(KMAland) -- Phew. What a day and what a night. With all that’s going on in the tri-state area when it comes to wrestling, we just finished off a ridiculously heavy night of 1A and 2A district boys basketball.
Quick thought before we get into the rundown: Why are there 6:30 doubleheaders? Every single varsity doubleheader throughout the entire regular season has been 6:00 in this area (unless it’s earlier), and I’m sure it’s the same throughout the state. However, we have these 6:30 doubleheaders, and I have no clue why.
Also, why do we have doubleheaders? From a media perspective, it’s great since we are able to cover four schools with one stop. However, two different officiating crews have been sent to these doubleheaders. I thought the original doubleheader idea was due to the officiating shortage. That’s obviously not the case since six different guys have been sent to the doubleheaders I’ve covered.
There are many other examples, but let’s use Denison-Schleswig as an example. They are a 4 seed, and they have no real advantage. They have to drive 118 miles on Monday night for a 6:30 game with Atlantic. Then, if they win, they drive another 118 miles to Winterset a few days later. It seems obvious to me your gate would be a lot better if Denison-Schleswig just hosted Atlantic in a stand-alone game. Like I said, this is just one example, and I’m sure there are many more. Basically, I just don’t get it, but maybe that’s because I was up until 1 AM this morning.
Onward with the rundown…
THURSDAY HIGHLIGHTS
-Lenox hitting nine 3-pointers IN THE FIRST HALF last night against East Mills is definitely a tournament trail memory that is going to last for a while. The important thing, though, for the Wolverines is that they were still within four at the half. And then they really clamped down on defense, didn’t allow a single 3 the rest of the way and got a cool 25 each from Mason Crouse and Michael Schafer.
-In the opener, I could have never seen a 24-point margin coming. Not on the Sidney side. Not on the Fremont-Mills side. Heck, they had played three times and had those three games decided by a total of 11 points. And then last night happened. Cole Jorgenson hit four 3s and Garret Phillips popped in three of his own to lead the charge. That’s basketball. One team gets hot and anything can happen.
-Also in 1A-13 last night, Mount Ayr’s Dawson Frost is now the all-time leading scoreer in school history. More importantly, the Raiders kept the beat rolling along with a 71-19 win. Sidney is next in a matchup of KMA Connection Reporters Kent Larsen and Bret Ruggles.
In the early game, Bedford got pushed deep into the game in what turned out to be a four-point win over Diagonal. This is a really dangerous tournament team considering they have two guys that have broken the all-time scoring record in school history, and they have a third dude in Jordan Perkins that can pop off for 20+ on any given night. That’s a scary deal for any team that comes across them. East Mills is up next.
-Moving to 1A-14, where Martensdale-St. Marys, Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM and Stanton are all advancing. The Blue Devils are now a 20-win program after Isaac Gavin dropped in 25 points and grabbed nine in a rout of Southwest Valley. Trey Baker (18 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks), Hogan Franey (14 points, 4 assists) and Jack Franey (7 points, 12 assists) also had lovely lines.
BCMoore’s system loved the Audubon/CRB matchup, and it turned out to be exactly what they thought it would be. The Crusaders won by two, holding off a furious fourth-quarter rally from Audubon after they led 27-14 at the half. Scoring was hard to come by in this one, as Tanner Oswald was CRB’s leading scorer with 11 points.
CAM got Earlham’s best shot, too, but they were able to take a high-scoring five-point win to pick up their ninth consecutive victory. A rematch with Stanton is next after the Vikings came back from a slight halftime deficit to beat Exira/EHK by nine. Big night again for Tyler Peterson, who filled it up with 14 points, eight boards, six dimes, five steals and four blocks. He can do it all.
-In 1A-15, Boyer Valley, Woodbine, St. Albert and IKM-Manning picked up victories. Boyer Valley made quick work of Ar-We-Va with a dominant 35-point win. People love offense, but there aren’t a lot of teams that can lock teams up quite like the Bulldogs can. Woodbine takes their third shot at BV next, as they nabbed an overtime win over Logan-Magnolia.
St. Albert kept the beat going with a strong postseason performance. Their offense was really on point yesterday with Sam Rallis (26 points) and Ryan Hughes (22) combining for 48. A tricky matchup with IKM-Manning comes next, as the Wolves beat a pretty solid West Harrison team by 27 behind three double-figure scorers.
-Central Decatur, Murray, Nodaway Valley and Lamoni are on their way to the semifinals in 1A-10. The Cardinals passed their first test with a 32-point win over Mormon Trail behind 19 each from Michel Evertsen and Cole Pedersen. Murray will take their shot at CD next after a 13-point win over Seymour behind 23 from Reece Held.
Nodaway Valley and Lamoni will matchup in the other semifinal. The Wolverines pulled away from a five-point halftime lead behind 18 points from Toby Bower and 12 points, seven boards and five assists from Clay Hohertz. As for Lamoni, they had no issues with East Union in opening up a 40-11 halftime lead and cruising to a 24-point win.
-And then there’s Class 2A, which already had their district semifinals last night. Treynor, Tri-Center and Kuemper are the area advancers.
For Tri-Center, it was a really impressive performance without their star Leyton Nelson. I can’t even imagine the mental anguish they had to deal with just to get ready for this game. Nelson got hurt right at the end of practice on Wednesday, and then they had to try to figure out how they were going to beat a deep and balanced Clarinda team. The answer: Tom Turner. The senior had the game of his career, scoring 21 points to help the Trojans advance.
They’re likely to need Nelson next week when they meet Treynor for a third time. The Cardinals are scary good, and you already knew that. Jack Tiarks is out there trying to dunk everything now. And Tim Zimmerman is turning into a huge offensive threat. Jack Stogdill does everything right, and they’re always up in your shorts with their little scatback defenders. They get even scarier if/when Jon Schwarte gets healthy.
And then there’s Kuemper, which has emerged as a really scary threat in this 2A bracket. We figured they probably would be a tough out, and that’s exactly what has happened. Kyle Berg was a monster again last night with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Yeesh.
THE CONFERENCE CUP
What conference will have the best OOC record when it’s all said and done? The race continues. Your boys update with overall record first and last night’s mark in parentheses:
Hawkeye Ten: 4-2 (2-2)
Corner: 2-2 (2-1)
Western Iowa: 3-6 (3-4)
Pride of Iowa: 5-3 (3-3)
Rolling Valley: 4-4 (3-4)
Bluegrass: 1-5 (1-3)
THE BCMOORE REPORT
Here’s how the system did last night, from 24 to 1…
Bedford was favored by 29.46 and won by 4 (25.46 difference)
Sidney was favored by 2.08 and won by 24 (21.92 difference)
East Mills was favored by 39.25 and won by 20 (19.25 difference)
Newell-Fonda was favored by 34.90 and won by 53 (18.10 difference)
IKM-Manning was favored by 10.36 and won by 27 (16.64 difference)
Ankeny Christian Academy was favored by 52.48 and won by 27 (16.60 difference)
Nodaway Valley was favored by 36.63 and won by 21 (15.63 difference)
Mount Ayr was favored by 64.95 and won by 52 (12.95 difference)
North Mahaska was favored by 12.73 and won by 25 (12.73 difference)
Treynor was favored by 40.07 and won by 50 (9.93 difference)
AHSTW was favored by 3.65 and LOST by 4 (7.65 difference)
Madrid was favored by 52.48 and won by 60 (7.52 difference)
Martensdale-St. Marys was favored by 41.48 and won by 34 (7.48 difference)
St. Albet was favored by 23.05 and won by 16 (7.05 difference)
CAM was favored by 0.64 and won by 5 (4.36 difference)
Central Decatur was favored by 35.78 and won by 32 (3.78 difference)
Boyer Valley was favored by 31.63 and won by 35 (3.37 difference)
Lamoni was favored by 26.59 and won by 24 (2.59 difference)
Murray was favored by 13.86 and won by 13 (0.86 difference)
Harris-Lake Park was favored by 18.53 and won by 19 (0.47 difference)
Coon Rapids-Bayard was favored by 1.65 and won by 2 (0.35 difference)
Tri-Center was favored by 11.06 and won by 11 (0.06 difference)
That’s a 23-1 evening with FOUR games within one point and four others within five points. The average difference was 8.95. Really heady stuff here.
FAREWELLS
There were 20 KMAland teams advancing, but there were another 23 that had their seasons come to an end. Deep breath, here we go.
HAWKEYE TEN (2): Clarinda, Shenandoah
-Clarinda’s group is going to be tough to replace. Their senior class includes the top three scorers – Nathan Lindsay, Connor Brown and Kory Rogers – and reserves Zach Bergren and Matthew Nellis. They have some nice underclassmen coming back, but that starting trio is going to leave a big hole.
-Shenandoah also had a pretty good senior class, led by leading scorer Kyle Cerven, who had a really nice career. Anthony Stogdill and Conner Birt were also in the starting lineup while Devin Morelock will long be remembered for his senior night heroics. Reserves Ty Lantz and Ethan Voshell also wore the Shenandoah uniform for the final time last night.
CORNER (2): Clarinda Academy, Fremont-Mills
-Clarinda Academy will likely not have any of the players that contributed this year next season, so a big hat tip to all of them for going out, competing and bettering themselves while at the Academy.
-Fremont-Mills loses a couple senior starters in multi-year starter and leading scorer Eli Owen and all-around standout James Switzer. Key reserve Alex Perrin was another strong, big body off the bench while Nicolas Miramontes played in seven games this season. That said, they have a really nice group of underclassmen.
WESTERN IOWA (4): AHSTW, Audubon, Logan-Magnolia, Riverside
-Coach G.G. Harris had another great group of seniors this year with starters Clayton Akers, Sam Porter, Michael Mantell and Joey Cunningham leaving the biggest hole with their graduations. Reserves Brody Langer and Joey Goins are also moving on, and it’s never easy to replace six seniors. However, Raydden Grobe is a star and has two years left and freshmen Brayden Lund, Kyle Sternbeg and Cole Scheffler all look to have bright futures.
-The Wheelers got off to a bit of a slow start this season after their football team played into the state championship game. In the end, they came up just a little short last night and will now have to replace a solid group of seniors in Skyler Schultes, Marcus Olsen, Jacksen Jensen and Kaiden Smith, although Smith only played in nine games this year. Sophomore Gavin Smith had a great finish to his second season of varsity basketball.
-A tough and tight loss for Logan-Magnolia, and now they look to the future that will not include seniors Dylan Cunard and Gabe Walski – their second and third-leading scorers. The return of Tre Melby and a strong sophomore class should mean good things for the Panthers next year.
-The Bulldogs took a step forward this year behind a strong junior class and a couple of nice freshmen. They will lose just one senior from this year’s team in Taten Williams, who played in 11 games in 2019-20. Riverside should be even better next year.
PRIDE OF IOWA (5): East Union, Lenox, Southeast Warren, Southwest Valley, Wayne
-The Eagles lose their leading scorer in Kaden Kirkland, who averaged 14.3 points per game this year. That’s a significant loss. The other three losses come from Ethan Ayers, Levi Exline and Evan Collins, who all played in at least 14 games this season.
-There were only four seniors on the Lenox roster, and they will have some trouble replacing leading scorer Colton Vieux, who has been one of the most over-looked and underrated scorers in the area during his career. Another starter in Colton Gordon and reserves JC Arevalo and Colman Dukes will also need to be replaced. The good news is I think they have their point guard for the next three years in Keaton England, who has that Nate Mohr-like flair and belief. The Tigers are on their way.
-Southeast Warren had just one senior on their roster this season, with Ricky Harvey playing in all but one game this season. They bring back their top four scorers next season.
-Southwest Valley had seven seniors this year, including four of their top six scorers in Adam Harris, Garrett Marn, Tyler Hoover and Trevor Abraham. Tyler and Brendan Pearson and Sean McCormick are others that provided minutes from the senior class during the season. That’s a lot of bodies to replace.
-Only three seniors on this year’s Wayne team, but it included two of their top three scorers in Gunner Fogle and Bret Whitehall. The top guy – Zayden Mitchell – will be back. Luke Carpenter – another senior – also played in 10 games this year.
ROLLING VALLEY (5): Ar-We-Va, Exira/EHK, Glidden-Ralston, Paton-Churdan, West Harrison
-Ar-We-Va lost a BIG and highly productive senior class last year. This year, it’s just one guy they say goodbye to in Brady Miller. Miller played in 17 games this year and provided solid minutes. However, the top five scorers come from the freshman and sophomore classes.
-Another team that lost a great senior class last year is Exira/EHK, and they will lose a really solid group again. That’s led by their top scorer Creighton Nelson, who really came into his own this year with 21.0 PPG. Huge loss there. The other seniors – Jayden Jensen, William Paulsen and Ethan Andersen – played in five to 15 games this year.
-Glidden-Ralston relied on an eight-person senior class this year to improve off of a tough season in 18-19. Nathan Brant led the team with 12.7 points per game while Grant Borkowski also provided heavy minutes. Other senior contributors were Luke Handlos, Mason Janssen, Grant Fleecs, Ethan Determann, Austin Rodriguez and Jared Free. That’s a big group, but they do bring back three of their top five scorers.
-Paton-Churdan will lose four guys from this year’s senior class, led by the top scorer Kaleb Fisher. Jesse Knowles ranked third on the team in scoring, and Joe Thede played in every game this year. JJ Gannon is another senior reserve that had minutes in six games.
-A 1,000-point scorer headlines the senior class for West Harrison. Nick Rife led the team with 14.8 points per game while Tyler Melby was second on the squad with 8.4. Karter Nelson was the fourth-leading scorer, so it’s definitely a tough group to replace. They’re also joined in the class by Nick Clark and Cody Radil.
BLUEGRASS (5): Diagonal, Melcher-Dallas, Moravia, Mormon Trail, Seymour
-For Diagonal, Kade Klommhaus was an absolute beast this year, finishing the season with 17.5 points and 10.2 boards per game. Klommhaus, Tyler Jarred and Clayton Hansen are all seniors and were the top three scorers this season for the Maroons. Additionally, Cole Mobley is in the group and played in every game this year.
-Melcher-Dallas had four seniors this year, led by Emery Sage and Joe Branson. They ranked fourth and fifth in scoring this season and will definitely be tough to replace. Along with those two, Jacob Russell and Derien Jones played reserve minutes this season.
-There were only three seniors on the Moravia roster this year, and they all played reserve roles. Alex Benjamin, Mason Johnson and RJ Hamilton had minutes in at least nine games each this season and will need to have their leadership replaced. The great news is that Mohawks bring back a very large and productive junior class, led by standout Carson Brown.
-Mormon Trail had an awesome senior class last year that helped them advance to a substate final. This year, though, they were very young. Luke Parmer was a double figure scorer and ranked third on the team in scoring while Zach Hofmann played in every game. I think they will be back to some big win totals next year with the return of a great sophomore and freshman class.
-Seymour’s senior class, meanwhile, was very much a part of the night in and night out production for the Warriors. Prestyn Lawson led the team in scoring while Noah Wells, John Merritt, Angler Parham and Lucas Mitchell were third, fourth, fifth and sixth in scoring. Jaxxon Jellison was another senior on the roster that played as a reserve this year. This is a big group to replace.
RANKING TONIGHT’S MATCHUPS
It’s 1A and 2A regional semifinal night, and there are some really great matchups. Let’s rank them from 8 to 1…
8. 1A-8: No. 47 Paton-Churdan (15-8) at No. 1 Newell-Fonda (22-0) – If nothing else, Paton-Churdan and their fans will get a look at the top team in 1A – and one of the top three teams in the entire state. The Mustangs are incredible, playing the third-toughest schedule in 1A and posting a top-ranked offense and 14th-ranked defense. They have five wins over teams ranked in BCMoore’s top 14 of their respective class. BCMoore Projection: Newell-Fonda by 62.98.
7. 1A-6: No. 22 Martensdale-St. Marys (16-8) at No. 65 Lamoni (20-2) – They haven’t met this year, but they do have several familiar opponents. The big key here might be Abby Martin’s health. I know she’s maybe not 100 percent, but you also know she is going to give it a go. The Blue Devils have the 15th-ranked offense in 1A while Lamoni’s defense is ranked 11th. BCMoore Projection: Martensdale-St. Marys by 20.18.
6. 1A-8: No. 33 CAM, Anita (16-6) vs. No. 10 Woodbury Central (17-5) – CAM replaced two of their highest-scoring players ever and have still managed to average 57.7 points per game (12th in 1A). Impressive stuff, and I’m thinking Coach Joe Wollum may even be surprised by it. Woodbury Central can also put it in the bucket, as they rank 11th in the class with 58.4 PPG. Can one keep up with the other? BCMoore Projection: Woodbury Central by 16.63.
5. 1A-7: No. 26 Stanton (21-2) at No. 11 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (20-1) – This is great on great with Stanton’s 7th-ranked defense against Exira/EHK’s 6th-ranked offense. The two teams have combined to win 31 straight games. The Spartans haven’t even experienced a loss in the months of December, January or February. How Stanton handles the pressure early on might be the biggest key. Hear this on FM 99.1. BCMoore Projection: Exira/EHK 11.28.
4. 2A-8: No. 10 Logan-Magnolia (19-3) vs. No. 17 Mount Ayr (19-3) – This is going to be an absolute donnybrook. Two legendary players in Kylie Morrison and Sam Stewart facing off in what should be an incredibly fun battle. Both teams have great coaches, too, with Derek Sonderland and Thad Streit always leading competitive teams. Enjoy this one tonight on our X-Stream with Brent Barnett. BCMoore Projection: Logan-Magnolia by 7.97.
3. 1A-7: No. 9 St. Albert (11-11) vs. No. 19 Central Decatur (19-3) – Central Decatur has a top 20 offense AND defense while St. Albert has played the second-toughest schedule in the class. This is familiar territory for CD, even with a little bit of a different roster from last season. This is going to be pretty, pretty awesome, I think. Hear it on KMA 960. BCMoore Projection: St. Albert by 5.99.
2. 2A-3: No. 18 IKM-Manning (17-5) at No. 32 Panorama (19-3) – IKM-Manning proved to be 21 points better than Panorama back on December 7th. They did that in Manning and will now look to do it again on the road. Kind of weird that they have to play a team they beat that badly on the road, but I digress. The Wolves have won nine of 10. Panorama has only lost once since that December 7th meeting. Hot take: Neither team will win this by 20+. BCMoore Projection: IKM-Manning by 4.96.
1. 2A-8: No. 20 Nodaway Valley (20-2) vs. No. 16 AHSTW (19-3) – For the second time in 11 days, these two teams matchup. The last time they played Nodaway Valley was a tight two-point winner on a late shot by Alyssa Davis. One big difference in this one is that Kailey Jones will play for the Lady Vikes. I would expect it will again live up to the hype. And there is plenty of that running around in my head, by the way. I love this matchup, again. BCMoore Projection: AHSTW by 2.94.
Enjoy the basketball. If you read all 3500+ words, kudos to you. I WILL be back with another blog tomorrow.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.