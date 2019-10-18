(Maryville) -- For the fourth straight year, Maryville senior Emily Long will compete at the Missouri State Golf Tournament.
The Spoofhounds star rolled to a sectional tournament championship earlier this week, shooting an 84 to win the Class 1 Section 4 title by 14 strokes.
“The course played really long, and it was kind of wet,” Long said. “I started off really rough with a double bogey, but I didn’t really get in my head like usual. I kept playing. My driver wasn’t very strong, but my short game came in handy.”
Long was also a dominant winner at her team’s district meet a week earlier, shooting an 87 to win by seven strokes. While she has cruised in the postseason, Long says she’s not quite satisfied with her play.
“The scores aren’t really where I want them to be this year,” she said. “I expected to shoot in the 70s and not higher 80s, but my mental attitude has helped me to be (more consistent).”
Regardless, Long will enter her fourth straight tournament on Monday and Tuesday when she plays in Nixa at the Fremont Hill Country Club.
“I know it’s an older course and a country club, so it’s pretty nice,” Long said. “The greens are going to be quick, and the fairways are going to be tight.”
Long has improved her place at state in each of her first three years. As a freshman, Long shot a 193 and finished 49th. In her sophomore year, she finished with a single-round score of 88 to tie for 15th. And last season, she moved up to 11th and finished with a 177.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment (to make four straight state tournaments),” Long said. “This is something I’ve been working for my whole life.”
