Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mostly sunny and windy. High 74F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.