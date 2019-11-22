(KMAland) -- One of the state of Missouri’s most talented multi-sport athletes is the first KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year.
Maryville junior Serena Sundell was as efficient as she was dominant in the 2019 volleyball season, finishing with 5.0 kills per set while hitting .357 for the season.
“We had a brand new coach this year,” Sundell told KMA Sports. “I think going in the season we were all optimistic about everything. We knew we wanted to finish high in the conference and win our district.”
Sundell, who also had a team-high 40 aces and ranked second with 21 total blocks and 1.9 digs per set, was a major reason the Spoofhounds accomplished many of those goals.
The All-MEC and All-State choice pushed Maryville to a state sectional for the first time in 10 years.
“The seniors this year and the teammates in my grade have had two years to build chemistry and with one another,” Sundell said. “Just having that experience under us helped us play more like a team and helped me succeed.”
Sundell, a Division I basketball recruit, says she learned plenty from her new coach, former Northwest Missouri State standout Miranda Foster.
“It was awesome to have her with us for every practice and every rep,” Sundell said. “She’s always on us and giving us hints to get better. To have that experience in our practices really helped us excel.”
While the numbers are gaudy, Sundell says her biggest improvement from her sophomore season to this year was in her leadership.
“Coach Foster was on me this year to be more of a vocal leader and take control on the floor,” she said. “Whether that’s in the back row passing or in the front row, I needed to keep my teammates in line and in the right state mentally. That was one of the greatest parts I grew in this year.”
Listen to the complete interview with Sundell linked below.