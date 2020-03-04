(Maryville) -- The turnaround of Maryville's girls basketball program has made its largest step with a district title and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.
"It's been a long time coming," Coach Quentin Albrecht told KMA Sports. "It's been a decade since the Maryville girls have won a district title. Before I showed up, the basketball girls were struggling. They were on a streak where they went about 40, slowly, but surely, we built things up."
The Spoofhounds have continued to improve over the past four years, winning 8, 11, 16 and now 21 games over the past four seasons.
Maryville's 21st win of this season --- a 48-42 win over St. Pius X -- avenged their loss in last year's district finals.
"This is a game that was really a back and forth contest," Albrecht said. "We had a couple girls really step up."
One of those girls was Division I prospect Serena Sundell, the other was freshman Anastyn Pettlon, who finished with nine points and was key for the Spoofhounds from the free-throw line. Pettlon's performance Saturday night was a sign of the progressions she's made all year.
"Serena gets a lot of attention, so it gives Anastyn an opportunity to get her feet set and get squared to the basket," Albrecht said. "You can get the shots all you want, but you got to hit them and she's really been kind of on fire."
While Sundell has been the leader all season, and Pettlon has stepped up recently, Rylee Vierthaler, Emily Cassavaugh, Molly Renshaw, Lauren Cullin and Emily Long have also been key for the Spoofhounds this season.
"Up and down the lineup we have kids that have stepped up from time to time and been very consistent for us."
The Spoofhounds enter state tournament action at 21-5 with their five losses coming to teams that are a combined 103-27, including an out-of-state loss to undefeated Glenwood. Albrecht feels his team's tough schedule helped them pull out back-to-back six-point victories in district play.
"We played really difficult competition over the course of the year," Albrecht said. "We really upped our schedule and to be able to win this close game is a result of playing really good opponents and being able to come through come crunch time."
Up next for Maryville is a Class 3 state sectional showdown with St. Michael the Archangel at Staley High School tonight at 6 p.m. The Guardians enter the contest at 21-7 and have won 11 of their last 13.
"I've seen six films on them," Albrecht said of Maryville's upcoming opponent. "They're a pressing team. They play a little diamond-press, they'll play a little man. They've got a big girl inside that's about 6'2 and a couple of guards that are really talented. When you get to this level, everyone is going to be good and you just have to bring your A-game,"
Albrecht feels the key for Maryville will be the same it has been all year......defense.
"We set a goal of trying to limit teams to around 40 points and if we do that, we're very successful," Albrecht said. "If you keep the score low, it allows you to have an off-night offensively.
The winner of Maryville/St. Michael the Archangel will advance to a Class 3 State Quarterfinal against either Macon or Chillicothe on Saturday at Blue Springs High School. The complete interview with Coach Albrecht can be heard below.