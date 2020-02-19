(KMAland) -- I called regional quarterfinal night wacky, and I think it gave us a little bit of wack. There were some upsets, near upsets, game-winning shots, a ton of fun and a ton of sadness. On we go with our daily tournament trail update…
TUESDAY HIGHLIGHTS
-Thirteen KMAland teams are moving on into regional semifinals. Those 13 teams are now just two wins away from the state tournament. The lucky 13…
AHSTW: The Lady Vikes got a push from their Western Iowa Conference rival Underwood last night. So big of a push that they needed a Kinsey Scheffler put back at the horn to advance. Scheffler finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Claire Denning added 17 of her own. The really good news: Kailey Jones was back in action.
CAM: Zoey Baylor and Sammi Jahde hit for double digits, and Marissa Spieker and Mallory Behnken weren’t far behind (9 points each) in a dominant win over Riverside. The Cougars – one year after losing two of their greatest players ever – will have a tough one in their regional semifinal matchup with Woodbury Central. But that’s why they play the game.
Central Decatur: The Cardinals – like CAM – were trying to replace a pair of their greatest players ever. And wow, they have been impressive of late. CD has now won 10 straight, including last night’s 57-17 victory over Lenox. Riley Bell continues to light up the boxscore with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Exira/EHK lost their first game of the season. They’ve since won every single game. The Spartans have a 20-game win streak following a 17-point victory over the Corner Conference champion Sidney last night. Tatum Grubbs dropped a big 26 while Macy Emgarten added 16 points and 14 boards. Onward.
IKM-Manning: I’ve mentioned a few times now that IKM-Manning has been pretty hot of late – a late-season loss to Audubon notwithstanding. The Wolves handled their business again last night with a 13-point victory over East Sac County. Coach Gene Rasmussen’s team has been getting production from all over the place, too. Last night, the big performance came from Nicole Hansen, who made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points. That’s the fourth IKM-Manning player to score at least 24 this year. Up next: Panorama – a team they beat by 21 earlier this year.
Lamoni: Abby Martin was potentially not completely healthy after an ankle injury in the opening round regional game. However, she did come out and play, finishing with eight points off the bench. They may have been able to get by without her in this one, as there were FIVE other girls that scored between 8 and 10 points in an impressive 26-point win over Seymour.
Logan-Magnolia: The Panthers were the only team in this loaded regional to not receive a little bit of a push, as they rolled to a 37-point win over Tri-Center. Kylie Morrison is into tournament mode and finished with 24 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Martensdale-St. Marys: Check out this line for Jensen Archibald in a 60-41 win over Wayne: 36 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks. Wow. Maddy Stott (9 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds) and Anna Parrott (8 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals) also had a couple impressive lines in the dominant win.
Mount Ayr: Mount Ayr was trailing after one period against Earlham last night. And it was a two-point game at halftime. Then the second half began, and it was all Raiderettes. Sam Stewart had another monster performance with 35 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and three dimes.
Nodaway Valley: A big night for Maddax DeVault, and they needed every last bit of her 27 points in their win over Treynor. You knew the Cardinals were going to bring it, and the Wolverines were ready for it. Check out this line from Lexi Shike, too: 8 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists. Great stuff.
Paton-Churdan: Paton-Churdan finished a season sweep of Glidden-Ralston last night. They’ve now won 9 of their last 11 and will take a shot at Newell-Fonda later this week. Last night, they actually trailed by seven at the half, but a 20-7 third period was all they needed to pull away. Big game from Carmyn Paup, who finished with 24 points and six rebounds.
St. Albert: St. Albert got another big game from Allie Petry, and they definitely needed every bit of it. She finished with 28 points on the evening in what turned out to be a five-point victory over a game East Mills bunch.
Stanton: Finally, there’s the Viqueens. I thought a strong start was paramount in them potentially picking up a win, and they came out ready to go in scoring 12 of the first 18 points. Jenna Stephens was terrific on both ends of the floor, finishing with 17 points and five steals. Marleigh Johnson also had 10 points, and Kami Tibben put in eight. But more than anything, every last girl that played defended their behinds off. It was a brilliant defensive performance all the way around.
HOW DID BCMOORE DO?
It’s a question I dream about these days, and I can’t wait to share this information with you. Today, I’m ranking the best projections of the night from 15 down to 1.
15. St. Albert was favored by 22.34 and won by 5 (17.34 difference)
14. Audubon was favored by 5.14 and LOST by 12 (17.14 difference)
13. North Mahaska was favored by 46.65 and won by 32 (14.65 difference)
12. Lamoni was favored by 15.17 and won by 26 (10.83 difference)
11. Logan-Magnolia was favored by 47.43 and won by 37 (10.43 difference)
10. CAM was favored by 40.90 and won by 31 (9.90 difference)
9. Central Decatur was favored by 32.42 and won by 40 (7.58 difference)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys was favored by 26.03 and won by 19 (7.03 difference)
7. AHSTW was favored by 8.98 and won by 2 (6.98 difference)
6. IKM-Manning was favored by 18.45 and won by 13 (5.45 difference)
5. Woodbury Central was favored by 29.13 and won by 24 (5.13 difference)
4. Paton-Churdan was favored by 4.07 and won by 9 (4.93 difference)
3. Mount Ayr was favored by 24.98 and won by 22 (2.98 difference)
2. Nodaway Valley was favored 7.07 and won by 6 (1.07 difference)
1. Exira/EHK was favored by 16.60 and won by 17 (0.40 difference)
That’s a 14-1 night for the system and an average difference in projected to reality margin of 8.12. Nearly half of those 15 games were projected within 5.45 points. Pretty impressive.
CONFERENCE RECORDS
Your latest girls conference standings against out of conference opponents in the tournament trail.
Hawkeye Ten: 3-1 (1-0 last night)
Corner: 3-4 (1-2 last night)
Western Iowa: 4-3 (1-3 last night)
Pride of Iowa: 6-3 (2-1 last night)
Rolling Valley: 3-2 (2-1 last night)
Missouri River: 1-0
Bluegrass: 1-7
FAREWELLS
While there was a lucky 13 that advanced last night, there was an unlucky 13 that did not. Those teams and their seniors…
CORNER (2): East Mills, Sidney
-Alex Knop played her final game as an East Mills LEGEND, finishing out a fantastic career with yet another double-double. She was joined in the class by Hanna Smith and Emma Seipold, who each played in double digit games this year. The freshmen deserve a lot of credit for this year’s fine season, but they don’t do it without their senior class.
-Another Corner Conference team with a LEGEND in their senior class. Maddy Duncan is now the school’s all-time leading scorer in 5-on-5 history (regards, Aimee Osborne) after dropping 27 last night. I was blogging about Duncan before she even played a high school game, and she lived up to every bit of hype I threw towards her. What a player, person and teammate. Along with Duncan, Sidney must replace standouts Olivia Larsen and Danica Laumann and reserve Myrna Rodriguez. Presley Brumbaugh was also key in this senior class throughout her athletic career.
WESTERN IOWA (5): Audubon, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center, Underwood
-The Wheelers have two absolute stars in their sophomore class, but the senior class is the glue that pushed this team to a great improvement. Rylie Hartl, Mallory Riebhoff and Leah Subbert are all starters that they must replace while McKenna Petersen is a key reserve that also helped in this program’s transformation.
-Riverside had fewer seniors than we thought they would before the season, but they end up with two pretty important players graduating. Ashlynn Amdor and Meghan Reed were the Bulldogs’ top two scorers and will leave a definite hole with their graduation.
-Treynor’s senior class is light, but they are a little different from the other teams in this listing. They are state champions. Tori Castle was a key member of last year’s state championship team while Kennedy Elwood was there and felt the thrill of that title-winning victory. They helped this young Cardinals group improve throughout the course of the season and will definitely be missed. However, three of the top four scorers on this team will return.
-Tri-Center did not have a single senior on their roster this year, so things are looking up for the Trojans as they bring back EVERYBODY in 20-21. This is another team that saw plenty of improvement throughout the season, too.
-I really liked this Underwood team throughout the course of the season. Each night, they seemed to be competitive, and each night they seemed to improve. They will bring back their top two scorers (next year and the year after that), but they must replace four seniors that played on a regular basis – Lauren Brown, Erin McMains, Erica Rowe and Avery True.
PRIDE OF IOWA (3): Lenox, Southeast Warren, Wayne
-Here’s another team that did not have a single bit of senior production (Lenox). The Tigers will bring back everybody, and they hope to get a full and healthy year from TJ Stoaks. This is my pick for most improved in the league should that happen.
-Another very young group that will bring back their top six scorers. Among that six is four sophomores and a freshman. The only senior on the roster is Kayla Davison, who played in every game this season. The Warhawks should have plenty of success in the near future.
-Wayne has just two seniors on this year’s roster in starter Rayleigh Snyder – their third-leading leading scorer – and reserve Payton Runyon. The Falcons have an outstanding sophomore class that will see plenty of wins in the next two years.
ROLLING VALLEY (2): Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine
-Glidden-Ralston had three seniors that played regular minutes every night, including their second-leading scorer Hannah Whitver, who finished her career with a dynamic performance against Paton-Churdan. Jenna Klocke and Tori Grossman are also in the class and combined to play in all but one game this season.
-Woodbine won four games last season and finished this year with a winning record (12-11). Much of their success came in the final weeks of the season, and they will be more than ready to take a run at the top of the league next year with only three seniors on the roster. Ramie Vaughn played in nine games this year while LeaLa Vazquez saw time in 19 and Tanya Rojjanawuttipong played in three. Their top seven scorers are back in 20-21.
BLUEGRASS (1): Seymour
-Last year’s very big and very key senior class gave way to a senior class of five this year. The Warriorettes were still plenty successful, and they will lose three of their top four scorers – Thayda Houser, Kaitlyn Couchman and Paige Heesch. Those three combined for 32.7 points per game. Harley Trimble also played in 22 games and Erin Hackathorn was active in four. It’s another big, productive senior group that will definitely be missed.
RANKING WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S MATCHUPS
There are seven games tonight involving KMAland conference schools. Let’s count them down by using BCMoore’s computer projection system.
7. 5A-4: No. 39 Sioux City North (2-19) at No. 21 Sioux City West (12-9) – Scheduling quirk here. West and North just played at West four days ago, and it was the Wolverines taking a 14-point win. They also played on January 16th – another West win by 28 that time. So, North has just been cutting their margin of defeat in half each time they’ve played. West has four straight wins while North hasn’t won since January 7th. BCMoore Projection: Sioux City West by 39.51.
6. 3A-8: No. 34 Atlantic (9-13) at No. 8 Red Oak (19-3) – The Tigers have two wins over Atlantic this year – one by 15 and one by 35. And they both came in a 15-day span. Well, 15 days after that last win, they meet up again. Red Oak will likely play without Sophie Walker again tonight, and Atlantic might use that as an opportunity to make a run at this thing. The Trojans did end their six-game skid (all against teams with winning or .500 records) this past Saturday in dominant fashion. BCMoore Projection: Red Oak by 22.18.
5. 3A-1: No. 11 West Lyon (16-6) at No. 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic (17-4) – The IGHSAU certainly did not do one of their top rated teams Heelan any favors here. Of course, the IGHSAU does not think nearly as much of West Lyon as the objective computer system does. Fact is, West Lyon played the sixth-toughest schedule in 3A this year. Heelan will not be anything new for them. Of course, the same goes for Heelan, which has played the toughest schedule in 3A. BCMoore Projection: Heelan by 16.56.
4. 5A-2: No. 31 Thomas Jefferson (7-14) at No. 22 Des Moines Roosevelt (12-9) – Tough road trip here for TJ to open region play, but the one thing that the experts say “travels” is defense. And TJ can play some serious defense, ranking 17th in 5A in points allowed per game. They’ll get a tough Roosevelt offense tonight, as they rank 11th in 5A with 57.19 points per game. BCMoore Projection: Roosevelt by 10.56.
3. 4A-1: No. 16 Le Mars (9-11) at No. 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-8) – Sergeant Bluff-Luton is one of the hottest teams in the area, as they’ve won nine of their last 11 games with their only losses by 1 to Sioux City East and (by 18) to Bishop Heelan. They have wins over Denison-Schleswig, Sioux City West, Abraham Lincoln and South Sioux City during the stretch. They’re playing well. Le Mars, which they also beat by 2 during this hot stretch and lost to by 3 all the way back in early December, has also played well of late with wins in four of their past five. Heck, the Bulldogs even beat Sioux City East just eight days ago. This should be pretty good. BCMoore Projection: Sergeant Bluff-Luton by 7.06.
2. 4A-1: No. 26 Denison-Schleswig (12-9) at No. 23 Harlan (12-9) – Oh boy, how can this not be the top game? Well, we’ll get to that in a moment, but these two teams have played twice, they have split and both of them were decided by four points or fewer. Denison-Schleswig won by 1 in December while Harlan won by 4 in late January. Both home teams won, by the way, and this one is in Harlan. The Cyclones have seven wins in their last eight while Denison-Schleswig has won four of their last five. Trevor Maeder would be at this one if not for his vacation to Des Moines. It should be pretty, pretty great. BCMoore Projection: Harlan by 5.61.
1. 3A-8: No. 26 Creston (13-9) vs. No. 22 West Marshall (18-2) at Dowling Catholic – West Marshall is rated a little bit higher by the IGHSAU due to their gaudy record. However, it’s worth noting that 16 of their 18 wins have come against 1A and 2A competition. They have seen some good 1A and 2A teams (North Mahaska, for instance), but while West Marshall has played just four 3A schools, Creston has seen 18 3A or 4A opponents this year. In addition, the Panthers have played nine teams ranked in the top 26 by BCMoore in their class. West Marshall has played just five – all from 1A or 2A. All of this to say that don’t let the records deceive you. I expect it to be a tight game. So does the BCMoore system. BCMoore Projection: West Marshall by 3.36.
On paper – or on a computer – this appears to be a pretty good night of hoops. We’ll see if it can live up to it.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmaland.com.