(KMAland) -- Maryville junior Serena Sundell has been named the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association's Class 3 Player of the Year while four other area players also received all-state recognition.
Sundell, a Division I recruit, led the Spoofhounds to a 22-6 season that ended with a trip to the state quarterfinals. Sundell was also the KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
In Class 1, Platte Valley's duo of Kaylin LaMaster and Jaclyn Pappert and Worth County's Anna Gladstone were tabbed as MBCA All-State choices. East Atchison's Jaycee Graves was an all-state selection in Class 2.
The complete list of all-state selections can be found below.