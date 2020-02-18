(KMAland) -- There’s an unending truth when it comes to the beautiful, wonderful tournament trail. You win, you move on. You lose, you go home. Regardless, the tournament trail beats on with or without you. And as Bruce Hornsby once said: That’s just the way it is.
Today, with our latest look at the tournament trail, a rundown of last night’s highlights, a farewell to the first boys teams we lost and a rundown of tonight’s 1A and 2A regional quarterfinals.
MONDAY HIGHLIGHTS
-I had the Shenandoah/Red Oak and Clarinda/Missouri Valley games last night on 99.1, and there were some truths revealed early on in each of those games. In the Shenandoah game, it was pretty apparent Kyle Cerven wanted every single ball. When the ball came off the rim, he was a heat-seeking missile tracking that thing. He nearly hit for a double-double….in the first half. Eventually, he tied a season-high with 21 points and set a career-high with 16 boards.
And then in the nightcap, it was apparent early on that Clarinda was going to be on one. They shared the ball so well all night. They made that extra pass that led to better looks, and most of the time they knocked them down. In the end, I had them for 23 team assists on 30 field goal makes. That’s some seriously fun, beautiful, efficient basketball. That Clarinda/T-C game looks pretty appetizing. But that will have to wait until Thursday.
-Also in 2A last night, Kuemper Catholic held off Trent Hundt (33 points!) and Underwood to advance. For the Knights, which had four players in double figures, that’s two consecutive pretty nice victories. I would not want to see this team in my bracket right now. They’re battle-tested, they’re balanced and they’re probably feeling pretty confident right now.
-Also on KMA last night, we had a pair of 1A games. I was only able to follow on Twitter, but when I saw Southwest Valley was trailing Griswold at half I wondered if we were on our way to a pretty surprising upset. And then the Timberwolves put up 54 points in the second half. Tucker TePoel poured in a career-high 24 points to lead the charge.
The other broadcast pitted Essex against Clarinda Academy, and while neither team has had a ton of success, this made for an interesting matchup. The Trojans were down 12 entering the fourth period, completely erased the hole they were in and then lost in heartbreaking fashion. Big night for Emanual Aredondo, who scored 20 for Clarinda Academy, and Tucker Hadden, who dropped in 23 for Essex.
-Those are the only games I can tell you about at this point, as the other KMAland games have not had statistics reported on QuikStats. Sad!
BCMOORE UPDATE
10. Mormon Trail was favored to win by 28.65 and beat Orient-Macksburg by 46.
9. Clarinda was favored by 22.97 and beat Missouri Valley by 39.
8. Southwest Valley was favored by 21.38 and beat Griswold by 42.
7. English Valleys was favored by 20.78 and beat Moulton-Udell by 9.
6. Clarinda Academy was favored by 16.92 and beat Essex by 3.
5. HLV was favored by 12.92 and beat Twin Cedars by 13.
4. Ar-We-Va was favored by 12.15 and beat Heartland Christian by 21.
3. Shenandoah was favored by 7.00 and beat Red Oak by 14.
2. Kuemper Catholic was favored by 4.40 and beat Underwood by 8.
1. Colo-Nesco was favored by 2.27 and lost to Southeast Warren by 3.
That’s a 9-1 night for the computer with an average difference in projected margin of 10.5. The computer had five games finish within 8.85 of the projected score. There were five, however, that were between 11.70 and 20.62.
CONFERENCE MARKS
This is our first night of boys action, so let’s check in on the conference records in out-of-conference matchups.
Hawkeye Ten: 2-0
Corner: 0-1
Western Iowa: 0-2
Pride of Iowa: 2-0
Rolling Valley: 1-0
Bluegrass: 0-2
FAREWELLS
Eight KMAland conference schools advanced on last evening, but there were nine that had their seasons come to a finish. Let’s check out their seniors.
Hawkeye Ten (1): Red Oak
-The Tigers have a very young team with three of their top five scorers in the sophomore class and the other two in the junior class. They only had one senior on this year’s roster with starting guard Jacob Athen being that dude. They’ll definitely miss his leadership and production next year, but I do think the Tigers program is moving up.
Corner (2): Essex, Griswold
-It was a tough year for Essex, but man, they nearly swept that all away with a big comeback win last night. Seniors Wesley Johnson and Caden Henderson will be gone next season, but Tucker Hadden is going to be dreaming on that 23-point performance all offseason long.
-Griswold nearly pulled a shocker of their own, but Southwest Valley had just too much in the second half. The Tigers lose seniors Derek Mueller and Paden Anderson, but they will bring back the rest of their production, including leading scorer Jayden Amend.
Western Iowa (2): Missouri Valley, Underwood
-The Big Reds had just three seniors on this year’s roster, but they were all solid contributors. That includes leading scorer Gavin Bartalini, who sports one of the most incredible ponytails I’ve had the pleasure of covering. The other seniors – starter Stevie Kean and reserve Jed Kyle – will also be tough to replace.
-The Eagles had a solid senior class that will be tough to replace. That’s led by leading scorer Nick Ravlin, as well as regulars Zach Teten and Landon Nelson and reserve Dalton Larson. One thing Underwood did see late in the season was an impressive push from sophomore Trent Hundt, who dropped in 33 last evening.
Bluegrass (3): Moulton-Udell, Orient-Macksburg, Twin Cedars
-Moulton-Udell will have to replace three of their top four scorers in Wyatt Stansberry, Trent Rockwood and Derick Hill. That’s obviously going to leave a big, big hole at a small school like Moulton-Udell. They do, however, have a solid junior group that could be ready and experienced enough to step right in.
-Orient-Macksburg had just two seniors at some point during the season. Dewayne Figgins and Vinh Nguyen are the only two listed as seniors that had any sort of production this season. That means they bring back a lot, including their top five scorers.
-Twin Cedars also brings back a lot of their production, led by their two leading scorers. However, they will have to replace regulars Zach Peterson, Hunter McCombs and Austin Test.
Other (1): Heartland Christian
-Heartland Christian had a really productive senior class, led by leading scorer and leading rebounder Syles Jordan, who had 15.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. That’s going to leave a huge hole. They also lose their third-leading scorer Sean Atchley and reserve Kyleb Hall. Now, they will bring back DJ Weilage, who had an improved sophomore season after a strong debut last year.
RANKING THE TUESDAY MATCHUPS
There are 15 regional quarterfinals involving KMAland conference schools tonight in Class 1A and 2A. Let’s rank them based on the BCMoore projections.
15. 2A-8: No. 76 Tri-Center (5-17) at No. 11 Logan-Magnolia (18-3) – Logan-Magnolia has just one loss since January 13th, and they have wins by 27 and 33 over Tri-Center this year. The Trojans already did beat one team in regional tournament play that beat them twice during the regular season. I know, different animal here. BCMoore Projection: Logan-Magnolia by 47.43.
14. 1A-6: No. 88 Southeast Warren (10-13) at No. 5 North Mahaska (18-2) – As you might imagine, North Mahaska is pretty, pretty good. They are fifth in 1A with 63.9 points per game and second in the class with just 29.85 points allowed per game. And they’ve won 18 straight. The Warhawks have a modest three-game win streak of their own. BCMoore Projection: North Mahaska by 46.65.
13. 1A-8: No. 105 Riverside (4-18) at No. 31 CAM, Anita (15-6) – The Cougars put a stop to a four-game losing skid in their final regular season game, winning by 17 at Paton-Churdan before a 54-point stomp of Griswold in their regional opener. Riverside has definitely improved throughout the season, and they’ve won three games in their last six. Two of those were against Heartland Christian. BCMoore Projection: CAM by 40.90.
12. 1A-7: No. 81 Lenox (10-12) at No. 20 Central Decatur (18-3) – The way the season has transpired for Lenox is probably not how they expected. They didn’t have TJ Stoaks right off the bat, and then she came back and got re-injured, unfortunately. Meanwhile, CD has been mostly terrific throughout the year, even with the losses of Emma Atwood and Alli Masters – two of the best players I’ve ever covered in this area. BCMoore Projection: Central Decatur by 32.42.
11. 1A-8: No. 56 Woodbine (12-10) at No. 10 Woodbury Central (16-5) – Woodbine is pretty hot right now with five straight wins, including the third-time-is-a-charm victory over Boyer Valley in the regional opener. Woodbury Central has played a tough slate (16th in 1A) and has a great offense (11th in 1A). Can the Tigers pull a shocker? BCMoore Projection: Woodbury Central by 29.13.
10. 1A-6: No. 71 Wayne (12-10) at No. 23 Martensdale-St. Marys (15-8) – This is the third matchup between the two teams, and Wayne went from a 30-point loss to a 15-point loss. Can they cut their margin in half a second time? Both teams have won three of their past five; the most impressive of those was MSTM’s win at Panorama. BCMoore Projection: Martensdale-St. Marys 26.03.
9. 2A-8: No. 60 Earlham (8-12) at No. 18 Mount Ayr (18-3) – The Raiderettes had a little two-game hiccup late in the season with a loss to Nodaway Valley and a tight win over Bedford. Sometimes it’s just a matter of getting back into the postseason, and the team finds it. I have no doubt Mount Ayr will be more than ready to go. Both teams recently have tight wins over Interstate 35. BCMoore Projection: Mount Ayr by 24.98.
8. 1A-7: No. 39 East Mills (14-6) at No. 8 St. Albert (10-11) – East Mills is probably better than you think they are. The Wolverines have some heady, confident freshman and an outstanding senior leader in Alex Knop. Their defense ranks 7th in Class 1A in PPG. Now, St. Albert is way better than a 10-11 mark. If Bel Pershing is knocking down all kinds of 3s, they’re probably not going to lose to anyone in this bracket. Can the Wolverines defense slow them down? We’re fixing to find out. Ryan has this on the KMAX-Stream. BCMoore Projection: St. Albert by 22.34.
7. 2A-7: No. 50 East Sac County (9-12) at No. 17 IKM-Manning (16-5) – The Wolves had their eight-game win streak stopped in the final game of the regular season, losing to Audubon. Now, they get an unfamiliar opponent in East Sac County, which had played a challenging schedule (25th in 2A). The Raiders look to be playing well lately, as they lost by just 7 to 15-6 Sioux Central, by 7 to 14-7 Pocahontas Area, by 1 to 8-14 Southeast Valley and by 10 to 15-6 South Central Calhoun. This might be a tough battle for the Wolves. BCMoore Projection: IKM-Manning by 18.45.
6. 1A-7: No. 36 Sidney (14-7) at No. 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (19-1) – The Cowgirls haven’t lost a game when they are fully healthy since January 18th. Of course, Exira/EHK is a different animal. I actually have to question how Sidney is going on the road in round two with the season and wins they have against some other teams that aren’t on the road tonight. But….that’s just me. They can’t get everything right. Trevor has the call tonight on AM 960. BCMoore Projection: Exira/EHK by 16.60.
5. 1A-6: No. 91 Seymour (16-6) at No. 68 Lamoni (19-2) – The Demons have wins by 8 and 12 over Seymour this season, but there might be some question on the health of their star Abby Martin, who left their last regional win with an ankle injury. There are different levels of ankle sprains, but this one seemed pretty serious. They may have to do it without her tonight. BCMoore Projection: Lamoni by 15.17.
4. 2A-8: No. 41 Underwood (12-10) at No. 16 AHSTW (18-3) – The Lady Vikes are your Western Iowa Conference champion, but they played their last couple games of the regular season without leading scorer, leading rebounder and standout star Kailey Jones. Does she get back out there tonight? I’m sure that’s the hope, as they meet a strong Underwood team that pushed them in an 8-point loss earlier this year. The second meeting was a 14-point margin, but this thing could be interesting tonight if Jones can’t go. BCMoore Projection: AHSTW by 8.98.
3. 2A-8: No. 39 Treynor (8-13) at No. 23 Nodaway Valley (19-2) – This is another one that might not look appealing if you look at the records, but it also might actually turn into one of the better games of the night. The Cardinals defense has the ability to keep them in nearly any game, but the Nodaway Valley offense is so balanced and diverse. They are third in 2A with 64.81 points per game. Really intriguing battle. BCMoore Projection: Nodaway Valley by 7.07.
2. 1A-7: No. 19 Audubon (15-7) at No. 27 Stanton (20-2) – A 20-win Stanton crew gets the opportunity to host one of the best matchups in the state tonight. The Wheelers have some really impressive wins, including victories over CAM and IKM-Manning late in the season. They also have an overtime win over AHSTW, they swept Underwood and knocked off Treynor. This is a really nice team. The Viqueens will probably have to be ready to take a few early punches, and then as it settles in we might see a really, really good battle. I have this on FM 99.1. BCMoore Projection: Audubon by 5.14.
1A-8: No. 55 Glidden-Ralston (10-12) at No. 47 Paton-Churdan (14-8) – This should be really good. Glidden-Ralston rolled impressively in a win over Ar-We-Va in their opener, and they’ve now won four straight and seven of their last nine. One of those losses was to Paton-Churdan (by 7 points), which has won 8 of their past 10. The Rockets also have a 16-point win over G-R early in the season. BCMoore Projection: Paton-Churdan by 4.07.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.