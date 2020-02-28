(KMAland) -- This has been some week. By the end of tomorrow’s action, we will have broadcasted 23 games from Monday through Saturday. In all, since we started this thing a couple Thursdays ago, it’s 44 games with 42 different KMAland schools. BANG!
Onward with today’s tournament trail rundown…
THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS
First of all, I am a big fan of the 1A district final/3A substate semifinal night on the tournament trail. There are all kinds of games everywhere, and every single one of them has someone covering it. Let’s look at some KMAland advancers…
Nodaway Valley: The Wolverines avenged a loss to Central Decatur with another Wolverine-like win. They put three in double figures (led by Toby Bower’s 15), they defended to high heavens and they’re now one win away from another state tournament trip.
Mount Ayr: Dawson Frost is the school’s all-time leading scorer, but he had just six points last night. That didn’t matter, because the Raiders are absolutely loaded with guys that can hit for double digits on any single night. They had three last evening, led by 16 from Payton Weehler, who hit four 3-pointers and every one of them seemed to be of the backbreaking variety.
Martensdale-St. Marys: CAM gave the Blue Devils a push and threatened to ruin an All-POI substate final rematch. In the end, MSTM proved to be too much with Jack Franey dropping in 21 points and adding six assists, Isaac Gavin going for 17 points and eight boards and Hogan Franey adding 16 points and six boards. Trey Baker also had 12 with seven rebounds. Onward they go.
St. Albert: The record doesn’t wow you, but St. Albert is back in a substate final. Sam Rallis put up some more wild numbers with 17 points and seven steals, and the rest of the Falcons defenders made sure Woodbine couldn’t find much of anything on offense. Now, they’ll take a big swing at a really strong Remsen, St. Mary’s team. Count them out at your own peril.
Ankeny Christian: ACA lost a lot of production from last year’s terrific team, but they’re right back in a substate final following back-to-back wins over Grand View Christian and Madrid. Those are two absolutely terrific wins, and they’ll need another one against West Fork tomorrow night to get back to the state tournament.
Harlan: Moving on to Class 3A, where the Cyclones were absolutely magnificent from the free throw line last night in their rubber-match win over Glenwood. Connor Bruck was 20 for 20 and finished with 41 points, but he wasn’t alone in the efficiency at the line. The rest of the team was 19 for 23 to make for a 39 for 43 night. That’s tremendous.
Denison-Schleswig: I was hinting at the Monarchs springing an upset in yesterday’s blog, and that’s exactly what they did. I really think playing this Winterset team and their style last year helped D-S last night. It also helped that Goanar Biliew absolutely dominated with 21 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three assists. It’s no secret that I’m a Denison graduate, and I don’t remember ANY substate finals while I was growing up. Derek Fink, though, has the Monarchs in a substate final for the third time in six years. I wonder how far we have to go back to find the previous three trips. Tremendous program building.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton & LeMars: The two Missouri River Conference squads pulled off wins on the road last night, handling Carroll and MOC-Floyd Valley, respectively. SBL was actually favored on BCMoore, and LeMars was not much of an underdog so this is hardly surprising. However, we know that we can count on one MRC team advancing to state.
That’s plenty of advancers in Iowa. Here’s a look at Missouri and Nebraska girls and boys from last night…
PLATTE VALLEY (Girls): They’re on to state so they get the caps. Platte Valley (no mascot) edged past Worth County in a terrific 49-47 game. Kaylin LaMaster and Jaclyn Papper led a balanced effort with 12 points apiece. They’ll play again on Tuesday in St. Joseph against South Holt or DeKalb.
Mound City (Boys): Tony Osburn did Osborn dirty last night. The sophomore dropped 39 points to lead the Panthers to a 33-point win. They’re now one win away from a state sectional spot. Stewartsville – a winner over South Holt – is next.
Maryville (Boys): The Spoofhounds avenged their football playoff loss to Lathrop last night. Their 15-point win in Cameron might not make many of the football players forget about that loss, but this is definitely a big win. It’d be hard to stomach being eliminated by the same school in both football and basketball, especially since it sounds like the Lathrop student section was not quiet about that football game. Tate Oglesby dropped in 22 points, and Trey Houchin finished with 16 in the win.
Auburn (Boys): Auburn continues to win, and they continue to dominate in those wins. They rolled to a 46-18 subdistrict final win over Fairbury and grabbed the No. 2 seed in the C1 district tournament. They’ve got Aquinas Catholic next.
Palmyra (Boys): The Palmyra boys are one win away from their first state tournament since 1989. They knocked off Johnson County Central by 12 last night and will now play as the No. 11 seed in a district final tomorrow against Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Elmwood-Murdock (Boys): Elmwood-Murdock is also one win from the Class D1 state tournament after a tight three-point over Southern last night. They will look for their fourth state tournament in the last five seasons when they meet Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family tomorrow. It would take a significant upset to get there, but let’s toss the ball up and see what happens.
Falls City Sacred Heart (Boys): The Irish are no stranger to state tournaments, and they’re a victory away from their 22nd appearance. They’ve also gone six of the past eight seasons. They’ll try to make it seven out of nine tomorrow against Sioux County in the 2/15 matchup.
Johnson-Brock (Boys): The defending state champions lost a lot of seniors and a standout to transfer. Yet, the Eagles are back in a district championship following their rout of Parkview Christian last night. That’s a pretty impressive win considering Parkview Christian nabbed one of the wild cards and is seeded sixth. That’s actually one ahead of 7th-seeded Johnson-Brock, which will play Mead tomorrow with a trip to state on the line.
CONFERENCE CUP CHASE
Check out the latest from the boys tournament trail. The records are the overall followed by last night in parenthes…
Pride of Iowa: 11-3 (1-0)
Hawkeye Ten: 9-3 (2-0)
Missouri River: 3-3 (2-0)
Rolling Valley: 5-7 (0-2)
Western Iowa: 3-7
Bluegrass: 3-7 (1-0)
Corner: 2-5
Look at the POI!
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s how he did last night…
Winterset was projected to beat D-S by 3.53 and LOST by 15 (18.53 difference)
Nod Valley was projected to beat CD by 2.49 and won by 18 (15.51 difference)
Glenwood was projected to beat Harlan by 1.19 and LOST by 13 (14.19 difference)
MOC-FV was projected to beat LeMars by 2.57 and LOST by 6 (8.57 difference)
SBL was projected to beat Carroll by 5.31 and won by 12 (6.69 difference)
Mount Ayr was projected to beat Bedford by 14.90 and won by 10 (4.90 difference)
MSTM was projected to beat CAM by 12.79 and won by 8 (4.79 difference)
St. Albert was projected to beat Woodbine by 13.07 and won by 9 (4.07 difference)
Ankeny Christian was projected to beat Madrid by .09 and won by 4 (3.91 difference)
The system goes 6-3 with an average difference of 9.02.
FAREWELLS
There were nine KMAland conference schools in Iowa that moved on last night, but there were also five teams that had their seasons come to a finish. Those teams…
HAWKEYE TEN (1): Glenwood
-Another terrific senior class for Glenwood and another really strong season. This is a group that had some involved in winning a state championship a year ago, and then they went on to win plenty of games the next two years. Zach Carr was a key piece on all three teams while John Palmer had a breakout season with 12.6 points per game. Nate Hughes, Dylan Sondag, Brenden Godbout, Dylan Hopp and Preston Lincoln were also in a very strong senior class. The Rams bring back three of their top five scorers, including one of the area’s top players in Ryan Blum, but the seniors will definitely be missed.
PRIDE OF IOWA (2): Bedford, Central Decatur
-This first one is going to hurt. Bedford had an amazing trio of stars over the last several years, and Brennan Sefrit, Jordan Perkins and Cooper Nally are all moving on and graduating. Involved in those three are the top two scorers in the history of the school in Sefrit and Nally and Perkins, who averaged right over 14.2 points per game. Huge losses. Two others seniors played in games this year for the Bulldogs. You may or may not have seen the Tristan Tracy video/story, but it’s a really good one. The other is Jackson Copeland, who played in two games this year.
-This second one is going to hurt, too, with the top two scorers – Cole Pedersen and Michel Evertsen – both graduating. Kolby Hewlett and Dawson Kernen also played big roles while Isaac Hall and Colby Fairchild had reserve minutes in 14 and 4 games this year, respectively.
ROLLING VALLEY (2): CAM, Woodbine
-The Cougars had an incredible season with a strong start and a strong finish. They had about seven or eight guys that could score in double figures, and three of those guys were seniors. Nate Hensley, Jacob Holste and Ben Tibken are definitely going to be missed while Ethan Steffensen also played in every single game. Mason Chester is another senior that played in four games this year.
-If you asked Woodbine about this year, they would probably call it an unlucky season. Layne Pryor was injured at the end of the football season and didn’t play until the final three games of the season. The good news is that the season went from what-could-have-been to one where they were able to get completely healthy and advance deep into the postseason. Wyatt Pryor, Brock Leaders and Adam Sherer, though, are three seniors that are going to be severely missed next season. That’s three of the top five scorers on the team. However, it is worth pointing out that their sophomore class is really strong, and a healthy Layne Pryor will definitely keep them near the top of the Rolling Valley.
RANKING THE FRIDAY NIGHT MATCHUPS
There’s only three games to rank today. We’ll have two of them on KMA Radio.
No. 37 Lewis Central (14-8) at No. 7 Dowling Catholic (14-7) – They’ve played the toughest schedule in the state, and they’ve managed to hold teams to the eighth-fewest points per game in 4A. I’m talking about Dowling. The Hawkeye Ten Conference champions, meanwhile, have fought some injuries of late, but they’re hoping to be healthy heading into a massive test. Trevor has this on AM 960. BCMoore Projection: Dowling by 24.38.
No. 24 Ames (11-12) at No. 15 Sioux City East (16-4) – It’s been another fine season for Sioux City East, which has had a breakout season from Jaleque Dunson. They’ve won seven of their last eight with the only loss coming at AL. This is a matchup of the 5th-ranked offense in 4A (East) against the 10th-ranked defense (Ames). BCMoore Projection: Sioux City East by 5.79.
No. 22 Urbandale (10-12) at No. 14 Abraham Lincoln (20-1) – The Lynx have been really, really good this season. This has been some kind of coaching job from Jason Isaacson, who lost some good seniors over the last several years and then Jadin Johnson to transfer. They’ve handled nearly every test, and it hasn’t just been in Southwest Iowa. They have some other nice wins around the state. They’ll try to add another one tonight when Urbandale brings in the 12th-ranked defense in 4A. AL’s ranks fourth. Could we see a defensive battle? Find out on FM 99.1 tonight. BCMoore Projection: AL by 4.06.
I’ll try to get a blog up early tomorrow to at least take a look at the 1A and 2A substate finals. I’ve got a busy youth wrestling morning, though, so it might just be a bit of a truncated version before we come back here on Monday.
