last week. We’re fixing to top that this week.
Here’s your Monday rundown…
SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS
There were seven teams from KMAland conferences that advanced on in 3A, 4A or 5A regional play on Saturday. They are…
-RED OAK: The Tigers get the CAPS because their win solidified them of another state tournament trip. It would have been unfathomable about 10 years ago to think Red Oak would go to the girls state basketball tournament. In fact, the only time they had ever gone was 1923 when it was an invite-only tournament. Then in 2013, they ripped off the Band-Aid, and it’s been downhill from there. Even when they weren’t qualifying for state (as they did in 13, 15, 18 and this year), they were getting close.
Now, can they win a state game for the first time in school history? In their first trip they had to play the beast that is Davenport Assumption. Their last two trips were win possibilities, but it didn’t happen. This year, they’re the higher seed, but it’s a 4/5 matchup that can go any which way.
There’s no doubt that the legacies of seniors Chloe Johnson, Kyndal Kells, Ellie Rengstorf, Sophie Walker, Allie West and others are more than secure. However, they can expand that even further with a win at the state tournament. And I know they’re thinking even bigger than just one win. That’s right, this tournament is up for grabs. No fewer than seven teams could be predicted as a state champion in the 3A field. It should be fun.
-Glenwood: The Rams moved to 23-0 with a 20-point win over Harlan. Their 15-point halftime lead was trimmed to single digits going into the fourth, but they allowed just four fourth-quarter points and handled business. Madison Camden dropped 20, Jenna Hopp had 19 (with six boards, five assists and four steals) and Abby Hughes came off the bench to finish with 11 points and seven rebounds. I also love this line from Elle Scarborough: 6 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists. Onward they go.
-Lewis Central: While Glenwood was handling the business, Lewis Central was well on their way to a regional final of their own, rolling to a 27-point win over Carlisle. The Titans led by 21 at half and cruised from then on. Megan Witte shot 9-of-10 from the field and scored 22 points to go with seven boards and four steals while Delaney Esterling added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. They, too, are moving onward.
-Abraham Lincoln: I figured the Lynx were going to get a push from Ankeny on Saturday night. I knew it would make things even more difficult without the services of one of their standout starters Jillian Shanks. After taking a two-point lead into halftime, AL was able to put together a strong 10-2 third period and eventually grabbed a comfortable 14-point win.
Lucy Turner had a strong 19-point, 7-rebound performance while Julia Wagoner added 17 points, five assists, four boards and three steals. The big key, though? Alexis Pomernackas added 10 points (well ahead of her 3.5 per game average) and Baylie Girres finished with 10 points (five more than her 5.0 per game average) and six boards off the bench. That’s a BIG 20 points without Shanks able to play. Now the Lynx are one win away from their first state trip since 2003.
-BISHOP HEELAN: Here’s another that gets the CAPS treatment due to a trip to the state tournament. Heelan – the Missouri River Conference champion – was in some big trouble late in their regional final matchup with Cherokee. However, a 23-12 fourth period helped the Crusaders avoid an upset and advance on to state.
Amber Aesoph had 19, Katie Cooke put in 15 and Kenley Meis and Ella Skinner added 12 apiece. Like AL, Heelan had a surprise performance from an unlikely source. Meis’ 12 points are about nine more than they usually get (3.2 per game). These are the kinds of performances you need sometimes to survive and advance.
-LeMars: This has been some run for the Bulldogs. They’ve had to do it the hard way with wins at Sergeant Bluff-Luton and at Carroll, and they were both with some late game heroics. Their latest was a double overtime victory over the Tigers. Jaelynn Dreckman had another big game, finishing with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. The 6-foot-1 senior leads a pretty long group of players that Glenwood will have to scheme for Tuesday evening.
-Sioux City East: Another Missouri River Conference team will play for a state tournament trip tomorrow evening. The Black Raiders edged past Des Moines Roosevelt behind another big game from Bradley recruit Nyamer Diew, who had 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Up next: Dowling. And maybe you’ve heard of Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 33.4 points per game. And maybe you’ve heard they won their regional semifinal 104-10. Yeesh.
THE CONFERENCE CUP BATTLE
The latest girls update with overall records and the Saturday night record in parentheses.
Hawkeye Ten: 6-1 (1-0)
Corner: 3-5
Western Iowa: 6-4
Pride of Iowa: 7-6
Rolling Valley: 4-4
Missouri River: 6-2 (4-1)
Bluegrass: 1-8
As you probably surmised in the Saturday Highlights section, the Missouri River had a good night.
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s how the system did on Saturday…
Red Oak was projected to win by 13.86 and won by 36 (22.14 difference)
Abraham Lincoln was projected to win by 4.33 and won by 13 (9.67 difference)
Bishop Heelan was projected to win by 11.30 and won by 3 (8.30 difference)
Lewis Central was projected to win by 18.79 and won by 27 (8.21 difference)
Sioux City East was projected to win by 9.54 and won by 5 (4.54 difference)
LeMars was projected to win by 1.69 and won by 3 (1.31 difference)
Ames was projected to win by 4.91 and won by 4 (0.91 difference)
Glenwood was projected to win by 19.15 and won by 20 (0.85 difference)
That’s a perfect 8-0 night for the system, which Red Oak almost single-handledly broke with their brilliant performance. The average difference in margin for the night was 6.99. Nice.
I also previewed all the other regional finals in 3A. Here’s how it went in the system:
Roland-Story was projected to beat Jesup by 12.72 and LOST by 6 (21.36 difference)
Okoboji was projected to beat Clear Lake by 3.36 and LOST by 18 (14.64 difference)
Assumption was projected to beat Waukon by 7.71 and won by 13 (5.29 difference)
Dike-New Hartford was projected to beat Monticello by 19.37 and won by 16 (3.37 difference)
North Polk was projected to beat West Liberty by 16.23 and won by 13 (3.23 difference)
Des Moines Christian was projected to beat Central Lee by 8.10 and won by 9 (0.90 difference)
In all, the system correctly predicted six of the eight 3A regional final results. The average difference in margin for the night was 9.57.
FAREWELLS
There were only three teams lost on Saturday night. But they were three very good teams that deserve our recognition. The farewells…
HAWKEYE TEN (2): Creston, Harlan
-Creston had not been to a regional final in 13 years. The wait will not be as long this time. They are loaded with a terrific group of juniors, which make up their top three scorers. However, they will lose standout point guard Sydney Hartsock, who started every single game since Tony Niebauer took over the job. Emma Hanson, Teirstyn Murray and Heylee Shields are three other seniors that provided plenty and did a great job of playing their roles.
-Harlan is another Hawkeye Ten program that is on the rise. They’re absolutely loaded from top to bottom with returning talent. And also in the middle. Top, bottom, middle. They’re all coming back. There were no seniors on this roster. Watch out next year.
MISSOURI RIVER (1): Sioux City West
-The depth of the Missouri River this season was fantastic, and Sioux City West was a big part of that depth. And the Wolverines senior class was also a big part of that. Five of their top seven scorers were seniors this year: Andrea Vazquez, Braedyn Downs, Hope Wagner, Ashleigh Fitzgerald and Sydney Edwards. Kamari Jones also played in every single game this season, and Kazzy Vazquez played in all but two. That’s a big, big senior class that will be severely missed.
RANKING THE MONDAY MATCHUPS
The Class 3A and 4A substate tournaments begin in the state of Iowa today. There are eight games involving KMAland Conference schools. Let’s take a gander…
4A-1: No. 47 Sioux City North (1-20) at No. 24 Ames (10-12) – North has had their struggles this season and hasn’t won a game since December 9th. Ames has been up and down, but they did push Abraham Lincoln to a four-point game earlier this season. AL beat North by 40 and by 34. BCMoore Projection: Ames by 31.97.
3A-8: No. 58 Greene County (5-16) at No. 20 Glenwood (16-5) – From January 6th to February 10th, Glenwood lost zero times. They were on fire. Then they ran into a really good Skutt team, then they beat Denison-Schleswig and then they lost in a tight battle with Lewis Central. Now, the new season begins. Greene County’s two wins since January 22nd were both against 1-20 Saydel. This is on AM 960. BCMoore Projection: Glenwood by 27.03.
3A-8: No. 21 Harlan (15-6) vs. No. 49 Atlantic (8-13) – This is the third straight Monday these two teams have played. The first Monday saw Harlan win at home by 30. The second Monday was in Atlantic, and it was a 17-point win. Tonight, it’s in Glenwood, and it’s on KMA 960 with Ryan Matheny. Can Harlan make it a trifecta? BCMoore Projection: Harlan by 15.76.
4A-8: No. 44 Thomas Jefferson (5-16) at No. 36 Lewis Central (13-8) – The Titans had a rough go of it their last time out, falling by 40 to SBL. However, they’ve largely been very, very good since Christmas break. Of course, they won the Hawkeye Ten, which is pretty good they say. They also clipped TJ by 27 earlier this season. That said, the Jackets have Q Owens on their team, and when it comes to the tournament trail a scorer like that can lead to an upset. We’ll see how it goes. BCMoore Projection: Lewis Central by 14.46.
3A-1: No. 35 Bishop Heelan Catholic (7-14) vs. No. 16 LeMars (13-8) – A matchup of two Missouri River Conference foes. Heelan has lost seven of their last nine. During that stretch, they lost to LeMars by 32 on January 28th. They also met back on December 13th, and LeMars won that by 19. The Dogs have won 13 of 17 since a 1-3 start. There’s no real reason to think they won’t win another, but you know how tournament basketball goes…. BCMoore Projection: LeMars by 13.13.
3A-1: No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (11-10) vs. No. 26 Spencer (10-10) – The Warriors have played the third-toughest schedule in Class 3A, and they’re playing better and better as the season goes on. They’ve won four straight, including a 40-point win over Lewis Central on Thursday. That one made my head turn sideways. SBL has been streaky this year, but right now they’re definitely streaking the right way. To Spencer’s credit, they’ve also won five of their last six. BCMoore Projection: SBL by 11.50.
3A-8: No. 22 Denison-Schleswig (13-8) vs. No. 38 Creston (12-9) – Another meeting of conference rivals has Denison-Schleswig taking on Creston in Winterset. This is actually an easier drive for the lower-seeded Panthers, and they probably won’t get the gate they would get if Denison was hosting. But I digress….The Monarchs won their only meeting by 17 on February 4th (in Denison). They’ve sort of had some ups and downs this year and pretty much have won the games they were supposed to win and lost the games they were supposed to lose. Creston has kind of been in the same boat. We’ll see if those trends continue tonight. BCMoore Projection: Denison-Schleswig by 11.04.
4A-1: No. 43 Fort Dodge (2-19) at No. 39 Sioux City West (10-11) – West has won four of their past five games with the only loss coming to Dakota Valley out of South Dakota. The Wolverines are well-balanced with four players averaging 10.2 or more per game. The Dodgers beat an eventual 18-3 Indianola team to open the season. Their next and only other win came 13 days ago against 0-21 Des Moines East. BCMoore Projection: Sioux City West by 10.58.
That’s eight games and not a single one of them projected to finish within single digits. Expect anarchy.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.